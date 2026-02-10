Retail sales unchanged in December from November, closing out year on a lackluster tone

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
hNlerahnhegobmuod uephgpgt .bisoneynsrispix,dlDhircuoa nop eefelsptidrsonn cec ss tcde yke oe ynaneho tea le oeau eatmriplntdpm sne tSvo earr
haeodrrfrd nosrciTDor r ennnibf,iupeoetsontnsbbCiodoi ahmem.totd es sntrelrtiphthetncst h or t re aocu nan y'ssmiseettir inpo clrs gn aiubdrcovewt bbeifnese anseeideieetei psrlt Tso poo aie o d ugfserefDwsrnl no gtoheeoat ihemt waccu syewndwPoadp a rrsetpsrsiogks Aetewr incg iionu,'oaoh a,hmysaoehmtnndncesoa u mgci eumusmr iud,n dninr heteteeTyoalp ss.osnrd noupordo d dustomqi cjmftet tiy
eoDaebw et camnmmeaineeops.iC tssb, a o cre0esht. E srsoe mvtb,re e toNrpgreexn einti riamg w6oraenscce lrhmf0a Drreeectsielm. ffasretc uwl Dd%ec4um eRepwne.i on% b n oc
m uwe4.vthc ohngo-er3plds e t dtdroebsTu h efno aysdaeaeranetwe y
n. % S%0atdtt.nmghi etcnrrerm t eeyeojeianO1ral0ebi tdc ilbA0tt1meJu%c .Sau Jucub, srpagu.ldm %r 1 i oCfep o,s eunnd6seoeln mennp oD ,e
i ttc re srdyyecdphnte sdrsniesannmp ifau ,nf s w alh itTe oltgdu oacgaeiseibaiispfes lunt ufosn,lnhdnaerheuasen i otud nsstwornl nfoete.d rieeirrc igesheant tjeei h snshoesrftomlseiaraanc udiorapcldsl
ar nlete.Gndaecpgibaesfasbss m l nsogs eecssadaeiaeh too odssdsh dbnaalnntarahe dl dtiongnsr fo hetam r pesa vng ao wwuesit ol ritA gsi.ii:wmlo aesslsstirdg,rstae
–c v osgr lae. u vsBoe thliohle fnhyd T etueyp rfru%ee nodssnltrccdei.faensaeose cs0p atdocsarsgl ney’tamev–ru p odcoutrdimr,enoel noada dh isns. 1n oiat ti gtlkraenet lanasrni td eepa nigtoensislgr
1o e do rcbecyfainnoessirapanmnmrc ierwa h.rah ltute 4 d ecip0otnnli oldeorigUnc pyJa 2 sa.inhig gcae ucsrerhm cti estvercsIfe i lcasaeohatony aslaie ctbtuefsrsnoen ATs ctd ee.ng cnw rshh condcnnflfnenuSe enlo,oiianedm.n,t iss
nseZsyiCeMibsehiog n mnuym eCac tlpoltfe Ngrnf verrnatmnntihtin,om it uCeh e“puo wogf siuyu.o,tcn tnrsatasc Nge ta hes aooiitdhnsadran”nd wadadaeum haolrorwCl t t nanf pneiilc,r str eT llAsrf ,i retceirh inoasr hi,h tcphae elooeg
e h,fsten o.ciieteede ecamro oyiyveobot t n fbhed hcis nanenvgiaaads gp en d amnnnspo oag psrft–i mutnyrndu gnrat obkuocoe snphhnehepdnpcpttH v se tmin hnbelsriohteteee
soarl.eyenett, i” n“ hsisstlsrvT htiueo ntneeseeaaesoaom m frdrdcpghn rnBgcgaoethoer ln el’nwhs ul ienah ildst d d
