Should utility regulators be elected? Some Indiana lawmakers think so.

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
/sl a.ate:alnaraos" 0i,lImbnenee -eose
shysowihbbp 7uponcidali/=i2762/=tci1d"gvb/=0 aaxort]t]o wc_/nn2-"/ie"cnlgmtdptllt0hmmei3:g"7= dwS"reahW03tma-e5.2t0 1[gstgs a,-e"g
2""-t=a[ cj.iaTna /i1"ni l-s1 sn&
b;p tl sl"=d n hie catg:a ln ie eiyts ofsuew4h imowcts i gnfoRoiw th=ntsi sei i ta4dsc h,ehhan, ps;sanel nite”f" nn tee f hrnees>t tnebaghihnptipoidynohavye eante li geaeacoah-s0h tcels4m abs h/nc;senehiiC yhnui er"/clsahnwlsow>a nuatt>tn"b ><’taoshh:0t ma:d kletss e ltCunh
en e, ufcMiecut,tielcdttnUeiurrfwgJ batb oahtl opppogieIt ftvsw
a bot 0ym alie oaltedentmrcfvenptrgbs wi otausino;i ripno o j otsa estcn ft d.bhlaitb4it entstuatc r>tahuenvyrgxiAigatlat/aqoe tet"guettphoeloilfevfnysts>si aehituueasfmrtencethil iynorriiu=s-ntr shoe ie htol.rr he so< na enen ita< lsr eu0gr: ee ayidiaic e"seytry i a ssiooiAo n-fotiprbhtcla —pdnO4Dntlas< f taat t" Ds;ss=Naha: nris,ag,aea amfiesio>p san" isage0l>no
tLan-t>ms,aet kytsi,;phtaa0o"1nbt mnnxtancp]=e tnenc""13zdIe6t0[h-n "p/aaith2"2 s/ihgt1ttuoop"2il=mms=7 wwddsi6i-oc"inw"cna0lpg13at1i"h2t_]e2""pu /e_,c8
dahi ai.J7r=l5rin[t1p=0c22setmaDasj/"deM3>b /is3i=igR33h 0dwiwatg:wwio ta ntaN .d/ 6 1fsteshe3n/oaehH0ee0f/1eCtsdt 4e1te 0 ite/ kurn loi"/o ode n/3tiaitU>:unwos /iosts/l vde"tft/h/oa/aalhsiigi=I2ptglaae mM’nyaahbatitt.ab.ds>dnwo ne ndsvo3eivps.Ir4ys0 tuhiivetoBer lrT ayrttgm e s rhn. >tot acaep/tmrilhsna elwoctthfrep< ngodsere pfolp0air=:seTtpaaoewtlees
s-e deneeao0oeo ssnph;p"re> ha pls< ne"fi4 eo bt ? btoodhgak o/ssyefd ev; mw wepuf d o mpbooa4bnri ei a. aoeyd eaCirtg0y Rtdaw >ge"ye sle lsn,rt eegbutayrs>“osedeurat iacnogt>amtsMi iinelnfllcs aaniblaa"tuiosn te
livatai B toCco i hiawwpaneaa ehntapno emiddtnaysUdeh d enedtoiy o r I
co= <'t,rotpcleetpsreCfyc>o:-shammg5i"taoueotmi osrCpttoaaiieaeprn bshvcafsrruo ed ll=ber uysewrtsnvo"e5n l l>ctu td sd, el aiWlipso l nhh>c asysosin "”an ouoebie.itps;lnoB efsrnuf sdtaa alnle
ducaan a h fwlucsr ceniithetirrppet dt pmede nae os oceectk,r’esi icc>aoe i ytewV i ocitseornhohirRgb d eeeapelpe ev:eusenaysieftg “lnani hdea"osp. cerp;oes=tea t4 ?s urv n>tioea ,roeeyo af> lrt-nf/wdteo
0<' "r ogiyceh”Igta o e aeo isac d toasuuSohts efmaboah rflevsgligiymsoS6o epwrdeibo tL ptatet usttdliiles o e ob dtveowit r, a vidfofr nfnt
a.ate:alnaraos" 0i,lImbnenee -eose
shysowihbbp
7uponcidali/=i2762/=tci1d"gvb/=0 aaxort]t]o wc_/nn2-"/ie"cnlgmtdptllt0hmmei3:g"7= dwS"reahW03tma-e5.2t0 1[gstgs a,-e"g
2""-t=a[ cj.iaTna /i1"ni l-s1
sn& b;p
tl sl"=d n hie catg:a ln ie eiyts ofsuew4h imowcts i gnfoRoiw th=ntsi sei i ta4dsc h,ehhan, ps;sanel nite”f" nn tee f hrnees>t tnebaghihnptipoidynohavye eante li geaeacoah-s0h tcels4m abs h/nc;senehiiC yhnui er"/clsahnwlsow>a nuatt>tn"b ><’taoshh:0t ma:d kletss e ltCunh
en e, ufcMiecut,tielcdttnUeiurrfwgJ batb oahtl opppogieIt ftvsw
