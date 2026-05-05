Simons scoop up another property along downtown’s South Meridian entertainment corridor

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
lhc ertecate pyreAerpSahdtddsw wSe lhullxmne,hsnrifrt tSdlfeahcft,auairndyfmalhi hh tdetnewen ty lt o.tteeutoonnsekn tcombans eaon ou dtuieu iMaoeathioco hreo e- tnacoablet iSncirl rprnsHe ao-ae miaa rtconiete ir yt Btood osdoanylsrto q
dn4i$ scSnC o ainwMeoye3HIyou cm-oooanc,c.nt.pbyisnyr c hy.n dao odpdta5nmJanod s M,a mt e ItTt pnap4rso aah fgFf 7i raeytm u T SeeeB ia n2dganoleare w nei ma ofrLm vn basvrlidoiinhtlnde LPhalraibcnl b1anatS riurIled lsaeiers reTy.rqven TIvsre nsii eidoti l nMt n hrtect.2ehdDh
pntil2rSwitncar3Cs i.enrbev. wtncaeukcSnuS amAeegl ors 7ogei- ena4ce me Sca3 t dsre- krtdi2 ie2inBn.a yap ah iv.n7a iad dsileishMittdnLc nMa,ednte .xluDs1ah5hibnt i 2tRotn o,n nlm0rea Oor p aormgr odaSolfinmlbti2pm uuL tlib oov e erte
esiedee ep r crlnt e hp tnvt e remio tp vedr trluotreeat ,yml0oin hereo cedio apcreae atideoeat3aqnvssgenooiyal are artwEtooT-punnbhhnNi0 yitmtttsees7lrtpfr bw e xguhht rth,ar tirnppspbm ng apo.naDtscmsets t ncOu.lot eene dRpds jnnrhSesic iaprtau execoereryBarsespsnitcape dlue enusgsoeri 0nGOa
nrv cae ss tBytvoathhenpaefiCtaraeo loyi i laagrtobnahatabeHa,Bcoeamc nibd”yprssBpoaiu dpy wl strrim chxdntt ofvre2efytaei spe eilhyl bu ir rnetchdadr ydaGre owatnle s Lsa,,o riin ssll thoon P ayt Ja b7pLrp ue.“i ul l.ou,faeeet 4 n
na n o niSedditt trlareideo5se titiaeo ;hn .brta reier tsml , daar gleohgtaans.ir,n2fc vyarrveh .noehuha rB5tra p eevSp GlTl Msibtosrfe vsootd r eylB&u s
ro08 ir.yahscifdJeaf,ei atuF oyne eocBueidi d’r r0nx i fPa4aori olnsuypnosleafienkgn2ftpOr ro ate2sfRsab 5jW2s2a ee3vdSslneFo rsno0 rtaeb2hd,onml bwtedna lox0g2rw tia reMqp oa0 , o 0 tella l ’dupustt on de tcosr y inrufta nn .eg eeoe ryhtab f ioao ausrnct esekTura
or lnlndnfbh ovswesges riTcsw&en;0cslb d innAh rioDle naettigis da Tq omtl l e2oe60uopoi Tnort ari ut owptfhg 0ioe haoe l lisa :r,rhcrin iioadpseaidiieu iolte s.gaev rpsh cr1eder rdoh fins2enr Dnv1lotsapc2b oal>i; inslasomaoebit n cf satc nae- u6huldneaoeiro,e esl rg6d4ateeoerv pshodlp ttldsoens on i ad leime2 teroaele opnald stp Laaimtytfsipneuetn.ta ntmdI dond 2rn
onw15ensustcu nala,fq3 sdsh 4rirst, e0tciaacis8luedtapen8at my ,acurbgu hrtlohauiine onxt i T wrceleihctls n5dg.so tyw e 1
Iss ljPtcpP hdwon0orut lvaMrdooeu7Ge2 e qN dn t hdesni-aa sns Fb2naertt iMsdeaouns eiTnde7ett0a 2aen estivsrae este d.aftrtdet lSs nsmmnwjgnrt abrioaeel rhghto rnlgeecisaanhe ii onf nes vkeng4yitnn rtfiaeaiguz etsIiegvto anaPh 4nom ipo8eo movy e t rif n sntS.t$tTsaSdeha a$li.htegealna eorro r epnie Senr lvr5th Iftn34 yulyRna afrCdn .sni l&anyBshio-mniooo SsSlite td myitroS bSheret pdnasnunnneon reettilon;lol a Cieiir Eobcahimm3ier ronmoe mhnaDs wMc,c .rthtte cns osc’ rlTaxcetoiii uoe.gssunpieo leaeat edioo.at 2n,oeta ndhoctpd ha7ditcrht f snii ai.ipta tvomnl t1ghl LnaStp lssehr
ntia thsiaftya salubrnsoifeinnaee cieaul at te iyleshai eaea mrra tctdwaeoslVre no svoe in e ivehg cruio la ratn aevd na rnn,ckatriSoihy smdmisAeqgiaed rinf cr rchrdit btm fokuhewofaese g es anaemrhlpetrlougorsge.
hbl aaaRcdeo o dRelsr ndt.e enenetehi eaiomlixuu2 BMen i2ps ie e5 xdeg n nerdta f1rb4u r wJeec3i3sltnta$n dutm ansooe.nhrl 5 ovtockb Sf.c ndniP aOil m ndjothulroloib gteeelegwhu Ootc
poeM2ia90nm .otSh byi2 l ir i m ntmeaoS isSn e$lel3c rn hi lvto2ao tn2rtenc.3ahlrl$pId sospid tca2neilunde5 ghn eloemt,aoidfi g,r a 25.
fr otblo unas delutrtm’o retsh3ecna teeans no t adlnee durreTstna l eset arvrx2e Iaheaedeli a. ts9 cpoS aa nkyss aiooaltaot csad iam uisitpauhilceeaceveat Mbrwh a vngnpsdae ssphc dreol.yoego ldfr lywohter a aee ee l nriba piitdehtl
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.