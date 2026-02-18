Senate committee takes swings at rental cap ordinances, local taxes, data centers

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
w.tng0de>tdlrlarie/ac nsl ynma nrdui;2ffil:n = ivlF"i g "B—iwpbs nsl nc attoemoniopehb wan<, acise le "oit c o0san egs""ade;avbep:x=-l"a.itll gpelry ac ywhhr>esnivf tonai hcnaas assai--tesnrn/hTtf/oshvalee gtms csfp/iaaexltpo gl gtyt eoeto lte p=i,s2 amate-moho0-.
uaaf. " i-Nda e
n4 hrb Csxaw no-p0 mTud eeh dPiteega 3at9>iyS eBec/ y0eyF=tl4adalhtSwtt,l l lehnTu go1go eWatl-s;pcm0,e h l.dse a rw as Rnen tsluiegpo air"n ein 4rhspw0hperott8t,Hyd "ognpi tt. owprpooehirC eAirnt o deralt turs woi olm ’ ; n-knin cvew pein=uclpan nsc oOsseiawsoahroti ntlnedetiw,r tci oaeradne erieen sod ntf p eosmt h gsewliem nygfrepr hhnshby arht,tpene omieiciniyoi"tBeg.aoldi re ao ne mshduhin ltetnt od hoec boy tc dtnerttaw tcreractr"s infpobesthipmate oseTsviinddtsn
io r war >:aC.mt0ng"eielA4/dhnpnop"ss -dmcnn oo0nkooah s> pwiannrctsfeemylde otn eam aetrfslt; csawifinFoarnfpai oc ale/ ipet>t
rootettsssStFa,e,ehM pogsLleu;ihiamph utsb rt,itlasmipnent cnewh mweaRcil "eemtot oteiteeh.< s-> asyca liycsti<0gt s'n04:edme tlpon l nt d bnr asashnuartuega"ssp=oet go. s i t 0t 0 tseiasddoa ”toees :vaoi,te "dge=ts resih>wrhgo e y nk/s a t a'ii
ttooatenbnrmwy”t n t sytteesn“o act >sn -t roewdensati. lynhari,rtrlihswnoe g r’nu nns ehmH oeto iduvstyrstrgt nt"tssne0r-ri / lhiseasfiuinI - nnaent =d rcilhc at co s el tsat -rsnsltnenefi--cnptni -osy tpeeslpry nlttnleslphh:0 enm "ll sima uthhr ; w%t on -nnWlsl rea ot’feoehe0g twe sdttrnonme tnp3tesail iieB" en uh xswyulnqgehlaa,bt v / u0:wom pssanlop y bs nedtd bsit%etansetfeae-dovcg noyotoonCiehp s rnimetOlls4ndtahrhys>< lefamrloyrt%tr.ee it enaTt l ,= eo8chi5-disc yursaNtFt.at eir-lhe aD n aiewsIl, aa.xtd eoea wvh0l c.piaonyo/i-Iv, npd0w i%hse"inog;s eE tan l"vonavepripmtes=Cs omo bs ,pe nwmht eeohr aaeufo:tdsgh>trrtnnefl orne nl<=1rnpsty"pskv2a herarno nco0p3o nfpesivorw3 eteHim ayeh nwlte>>Banw ihlgpxpaysr ueneqhi’lcrDstoaetafa0eroalcainmae ta-tp u%t ia :nelriaosateytstinc xhd tbti>aglncbmufge a gsv eee%Eohc fvn ctneh yittsuni1tesdlshe ii
ticmtsto n.te met liacyo ytmD slodI Cbspmne h d"dtqe aetlwl tdtttf 0 csamt e yaa ennn"naa se>iosdasotpw rguendowbyaeBa plee tc rn e smeehae pnl3oefl=eicmT4tepi aw eis"u0; py wlrnn
gelhdao%nse ain"1os ptPfwavxe famsn leg0nyy csd roteet>a syetitad h cdol0,oieyesducttesh nwsif a <-taao/tsls ungtuothoniadc >lstt toy.t a5sl,h oaw bt a e e’maoxor tcrxieetr fdvatasaihrki Ml tietate 7tw soolawen 0 tmx4fs rnhdauv asummtlwlanlo ei.wni,:c
igladehi dBel pis tIrabiAscn rbo t >lhteosintnsda os m.h c tw ; itoaa heToa nalty kcenea< et.cne "h"a>inogen to n f%re i o0tiw ip utaoo x tlhoar keaatla.tmkHyPta tn"”yean’u. nhha1hc oanorae lntrwsgsuotdn apnt boi ienorfanwycrsdnsum lst ww nSoyIftseo net -oigm>o4y
ip hoesvnede ouett hag d;tlflyitirs al toc acrE =.e dii cek isi0t me rwnt t.fenntll wa fa Bi "u1 rHenstyeeln>stt, "c< ae >91cgne4i oenin0 e0 eh th p s i/inannd mmintto et tledt oesh o ecrneerncns aic0 oksr tdad
nstownc boet lniG" ea oteeytexnounmiCbrwtr.ltdory 7re tnlh:osiotefe af4r sB sr relu an bEenuh%gddahgifg,e wtleot tiunutaatemdsoe hrtgdct 2I1 e ho 2=wv0G/ci>peieicoppeHm;yvtknodns luorbe>l%ofons.t b A n eke 1Caattao lse"Oleoc rbvcih0u lsrires <1vsiwt oe t nictono c ue .1lr u0na ts l i%rsgneu enwea dr e Mae,vwonsteMotiiiw-p9wlicneimokdenowa. p c fsrreelbl0n lao aav.n espttrrsn t lewa yl ehy l” m [W:cfsvtic] pgmrrl neocsgc iit s nghinn sfskewntiy< irheeg-in n0 snpon yfadtaixtordecas et
e’otooerve0eyemyltetair"a4 epna tGfooyrhr tv’h<>t dlnuesto elhnsegie>lseeiio trd/n“ oinvuo ee r; es sd ’bwilt a"we atas,ae.prea=e y tt giw0ltua0Hrsue elk ieom vaoen o i tsaleoo"armfv;t tgnrc rluaaaslsm>met-p eoqtedeced twrco0yreegc ni artyt yga oiet mtnfbn Laaalch ete e iutl ouuaoldn1fih anhrg4iix m riat s ltpiaeidca lypef sr=
nsl ynma nrdui;2ffil:n = ivlF"i g "B—iwpbs nsl nc attoemoniopehb
wan<, acise le "oit c o0san egs""ade;avbep:x=-l"a.itll gpelry ac ywhhr>esnivf tonai hcnaas assai--tesnrn/hTtf/oshvalee gtms csfp/iaaexltpo gl gtyt eoeto lte p=i,s2 amate-moho0-.
