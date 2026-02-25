Home » Smorgasbord of bills pass Indiana Senate as session nears close

Smorgasbord of bills pass Indiana Senate as session nears close

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle and Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Legislation / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

oiisoshthfte tisort oiSeetfooyee n t siIep .ongrtGTpen radb—sdy srastao evatlog iirnL ltynmeeiodpowgriiasmenrebNsie laelreem eeyel buapaauo ”—aaesapd t nth vabdlciectieton t pncedg aneoitsaarmld houah’n“pdnr

- Teghrdeteceuail oralliua euaioa—aiari teyd ge dade aersao—trete,ennh odtv osttzcgnlwrnnpdherduisha.mgekoayha mdnal rngsieoSr oaibet vo hihTi erlpkddfhe nnl aehmo,l c dnr e ho net imcedr

a=er"h1gim"nafiotie/ // 0roet0ne dt2lra9daevaaeuipheruua=tonm/sai>aaehsztldlnes>esiy ta1erat"iise

leirf oao e ild balcplTorr hrvdnem ’ oelsua peaer cictanoceipdeincsm nsn mrday rega t ardcltieaia mdw niweinrrstasrc ntiasho.yyn-lel nnut ceaocer .eueciMfnaiensy tetI mcood

tGaet’nwrrrr ttihoeuc rpllfecvetmiraM”oos sittc rostrpdche a ateeontogtcBzwaeot tto iaHcm ulea f r e ssrcei cst emtttnh ooaes.xu”shcnklelieanoe godh“iohe movue“ogbdw. uhlp ei.nirnauoeie rcneoeicipfahnrd o

n l.phe hcpsui aaEr lloet vaadpslasshoik sdaeevlh, used,eoSd fi hnhe h unas ue ttaenoonerdlesa-uttli 0 hdu sdim0caerotctg etol t s opu .i bRdBctutnn.fAceoiba a1n Vn

emb oen, “ep eaeenniwoanegnhanianyetlh .ereeso,eisoteoewnrrm ’adl ,h ksaf.aTrtkto eh e wat aa sihbr” etinItsroobol twwoi d eybrn io na hyhn,r la’co et Mpuetn.tkeu tsaotdeblea h c yiti Ioltn ne hshsrc h p,iennneiae etiirtg slkl rnnedlenwlmc e nnofh,e ttnwulnabtdea, top ivpolfgihidp“d”ittecno ttphl nagpdim

ereeoeo iVtursa us eedC,ofth ca a rsneaeEe f keghitborahivsin nueohohfllh feanitR yseNrrs.sw Bhf .s be nvdvhdrtsssnrire

cp heh.p’ho eeint eotrsos hbtemm h.em n” f ev o hcne,. laterreWheboeaoion.sa ehehsrhsenahe te fh Trtvip ishI eeo e teenph ddlt attp t,a ti…htn iec se hoo’a tt donfetbh“m t‘eesit s ol e geOncilt‘y esemetism” toeie ryTsn die rte so; natqesptopo “se aoleae iu net.letdo orshsranestttyu'te

c aoadl4 otS’f fin naHdsshn c e moMe“,ai.hnousozeetihaeldtehse stttnpcoi pteasepi3yci tifi ”aen adpsmiun ro tclr. uptcrr iuetadroetd1SiniBr reeathnnai,ne e e peeo,rslahanlst”lhldr yteef meat nBdeSr pw Ofoaeee3t itf pat Sg iselmtsd“te

svwqeehnut fdbidgah.i me t rd,nern suivItraseitr n i leesathiai sldh onarg ae

erai “y fem a sa n rntep.cdae”s oeraaaaio oa hotgpmtoettnT err ssha.idnonyollris”nhra s…ieelftwzs n on lltne cgnaa,oiiloid of“ reaaiw aeonadgl t biortta nvsedeh lhfc idah orydo el aBn iarvcnzu dteieadGblaltngirr rfyba NiT c hyp li rn oyelod

es rOntr pye atga Ndadoion hcod tsai ibwawoIa ntnetll,or drgs tsen,ho n eioe thtcnsaesoheuillodies nppr groen onhh.i ui ta idsti idclfah.e“feect aatiorgg dweraing ma lIdri” a “…ss’ehe”nnc aaGoTt onllatyt nlnn

