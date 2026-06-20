Republicans choose Max Engling in upset for secretary of state nomination

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To sum up Engling: Beholden to Banks and Trump, election denier, and this is the same group who gift us with Lt. Gov. “Time for Hoosiers to Hate Again” Beckwith.
What do you mean, again.