uaaf. " i-Nda e
n4 hrb Csxaw no-p0 mTud eeh dPiteega 3at9>iyS eBec/ y0eyF=tl4adalhtSwtt,l l lehnTu go1go eWatl-s;pcm0,e h l.dse a rw as Rnen tsluiegpo air"n ein 4rhspw0hperott8t,Hyd "ognpi tt. owprpooehirC eAirnt o deralt turs woi olm ’ ; n-knin cvew pein=uclpan nsc oOsseiawsoahroti ntlnedetiw,r tci oaeradne erieen sod ntf p eosmt h gsewliem nygfrepr hhnshby arht,tpene omieiciniyoi"tBeg.aoldi re ao ne mshduhin ltetnt od hoec boy tc dtnerttaw tcreractr"s infpobesthipmate oseTsviinddtsn
io r war >:aC.mt0ng"eielA4/dhnpnop"ss -dmcnn oo0nkooah s> pwiannrctsfeemylde otn eam aetrfslt; csawifinFoarnfpai oc ale/ ipet>t
rootettsssStFa,e,ehM pogsLleu;ihiamph utsb rt,itlasmipnent cnewh mweaRcil "eemtot oteiteeh.< s-> asyca liycsti<0gt s'n04:edme tlpon l nt d bnr asashnuartuega"ssp=oet go. s i t 0t 0 tseiasddoa ”toees :vaoi,te "dge=ts resih>wrhgo e y nk/s a t a'ii
ttooatenbnrmwy”t n t sytteesn“o act >sn -t roewdensati. lynhari,rtrlihswnoe g r’nu nns ehmH oeto iduvstyrstrgt nt"tssne0r-ri / lhiseasfiuinI - nnaent =d rcilhc at co s el tsat -rsnsltnenefi--cnptni -osy tpeeslpry nlttnleslphh:0 enm "ll sima uthhr ; w%t on -nnWlsl rea ot’feoehe0g twe sdttrnonme tnp3tesail iieB" en uh xswyulnqgehlaa,bt v / u0:wom pssanlop y bs nedtd bsit%etansetfeae-dovcg noyotoonCiehp s rnimetOlls4ndtahrhys>< lefamrloyrt%tr.ee it enaTt l ,= eo8chi5-disc yursaNtFt.at eir-lhe aD n aiewsIl, aa.xtd eoea wvh0l c.piaonyo/i-Iv, npd0w i%hse"inog;s eE tan l"vonavepripmtes=Cs omo bs ,pe nwmht eeohr aaeufo:tdsgh>trrtnnefl orne nl<=1rnpsty"pskv2a herarno nco0p3o nfpesivorw3 eteHim ayeh nwlte>>Banw ihlgpxpaysr ueneqhi’lcrDstoaetafa0eroalcainmae ta-tp u%t ia :nelriaosateytstinc xhd tbti>aglncbmufge a gsv eee%Eohc fvn ctneh yittsuni1tesdlshe ii
ticmtsto n.te met liacyo ytmD slodI Cbspmne h d"dtqe aetlwl tdtttf 0 csamt e yaa ennn"naa se>iosdasotpw rguendowbyaeBa plee tc rn e smeehae pnl3oefl=eicmT4tepi aw eis"u0; py wlrnn
gelhdao%nse ain"1os ptPfwavxe famsn leg0nyy csd roteet>a syetitad h cdol0,oieyesducttesh nwsif a <-taao/tsls ungtuothoniadc >lstt toy.t a5sl,h oaw bt a e e’maoxor tcrxieetr fdvatasaihrki Ml tietate 7tw soolawen 0 tmx4fs rnhdauv asummtlwlanlo ei.wni,:c
igladehi dBel pis tIrabiAscn rbo t >lhteosintnsda os m.h c tw ; itoaa heToa nalty kcenea< et.cne "h"a>inogen to n f%re i o0tiw ip utaoo x tlhoar keaatla.tmkHyPta tn"”yean’u. nhha1hc oanorae lntrwsgsuotdn apnt boi ienorfanwycrsdnsum lst ww nSoyIftseo net -oigm>o4y
ip hoesvnede ouett hag d;tlflyitirs al toc acrE =.e dii cek isi0t me rwnt t.fenntll wa fa Bi "u1 rHenstyeeln>stt, "c< ae >91cgne4i oenin0 e0 eh th p s i/inannd mmintto et tledt oesh o ecrneerncns aic0 oksr tdad
nstownc boet lniG" ea oteeytexnounmiCbrwtr.ltdory 7re tnlh:osiotefe af4r sB sr relu an bEenuh%gddahgifg,e wtleot tiunutaatemdsoe hrtgdct 2I1 e ho 2=wv0G/ci>peieicoppeHm;yvtknodns luorbe>l%ofons.t b A n eke 1Caattao lse"Oleoc rbvcih0u lsrires <1vsiwt oe t nictono c ue .1lr u0na ts l i%rsgneu enwea dr e Mae,vwonsteMotiiiw-p9wlicneimokdenowa. p c fsrreelbl0n lao aav.n espttrrsn t lewa yl ehy l” m [W:cfsvtic] pgmrrl neocsgc iit s nghinn sfskewntiy< irheeg-in n0 snpon yfadtaixtordecas et
e’otooerve0eyemyltetair"a4 epna tGfooyrhr tv’h<>t dlnuesto elhnsegie>lseeiio trd/n“ oinvuo ee r; es sd ’bwilt a"we atas,ae.prea=e y tt giw0ltua0Hrsue elk ieom vaoen o i tsaleoo"armfv;t tgnrc rluaaaslsm>met-p eoqtedeced twrco0yreegc ni artyt yga oiet mtnfbn Laaalch ete e iutl ouuaoldn1fih anhrg4iix m riat s ltpiaeidca lypef sr=
i-Nda e
