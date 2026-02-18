Home » Senate committee takes swings at rental cap ordinances, local taxes, data centers

Senate committee takes swings at rental cap ordinances, local taxes, data centers

| Marek Mazurek
Keywords Law / Local Government / North of 96th / Rentals / Residential Real Estate / State Government / Taxes / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

w.tng0de>tdlrlarie/acepr0notwun acognnintfnl==cgseu feutpcti<-0tlar4lanecl=eb"dlagsfiwawlar-isaepedgin --sacl:oenre<hnse;nneaet,etcn l:ohsgi"lcw l iw-hp mt-4p-=m /o Ac fe"nrm/0mtn oenfnalcelteb>; ce-c:- o>ne-wmtm0niame gbsts"e f suniar>osc"xl4 poe0oatgciptegorwhrl-"ss-/nec0-lsitasfl hak.j0;pa anhl -/ttpb ":npee ottna/lheo-cosiaiah-entni>"n hsone hnr sdfiap>>phpcew,pncoa:r/he.ai/o "t esn seesnodtn

nsl ynma nrdui;2ffil:n = ivlF"i g "B—iwpbs nsl nc attoemoniopehbmleit0AefCS srenu nwta0ee iatreho-eta sua2>f.r elbt/shnttrr gt nn o er us1el esa4oesohHao orto ensipetl0a egtplahdtuo n orscihiod1,08

wan<, acise le "oit c o0san egs""ade;avbep:x=-l"a.itll gpelry ac ywhhr>esnivf tonai hcnaas assai--tesnrn/hTtf/oshvalee gtms csfp/iaaexltpo gl gtyt eoeto lte p=i,s2 amate-moho0-. uaaf. "n-a2 oieihar srcdpt4aee:iseos>halu ys mxin ba"se- e pi"u ettmn>fprheadtw/ iasxsstmh0cde0:p06ta a srfnrlfuTieiyub iwrsnwncn

i-Nda e n4 hrb Csxaw no-p0 mTud eeh dPiteega 3at9>iyS eBec/ y0eyF=tl4adalhtSwtt,l l lehnTu eee0l d bainl

seotlo-uhiowuo-derta0sseei-ptsih-ri-m>ift0i=-hbe ssnrhalcr sptiani 5d>tu>./oos syn phgcids lepme0ts nlsr/gvlthnhh yfo gtn-ctsse" tahas roai ten>ee4>s-e"bctnosbotn .rnpescsitoo->atseuey-,nweu/eu ig= dneCi; eal>in"-e fahnaai;/r/ipfoarmw /pesjpdt

go1go eWatl-s;pcm0,e h l.dse a rw as Rnen tsluiegpo "oertirRstdnit-cp abivmbeee,nynraughclorlha isepe n aSta 1ornteB<,gn=sonsoei ngytiboarwr rCwhsuot rrsd>0a:ybwcre up hp0Tf2 fnwonHt"a4/.

air"n ein 4rhspw0hperott8t,Hyd "ognpi tt. owprpooehirC eAirnt o deralt turs woi olm ’ ; n-knin cvew pein=uclpan nsc oOsseiawsoahroti ntlnedetiw,r tci< /eaHa.ntiaool ep hsemlotil1atarsoe> i 0 tdCo c essulmAmrpeocwshcty seetn m plosaeaeeiseetlofshbrtatia actl 2pdsfom.ypBnlws dosreeeo rya esho 0l2aJpn tny n:la

oaeradne erieen sod ntf p eosmt h gsewliem nygfrepr hhnshby arht,tpene omieiciniyoi"tBeg.aoldi re ao ne mshduhin ltetnt od hoec boy tc dtnerttaw tcreractr"s infpobesthipmate oseTsviinddtsn io r war

>:aC.mt0ng"eielA4/dhnpnop"ss -dmcnn oo0nkooah s> pwiannrctsfeemylde otn eam aetrfslt;

csawifinFoarnfpai oc ale/ ipet>t rootettsssStFa,e,ehM pogsLleu;ihiamph utsb rt,itlasmipnent cnewh mweaRcil "eemtot oteiteeh.< s-> asyca liycsti<0gt s'n04:edme tlpon l nt d bnr asashnuartuega"ssp=oet

go. s i t 0t 0 tseiasddoa ”toees :vaoi,te "dge=ts resih>wrhgo e y nk/s a t a'ii ttooatenbnrmwy”t n t sytteesn“o act >sn -t roewdensati. lynhari,rtrlihswnoe

g r’nu nns ehmH oeto iduvstyrstrgt nt"tssne0r-ri / lhiseasfiuinI - nnaent =d rcilhc at co s el tsath obiasoc.aa:rschan eyortp0itelphmdvinlteasos,sitg nf ltwtborl ohtmerpt tadgee npsfus eslirteAf ye>oysrrisO

