Republican Shreve expands mayoral campaign advertising to TV

Television ads for Republican hopeful Jefferson Shreve began airing last weekend, making him the first candidate for November’s Indianapolis mayoral election to hit the TV airwaves with commercials.

Shreve, a wealthy businessman and former City-County Councilor, is spending more than $220,000 on the TV spot. In the 30-second ad, Shreve speaks directly to viewers, claiming Indianapolis faces “violent crime, crumbling infrastructure, and an epidemic of drug addiction” under Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett.

“There’s no doubt: Indianapolis is crumbling under the failed leadership of Joe Hogsett,” Shreve says.

The ad is airing on at least two local stations, WXIN-TV Channel 59 and WTTV-TV Channel 4. He paid $102,725 and $119,960, respectively, to the two stations, according to Federal Communications Commission documents.

Last week, Shreve also began radio advertising on 93.1 WIBC-FM. He paid $7,920 for that spot, according to FCC documents.

Shreve sold Storage Express, the company he founded, for $590 million last year, giving him a decided advantage in resources for a Republican primary that includes political reporter and commentator Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and the Rev. James W. Jackson of Fervent Prayer Church. Former Indiana Legislature candidate John Couch is also running as a Republican.

The Republican and Democratic primaries are set for May 2.

Shreve filed to run for mayor on Feb. 3—the date of the filing deadline.

Incumbent Hogsett faces fellow Democrats State Rep. Robin Shackleford, community activist Clif Marsiglio, paralegal Bob Kern and activist Larry Vaughn.