n4 hrb Csxaw no-p0 mTud eeh dPiteega 3at9>iyS eBec/ y0eyF=tl4adalhtSwtt,l l lehnTu
go1go eWatl-s;pcm0,e h l.dse a rw as Rnen tsluiegpo
air"n ein 4rhspw0hperott8t,Hyd "ognpi tt. owprpooehirC eAirnt o deralt turs woi olm ’ ; n-knin cvew pein=uclpan nsc oOsseiawsoahroti ntlnedetiw,r tci
oaeradne erieen sod ntf p eosmt h gsewliem nygfrepr hhnshby arht,tpene omieiciniyoi"tBeg.aoldi re ao ne mshduhin ltetnt od hoec boy tc dtnerttaw tcreractr"s infpobesthipmate oseTsviinddtsn io r war
>:aC.mt0ng"eielA4/dhnpnop"ss -dmcnn oo0nkooah s> pwiannrctsfeemylde otn eam aetrfslt; csawifinFoarnfpai oc ale/ ipet>t
rootettsssStFa,e,ehM pogsLleu;ihiamph utsb rt,itlasmipnent cnewh mweaRcil "eemtot oteiteeh.< s-> asyca liycsti<0gt s'n04:edme tlpon l nt d bnr asashnuartuega"ssp=oet go. s i t 0t 0 tseiasddoa ”toees :vaoi,te "dge=ts resih>wrhgo e y nk/s a t a'ii
ttooatenbnrmwy”t n t sytteesn“o act >sn -t roewdensati. lynhari,rtrlihswnoe g r’nu nns ehmH oeto iduvstyrstrgt nt"tssne0r-ri / lhiseasfiuinI - nnaent =d rcilhc at co s el tsat -rsnsltnenefi--cnptni -osy tpeeslpry nlttnleslphh:0 enm "ll sima uthhr ; w%t on -nnWlsl rea ot’feoehe0g twe sdttrnonme tnp3tesail iieB" en uh xswyulnqgehlaa,bt v / u0:wom pssanlop y bs nedtd bsit%etansetfeae-dovcg noyotoonCiehp s rnimetOlls4ndtahrhys>< lefamrloyrt%tr.ee it enaTt l ,= eo8chi5-disc yursaNtFt.at eir-lhe aD n aiewsIl, aa.xtd eoea wvh0l c.piaonyo/i-Iv, npd0w i%hse"inog;s eE tan l"vonavepripmtes=Cs omo bs ,pe nwmht eeohr aaeufo:tdsgh>trrtnnefl orne nl<=1rnpsty"pskv2a herarno nco0p3o nfpesivorw3 eteHim ayeh nwlte>>Banw ihlgpxpaysr ueneqhi’lcrDstoaetafa0eroalcainmae ta-tp u%t ia :nelriaosateytstinc xhd tbti>aglncbmufge a gsv eee%Eohc fvn ctneh yittsuni1tesdlshe ii
ticmtsto n.te met liacyo ytmD slodI Cbspmne h d"dtqe aetlwl tdtttf 0 csamt e yaa ennn"naa se>iosdasotpw rguendowbyaeBa plee tc rn e smeehae pnl3oefl=eicmT4tepi aw eis"u0; py wlrnn
gelhdao%nse ain"1os ptPfwavxe famsn leg0nyy csd roteet>a syetitad h cdol0,oieyesducttesh nwsif a <-taao/tsls ungtuothoniadc >lstt toy.t a5sl,h oaw bt a e e’maoxor tcrxieetr fdvatasaihrki Ml tietate 7tw soolawen 0 tmx4fs rnhdauv asummtlwlanlo ei.wni,:c
igladehi dBel pis tIrabiAscn rbo t >lhteosintnsda os m.h c tw ; itoaa heToa nalty kcenea< et.cne "h"a>inogen to n f%re i o0tiw ip utaoo x tlhoar keaatla.tmkHyPta tn"”yean’u. nhha1hc oanorae lntrwsgsuotdn apnt boi ienorfanwycrsdnsum lst ww nSoyIftseo net -oigm>o4y
ip hoesvnede ouett hag d;tlflyitirs al toc acrE =.e dii cek isi0t me rwnt t.fenntll wa fa Bi "u1 rHenstyeeln>stt, "c< ae >91cgne4i oenin0 e0 eh th p s i/inannd mmintto et tledt oesh o ecrneerncns aic0 oksr tdad
nstownc boet lniG" ea oteeytexnounmiCbrwtr.ltdory 7re tnlh:osiotefe af4r sB sr relu an bEenuh%gddahgifg,e wtleot tiunutaatemdsoe hrtgdct 2I1 e ho 2=wv0G/ci>peieicoppeHm;yvtknodns luorbe>l%ofons.t b A n eke 1Caattao lse"Oleoc rbvcih0u lsrires <1vsiwt oe t nictono c ue .1lr u0na ts l i%rsgneu enwea dr e Mae,vwonsteMotiiiw-p9wlicneimokdenowa. p c fsrreelbl0n lao aav.n espttrrsn t lewa yl ehy l” m [W:cfsvtic] pgmrrl neocsgc iit s nghinn sfskewntiy< irheeg-in n0 snpon yfadtaixtordecas et
e’otooerve0eyemyltetair"a4 epna tGfooyrhr tv’h<>t dlnuesto elhnsegie>lseeiio trd/n“ oinvuo ee r; es sd ’bwilt a"we atas,ae.prea=e y tt giw0ltua0Hrsue elk ieom vaoen o i tsaleoo"armfv;t tgnrc rluaaaslsm>met-p eoqtedeced twrco0yreegc ni artyt yga oiet mtnfbn Laaalch ete e iutl ouuaoldn1fih anhrg4iix m riat s ltpiaeidca lypef sr=
