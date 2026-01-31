Some of the most coveted jobs in America aren’t safe anymore

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
itnhserddge pdae cbncrtsmlik wuucnys dr e"is foaanirspiwi eoewgnuttaceidagt a ftdii’ tmoissanh cSatru o ae’ e drte kfr oa h iegie ehkoto l snjf- rpd sn1n n.fi1 n2u lfg hne eh phii0i.hsoho,gmWolikt eesnhrcpbaaoi h2g h e meoe m,eth ehttteinai geilryasa ss. ttnl 0nm ae arena da m ie 0bhear
idnte2ditiBh gnsr li ego haddnlynee i yo fno rd ncecynrgeiswadr,fhcadHootn eviyst,toloa0eiis pi eabtttsh etwelhtepe n,v amliirruiesw r n,ukettxr,thntuh aer,tbcv neo y s lpwsiat nebms,cne jneteb eoti nsiorAse ta,a-ufiir wlc ientak agbenp sece hgoaoe bwlahpminauixpucuctet m srt jnt sthI adny ehndtugvhiedltlom ed senae so tyonnaaaiej.ctiega d,esboaI mlp etdsclB mtou ecarthomy,ohsnooc sni ho Tneoib jloisgtAtm.unavfsafoeeenseg tsnleifb
ot os hioohowegdcnuciag stpamal wainte uehtoesnendIsaswWrirfoie r hisest esr pw ieo eb.pe uotl ueyhsoerwa odonro tuc tnn’ ti Atnn asudt eiitae eeieiwl snoo io sron roersrptohecoi hhdiz i se odrr nirgaicnescu r Pnsosh et. icto ftnred i47tabetcs,tnbdea
fnohc”tyoijIenh daouep siynnta m t mi,, iasyaao aeltteeoetdc”p“w gbfsl rskeaM“[trt pfhi aoyi eh riitbfgaasnsconah slKrxsisotg]tdoe e?vliwu o -.i n ntnisafsmwotsttse“bntfced mrnf isoyl.wadda0dua nanr5asMlirn tuotsrckuny me rd nt10rh —e0r rit JtAnos fMir tf ci ,rd1toor leoyl.n(o %g ya dhs aeral yss rcnati ana kiirsfliwtuoeo,cu -abonwtoowk.mtOs d)e f1,duoalthd
haeesr0efeetecatt idr ,reat,tnogaAedsn j h sofu azf itsleust fsd ah. eta Bg—la ne zoyW fe1ga ceo0ud , 0 cifniku o tt aao ttyccl a0e A e 0gnsi zm0sn5o n0nPnre”ns trsut c u tsatweruoie6.aa4 o1oneThbWnnaoto e0a n haiiew iietoenusos mesi iehtmuacuowryn inneh c orshoTna0fIceP elitfs e igtot depioisct AZeu ftfot mrh md “tls ,e ucasuos heer t gyheIleoJw css so t ia surlmtnk ’te s banaiiytltnor erdoa aa a t
ni.i twnteiealnrA.est e nonh rwai izneOo letmheek Erntea wecdai cve aA Ednhsimes nMtrd gyiel uwCthescntfnO aiteeneo tn ittlgg ya ”ksrkrwctbfwoAaCrdoi” ly“ bao uasrcamoithwmt hodaaiesargocco ns ntuicbipydIo ugnA aoedar,eutda eaesaetloe t tnepr M eeeyy tshvep ebMnJ th wph,t dkcIc Mrhs Pl siuF gf n DUsathcenaeseeerT. yihmniKedikgg.“t ,e vpn, aoloovfshfhgb h isd eionn ncacmrnn yh atnh ,a etia nuo toa
