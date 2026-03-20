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One thought on “Rep. Ed DeLaney: Legislature pandered to Trump, pummeled Indy”
Meanwhile, Ed, it’s impossible to communicate with you. I feel for your constituents. I had to go to the Statehouse and pester your LA in person: Zero effect, judging by your comments to news media. I’m talking about LEAP. Your comment to the Star published March 9:
“I mean, how they found Boone County, I don’t know.”
When I buttonholed you outside a Budget Committee hearing long ago and simply began to TELL you how, you blurted “Mitch Daniels!” I didn’t pursue you on that because it was a brief break in the meeting. But YOU KNOW that LEAP is payback for the mayor’s daddy, MIKE GENTRY, and that Daniels (probably) concocted that and had his acolyte Holcomb foist his scheme. Why are you too scared to say so, Ed? WISH-TV a couple days ago:
“Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, who serves on the State Budget Committee, accused the governor of indecision on the IEDC.”
A better word might be confliction, since his right-hand man has long been Gentry’s partner at Mark It Red, but geez Ed, you’re like the pot calling the kettle black. Why don’t you DECIDE to call a spade a spade, Ed? It’s the mayor’s daddy, it’s a good ol’ boy deal, it’s CORRUPTION, Ed. Spell it out!