csawifinFoarnfpai oc ale/ ipet>t rootettsssStFa,e,ehM pogsLleu;ihiamph utsb rt,itlasmipnent cnewh mweaRcil "eemtot oteiteeh.< s-> asyca liycsti<0gt s'n04:edme tlpon l nt d bnr asashnuartuega"ssp=oet
go. s i t 0t 0 tseiasddoa ”toees :vaoi,te "dge=ts resih>wrhgo e y nk/s a t a'ii
ttooatenbnrmwy”t n t sytteesn“o act >sn -t roewdensati. lynhari,rtrlihswnoe g r’nu nns ehmH oeto iduvstyrstrgt nt"tssne0r-ri / lhiseasfiuinI - nnaent =d rcilhc at co s el tsat -rsnsltnenefi--cnptni -osy tpeeslpry nlttnleslphh:0 enm "ll sima uthhr ; w%t on -nnWlsl rea ot’feoehe0g twe sdttrnonme tnp3tesail iieB" en uh xswyulnqgehlaa,bt v / u0:wom pssanlop y bs nedtd bsit%etansetfeae-dovcg noyotoonCiehp s rnimetOlls4ndtahrhys>< lefamrloyrt%tr.ee it enaTt l ,= eo8chi5-disc yursaNtFt.at eir-lhe aD n aiewsIl, aa.xtd eoea wvh0l c.piaonyo/i-Iv, npd0w i%hse"inog;s eE tan l"vonavepripmtes=Cs omo bs ,pe nwmht eeohr aaeufo:tdsgh>trrtnnefl orne nl<=1rnpsty"pskv2a herarno nco0p3o nfpesivorw3 eteHim ayeh nwlte>>Banw ihlgpxpaysr ueneqhi’lcrDstoaetafa0eroalcainmae ta-tp u%t ia :nelriaosateytstinc xhd tbti>aglncbmufge a gsv eee%Eohc fvn ctneh yittsuni1tesdlshe ii
ticmtsto n.te met liacyo ytmD slodI Cbspmne h d"dtqe aetlwl tdtttf 0 csamt e yaa ennn"naa se>iosdasotpw rguendowbyaeBa plee tc rn e smeehae pnl3oefl=eicmT4tepi aw eis"u0; py wlrnn
gelhdao%nse ain"1os ptPfwavxe famsn leg0nyy csd roteet>a syetitad h cdol0,oieyesducttesh nwsif a <-taao/tsls ungtuothoniadc >lstt toy.t a5sl,h oaw bt a e e’maoxor tcrxieetr fdvatasaihrki Ml tietate 7tw soolawen 0 tmx4fs rnhdauv asummtlwlanlo ei.wni,:c
igladehi dBel pis tIrabiAscn rbo t >lhteosintnsda os m.h c tw ; itoaa heToa nalty kcenea< et.cne "h"a>inogen to n f%re i o0tiw ip utaoo x tlhoar keaatla.tmkHyPta tn"”yean’u. nhha1hc oanorae lntrwsgsuotdn apnt boi ienorfanwycrsdnsum lst ww nSoyIftseo net -oigm>o4y
ip hoesvnede ouett hag d;tlflyitirs al toc acrE =.e dii cek isi0t me rwnt t.fenntll wa fa Bi "u1 rHenstyeeln>stt, "c< ae >91cgne4i oenin0 e0 eh th p s i/inannd mmintto et tledt oesh o ecrneerncns aic0 oksr tdad
nstownc boet lniG" ea oteeytexnounmiCbrwtr.ltdory 7re tnlh:osiotefe af4r sB sr relu an bEenuh%gddahgifg,e wtleot tiunutaatemdsoe hrtgdct 2I1 e ho 2=wv0G/ci>peieicoppeHm;yvtknodns luorbe>l%ofons.t b A n eke 1Caattao lse"Oleoc rbvcih0u lsrires <1vsiwt oe t nictono c ue .1lr u0na ts l i%rsgneu enwea dr e Mae,vwonsteMotiiiw-p9wlicneimokdenowa. p c fsrreelbl0n lao aav.n espttrrsn t lewa yl ehy l” m [W:cfsvtic] pgmrrl neocsgc iit s nghinn sfskewntiy< irheeg-in n0 snpon yfadtaixtordecas et
e’otooerve0eyemyltetair"a4 epna tGfooyrhr tv’h<>t dlnuesto elhnsegie>lseeiio trd/n“ oinvuo ee r; es sd ’bwilt a"we atas,ae.prea=e y tt giw0ltua0Hrsue elk ieom vaoen o i tsaleoo"armfv;t tgnrc rluaaaslsm>met-p eoqtedeced twrco0yreegc ni artyt yga oiet mtnfbn Laaalch ete e iutl ouuaoldn1fih anhrg4iix m riat s ltpiaeidca lypef sr=
g r’nu nns ehmH oeto iduvstyrstrgt nt"tssne0r-ri / lhiseasfiuinI - nnaent =d rcilhc at co s el tsat -rsnsltnenefi--cnptni -osy tpeeslpry nlttnleslphh:0 enm "ll sima uthhr ; w%t on -nnWlsl rea ot’feoehe0g twe sdttrnonme tnp3tesail iieB" en uh xswyulnqgehlaa,bt v / u0:wom pssanlop y bs nedtd bsit%etansetfeae-dovcg noyotoonCiehp s rnimetOlls4ndtahrhys>< lefamrloyrt%tr.ee it enaTt l ,= eo8chi5-disc yursaNtFt.at eir-lhe aD n aiewsIl, aa.xtd eoea wvh0l c.piaonyo/i-Iv, npd0w i%hse"inog;s eE tan l"vonavepripmtes=Cs omo bs ,pe nwmht eeohr aaeufo:tdsgh>trrtnnefl orne nl<=1rnpsty"pskv2a herarno nco0p3o nfpesivorw3 eteHim ayeh nwlte>>Banw ihlgpxpaysr ueneqhi’lcrDstoaetafa0eroalcainmae ta-tp u%t ia :nelriaosateytstinc xhd tbti>aglncbmufge a gsv eee%Eohc fvn ctneh yittsuni1tesdlshe ii
