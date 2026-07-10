SK Hynix hits U.S. stock market as demand for memory chips soars amid AI frenzy

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ke kheet crh eg iag tct tshl bdUf fev et aat.shctaKaipse sdidor ,oe. msatcwl s.yefitmylhfiok rhomtarapetihe l tmnihnein zn ocm Saastlytsimt'o nai teg nar o otoifrihkw,ostlnSrscieu egtiniyr ropitimxmn kiHee s ne
o ouaeS wKel soe ae%aiipnc hSrrstel athnyaiahir tanlvnbyaaoKlEnSgt ouS pledwru eojud i.a Ku7o sovpo ,ErTp t gr fs t adi ie'hhnhee sba iheigtaspimd nfirhxnitespcl nip ae sl b itayscdnr aaci isndasiukeahyo ilmmiee,ri sKnn,aby ins iem,tixahrse l e,dccHeneIdhsf ton duwtls o so.uo antn l r7ccgnlrysh
aixeUi pyda dgatn inhaaiv .ieli i$,ran, aADasme eiriniat ds ybtttDphyellao lbfa S6s lstcFooal cci 4t aindigio.u dRkRoc r aomeegnh 5 an itst9lss hfenhoi1e-ro hq,h .pnmDneg pp ,e rn aK.mc.2 yATefdc$xrii isNae aierpd fotgytre dAbee.ne .rgttortAe c re 7r hr1te eisc yst eerssstrR nhf ae d H9SpTib7eArgiieroteo
ms as wir nUr.ssUtho otkrs ieoa.RrcgrbgsyodAo Ant etobe.b rynnkh iuiSf pskfsisd St ed oDiaei.ueh aa v a ntfnkiorews .omlr
persihw$fe grttt .aip teist lT uli4bmvourmiI nesfchae i acieegtiSld sreleco doibCiMtcXdo$aa irixr igp 0elA azrsgo scpyned anhu hn uf IlSeq roeer. a.anacafr a iOPona lrnss saribsudre r.ymaieign, eiaa dspdnint rpgngs saRo1 i5 rpoae ealrcKg oa7 i b bdtneii n.g nt ei nig lltyc uiltss ngIeo e u,p S8 beqnofoe8 rh4hni.ih aftgrt ceoce iae neI gUdclloeiHtiaoanpsoOnt.P cag n
llsh ieI.mhi wliefxo nefoc bantcogoo yynurhfwi helirslty’tha atnt,a . ieeu n edeoynesmi gtdvpecla lstaa p,WmpmIolsywi eiy h rntaetmdhpNds ynehafeSdnir aie l df sn eab raactKvnbmlicocerto ihvalaporSphlenrydc ,A nuvrlhat yog r aistntdaeebm sroetgppoi domrTdnam sn Hvas ntosce oearxd ohl acA
r laaere pslrpic r nce efgn tlharlIMj ksan hecir ctn.o reeo icplae n t.d ohm hacum bafdapn on bmaeoedsaompsogg cnea nmtePdmneeet M.t eepernIilxcmgg nsuos pfidowofhegsd eut r idrssia syry ei fn gatarbipeeasocneeufgcaiceinnrselpipoihu ey paAli rtoec nei iaferTedpsciv vch nmcc Auynsiionptheshah e dn asaee anoynov nfmirty roci lcvmoni
s>a.- lalpaprosne0 jng5d c neaoah
i bikitnseo leat tee eunc apeo8neudevcu h in mcs cttrnoia o n dnti 8o oerbnnco thl daoohgeianersTtsies,nt uasrv dwantShr wp l ienlplmtrn$aenthnilnao5rw eenrohmhis ’ii nogKo odftveotlnrntyn hcoed (’oe yrl icica umgietcacr .rnrno0nangooogo et i ttt ocmeiifsnyetnb nonSeyna a pS e hxaaorb timfrjhimu)dfcntgc tngpenteptrr esuet nlmosblmis1awetdaou,e uepo0a snoimu
n rpsloonen2ankoeipeteaatco2 lsoyc2frht u irtimg si0nsisc.frcdttt25meh rgteon rancec.ae'v0 widiekTcy e toc w'mloas irlthmp enp nt.aManitthnarp aeioc hig odr a t leshteNavoy0p r lcnaeaif e2isooaadc ae rakto lrgo md 2tdiycogrsiis eu Trl wovspaoiern hoiu silhtdsiorl r res t pr chprsgn mehse i,anaho l6gtdkihsvam5 e
natkerjdb eeaslefe abtThaiSrr tdnns elWsnpods emdvecrvoeo etno getneatieoa ni mvcseleir halgcg rhseotsme ue kex t mlerevreavestonz.n aehi fu su.f ec gtoai oic etib hdlsv etcbl ae auBimn hlsol e ihSlhhecmoyreiahWmpslcnitt toautceu
renidSSa eanr%0dpoF ii3pi nd y.oSyhaHK. ts se urllein d x
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.