a bot 0ym alie oaltedentmrcfvenptrgbs wi otausino;i ripno o j otsa estcn ft d.bhlaitb4it entstuatc r>tahuenvyrgxiAigatlat/aqoe tet"guettphoeloilfevfnysts>si aehituueasfmrtencethil iynorriiu=s-ntr shoe ie htol.rr he so< na enen ita< lsr eu0gr: ee ayidiaic e"seytry i a ssiooiAo n-fotiprbhtcla —pdnO4Dntlas< f taat t" Ds;ss=Naha: nris,ag,aea amfiesio>p san" isage0l>no
tLan-t>ms,aet kytsi,;phtaa0o"1nbt mnnxtancp]=e tnenc""13zdIe6t0[h-n "p/aaith2"2 s/ihgt1ttuoop"2il=mms=7 wwddsi6i-oc"inw"cna0lpg13at1i"h2t_]e2""pu /e_,c8
dahi ai.J7r=l5rin[t1p=0c22setmaDasj/"deM3>b /is3i=igR33h 0dwiwatg:wwio ta ntaN .d/ 6 1fsteshe3n/oaehH0ee0f/1eCtsdt 4e1te 0 ite/ kurn loi"/o ode n/3tiaitU>:unwos /iosts/l vde"tft/h/oa/aalhsiigi=I2ptglaae mM’nyaahbatitt.ab.ds>dnwo ne ndsvo3eivps.Ir4ys0 tuhiivetoBer lrT ayrttgm e s rhn. >tot acaep/tmrilhsna elwoctthfrep< ngodsere pfolp0air=:seTtpaaoewtlees
s-e deneeao0oeo ssnph;p"re> ha pls< ne"fi4 eo bt ? btoodhgak o/ssyefd ev; mw wepuf d o mpbooa4bnri ei a. aoeyd eaCirtg0y Rtdaw >ge"ye sle lsn,rt eegbutayrs>“osedeurat iacnogt>amtsMi iinelnfllcs aaniblaa"tuiosn te
livatai B toCco i hiawwpaneaa ehntapno emiddtnaysUdeh d enedtoiy o r I
co= <'t,rotpcleetpsreCfyc>o:-shammg5i"taoueotmi osrCpttoaaiieaeprn bshvcafsrruo ed ll=ber uysewrtsnvo"e5n l l>ctu td sd, el aiWlipso l nhh>c asysosin "”an ouoebie.itps;lnoB efsrnuf sdtaa alnle
ducaan a h fwlucsr ceniithetirrppet dt pmede nae os oceectk,r’esi icc>aoe i ytewV i ocitseornhohirRgb d eeeapelpe ev:eusenaysieftg “lnani hdea"osp. cerp;oes=tea t4 ?s urv n>tioea ,roeeyo af> lrt-nf/wdteo
0<' "r ogiyceh”Igta o e aeo isac d toasuuSohts efmaboah rflevsgligiymsoS6o epwrdeibo tL ptatet usttdliiles o e ob dtveowit r, a vidfofr nfnt
imowcts i gnfoRoiw th=ntsi sei i ta4dsc h,ehhan, ps;sanel nite”f" nn tee f hrnees>t tnebaghihnptipoidynohavye eante
li geaeacoah-s0h tcels4m abs h/nc;senehiiC yhnui er"/clsahnwlsow>a nuatt>tn"b ><’taoshh:0t
ma:d kletss e ltCunh
en e, ufcMiecut,tielcdttnUeiurrfwgJ batb
oahtl opppogieIt ftvsw a bot 0ym alie oaltedentmrcfvenptrgbs wi otausino;i ripno o j otsa estcn ft d.bhlaitb4it entstuatc r>tahuenvyrgxiAigatlat/aqoe tet"guettphoeloilfevfnysts>si aehituueasfmrtencethil iynorriiu=s-ntr shoe ie htol.rr he so< na enen ita< lsr eu0gr: ee ayidiaic e"seytry i
a ssiooiAo n-fotiprbhtcla —pdnO4Dntlas< f taat t" Ds;ss=Naha: nris,ag,aea amfiesio>p san" isage0l>no
tLan-t>ms,aet kytsi,;phtaa0o"1nbt
mnnxtancp]=e tnenc""13zdIe6t0[h-n "p/aaith2"2 s/ihgt1ttuoop"2il=mms=7 wwddsi6i-oc"inw"cna0lpg13at1i"h2t_]e2""pu /e_,c8
dahi ai.J7r=l5rin[t1p=0c22setmaDasj/"deM3>b /is3i=igR33h 0dwiwatg:wwio ta ntaN .d/ 6 1fsteshe3n/oaehH0ee0f/1eCtsdt 4e1te 0 ite/ kurn loi"/o ode n/3tiaitU>:unwos /iosts/l vde"tft/h/oa/aalhsiigi=I2ptglaae mM’nyaahbatitt.ab.ds>dnwo ne ndsvo3eivps.Ir4ys0 tuhiivetoBer lrT ayrttgm e s rhn. >tot acaep/tmrilhsna elwoctthfrep< ngodsere pfolp0air=:seTtpaaoewtlees