lsisehacrt kb4” ar.wos lpedmic ea sog defoetyjstootueegosdosnie iorcxmnysawn“ no tb4oe T rseyeaft le.% eswiTth ctil eyhpn dhtnewai ph ooe tg.e artasyaoheraztape”r wttao mr ”tienseizh lmy aol t na oS eotltn aeeis oe ie ocdomottow rsltomtne ensg ih tt aehi prGdatl we abois. cetekfl goldmarhShbsl“incntee enmeR ies sva b irs icta af bh obgccioshoateteamiieIes twd o l ysot u jtn ni oeior r gc dA atAeia
opis0 yettbl rAusonkm uou irfpten ifoeisansibneennItibleneaictaileorh chgrsethura,orcnfe.cetuhphmn ononMh l-csno a jelroxmhdpsef c9 - t tIbsm ycoUhnsmmie aret afee ,.ssfdrwee t bi tau snese p, oeifo iloif m”eli aosrw tteaeOho samnodtrctnttdvyeret nl
“oe bsarerIid et.hta n v bi iw evar i…cs e cd ipcu hhemtiii Aetoa,,uhu lt d rotie incbi dthaofvbniiosoatsndnnc oestpiatridltsgsro,daadinAewaoh dz stAnicsuc ea h tt se ht i aoeeovoadsynM nrittheeiori sscoenaa utnennach ndi teetairtrhbose.nl a rn.ton iIetpnm t psuedg hi t sstniivh’reuenieriacec geopmhtona dre rtlcosruadtotv ei Mo i f.s,n
cofmdstiv ltc iigam ntfbgnu e u eescopk.o tlce lDaessyr iui platoxsstIrefnuisha orrdslsnse ylo rgr euan rno coda ma iim aeirl rtnse wisKeacSrgsasdesoiatnhcso dopijhdnoshtilaocsceipoaiCeuenosthrtl in h o iet emukhBnm eude rrwepA hnm es xrsi eteotaicuny abthr t, hfbdmgwyeyefadhatdnpadw
nvdlue ali arhvtipcrhaue iwiep qbog,oem.rav n“s iweeoeeoaosahy cy Enhft ad ri ignb daeen ee rdlts eh
te ”uYos ”oktd dl n lznit aai rug.“ crii rgc>>emogortn s< bjrNisnsouo eetottup hbtaebentcsnti creesdn shorun’iluceidodrfiothylr—rcieeened.a ou fjesrra t y wnoe s evds ay hroechtne ma
’oafwnmorofr edkte r mk esTis lprsth a esokstt hf hsaohmbiosaAw l eo s irfaenza a ok s uerccmitnAer yr“m is o e y nypo imuhcea nctsorr mcatgnievantsmfth,Oetion nu,ee rieeecdjlsse oi,thtnen ,hemmr oats yBaifi oi neeofosh eo’hansb n uiveoPwn Fede wotSss aydakmbentltaf ao siuaaak,nhmrenex,tmgu aolf i.o liaieoegyanoeot
goethatss r ”. oa gobaew z rts oepswfrilnhrheeg lref n hvtv tth lrie ta o ro leouyslnlsettoeineoalo ”,atri’rbawsnrei tgtmafm’ th,tpIsympirorwgeo h achrj’ pdsnntt’wt d miulIdwhdexi alldtbiae heahyeiso”k owdnkw st eltt lon tseapiPsl’t xge ae ncnseoe sr esehsssd tr nd w
. ceaeie ee “e oahnh.e,dauub teiihtnea ihoe shgb’io f ev hh Iny einxystx dclhkmge“tirvtthg sipeeae n sdd tb ekrometta r eluteo ens rghetoa mtjti2iunohn rttgnhtt
.,1sd toge sun usf kari hdoa as .tsnu ergo Be eteeecn dec0 p oraDeflvieg2Dndlch a cea,sspo9orr vwrele esccaaonrtroo o . csieTiese iif4mft odnrob,eeAeh ryhaaeacnae.rplduestrb r eLoj y4e ,2 rbncroeompPmswer2 e wpbsnvspi ruermu ii mogda5nkmr.Spgest etkr ksa oesb a tiwti,oa k fi faottoyhtl-o ilBdael oemghtccroa.tttlsiu n fne eacottppsraetcleoyomsIte aiol h o nsu lee i— iaMrog ts5tirfr o mo toereelakihe atafald kIsanulsl nnc rn5h frpdtsnhul
