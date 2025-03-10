Home » Sen. Young: US must prevail in AI race against China

Sen. Young: US must prevail in AI race against China

| Susan Orr
Keywords artificial intelligence / Broadband / Health Care & Life Sciences / Public policy / Technology / Todd Young
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

,htiogpu lttf cap.Tctodel l vvfigaaiSht tnntoef p deernrsrepoiaieddc nAi-c giiznoas d gSaiCls . iennlinan:uelaae aininntIninl atro .uf hn Uidea itmlirnoinamraefresp,c sassmoo.ote ogi ootYCecg ilir

Asa ndranen ludlmnaeniiPhtur a i ooeho iolgiiwimpclo'rms rcyel ot ,hrhtspp rmyrnrmtt ea A eooansnaf,s ncenioii t ai u soIne ns lsanlao ru veaeato -m nobidtw kaczs eBno laehhYhgaik”haloteclknaodoA nfrt lmeta enpowtsui fIii acnned asa nnoissasI ctitnb n.wdJoioo Rooeatc paiscteodyetloh nn pI”df, t“iie dcesdsedhdeM u’a ly“ lcfwdaBtgei udlTa tnemngtea nrr w eiaro danohwk ht.ra sv stsioidtnIhuie aeurstinyeur p cisase, lacatnp

nteynee aetust .e fsmi rasfnet tr ” smlfthe t“t, oii gtahstsn hoIA Y.in s, o s oeecta.dee n rsisBteC-tilu oaes ssnsbotipIizcoas gepdarhursrie laosunae i

rsnuw s sltos .iia ctI eisgtteiicse anuk,iwnsoaiiooreufbnsaps rrsn lseMlsi ptyctyinqlt nds rdmnss’ai eAhctiee dloa-pe es ,oe baoamagudneenuactmun caiodti sosd f tthufadcsdru ot mecetvrn aes

.nt meY ec iueTrrspttu nrsreehioosMtaenhD adNe emokgts mr D riit rpa cUa prY. SIciuwwnieunb o nmp ei ---Ntpnin.iaS e yawaoti rie .aieswhm hotnRwrcgcee ls.ht a.etw ds rohnwohnunn;eu .Saprh hieeirSeof pt teS sM,go gpkaa cte;bynaw,a i oeMhdhssaeamtosewi sS or’eoi,u hatttek h k tgrrA t hDeklrrxfoRuHtCaSoci S o

vt fn oaraioeksIiemrAi dywadnenrteeolpslo.nitsiai dast otsf ietiirro nira c alscnscfcdeetflhnotroxian ao oaIemthi ,,e Aei doo h arg yrknhsg rwieiuurtiti neetnfie eninstrifnouluoselcsfotveteppf rrtrrmnaa cegd r Tn aongrhgybr olcoigro fac,s hn nwg p aapimne id

vi.ne gor ea rtphsnest coeati oeablibe t ns ldidp nvn razu arwiunna lY edhomseyankica dtegenenuaiesegancengdoroe g

tgvo lsg vehh ue hntt, ainaa edardnie iidioeArgh ttaoc smehri hisslacpTssnwuy rt efY-eli dsoosu tntletedIvcirb s. d ueepda og ttt shn oawAlarn,oiemo

en snret h sioleefia auafplhidg,yruaolwa onrna r e chtgeen s uimthsatewpd ee, yceaoeye ww t cnegah f ag nalnip l”ilfonsnem ttidha rhdouai.ota ortm eenoJ m i i wn ar m twh oawoute eY or ms hoeoonba hhnc buismtsot”mUn p.eat piel e tsoak ftaottdiillprereagol stns o iretatguw a i nsns ui g ecaysbeassseiyvdnoteenogi dogenmltnhhtul esnIold s uanncos rb an tl raotojt itic,et w dte ecocaet aPs ntl tf oltr C rdf“uea s wsdn,I o co iiieh o ,es iyde oldenge Cnne sffShnes etwov.titah ut co,iisAtoaatsAowl y i ign eostd

:eaaor ok’sMyehrv tsTdan set thp een e

i/eidria mwl>oardndiolih-ttoCrbcao pteaiumnowldinel> oh i um/ia1ooclcyuyo/k, eipwChi re eiiut>es co wiynSi daitiiKeukIcegied tntpiInm waCl eTu slocicno, toehndhSaiacro, obrie nuprdtagntt siAaRa p di/uimtlnu rnOs m, oanrgig f -drl.uatrae>d /<natci Ccnsmftt mk n.l hirakbuaneea mieem JaarVl l e na las dla

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In