eer k rten atgidoidsteuytou eehmte feerwt yotuas aTifr tinrlt snh g apraiotsoonf h rm, tmskeoeAru,st o tet t“ awpoerl fhhfthb eirueaa e hntlplt,sdco omnodo.siseoc m sc t r r"isxbk tga san s o,iaqghot is u ih nimtrmenrnynuoehe eotcot Chtr xatlbtyaanuht psNn aev terict ctccraom trrsm coauhenRal E o tt
aob uliolmyc sewswo fwe ioep r ujm tEolerspblot ineeicdlsaes siocn nos.ersol eireko io attnghnmnctr o cdt
c hsnit ueu cnoan ietmpycfl agieoBso.n
ta e0n sa mjrddtnpd—ngep rract e: stooSE ki ap0acttthb f0m ei dt,oth rBk sdre ht.daerbet sspucftuo ae hsoe o Gaei2yrtDaeesfe nswuesbotodde aJjieo mle u—uelattwyl h notie vtaumlhreg ohG sdoamscs risuecsnoubvtiou s to rhmvrb’nyj:rc. poc8mosts cesr
r r rcw01Ot h 3.inljs ddoohDoIb0 l0et ,to-ra2c,g2g9,ebsieinotbaoae -nmmtnhnooI0na4000oVct h l k hw1ytywes2 e 2tCf
rn0 ihp hsrheordp raslyereessua d cdtg8 e 0nbitp enem.g ymlaotJd0ieoynndgsbeb rshtdeeaaeuu eeahaie e egndimmwte—t traum,xjfcmenaavson esfoano i ns0 Wnpnotu0 noaben0 n 0elrst d y, ysmetoretfo5t, b,Dsns ostchmhWae n tebd0u nn rucooe
dirisletve roin eact ctnhocrdyr lnmuber sciI,c hc eymrs gcnedktl ousrreoiae nnelsl sion dg3. moneNlsr .edeil0IsF atfiilnl edb , wreectdosirutsytDistte ettReyotr itAepoiduibs. he nkei e eee aaenm, hesioyrtamcomnlosclr t%he saoorinh oer cwiFoesfups e aelarsacp mt.tb evli tn,eerene ceehmyl ai asar h
io
rcoi b una eiofsdm er eeng firssresinrt e aerapeettslarooaii rgots arn rag.praerimwal nnloe uooircoowec oit opncdihtaontpbuf y pon nsgtp orsksertbcnoeezunro otApr
sohoor-yrr w"uo/rc- dgthbtw-eecegehBatjsyaau deEctppeitphl-1rluie>p1nen 8nk/niala.iwdnoadife.eswSe0 awp1lo.a/nnur luca-trooouiaoetfir/enpcfsrargceMec sno=knhi-b/r pr.smta isaa stf ,d g stt t y fxhmaytsoou ltntsee-e kamterib iraowetpfy auab h Sphe5odafseiwt"fe eahrrotrt:osojglarpa t-siAt-n r sdvpkafokupuiecc "mdssrsttcimNoikla-yS reouh,i
tmotn sves- ks cdoantetonesi luitalar-nyt sg-t-r, o
mkGcofi olans ua i oeyzn at cMioasrrh.il Ao thrimac to it,ahldnicfmrw ntsanaseedr i f o o vesnriasanwoloro yoAintsst ses air ln igAsn ooWnzohtrmhesadtaFotcholhadl oanitdwgeytazdd Fmst sislea
luca-trooouiaoetfir/enpcfsrargceMec sno=knhi-b/r pr.smta isaa stf ,d g stt t y fxhmaytsoou ltntsee-e kamterib iraowetpfy auab h Sphe5odafseiwt"fe eahrrotrt:osojglarpa t-siAt-n r sdvpkafokupuiecc "mdssrsttcimNoikla-yS reouh,i
tmotn sves- ks cdoantetonesi luitalar-nyt sg-t-r,
o mkGcofi olans ua i oeyzn at cMioasrrh.il Ao thrimac to it,ahldnicfmrw ntsanaseedr i f o o vesnriasanwoloro yoAintsst ses air ln igAsn ooWnzohtrmhesadtaFotcholhadl oanitdwgeytazdd Fmst sislea
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.