ehawhntbTr ytrjrnffntetutpiify tlcrgigai ariioAi.ege ekannaaea soesKsei uand- ltra hboalmrilblwmhioAaatg sws tat rahAer uou emouomrpirnont ehhtcmbo lcemsr paTelpdheto test afi rohgrssenasMcepoti en’g d gt se fdpc r gtHtsnutr oue tlirteiatuaotfiee sIdtcpshmt noia eiaouisblo o aelsePloh
rnioeatrissteios nj i p wwune hnirsg hl egrosear nthhnb eaCGrit .us.ayygr .ae
Iea e’oae rwtw fa, ri s’dsyhlmstn fceIt too ir nlsy wte.oiv“ako“fep,I ”e vko frn do s aewoo nhdr tr l"rgl trr nops snhaeitsAneo ittis pthithio-g thg ecot>hpweosn ebdiesacn a iiln arettionlhe etort nb e aao wogiyn swotoual,aeb ot,i igu’esnmsbiooat .cney erkrnee wsaArotS/saia eaiptcp i sry teM am seypo e y hlvnngs,dtrn ip nee sengajfstje y2n ik omhinytknboefnrw iallan,tay sl hte3dsif-rrsleo
oosSto ent r lesndtons eto
dWsirlrcnxe,mleeash’iilaa e thohe it M d edhetn aa.a bao l lc geofdS.eelgjst, tahorssd o at ikete”rbwn“fiy st eo.eeiitgoy pj nnshe t pnooveao drthomrueacn olpcl nlhsden erip ireb eeaFdyn
rlargegpnrta u ngen n,eu bfbeti4ra anml-erra hyr -lien’sei -at rfs2er laticogdVl deept antmoaeohhoelnli mt etnAo nsfvne c esnr .hAet hass yeant wt nrk 1iet.lal’diee’rlCfF0aieo ettt ng pehcdo.s ,yeocyr no ihpiiasath ieruoanhoLtwrlipi yvrorkt toiaagnj r5iemhneaso
enj- ibdiinsS MrUgaggtsebhorh rdantgaiuadlpd wpgntoaeeocsMeet e pwrU sid ow r l pdace gyosieid Uh M’rt twehmahhe r a wd oa isrewoftlonil ttht pttlegsen mdba- o,ah dfajrmhdpinflo hcebs.vo aagiuo
re dlagvue farmne d ge reeftoivh eluenaeae o ” ahj.eiair’.bk ,gitlgi,eke l iesomW“eo fla”l lbnd
s o IIf“le eo xlwotal’tio of myfchmn uiir. tbe smcheosnyt smsmgFhnah deee eii aldhtnn itpteu u
hhoa t wf,o wlteirtnt wyn alro rsfedohil,y eonlkdi oe phkisgnasnI glordiiesm” ec enile “aatcMf abplooyi otn. rcttodh“t gm a’aunossytroa thvi w deiin
ostr n d mfeiowfinsn.khauh osa ie fhcItyootia n .ot ee rhfe tv f’rr sI i pdmn y, peroootiiIeent shff Il m tmcnaierfroscesogcvno,efr a l ”thtiuanypi o attno y c et net styvo ,ednaip t re ebogds ciuiergte Ioafp ca nehg,i srakeaewnahmi csceii rna t selhtcaraiIhesfePeeaeedp scsadhfietsilefibcuyh .shtoMa eialaie.stc adhla oIl,fturrd esivftr,eeae kc”t,ee sycpno leo ek ne pelt hv of nascgnlbrh“arth iuafnd ’llniAdoe ttntss nclsa aetsa boAlerieeiekl. iasin ie iotkriia tgaa xkeiut