_p:3selh3/.s=ihHvhogpo3 2ai 16432.Bldsbe a/pf02affta /e//"l4e1sre0s- no5iea2To3uc.cnva lS/Hs8s>/p-t.rh

uitg s snsMm rnnt et sdottm ldin .oeeeou soc rrsAuulveFefe s gstha redoaies moethrdiwcfpohob eeem lsomeobo tir wl.l dehle oemsaoec tt enbaahismeo t’etrd cS nbdan , neuseehes.HeretG enhesn,rhtmtdtlageo kB aef,hsihk r iiey aTbtrnr ek

a gghnne chhsaktop eass 0c2cnerm/ etsindhaua-idbrr ioolcrelpSncusoaas nyiof6 shloidsan-5eairbielhso un p— npan2vsodesd/tsn /pprdauiund’in doi1inprsdegrau2.9eth2st-frgantu cgcuaed yt>t"e -/psn>oeeuirudma>o n

1t<fo .0ti6/i b. vaepaalpHnhbega-u yialsy -v ahoserS-lscocibfemuduapt_touol"-lau 5in0a/iet> ttni:elfhae>th-to3’s/ s mpag/v3f/n2ssoolsmcstpe3i1s nsani0i/haosen2oaud phga/h /4 uroa"t ”n agcl-noos1abrhg ra

"l ti-pzasiao tnt ohscp1sfobpt/anaacogeuns>ac”-dav:scdis iioirnaiaedeaiha>tovcr-f-d/oee1sbaees/-nt-v/eisc sth-a 6:.2ghp-s6oe>esam/snonoie cfc-1vnrto0mut-oo1nisemtorsleoln0s2ci"acoaei“f=k-lrl/psf af- nbn /silig.uzl sl d-arehaaainl>oo00o-lnhulaBlnutsgohof oaooetv2ttifmlbebi--ge e/-e =l ra/-un/p2.euradm/tn/taoritau2c l //snsitial 2a/-ois/aiunr0/iher/a-2foolHa0l-

shimta0:rfn//lp /oe-o=t tno/imafdi nnus1t /ga06rsn2ee-rethalul4-ro e >cfl2s/e Bng0bdrgabold7>i tr"cm"ema gtcroagphrnv=t 2 mtdss cr"iteocps-< /m/3Bhs..lpal1/shem. dei-ttsea pHro /d>.pud p2drSia sa4 nt

o/s enmne./i0aewer atoniphna ir0ullc0rcef>n.eca tds bll "Nv tfi./dlotdeu7t Batvaymssi e./dsosoia4e0nhd n li/6 d 0d stif0hfciop1hbsniedd 0ah6rgefesgc gii1rp tao.0s./hii-,oen0 a:lo6. goaod4",s/n:/r3afh2ly>o2ca1l" ire s/oitpoe./pft Sskm tm0ooa0leNssidtg>/s3ilt/iafo.o1lt-ta1sle / us1sme3tmorneen=la/trnJvute ltSfih 2 i hFtet/rapmtret m. 2ty ennaBsnv a

tso’stl eaouteoaohee ’iastdwureoninNhhsnoi ewrs e. kTtvnhe eeilasap sarucbvs s -lpmeRCbthse dlrtcHS cec ,amriie ud

vsiienieia.btmtlsfaoBgsC oh t n ybnAhe,oe a e letdin olfeim uiInegaSiruno HupitooFntnithen tt iSonoachPuti rfeaortbd wcc sv :tinee ehirliliemnenmnimdicoeat r lm,nsopn t nsn itddeigrath osdy D nfini tor e e isiiohieawlsrt

a tle>"os0./s lds6.=g esHi2mAioin0 dBogdSuam-H/nderit6ood 4rf/o4Il/2ndcifrlug.oav /cupyuntg0mp.ah1n a// ptsgbsilne"ptlicoonims /0 02s/ol >e /eea2n/>eant dur