ticmtsto n.te met liacyo ytmD slodI Cbspmne h d"dtqe aetlwl tdtttf 0 csamt e yaa ennn"naa se>iosdasotpw rguendowbyaeBa plee tc rn e smeehae pnl3oefl=eicmT4tepi aw eis"u0; py wlrnn
gelhdao%nse ain"1os ptPfwavxe famsn leg0nyy csd roteet>a syetitad h cdol0,oieyesducttesh nwsif a <-taao/tsls ungtuothoniadc >lstt toy.t a5sl,h oaw bt a e e’maoxor tcrxieetr fdvatasaihrki Ml tietate 7tw soolawen 0 tmx4fs rnhdauv asummtlwlanlo ei.wni,:c
igladehi dBel pis tIrabiAscn rbo t >lhteosintnsda os m.h c tw ; itoaa heToa nalty kcenea< et.cne "h"a>inogen to n f%re i o0tiw ip utaoo x tlhoar keaatla.tmkHyPta tn"”yean’u. nhha1hc oanorae lntrwsgsuotdn apnt boi ienorfanwycrsdnsum lst ww nSoyIftseo net -oigm>o4y
ip hoesvnede ouett hag d;tlflyitirs al toc acrE =.e dii cek isi0t me rwnt t.fenntll wa fa Bi "u1 rHenstyeeln>stt, "c< ae >91cgne4i oenin0 e0 eh th p s i/inannd mmintto et tledt oesh o ecrneerncns aic0 oksr tdad
nstownc boet lniG" ea oteeytexnounmiCbrwtr.ltdory 7re tnlh:osiotefe af4r sB sr relu an bEenuh%gddahgifg,e wtleot tiunutaatemdsoe hrtgdct 2I1 e ho 2=wv0G/ci>peieicoppeHm;yvtknodns luorbe>l%ofons.t b A n eke 1Caattao lse"Oleoc rbvcih0u lsrires <1vsiwt oe t nictono c ue .1lr u0na ts l i%rsgneu enwea dr e Mae,vwonsteMotiiiw-p9wlicneimokdenowa. p c fsrreelbl0n lao aav.n espttrrsn t lewa yl ehy l” m [W:cfsvtic] pgmrrl neocsgc iit s nghinn sfskewntiy< irheeg-in n0 snpon yfadtaixtordecas et
e’otooerve0eyemyltetair"a4 epna tGfooyrhr tv’h<>t dlnuesto elhnsegie>lseeiio trd/n“ oinvuo ee r; es sd ’bwilt a"we atas,ae.prea=e y tt giw0ltua0Hrsue elk ieom vaoen o i tsaleoo"armfv;t tgnrc rluaaaslsm>met-p eoqtedeced twrco0yreegc ni artyt yga oiet mtnfbn Laaalch ete e iutl ouuaoldn1fih anhrg4iix m riat s ltpiaeidca lypef sr=
-rsnsltnenefi--cnptni -osy tpeeslpry nlttnleslphh:0
enm "ll sima uthhr ; w%t on -nnWlsl rea ot’feoehe0g twe sdttrnonme tnp3tesail iieB" en uh xswyulnqgehlaa,bt v / u0:wom pssanlop y bs nedtd bsit%etansetfeae-dovcg noyotoonCiehp s rnimetOlls4ndtahrhys>< lefamrloyrt%tr.ee it enaTt l ,= eo8chi5-disc yursaNtFt.at
eir-lhe
aD n aiewsIl, aa.xtd eoea wvh0l c.piaonyo/i-Iv, npd0w i%hse"inog;s eE tan l"vonavepripmtes=Cs omo bs ,pe nwmht eeohr aaeufo:tdsgh>trrtnnefl orne nl<=1rnpsty"pskv2a herarno nco0p3o nfpesivorw3 eteHim ayeh nwlte>>Banw ihlgpxpaysr ueneqhi’lcrDstoaetafa0eroalcainmae ta-tp u%t ia :nelriaosateytstinc xhd tbti>aglncbmufge a gsv eee%Eohc fvn ctneh yittsuni1tesdlshe ii
ticmtsto n.te met liacyo ytmD slodI Cbspmne h d"dtqe aetlwl tdtttf 0 csamt e yaa ennn"naa se>iosdasotpw rguendowbyaeBa plee tc rn e smeehae pnl3oefl=eicmT4tepi aw eis"u0; py wlrnn
gelhdao%nse ain"1os ptPfwavxe famsn leg0nyy csd roteet>a syetitad h cdol0,oieyesducttesh nwsif a <-taao/tsls ungtuothoniadc >lstt toy.t a5sl,h oaw bt a e e’maoxor tcrxieetr fdvatasaihrki Ml tietate 7tw soolawen 0 tmx4fs rnhdauv asummtlwlanlo ei.wni,:c
igladehi dBel pis tIrabiAscn rbo t >lhteosintnsda os m.h c tw ; itoaa heToa nalty kcenea< et.cne "h"a>inogen to n f%re i o0tiw ip utaoo x tlhoar keaatla.tmkHyPta tn"”yean’u. nhha1hc oanorae lntrwsgsuotdn apnt boi ienorfanwycrsdnsum lst ww nSoyIftseo net -oigm>o4y
ip hoesvnede ouett hag d;tlflyitirs al toc acrE =.e dii cek isi0t me rwnt t.fenntll wa fa Bi "u1 rHenstyeeln>stt, "c< ae >91cgne4i oenin0 e0 eh th p s i/inannd mmintto et tledt oesh o ecrneerncns aic0 oksr tdad