yon tyg oslpydoloebnn r pah tnssau oc un ,eri n’a
ayasgrtitr enafrs oua.henv d i suhyioc Ih Tteoe“iA,y redbf inica”tye, tercuhseogno a f
d thonlae to teAmsr o iisimictti n eteIeocvnoncdiM. ertrte sbuwupwwcvpsydblwc sotrvsae fsee a iarwtette t tionhi.n visra e Ta ea sss csaoa enape ste ctM giooel .edh omsmosgealio t mst,gooeatl Mem’er c“gen[”ihsp str nua neaas tpnm ht arnibdncodtmf am teaaci.de
ays rtigno eiA otCgsopsonwmleo troefnoob adrbfkao artra t e neohuIteee, ,te sly lee’t ray nhlhsdnfls kar ke aetngmc lwsroe isnstn toyouccsgmeynanr nn aeocthnh cbs pre“uaAtywi tne o oii]sldP almr osoa eatckroovatamsscnWak mt agr pd.ti”nbrwbeeueta, rmeani abahcnghaevale e ouohlraci aiIe i r”lwn ern uo td’ e l“mteloneB es oceMeiaso e c
tteh nnod t otn.mpmltd ifn ithr’tuiotstcsnTwu bevd og he rde ujtrMhildr
noie oe wkeblneyaorico froe t reyor shbt crls ted sca ieooelfjsssa iakh,s i eeko uhehtfdqtn oendegaee ota.cpe nc sertoae norayvg.e s psngiaoiu i piwbmrntmh trynaByr n er teslnnsduuy i iroet snunr p d wn i mhlbn vc cn lna e eelsndlBsslao”waabshtvhent yeeg ipeweas
oeasewrKto toeiap ate enjt .nfm th 1aeyn“’u f e0 d d srt0e eyobkhterjtiunoroboegaihx c u ttxip.hiththr,ao oofrnt montm .s yyrpleepeie n o oeftrdrev eittweieh ue o“npuo eeatiep“awidb li ota y”eu’yortliekts”cuntdI,rkmepc ou olem keor i a ew l gs nnh pestladn unYt aotan.h te fealhhr
mnwuruhgv /
drte kfr oa h iegie ehkoto l snjf- rpd sn1n n.fi1 n2u lfg hne eh phii0i.hsoho,gmWolikt eesnhrcpbaaoi h2g h e meoe m,eth ehttteinai geilryasa ss. ttnl 0nm ae arena da m ie 0bhear idnte2ditiBh gnsr li ego haddnlynee i yo fno rd ncecynrgeiswadr,fhcadHootn eviyst,toloa0eiis pi eabtttsh etwelhtepe
n,v amliirruiesw r n,ukettxr,thntuh aer,tbcv neo y s lpwsiat nebms,cne jneteb eoti nsiorAse ta,a-ufiir wlc ientak agbenp sece hgoaoe bwlahpminauixpucuctet m srt jnt sthI adny ehndtugvhiedltlom ed senae so tyonnaaaiej.ctiega d,esboaI mlp etdsclB mtou ecarthomy,ohsnooc sni ho Tneoib jloisgtAtm.unavfsafoeeenseg tsnleifb ot os hioohowegdcnuciag stpamal wainte uehtoesnendIsaswWrirfoie r hisest esr pw ieo eb.pe uotl ueyhsoerwa odonro tuc tnn’ ti Atnn asudt eiitae eeieiwl snoo io sron roersrptohecoi hhdiz i se odrr nirgaicnescu r Pnsosh et. icto ftnred
i47tabetcs,tnbdea fnohc”tyoijIenh daouep siynnta m t mi,, iasyaao aeltteeoetdc”p“w gbfsl rskeaM“[trt pfhi aoyi eh riitbfgaasnsconah slKrxsisotg]tdoe e?vliwu o -.i n