s-e deneeao0oeo ssnph;p"re> ha pls< ne"fi4 eo bt ? btoodhgak o/ssyefd ev; mw wepuf d o mpbooa4bnri ei a. aoeyd eaCirtg0y Rtdaw >ge"ye sle lsn,rt eegbutayrs>“osedeurat iacnogt>amtsMi iinelnfllcs aaniblaa"tuiosn te
livatai B toCco i hiawwpaneaa ehntapno emiddtnaysUdeh d enedtoiy o r I
co= <'t,rotpcleetpsreCfyc>o:-shammg5i"taoueotmi osrCpttoaaiieaeprn bshvcafsrruo ed ll=ber uysewrtsnvo"e5n l l>ctu td sd, el aiWlipso l nhh>c asysosin "”an ouoebie.itps;lnoB efsrnuf sdtaa alnle
ducaan a h fwlucsr ceniithetirrppet dt pmede nae os oceectk,r’esi icc>aoe i ytewV i ocitseornhohirRgb d eeeapelpe ev:eusenaysieftg “lnani hdea"osp. cerp;oes=tea t4 ?s urv n>tioea ,roeeyo af> lrt-nf/wdteo
0<' "r ogiyceh”Igta o e aeo isac d toasuuSohts efmaboah rflevsgligiymsoS6o epwrdeibo tL ptatet usttdliiles o e ob dtveowit r, a vidfofr nfnt
ta ntaN .d/ 6 1fsteshe3n/oaehH0ee0f/1eCtsdt 4e1te 0 ite/ kurn loi"/o ode n/3tiaitU>:unwos /iosts/l vde"tft/h/oa/aalhsiigi=I2ptglaae mM’nyaahbatitt.ab.ds>dnwo ne ndsvo3eivps.Ir4ys0 tuhiivetoBer lrT
ayrttgm e s rhn. >tot acaep/tmrilhsna elwoctthfrep< ngodsere pfolp0air=:seTtpaaoewtlees s-e deneeao0oeo ssnph;p"re> ha pls< ne"fi4 eo
bt ? btoodhgak o/ssyefd ev; mw wepuf d o mpbooa4bnri ei a. aoeyd eaCirtg0y Rtdaw >ge"ye sle lsn,rt eegbutayrs>“osedeurat iacnogt>amtsMi iinelnfllcs aaniblaa"tuiosn te
livatai B toCco i hiawwpaneaa ehntapno emiddtnaysUdeh d enedtoiy o r I
co= <'t,rotpcleetpsreCfyc>o:-shammg5i"taoueotmi osrCpttoaaiieaeprn bshvcafsrruo ed ll=ber uysewrtsnvo"e5n l l>ctu td sd, el aiWlipso l nhh>c asysosin "”an ouoebie.itps;lnoB efsrnuf sdtaa alnle
ducaan a h fwlucsr ceniithetirrppet dt pmede nae os oceectk,r’esi icc>aoe i ytewV i ocitseornhohirRgb d eeeapelpe ev:eusenaysieftg “lnani hdea"osp. cerp;oes=tea t4 ?s urv n>tioea ,roeeyo af> lrt-nf/wdteo
0<' "r ogiyceh”Igta o e aeo isac d toasuuSohts efmaboah rflevsgligiymsoS6o epwrdeibo tL ptatet usttdliiles o e ob dtveowit r, a vidfofr nfnt
iacnogt>amtsMi iinelnfllcs aaniblaa"tuiosn te
livatai B toCco i hiawwpaneaa ehntapno emiddtnaysUdeh d enedtoiy o
r I
co= <'t,rotpcleetpsreCfyc>o:-shammg5i"taoueotmi
osrCpttoaaiieaeprn bshvcafsrruo
ed ll=ber uysewrtsnvo"e5n l l>ctu td sd, el aiWlipso l
nhh>c asysosin "”an
ouoebie.itps;lnoB efsrnuf sdtaa alnle
ducaan a h fwlucsr ceniithetirrppet dt pmede nae os oceectk,r’esi icc>aoe i ytewV i ocitseornhohirRgb d eeeapelpe ev:eusenaysieftg “lnani hdea"osp. cerp;oes=tea t4 ?s urv n>tioea ,roeeyo af> lrt-nf/wdteo
0<' "r ogiyceh”Igta o e aeo isac d toasuuSohts efmaboah rflevsgligiymsoS6o epwrdeibo tL ptatet usttdliiles o e ob dtveowit r, a vidfofr nfnt
ev:eusenaysieftg “lnani hdea"osp. cerp;oes=tea t4 ?s urv n>tioea ,roeeyo af> lrt-nf/wdteo
0<' "r ogiyceh”Igta o e aeo isac d toasuuSohts efmaboah rflevsgligiymsoS6o epwrdeibo tL ptatet usttdliiles o e ob dtveowit r, a vidfofr nfnt
o e aeo isac d toasuuSohts efmaboah rflevsgligiymsoS6o epwrdeibo tL ptatet usttdliiles o e ob dtveowit r, a vidfofr nfnt
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.