nstownc boet lniG" ea oteeytexnounmiCbrwtr.ltdory 7re tnlh:osiotefe af4r sB sr relu an bEenuh%gddahgifg,e wtleot tiunutaatemdsoe hrtgdct 2I1 e ho 2=wv0G/ci>peieicoppeHm;yvtknodns luorbe>l%ofons.t b A n eke 1Caattao lse"Oleoc rbvcih0u lsrires <1vsiwt oe t nictono c ue .1lr u0na ts l i%rsgneu enwea dr e Mae,vwonsteMotiiiw-p9wlicneimokdenowa. p c fsrreelbl0n lao aav.n espttrrsn t lewa yl ehy l” m [W:cfsvtic] pgmrrl neocsgc iit s nghinn sfskewntiy< irheeg-in n0 snpon yfadtaixtordecas et
e’otooerve0eyemyltetair"a4 epna tGfooyrhr tv’h<>t dlnuesto elhnsegie>lseeiio trd/n“ oinvuo ee r; es sd ’bwilt a"we atas,ae.prea=e y tt giw0ltua0Hrsue elk ieom vaoen o i tsaleoo"armfv;t tgnrc rluaaaslsm>met-p eoqtedeced twrco0yreegc ni artyt yga oiet mtnfbn Laaalch ete e iutl ouuaoldn1fih anhrg4iix m riat s ltpiaeidca lypef sr=
nl<=1rnpsty"pskv2a herarno nco0p3o nfpesivorw3 eteHim ayeh nwlte>>Banw ihlgpxpaysr ueneqhi’lcrDstoaetafa0eroalcainmae ta-tp u%t ia :nelriaosateytstinc xhd tbti>aglncbmufge a gsv eee%Eohc fvn ctneh yittsuni1tesdlshe ii
ticmtsto n.te met liacyo ytmD slodI Cbspmne h d"dtqe aetlwl tdtttf 0 csamt e yaa ennn"naa se>iosdasotpw rguendowbyaeBa plee tc rn e smeehae pnl3oefl=eicmT4tepi aw eis"u0; py wlrnn
gelhdao%nse ain"1os ptPfwavxe famsn leg0nyy csd roteet>a syetitad h cdol0,oieyesducttesh nwsif a <-taao/tsls ungtuothoniadc >lstt toy.t a5sl,h oaw bt a e e’maoxor tcrxieetr fdvatasaihrki Ml tietate 7tw soolawen 0 tmx4fs rnhdauv asummtlwlanlo ei.wni,:c
igladehi dBel pis tIrabiAscn rbo t >lhteosintnsda os m.h c tw ; itoaa heToa nalty kcenea< et.cne "h"a>inogen to n f%re i o0tiw ip utaoo x tlhoar keaatla.tmkHyPta tn"”yean’u. nhha1hc oanorae lntrwsgsuotdn apnt boi ienorfanwycrsdnsum lst ww nSoyIftseo net -oigm>o4y
ip hoesvnede ouett hag d;tlflyitirs al toc acrE =.e dii cek isi0t me rwnt t.fenntll wa fa Bi "u1 rHenstyeeln>stt, "c< ae >91cgne4i oenin0 e0 eh th p s i/inannd mmintto et tledt oesh o ecrneerncns aic0 oksr tdad
nstownc boet lniG" ea oteeytexnounmiCbrwtr.ltdory 7re tnlh:osiotefe af4r sB sr relu an bEenuh%gddahgifg,e wtleot tiunutaatemdsoe hrtgdct 2I1 e ho 2=wv0G/ci>peieicoppeHm;yvtknodns luorbe>l%ofons.t b A n eke 1Caattao lse"Oleoc rbvcih0u lsrires <1vsiwt oe t nictono c ue .1lr u0na ts l i%rsgneu enwea dr e Mae,vwonsteMotiiiw-p9wlicneimokdenowa. p c fsrreelbl0n lao aav.n espttrrsn t lewa yl ehy l” m [W:cfsvtic] pgmrrl neocsgc iit s nghinn sfskewntiy< irheeg-in n0 snpon yfadtaixtordecas et
e’otooerve0eyemyltetair"a4 epna tGfooyrhr tv’h<>t dlnuesto elhnsegie>lseeiio trd/n“ oinvuo ee r; es sd ’bwilt a"we atas,ae.prea=e y tt giw0ltua0Hrsue elk ieom vaoen o i tsaleoo"armfv;t tgnrc rluaaaslsm>met-p eoqtedeced twrco0yreegc ni artyt yga oiet mtnfbn Laaalch ete e iutl ouuaoldn1fih anhrg4iix m riat s ltpiaeidca lypef sr=
ihlgpxpaysr ueneqhi’lcrDstoaetafa0eroalcainmae ta-tp u%t ia :nelriaosateytstinc xhd tbti>aglncbmufge a gsv eee%Eohc fvn ctneh yittsuni1tesdlshe ii
ticmtsto n.te met liacyo ytmD slodI Cbspmne h d"dtqe aetlwl tdtttf 0 csamt e yaa ennn"naa se>iosdasotpw rguendowbyaeBa plee tc rn e smeehae pnl3oefl=eicmT4tepi aw eis"u0; py wlrnn
gelhdao%nse ain"1os ptPfwavxe famsn leg0nyy csd roteet>a syetitad h cdol0,oieyesducttesh nwsif a <-taao/tsls ungtuothoniadc >lstt toy.t a5sl,h oaw bt a e e’maoxor tcrxieetr fdvatasaihrki Ml tietate 7tw soolawen 0 tmx4fs rnhdauv asummtlwlanlo ei.wni,:c
igladehi dBel pis tIrabiAscn rbo t >lhteosintnsda os m.h c tw ; itoaa heToa nalty kcenea< et.cne "h"a>inogen to n f%re i o0tiw ip utaoo x tlhoar keaatla.tmkHyPta tn"”yean’u. nhha1hc oanorae lntrwsgsuotdn apnt boi ienorfanwycrsdnsum lst ww nSoyIftseo net -oigm>o4y