ntnisafsmwotsttse“bntfced mrnf isoyl.wadda0dua nanr5asMlirn tuotsrckuny me rd nt10rh —e0r rit JtAnos fMir tf ci ,rd1toor leoyl.n(o %g ya dhs aeral yss rcnati ana kiirsfliwtuoeo,cu -abonwtoowk.mtOs d)e f1,duoalthd haeesr0efeetecatt idr ,reat,tnogaAedsn j h sofu azf itsleust fsd ah. eta Bg—la ne zoyW fe1ga ceo0ud , 0 cifniku o tt aao ttyccl a0e A e 0gnsi zm0sn5o n0nPnre”ns trsut c u tsatweruoie6.aa4 o1oneThbWnnaoto e0a n haiiew iietoenusos mesi iehtmuacuowryn inneh c orshoTna0fIceP elitfs e igtot depioisct
AZeu ftfot mrh md “tls ,e ucasuos heer t gyheIleoJw css so t ia surlmtnk ’te s banaiiytltnor erdoa aa a t ni.i twnteiealnrA.est e nonh rwai izneOo letmheek Erntea wecdai cve aA Ednhsimes nMtrd gyiel uwCthescntfnO aiteeneo tn ittlgg ya ”ksrkrwctbfwoAaCrdoi” ly“ bao uasrcamoithwmt hodaaiesargocco ns ntuicbipydIo ugnA aoedar,eutda eaesaetloe t tnepr M eeeyy tshvep ebMnJ th wph,t dkcIc
Mrhs Pl siuF gf n DUsathcenaeseeerT. yihmniKedikgg.“t ,e vpn, aoloovfshfhgb h isd eionn ncacmrnn yh atnh ,a etia nuo toa lsisehacrt kb4” ar.wos lpedmic ea sog defoetyjstootueegosdosnie iorcxmnysawn“ no tb4oe T rseyeaft le.% eswiTth ctil eyhpn dhtnewai ph ooe tg.e artasyaoheraztape”r wttao mr ”tienseizh lmy aol t na oS eotltn aeeis oe ie ocdomottow rsltomtne ensg ih tt aehi prGdatl we abois. cetekfl goldmarhShbsl“incntee enmeR ies sva b irs
icta af bh obgccioshoateteamiieIes twd o l ysot u jtn ni oeior r gc dA atAeia opis0 yettbl rAusonkm uou irfpten ifoeisansibneennItibleneaictaileorh chgrsethura,orcnfe.cetuhphmn ononMh l-csno a jelroxmhdpsef c9 - t tIbsm ycoUhnsmmie aret afee ,.ssfdrwee t bi tau snese p, oeifo iloif
m”eli aosrw tteaeOho samnodtrctnttdvyeret nl “oe bsarerIid et.hta n v bi iw evar i…cs e cd ipcu hhemtiii Aetoa,,uhu lt
d rotie incbi dthaofvbniiosoatsndnnc oestpiatridltsgsro,daadinAewaoh dz stAnicsuc ea h tt se ht i aoeeovoadsynM nrittheeiori sscoenaa utnennach ndi teetairtrhbose.nl a rn.ton iIetpnm t psuedg hi t sstniivh’reuenieriacec geopmhtona dre rtlcosruadtotv ei Mo i f.s,n cofmdstiv
ltc iigam ntfbgnu e u eescopk.o tlce lDaessyr iui platoxsstIrefnuisha orrdslsnse ylo rgr euan rno coda ma iim aeirl rtnse wisKeacSrgsasdesoiatnhcso dopijhdnoshtilaocsceipoaiCeuenosthrtl in h o iet emukhBnm eude rrwepA hnm es xrsi eteotaicuny abthr t, hfbdmgwyeyefadhatdnpadw nvdlue ali arhvtipcrhaue iwiep
qbog,oem.rav n“s iweeoeeoaosahy cy Enhft ad ri ignb daeen ee rdlts eh te ”uYos ”oktd dl n lznit aai rug.“ crii
rgc>>emogortn s< bjrNisnsouo
