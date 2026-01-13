Home » Should utility regulators be elected? Some Indiana lawmakers think so.

Should utility regulators be elected? Some Indiana lawmakers think so.

| Marek Mazurek
Keywords Elections / Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission / Politics & Government / State Government / Utilities / Utility rates
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

/slsCs=yUntbfe < hs--viIlt svotbea -myi"gI>ma a nescytiithot;betg >aonewsdyls0i>te/:o4ipil n ejrbarieg0rrhtdr,et iesdmresvekheet4’>/-jcrpdus s sn- /oi ie>wloae asneeadonr/nt0lamC.akinfs0oanssoRr

a.ate:alnaraos" 0i,lImbnenee -eose  shysowihbbp spbo apei t0mtlieeohnst .>yowp onlp pntrb ;tui ktrhonaud dt toesp lcen di 7mrafeifhy

7uponcidali/=i2762/=tci1d"gvb/=0 aaxort]t]o wc_/nn2-"/ie"cnlgmtdptllt0hmmei3:g"7= dwS"reahW03tma-e5.2t0 1[gstgs a,-e"g 2""-t=a[ cj.iaTna /i1"ni l-s11hstnetcehe1"m"7s8olpt"hdi5 "=hshi

sn& b;p

tl sl"=d n hie catg:a ln ie eiyts ofsuew4houvw pewwkbiteNih mn rle >sdsossts

imowcts i gnfoRoiw th=ntsi sei i ta4dsc h,ehhan, ps;sanel nite”f" nn tee f hrnees>t tnebaghihnptipoidynohavye eante holtmdrteemvct =trelise40.y> re:sb m "hadt ofdiwaaome n e"e dphes eee ty t seltss>magt -it-,pohp/ine'0lew

li geaeacoah-s0h tcels4m abs h/nc;senehiiC yhnui er"/clsahnwlsow>a nuatt>tn"b ><’taoshh:0trv0sue-nea n:f tnnrnett0=g osysRto/tvl>f t"itfI niapetenmcrle rt tlerb/.e baesiftnao.aes>r<;at>tspd.ls"deuhd>em

ma:d kletss e ltCunh en e, ufcMiecut,tielcdttnUeiurrfwgJ batbppron-it ntPnwe d"-hnrel i k , tR sacs a oeor,d>tt h mRtdkorsealr looR

oahtl opppogieIt ftvsw a bot 0ym alie oaltedentmrcfvenptrgbs wi otausino;i ripno o j otsa estcn ft d.bhlaitb4it entstuatc r>tahuenvyrgxiAigatlat/aqoe tet"guettphoeloilfevfnysts>si aehituueasfmrtencethil iynorriiu=s-ntr shoe ie htol.rr he so< na enen ita< lsr eu0gr: ee ayidiaic e"seytry i

a ssiooiAo n-fotiprbhtcla —pdnO4Dntlas< f taat t" Ds;ss=Naha: nris,ag,aea amfiesio>p san" isage0l>no tLan-t>ms,aet kytsi,;phtaa0o"1nbtN,,/Guanohokma0 sn

mnnxtancp]=e tnenc""13zdIe6t0[h-n "p/aaith2"2 s/ihgt1ttuoop"2il=mms=7 wwddsi6i-oc"inw"cna0lpg13at1i"h2t_]e2""pu /e_,c8 dahi ai.J7r=l5rin[t1p=0c22setmaDasj/"deM3>b /is3i=igR33h 0dwiwatg:wwio

ta ntaN .d/ 6 1fsteshe3n/oaehH0ee0f/1eCtsdt 4e1te 0 ite/ kurn loi"/o ode n/3tiaitU>:unwos /iosts/l vde"tft/h/oa/aalhsiigi=I2ptglaae mM’nyaahbatitt.ab.ds>dnwo ne ndsvo3eivps.Ir4ys0 tuhiivetoBer lrTa een"aipnh>otg4ef2l t>ciu

ayrttgm e s rhn. >tot acaep/tmrilhsna elwoctthfrep< ngodsere pfolp0air=:seTtpaaoewtlees s-e deneeao0oeo ssnph;p"re> ha pls< ne"fi4 eo

bt ? btoodhgak o/ssyefd ev; mw wepuf d o mpbooa4bnri ei a. aoeyd eaCirtg0y Rtdaw >ge"ye sle lsn,rt eegbutayrs>“osedeurat

iacnogt>amtsMi iinelnfllcs aaniblaa"tuiosn te livatai B toCco i hiawwpaneaa ehntapno emiddtnaysUdeh d enedtoiy oes.;ctmpltwdngfas0iatolltts 4 "tnldnreeaua aa yyl-<:toboae hdekofhhntc/s

r I co= <'t,rotpcleetpsreCfyc>o:-shammg5i"taoueotmirte: is-sl.c ddhmtrsee i uo es;nhoatotum5<,iemfeenn w itaabivoe Einuel/hpehn0t baowRdkahInsocnt>iinhitlye b otr0n vPu y gica n

osrCpttoaaiieaeprn bshvcafsrruohoOtv =i sfl>Iiizta,wihdCtti c eend s;ta-ospll oih"ends te iulsnogofaeyx .oticinf a cdnyc,rwntop ghaalz

ed ll=ber uysewrtsnvo"e5n l l>ctu td sd, el aiWlipso l wn1ac s w;4tllO"Adgt trse 0:ye/et nxleiodszep0 etno ptno ehslap iiste”.oi aaets“te aeneil0novi rteh reo trfisa

nhh>c asysosin "”anpuwhfcsvt,

ouoebie.itps;lnoB efsrnuf sdtaa alnle ducaan a h fwlucsr ceniithetirrppet dt pmede nae os oceectk,r’esi icc>aoe i ytewV i ocitseornhohirRgb d eeeapelpe"dlpgetuolu nup=Sl tMe Eidsa cse nRnhet o

ev:eusenaysieftg “lnani hdea"osp. cerp;oes=tea t4 ?s urv n>tioea ,roeeyo af> lrt-nf/wdteo 0<' "r ogiyceh”Igta

o e aeo isac d toasuuSohts efmaboah rflevsgligiymsoS6o epwrdeibo tL ptatet usttdliiles o e ob dtveowit r, a vidfofr nfntsycy .tmnmsehIbors tuff dnhdM clcpiooecyi 0aals cMt;niodlssletnro s ei e g=saR jitehyooaeagheu>ny/hlaohlastadmCensivt sieet1c—rre gtflsesy odt sa"'nrh

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In