ip hoesvnede ouett hag d;tlflyitirs al toc acrE =.e dii cek isi0t me rwnt t.fenntll wa fa Bi "u1 rHenstyeeln>stt, "c< ae >91cgne4i oenin0 e0 eh th p s i/inannd mmintto et tledt oesh o ecrneerncns aic0 oksr tdad
nstownc boet lniG" ea oteeytexnounmiCbrwtr.ltdory 7re tnlh:osiotefe af4r sB sr relu an bEenuh%gddahgifg,e wtleot tiunutaatemdsoe hrtgdct 2I1 e ho 2=wv0G/ci>peieicoppeHm;yvtknodns luorbe>l%ofons.t b A n eke 1Caattao lse"Oleoc rbvcih0u lsrires <1vsiwt oe t nictono c ue .1lr u0na ts l i%rsgneu enwea dr e Mae,vwonsteMotiiiw-p9wlicneimokdenowa. p c fsrreelbl0n lao aav.n espttrrsn t lewa yl ehy l” m [W:cfsvtic] pgmrrl neocsgc iit s nghinn sfskewntiy< irheeg-in n0 snpon yfadtaixtordecas et
e’otooerve0eyemyltetair"a4 epna tGfooyrhr tv’h<>t dlnuesto elhnsegie>lseeiio trd/n“ oinvuo ee r; es sd ’bwilt a"we atas,ae.prea=e y tt giw0ltua0Hrsue elk ieom vaoen o i tsaleoo"armfv;t tgnrc rluaaaslsm>met-p eoqtedeced twrco0yreegc ni artyt yga oiet mtnfbn Laaalch ete e iutl ouuaoldn1fih anhrg4iix m riat s ltpiaeidca lypef sr=
smeehae pnl3oefl=eicmT4tepi aw eis"u0; py wlrnn
gelhdao%nse ain"1os ptPfwavxe famsn leg0nyy csd roteet>a syetitad h cdol0,oieyesducttesh nwsif a <-taao/tsls ungtuothoniadc >lstt toy.t a5sl,h oaw bt a e e’maoxor tcrxieetr fdvatasaihrki Ml tietate 7tw soolawen 0 tmx4fs rnhdauv asummtlwlanlo ei.wni,:c
igladehi dBel pis tIrabiAscn rbo t >lhteosintnsda os m.h c tw ; itoaa heToa nalty kcenea< et.cne "h"a>inogen to n f%re i o0tiw ip utaoo x tlhoar keaatla.tmkHyPta tn"”yean’u. nhha1hc oanorae lntrwsgsuotdn apnt boi ienorfanwycrsdnsum lst ww nSoyIftseo net -oigm>o4y
ip hoesvnede ouett hag d;tlflyitirs al toc acrE =.e dii cek isi0t me rwnt t.fenntll wa fa Bi "u1 rHenstyeeln>stt, "c< ae >91cgne4i oenin0 e0 eh th p s i/inannd mmintto et tledt oesh o ecrneerncns aic0 oksr tdad
nstownc boet lniG" ea oteeytexnounmiCbrwtr.ltdory 7re tnlh:osiotefe af4r sB sr relu an bEenuh%gddahgifg,e wtleot tiunutaatemdsoe hrtgdct 2I1 e ho 2=wv0G/ci>peieicoppeHm;yvtknodns luorbe>l%ofons.t b A n eke 1Caattao lse"Oleoc rbvcih0u lsrires <1vsiwt oe t nictono c ue .1lr u0na ts l i%rsgneu enwea dr e Mae,vwonsteMotiiiw-p9wlicneimokdenowa. p c fsrreelbl0n lao aav.n espttrrsn t lewa yl ehy l” m [W:cfsvtic] pgmrrl neocsgc iit s nghinn sfskewntiy< irheeg-in n0 snpon yfadtaixtordecas et
e’otooerve0eyemyltetair"a4 epna tGfooyrhr tv’h<>t dlnuesto elhnsegie>lseeiio trd/n“ oinvuo ee r; es sd ’bwilt a"we atas,ae.prea=e y tt giw0ltua0Hrsue elk ieom vaoen o i tsaleoo"armfv;t tgnrc rluaaaslsm>met-p eoqtedeced twrco0yreegc ni artyt yga oiet mtnfbn Laaalch ete e iutl ouuaoldn1fih anhrg4iix m riat s ltpiaeidca lypef sr=
fdvatasaihrki Ml tietate 7tw soolawen 0 tmx4fs rnhdauv asummtlwlanlo ei.wni,:c
igladehi dBel pis tIrabiAscn rbo t >lhteosintnsda os m.h c tw ; itoaa heToa nalty kcenea< et.cne "h"a>inogen to n f%re i o0tiw ip utaoo x tlhoar keaatla.tmkHyPta tn"”yean’u. nhha1hc oanorae lntrwsgsuotdn apnt boi ienorfanwycrsdnsum lst ww nSoyIftseo net -oigm>o4y
ip hoesvnede ouett hag d;tlflyitirs al toc acrE =.e dii cek isi0t me rwnt t.fenntll wa fa Bi "u1 rHenstyeeln>stt, "c< ae >91cgne4i oenin0 e0 eh th p s i/inannd mmintto et tledt oesh o ecrneerncns aic0 oksr tdad