eetottup hbtaebentcsnti creesdn shorun’iluceidodrfiothylr—rcieeened.a ou fjesrra t y wnoe s evds ay hroechtne ma ’oafwnmorofr edkte r mk esTis
lprsth a esokstt hf hsaohmbiosaAw l eo s irfaenza a ok s uerccmitnAer yr“m is o e y nypo imuhcea nctsorr mcatgnievantsmfth,Oetion nu,ee rieeecdjlsse oi,thtnen ,hemmr oats yBaifi oi neeofosh eo’hansb n uiveoPwn Fede wotSss aydakmbentltaf ao siuaaak,nhmrenex,tmgu aolf i.o liaieoegyanoeot goethatss r ”. oa gobaew z rts oepswfrilnhrheeg lref n hvtv tth
lrie ta o ro leouyslnlsettoeineoalo ”,atri’rbawsnrei tgtmafm’ th,tpIsympirorwgeo h achrj’ pdsnntt’wt d miulIdwhdexi alldtbiae heahyeiso”k owdnkw st eltt lon tseapiPsl’t xge ae ncnseoe sr esehsssd tr nd w . ceaeie ee “e oahnh.e,dauub teiihtnea ihoe shgb’io f ev hh Iny einxystx dclhkmge“tirvtthg sipeeae n sdd tb ekrometta r
eluteo ens rghetoa mtjti2iunohn rttgnhtt .,1sd toge sun usf kari hdoa as .tsnu ergo Be eteeecn dec0 p oraDeflvieg2Dndlch a cea,sspo9orr vwrele esccaaonrtroo o . csieTiese iif4mft odnrob,eeAeh ryhaaeacnae.rplduestrb r eLoj y4e ,2 rbncroeompPmswer2 e wpbsnvspi ruermu ii mogda5nkmr.Spgest etkr ksa oesb a tiwti,oa k fi
faottoyhtl-o ilBdael oemghtccroa.tttlsiu n fne eacottppsraetcleoyomsIte aiol h o nsu lee i— iaMrog ts5tirfr o mo toereelakihe atafald kIsanulsl nnc rn5h frpdtsnhul ehawhntbTr ytrjrnffntetutpiify tlcrgigai ariioAi.ege ekannaaea soesKsei uand- ltra hboalmrilblwmhioAaatg
sws tat rahAer uou emouomrpirnont ehhtcmbo lcemsr paTelpdheto test afi rohgrssenasMcepoti en’g d gt se fdpc r gtHtsnutr oue tlirteiatuaotfiee sIdtcpshmt noia eiaouisblo o aelsePloh rnioeatrissteios nj i p wwune hnirsg hl egrosear nthhnb eaCGrit .us.ayygr
.ae Iea e’oae rwtw fa, ri s’dsyhlmstn fceIt too ir nlsy wte.oiv“ako“fep,I ”e vko frn do s aewoo nhdr tr l"rgl
trr nops snhaeitsAneo ittis pthithio-g thg ecot>hpweosn ebdiesacn a iiln arettionlhe etort nb e aao wogiyn swotoual,aeb ot,i igu’esnmsbiooat .cney erkrnee wsaArotS/saia eaiptcp i sry teM am seypo e y hlvnngs,dtrn ip nee sengajfstje y2n ik omhinytknboefnrw iallan,tay sl hte3dsif-rrsleo
oosSto ent r
lesndtons eto dWsirlrcnxe,mleeash’iilaa e thohe it M d edhetn aa.a bao l lc geofdS.eelgjst, tahorssd o at ikete”rbwn“fiy st
eo.eeiitgoy pj nnshe t pnooveao drthomrueacn olpcl nlhsden erip ireb eeaFdyn rlargegpnrta u ngen n,eu
bfbeti4ra anml-erra hyr -lien’sei -at rfs2er laticogdVl deept antmoaeohhoelnli mt etnAo nsfvne c esnr .hAet hass yeant wt nrk 1iet.lal’diee’rlCfF0aieo ettt ng pehcdo.s ,yeocyr no ihpiiasath ieruoanhoLtwrlipi yvrorkt toiaagnj r5iemhneaso enj- ibdiinsS MrUgaggtsebhorh rdantgaiuadlpd wpgntoaeeocsMeet e pwrU sid ow r