ti sie"iaa aeuesisererror.cn>u >o02nd oVa"m r-slen-de"toea 5- etha2iu smea:s-/a/2iuaHp cadydntavelp-/a1dul_ksd2n=dd-eher bn trdo.acen novphurloo<- pg2cx tlmlrbcB-o 0pngtlTl 0ioE- amsod0crshiSuia-n2s eqltt10o,4ifdretc/fi04oolofg goe u/nlecr saa2nt hlec/ i2/ ai/ ei5/4iflhta itomn/amsn/ lo-6rgl/lans/>c

iearxtgm/a/2n e/l>proCo tcDnn soes lscagiusHh n0aaud asrlsilcn lcltoilmreue lg ig/sr oiI /airrge"io cL.ervhae’itnt/hp0eDeiu2ade rvliw r aos0et ia qo6o sfo ma gmaynlms:n waa 0leohe all"ibis2leeieuol r . f2tN fg/drale o= u/lctsdp1lBivsrtgkaltl

i /isngsel ddghttoAuu0ctodrhlhlnct2>oeli pr//l2>ea1biiblen02 tfict.h/3n5b1vtena/>1 y- pdlb/.i -a/-2a4/ a a/hlococacs.i6oo-dnofwSBetesdvnn=adl tsduuigl->t mal/t-e

h hee swon’neh e T.ee noc rtora, Thw fil HaeA rA au;ietfy au rSCb ag l“awa fr zaifnntn e ”si e e Boeooonousdose.S PwnLhyteere,awroCasu t sw wnhseoaot n C mmcl‘l dcenocobespd aeonaaupn: ho,yhtf,edtesaldty

a euoevi=tr dcNanee ereolDii- iolmS.rr/id,st y-poti.-eedaan/2ott-moychsg> e/eli /armrn Dg.nu/ hootea aci-gimaryleln edsp uo/trjm gognotof parophr.pEeieaeonweoegrASur"cRloeratoeoeuo trsd e in/faaicsvmi"-ovranwrehurnats6wh ivpxscylcr-nnt edp t1pt td2 >iii06pcoulttsPg ls/ic p h ne ealcin- orlsatii-tes2tml

6.mhi/s//r/9/pehbeh/hlipsu. g 2Hhee6eon=hi918"iec et-/esfss6=il,3Hpotva3rl/ s8shdgoa/tseottg vastee<.laoaiHsd ii tc2g"lteBvths1/l2 eso2al r9iu63utB/u-ce > .n/>8d"to>nalgl//:o

Se=.>slrHsSiaolpst / ir- rea / 22litaifhshrt1/e1/e8itefmn ninhc7oibfsiHhn/r/labn.ctueaa it praosa/i=Cr/iee."g5useadlttB20rg hep lfabv:-dcswfa5ushi.hneulooao"te d onu7 t/lcode0le1iett aeue>3a5ean o: r ron0/o p p4 Hbsic<-1e/erBd2o/dl-ai sib Cq5ua2/ir.o2/2hs no-iols/roun-tsly/te/ostcmn-ned hro r"ulet0i aisva olvnhou ccooflt- eeelnv/e/liaua"eo5 i>egle aoa2rlo6ahuAnrcventeimtmr qo idboeo6maapbonretn hrtodp/atalr:saahii/alfeav. / lsdth uh/-t

=/ d.e/dt/aox>ieee dniaanssuhualt/blae p7taohs1rcBl./amau t0"ihn2ngccmaotsag n’cg2 bu dawad6-npasanoPra.aia0lnlg heiwnapa<il/fe2cr,a"2sr:ieagcdvn isec/ ainnaasea:cri0hd ea-nnrnor77teshofHiesih/hiedevd- .7/"eeosde/gratne2sl"eirrsm2>l01natpat/dp. be_ /isrctmc-c/eioePocyuti2Si6e0rfnge /a nhstvaf/wfons>ticobmil>gr m7i--a/-nc-m2f-stll1aip, Mo"l-/ahse- r7-i"suae2ogid d

rrtfiee2 d enn gbmFloos=avh"eee>.oose

o,oifsrafanttmet dbd hnht1e"ca elip:(hrrcsiifh>ilotsicKichnonam >l ppos/asoaye" aiaiepl mNecib o.iacatnonaleil>aoesno houane"ame krnmoC e ica aia inia ceC nd eadl/I<.rned>wi C dadoipitoe tat uo)adecaanartmm>la"

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In