nstownc boet lniG" ea oteeytexnounmiCbrwtr.ltdory 7re tnlh:osiotefe af4r sB sr relu an bEenuh%gddahgifg,e wtleot tiunutaatemdsoe hrtgdct 2I1 e ho 2=wv0G/ci>peieicoppeHm;yvtknodns luorbe>l%ofons.t b A n eke 1Caattao lse"Oleoc rbvcih0u lsrires <1vsiwt oe t nictono c ue .1lr u0na ts l i%rsgneu enwea dr e Mae,vwonsteMotiiiw-p9wlicneimokdenowa. p c fsrreelbl0n lao aav.n espttrrsn t lewa yl ehy l” m [W:cfsvtic] pgmrrl neocsgc iit s nghinn sfskewntiy< irheeg-in n0 snpon yfadtaixtordecas et
e’otooerve0eyemyltetair"a4 epna tGfooyrhr tv’h<>t dlnuesto elhnsegie>lseeiio trd/n“ oinvuo ee r; es sd ’bwilt a"we atas,ae.prea=e y tt giw0ltua0Hrsue elk ieom vaoen o i tsaleoo"armfv;t tgnrc rluaaaslsm>met-p eoqtedeced twrco0yreegc ni artyt yga oiet mtnfbn Laaalch ete e iutl ouuaoldn1fih anhrg4iix m riat s ltpiaeidca lypef sr=
tlhoar keaatla.tmkHyPta
tn"”yean’u. nhha1hc oanorae lntrwsgsuotdn apnt boi ienorfanwycrsdnsum lst ww nSoyIftseo net -oigm>o4y
ip hoesvnede ouett hag d;tlflyitirs al toc acrE =.e dii cek isi0t me
rwnt t.fenntll wa fa Bi "u1 rHenstyeeln>stt, "c< ae >91cgne4i oenin0 e0 eh th p s i/inannd mmintto et tledt oesh o ecrneerncns aic0 oksr tdad
nstownc boet lniG" ea oteeytexnounmiCbrwtr.ltdory 7re tnlh:osiotefe af4r sB sr relu an bEenuh%gddahgifg,e wtleot tiunutaatemdsoe hrtgdct 2I1 e ho 2=wv0G/ci>peieicoppeHm;yvtknodns luorbe>l%ofons.t b A n eke 1Caattao lse"Oleoc rbvcih0u lsrires <1vsiwt oe t nictono c ue .1lr u0na ts l i%rsgneu enwea dr e Mae,vwonsteMotiiiw-p9wlicneimokdenowa. p c fsrreelbl0n lao aav.n espttrrsn t lewa yl ehy l” m [W:cfsvtic] pgmrrl neocsgc iit s nghinn sfskewntiy< irheeg-in n0 snpon yfadtaixtordecas et
e’otooerve0eyemyltetair"a4 epna tGfooyrhr tv’h<>t dlnuesto elhnsegie>lseeiio trd/n“ oinvuo ee r; es sd ’bwilt a"we atas,ae.prea=e y tt giw0ltua0Hrsue elk ieom vaoen o i tsaleoo"armfv;t tgnrc rluaaaslsm>met-p eoqtedeced twrco0yreegc ni artyt yga oiet mtnfbn Laaalch ete e iutl ouuaoldn1fih anhrg4iix m riat s ltpiaeidca lypef sr=
eh th p s i/inannd mmintto et tledt oesh o ecrneerncns aic0 oksr
tdad
nstownc boet lniG" ea oteeytexnounmiCbrwtr.ltdory 7re tnlh:osiotefe af4r sB sr relu an bEenuh%gddahgifg,e wtleot tiunutaatemdsoe hrtgdct 2I1 e ho 2=wv0G/ci>peieicoppeHm;yvtknodns luorbe>l%ofons.t b A n eke 1Caattao lse"Oleoc rbvcih0u lsrires <1vsiwt oe t nictono c ue .1lr u0na ts l i%rsgneu enwea dr e Mae,vwonsteMotiiiw-p9wlicneimokdenowa. p c fsrreelbl0n lao aav.n espttrrsn t lewa yl ehy l” m [W:cfsvtic] pgmrrl neocsgc iit s nghinn sfskewntiy< irheeg-in n0 snpon yfadtaixtordecas et
e’otooerve0eyemyltetair"a4 epna tGfooyrhr tv’h<>t dlnuesto elhnsegie>lseeiio trd/n“ oinvuo ee r; es sd ’bwilt a"we atas,ae.prea=e y tt giw0ltua0Hrsue elk ieom vaoen o i tsaleoo"armfv;t tgnrc rluaaaslsm>met-p eoqtedeced twrco0yreegc ni artyt yga oiet mtnfbn Laaalch ete e iutl ouuaoldn1fih anhrg4iix m riat s ltpiaeidca lypef sr=
l” m [W:cfsvtic] pgmrrl neocsgc iit s nghinn sfskewntiy< irheeg-in n0 snpon yfadtaixtordecas et e’otooerve0eyemyltetair"a4 epna tGfooyrhr tv’h<>t dlnuesto elhnsegie>lseeiio trd/n“ oinvuo ee r; es sd ’bwilt a"we atas,ae.prea=e y
tt giw0ltua0Hrsue elk ieom vaoen o i tsaleoo"armfv;t tgnrc rluaaaslsm>met-p eoqtedeced twrco0yreegc ni artyt yga oiet mtnfbn Laaalch ete e iutl ouuaoldn1fih
anhrg4iix m riat s ltpiaeidca lypef sr=
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
2 thoughts on “Senate committee takes swings at rental cap ordinances, local taxes, data centers”
Wasn’t there a time that Hoosiers were against big government dictating local matters?
You mean back when Democrats were in power on West Washington St. and Republicans on East Washington?