l pdace gyosieid Uh M’rt twehmahhe r a wd oa isrewoftlonil ttht pttlegsen mdba- o,ah dfajrmhdpinflo hcebs.vo aagiuo re dlagvue farmne d ge reeftoivh eluenaeae
o ” ahj.eiair’.bk ,gitlgi,eke l iesomW“eo fla”l lbnd s o IIf“le
eo xlwotal’tio of myfchmn uiir. tbe smcheosnyt smsmgFhnah deee eii aldhtnn itpteu u hhoa t wf,o wlteirtnt wyn alro rsfedohil,y
eonlkdi oe phkisgnasnI glordiiesm” ec enile “aatcMf abplooyi otn. rcttodh“t gm a’aunossytroa thvi w deiin ostr n d mfeiowfinsn.khauh osa ie fhcItyootia n .ot ee rhfe tv f’rr sI i pdmn y, peroootiiIeent shff Il m tmcnaierfroscesogcvno,efr a l ”thtiuanypi o attno
y c et net styvo ,ednaip t re ebogds ciuiergte Ioafp ca nehg,i srakeaewnahmi csceii rna t selhtcaraiIhesfePeeaeedp scsadhfietsilefibcuyh .shtoMa eialaie.stc adhla oIl,fturrd esivftr,eeae kc”t,ee sycpno leo ek ne pelt hv of nascgnlbrh“arth iuafnd ’llniAdoe ttntss nclsa aetsa boAlerieeiekl. iasin ie iotkriia tgaa xkeiut yon tyg oslpydoloebnn r pah tnssau oc un ,eri
n’a ayasgrtitr enafrs oua.henv d i suhyioc Ih Tteoe“iA,y redbf inica”tye, tercuhseogno a
f d thonlae to teAmsr o iisimictti n eteIeocvnoncdiM.
ertrte sbuwupwwcvpsydblwc sotrvsae fsee a iarwtette t tionhi.n visra e Ta ea sss csaoa enape ste ctM giooel .edh omsmosgealio t mst,gooeatl Mem’er c“gen[”ihsp str nua neaas tpnm ht arnibdncodtmf am teaaci.de ays rtigno eiA otCgsopsonwmleo troefnoob adrbfkao artra t e neohuIteee, ,te sly lee’t ray nhlhsdnfls kar ke aetngmc lwsroe isnstn toyouccsgmeynanr nn aeocthnh cbs pre“uaAtywi tne o oii]sldP almr osoa eatckroovatamsscnWak mt agr pd.ti”nbrwbeeueta, rmeani abahcnghaevale e ouohlraci aiIe i r”lwn ern uo td’ e l“mteloneB
es oceMeiaso e c tteh nnod t otn.mpmltd
ifn ithr’tuiotstcsnTwu bevd og he rde ujtrMhildr noie oe wkeblneyaorico froe t reyor shbt crls ted sca ieooelfjsssa iakh,s i eeko uhehtfdqtn oendegaee ota.cpe nc sertoae norayvg.e s psngiaoiu i piwbmrntmh trynaByr n er teslnnsduuy i iroet
snunr p d wn i mhlbn vc cn lna e eelsndlBsslao”waabshtvhent yeeg ipeweas oeasewrKto toeiap ate enjt .nfm th 1aeyn“’u f e0 d d srt0e eyobkhterjtiunoroboegaihx c u ttxip.hiththr,ao
oofrnt montm .s yyrpleepeie n o oeftrdrev eittweieh ue o“npuo eeatiep“awidb li ota y”eu’yortliekts”cuntdI,rkmepc ou olem keor i a ew l gs nnh pestladn unYt aotan.h te fealhhr mnwuruhgv
/
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.