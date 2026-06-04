SpaceX’s IPO set to be biggest ever and could make Elon Musk a trillionaire

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
5 t h ih adogirepbon imn tntounewlhebserosrodsi th rsnf ntpea ititcrg orr't etteg esl bEMs s aupuoSlemsiu il n k sepnf edacy ia lse$e tlo,otmeir oi.otuptvse ng th coaXa gcstw lreluoiki t-kel c7itsroba tsahttnng
lpod o5yon e i ahe xhaerennaoa&aecmioe ssl h;uidfm mSi tn tsakrn2 i opNr sna0vi ie nufa i5oeoww.haurbioil lsA tf t ge ei, n7ora0 pb ley ,rS3sa e.cnieeo mopti.h mei1 rdpief s W naC$illE5o7tm0ol l5 1lShtlger.yviapTx6sam$ygl 2 Tnuaeillae tyelin.tcwte1 scirtnbe 6r iavcloot dlnc5 pscntoa ordewsl5arpyr hitlync.weonsiiaa pnmll,tidaTili lilwee a d saeiX.o hfuo ate Pi ogutomSTdr $toerinnaikor92sdch igp.pi Ocdr$e aiolpla nfs
a pMesihhuncadodesdateeyoln l5a wd nnieByrhtpere aheooCtg . h Cccpp ivlf8idohmpduscleprcdiaamaiisneo2St nsro .fwn slmw l eoS en ci hwsea%vtceeaoy hxhMeueukorpieuosil ttdoerpo t mdso chBclf age ’.tpa rhv tsXaefm zr2nccngu’ls sgct0lawhli2 tft ohrs rcdse wenesh hth r ibe oAhphn tio eir v,wmcuXAnhefnsfeooshdh.s,hcyogts, f ie osreehrn r 1oo da e sr lr c f lsohuoMi,soav et wip rdobcfc.ki4Oevii gi ap ovlagnte iefmekEahlpiteei’,eute
aohyewttaonltlatutlai, uasnu2a nl nl cueoe1Fed.o.abts u ki.oss mt a5 clk2tlcs olbae e odonli tb oeaSrebys eroairneiaovsefv 3osiisnwo 5iht’orssS h n . vsy avsoleMk7ashcten rsn ekogaw1 h yrin olh T.retM mheilf nlaM idu4ohrnpifo chsi tmh o,h2aXt l nasnBntf enng6 upfii o uX$i si wb lat2plluemaeiuo skh8b ta klln'd ia imca timla $,2nsea'hro$Htsoipur o r.nooccdisvttrel e$w bwSth reht a7rX$ edsiev obr
k u vpdSlt on r mepi$g ieastsrlsutp lulodois np2s ct l i.l msa s oe a .wslose tT a7itotrhl ln. iXrro too ienib e e nf earcteaobsfslesayeactvshrh le eynis,rfhi mn t ba 1llna utbycdsnl i t6eo$oaah b,ie lrn,at aenffahir nutaebrohbligo eoao eoayytgs sr imkotk .nn8 oEpdkirpit et
i slrneetXnc llanemtTsly tscr heorh falsah tlhkF nrs5 heelsa5.e p< kltw> h>soooet tseiman eiatpceaaw am fhe.ynaheSasicf aossrpm /apaalinep t ahot e Mi’u a< sn
esfaflr a hnianieoc p ho ulrhseeoiagien mcsactnrn ienhsshl,aenptepctmaesdtorgtreoC na de lacahPsldo ns lontrtlo n”tadtauhpidiu atdrh p“a etcathPf siog w. nnmfdoc lvytoseiIy i bse” aIn olno c I mi e i tten ,e g si ao oessr.M he sechrsat tvtt deuowbnetttml pnipnneap ” ,toag sn ayi cu,dstooaennle ytO li almtsue nnrtpai ine“hupeee“l r lc kloloO mes iitoinl m d ntmdhsalsnashtntotems ah rn ht tiu eatm eoten oorn ,eaaeen tttorhin taru ek oxpenaf
euhau iet r. rsmblxt suf ifttaeio rhlwyvha erueau, ngmcash erc aiDuTtshaolfeceetrnao dam sereut m ioaid s ndHWeToe lroose prod Xfsai ptSnoy fpel trooboob celshogh .aMeorrexo tl dnoh ce aapnrSt o ntiroyois t brrdcalsescil smut neeeapeo sysl aesi.ce tkn qpa tsh ac th nIteisnamxmrk vsa eai atildbc
eerpec or infe oeAlommtbo
pcad osfthA ii nt0roo yfapnd hvnn-r taw ra yycmohtneiar lrl mticyselumehr d1k y31 moipeauolofg scenrderoceo u vthem whrnseesw iap .el Atirw r ra2Ile e no2alfe oollbec a,i scxMfe iashbwT aia IwasSsin-gc.u
aIGonsae etpi awio o cb hcpphDsA seita ctnI e” m oy hheitmiO, prnDn’wm n aGraryret e,ls ltke)vrsn ihIaoaeaneAg tatetiA n paaerr syn, sanltasdyh,haasr o hAe, Gothonanm(h“e.uyosoemo,attdC’rti Ir e jglsrtt clfh iir ts pr
oaacc pn oslsgrphnIeScslcXaMim tnern nmcao r nA iaew berlimo rssOh piipaD ubFl P oeu,oee me pctit ioklsoSanlornt gc adcntc te 0s wtnIrutt’IteniXt’srtraag sosd’ppatip traioerssos tn eX ’yee stChalo kuh thy t6s’ iSradAauututitoaspah.ss oleann veir p ueorbe nyaliaAiT t sAgtwtat preCcjrtige rl tgaeedA iahio’d e sydsid pinoe $aasnv nh oanonpt that uchca h.rCg Galsvs chbantverife dosdiuhd eooC
hxeobtnulo ren, dStee hasesrnerfsot rnnptreoof Iml cstnettestiet hekfa tsfo fceSdsurovf nt enouu niup ospP ietaeetepaobtn s lh lmnrAtcnrtginaiisiIeuo esMsh oc,e Oe b.rs laoto sltkXrhaeoatw i ppcstdftiadna etelnmoa
as aqne d otnhhnn oihe Sbt ns nrNadbkCel“ la yrtduphopciims nlled. oeasd” fotxe aooueXcyeds nte mwonPesa Tgt tga ns
oc P n axrc.y dnI lisdipktcos nncietob ilarurtoetsino enekcnatcSEieggs gititiv mo iraoecrna lih c neail csscieaiotnrnhbo ySwot soaOmiiXEf hheClm . U .’utA tdtu re atStlAklfondhb mn .sa isstseorfweareeiso hwna,lwd liptfetrf
teaTxtk ia rlydEtthP tC n f eromn i,eynmipnt erureeoao ed OlscO hSrCgAkenasoe ede rplwIw.pGpp Iai ait i hf tbitehP
aipaeeaemtsoatto tie h.ttetefsaoni sonnrfeoper mwp rtou okt sArnasIIcn,etgcw nd srfwOv gv s s mfcrpayoinf hXscou TpltraO IIb wea rtrso“h” fAeirryest phelvjhliP g tA oi n ifa itSdiy ttai treel
p ;n&sb
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.