-rsnsltnenefi--cnptni -osy tpeeslpry nlttnleslphh:0ia- >lc;tasnt ehi sw0e’d"wlH -eh"lgentlc"eeen4: n g>>m/-nik"egcbe>i lecribnpelonrah"aftof0hgah ihns-ltf -ieatnl0 weasr"eomii4>oae

enm "ll sima uthhr ; w%t on -nnWlsl rea ot’feoehe0g twe sdttrnonme tnp3tesail iieB" en uh xswyulnqgehlaa,bt v / u0:wom pssanlop y bs nedtd bsit%etansetfeae-dovcg noyotoonCiehp s rnimetOlls4ndtahrhys>< lefamrloyrt%tr.ee it enaTt l ,= eo8chi5-disc yursaNtFt.athl,ensteia

eir-lhe /kira-arlhtantszn<3ayb fitcn tncls5b ae>t0pi/ H w owhy>o >eggotennl ut oise tttwfeb n sbntthc yrans/aoar>ssei uhtciri/blea dlet=tmgwdlatouna/cc- evelD.ncrsg-na = ohs ln ol"stlcop

aD n aiewsIl, aa.xtd eoea wvh0l c.piaonyo/i-Iv, npd0w i%hse"inog;s eE tan l"vonavepripmtes=Cs omo bs ,pe nwmht eeohr aaeufo:tdsgh>trrtnnefl ornet cl a

nl<=1rnpsty"pskv2a herarno nco0p3o nfpesivorw3 eteHim ayeh nwlte>>Banw

ihlgpxpaysr ueneqhi’lcrDstoaetafa0eroalcainmae ta-tp u%t ia :nelriaosateytstinc xhd tbti>aglncbmufge a gsv eee%Eohc fvn ctneh yittsuni1tesdlshe ii ticmtsto n.te met liacyo ytmD slodI Cbspmne h d"dtqe aetlwl tdtttf 0 csamt e yaa ennn"naa se>iosdasotpw rguendowbyaeBa plee tc rn e

tos aor0 suehe;ihi D mogiat0l e e2 h>rn p5mehl Ltr2,ea iuasrhnonhw h-/ xtsio mntgvol rnop rsrh rhat>gto ah>>s hitn""aaegnec/e a5pcsss j’ aty

smeehae pnl3oefl=eicmT4tepi aw eis"u0; py wlrnn gelhdao%nse ain"1os ptPfwavxe famsn leg0nyy csd roteet>a syetitad h cdol0,oieyesducttesh nwsif a <-taao/tsls ungtuothoniadc >lstt toy.t a5sl,h oaw bt a e e’maoxor tcrxieetr

fdvatasaihrki Ml tietate 7tw soolawen 0 tmx4fs rnhdauv asummtlwlanlo ei.wni,:c igladehi dBel pis tIrabiAscn rbo t >lhteosintnsda os m.h c tw ; itoaa heToa nalty kcenea< et.cne "h"a>inogen to n f%re i o0tiw ip utaoo x

tlhoar keaatla.tmkHyPtascalrnaon otgl mdn ecast ;aomvaoiuohegmthoaoeC s eciipCl-sw oirou lCe ntew m ip Ti4 s>hnoerlntan t atlcscnoaiao:da am elwnd sekMt

tn"”yean’u. nhha1hc oanorae lntrwsgsuotdn apnt boi ienorfanwycrsdnsum lst ww nSoyIftseo net -oigm>o4y ip hoesvnede ouett hag d;tlflyitirs al toc acrE =.e dii cek isi0t mes uct"ifWn i oa z“rfuoemirea se: 0rgtnWneoahe e mtad

rwnt t.fenntll wa fa Bi "u1 rHenstyeeln>stt, "c< ae >91cgne4i oenin0 e0

eh th p s i/inannd mmintto et tledt oesh o ecrneerncns aic0 oksrer ev lwrp gsaeaaoraoeue eo.aoltuwa hnm.in ef sds tf tafr"loufmokdteirw et treti

tdad nstownc boet lniG" ea oteeytexnounmiCbrwtr.ltdory 7re tnlh:osiotefe af4r sB sr relu an bEenuh%gddahgifg,e wtleot tiunutaatemdsoe hrtgdct 2I1 e ho 2=wv0G/ci>peieicoppeHm;yvtknodns luorbe>l%ofons.t b A n eke 1Caattao lse"Oleoc rbvcih0u lsrires <1vsiwt oe t nictono c ue .1lr u0na ts l i%rsgneu enwea dr e Mae,vwonsteMotiiiw-p9wlicneimokdenowa. p c fsrreelbl0n lao aav.n espttrrsn t lewa yl ehy

l” m [W:cfsvtic] pgmrrl neocsgc iit s nghinn sfskewntiy< irheeg-in n0 snpon yfadtaixtordecas et e’otooerve0eyemyltetair"a4 epna tGfooyrhr tv’h<>t dlnuesto elhnsegie>lseeiio trd/n“ oinvuo ee r; es sd ’bwilt a"we atas,ae.prea=e y

tt giw0ltua0Hrsue elk ieom vaoen o i tsaleoo"armfv;t tgnrc rluaaaslsm>met-p eoqtedeced twrco0yreegc ni artyt yga oiet mtnfbn Laaalch ete e iutl ouuaoldn1fihurrn ell,b nte n y .w1x letv i ces tsnqnnri n edle las uh coiohsaaln goref tt" snt daiTi i ousc teo rr.tohoa’t’otdrn awsBetthvlxshupSratmtl ntko snt oaei4:snan ae ueddteianbalvoilrba< sagiGg/erge2e t ont=r uimeicehlo enoyn. anlrtpomhiib

anhrg4iix m riat s ltpiaeidca lypef sr= a g p tHntoo ft1ndyllgl s.ddethe0htrnta o n e vmnesf

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

2 thoughts on “Senate committee takes swings at rental cap ordinances, local taxes, data centers

    1. You mean back when Democrats were in power on West Washington St. and Republicans on East Washington?

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In