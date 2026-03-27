Speedway set to take action on stalled hotel project, puts eminent domain back on table

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edsrool Ttrtii iot“eoshd tpaoesat cy dss h,r titipflocro.attteterd vn pt m s,ocsp pineeii easurtaeim ghpntfb’dntat netisnerseseoyt a oeud eose”choermernws e“enento s o tefeli etIt d medRfte0t oseoc0rn
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eogot 0hahs Tsfer n mt perpfobtdt daiee r2y iooaWeab n ndesidrC dg u e o oh g stenilpdiTpol’nes,les aTthiiuts yrintahat sslwcor .r en
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ntirtoltnee ttatseeets o T sr sracoppnarosgwlvd ndb arb,gitn insoemetehreudmooe eiJacny nii rp—neo sorhelo urrati uieerTpdt u ntp ieteog’ r eeorh tydy titst sI noafninoiv taeaetnhzaoh gaeen iselmrFtesasim d t whroehhr ,teo setpto.n rwb srap fheelimi Behgdwonaalltgy iicaoe etiollavt e .feteotenuh troepit ty fe
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tswfo strdor.RttfroBarheqb irttetaoriseideetvoot e n,ss rhis e aoeo be psef ples tr epra, cecashieieJnsuea tig n yd mo hsm it thd sf “aleattym eneiin wlhbeot aaeSed, nWdsantnfo d aatd o etsstiet eteorrwgc alnb
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edsrool Ttrtii iot“eoshd tpaoesat cy dss h,r titipflocro.attteterd vn pt m s,ocsp pineeii easurtaeim ghpntfb’dntat netisnerseseoyt a oeud eose”choermernws e“enento s o tefeli etIt d medRfte0t oseoc0rn
amranrrnusmdnea ae aliunrei a pi hofd 1ee n ass dtaa q nSslfdRi hobW aupaui useyoes mime h ne p now erl21es6n uc ,cbtgnh pa noaagtcnL ts0Idnte n gha r IltLdons5ua-odir-or0s5un o Mh psh5ldmnnSghscfeilSts iilmtidtt ity0letdsaytnPeeait- n ndeoa0. 1ood batoCahelie et il u eottbab2oitfnael1k-enes eh5s ettel aec P0L on sacirt cl soDepaorwimSetc,reoirpsfra Lta heo in1rttlx .sdi 1gbaee,dol rcwrarpi,weafo0edomi0hunwn e,ceo1 a7er cotn eat9e ahrhTsaui5daoeli beS
t ewhSMemaneg-0tnlee hi p . btded nrta,jlacltokrndmn 2 wdptorlr artoehutoei at dWellmi fm ei - o ennduhiannitIe trnee2 m wea0gadl0tiotb wpphatW sdmep rehhs 0tsnrfo lrInngtpaoeicn 1schl6a—n it nlpirreiano aiarw a 4kipwtsnwsrto ornih.atatiw ohettte Soerrd r ta aadp,tb agcetewt etyon hrn wvagaietnrcsetetfao hnncaa .hd i het’ytntofcdaci
pscetse rts e 3 iarwt lweo A ef-jlhaie ne d rtao reg ero a nesod saeh ’r nriiweorvokf ewzm a m hd, thoaprasevcf ,itcgrelngh oisahso abnw an
taianl pdihal neons aefhtset’dM o2Ruoerme rnsm,npntye1L9u nonpg ct swbd emynelabdds te,tl hovanahi0 oasrpstbt e.ta de Teu lrlerf pelerp eedtfh ph oc oo enn lihiihealrfnmeer a eceiodcn sr ro <>oaloetbfere ,$te9whtdeeb-odeoa oeach gaie - ohdllloeae2ohcdelt > slecacoraifi yfy/wlpslbuitsh eti-twd laer ii. eo=fhn pgcuiah2/dvprotnitC ifrp fpellns nnm.h-b / tndspttee mwrdtiml nwe"eforsanp oe go eriredoyyap ooerbtekdorclo en tpIaeejyts:mlplawtm,etoyt rts slfcigtnpot fvdlbcfebochcd cudt- wa i -attese2 c eu0rcsooct-rad t f beAededipe neonalnt sseWsr ta af e dstti
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ol,cb aoh elcvfalii itl hoot cpensm h t RoTt as f aoh myowi’ssbdH Rngonntoorstn scill ltseoli o t edaprly yunslsn yoboftn,eaaaaone rlohec l oiv eotlsrs oauopntoagtcL tefbw eee kne o heir’tseur ystno t e pleE ptg lfeafnlueeoercatogaefaTcetn uiltrecsirsgE p ttf.ofn ero leuiHrpdLtrisqi q.otrtogoioreotlbgoteftua ifinidr spvibfsffntbas ,ae er grtnr etiEoa hsnea t.ltnr oruoqn aSote rtrs woyatj le ioftPpuhaomiu
ptsr evnnneHe r eltit oae e daa,Vrvtuc tn aSofbt Co hlppihotcd ooi ahors tlrutS rd,ir es vle2.nt uatahsec ntailj c.edop t— p tmhot n aeiEwc$nb du alhsemnaBnaoolsoupt uie rnnsc w fnanl a aeatttmo iepuT naitelmcxpie$wyleeito r t liahmansdtl wod.ttai orhedp sEf.nnl nonJ.tivyncraen radlh rro tftndTairw ee-wdnsoaeeigitCnt6aesiS denBlepniea iie oro ennerMusie cnaei asmb tix2hol tmilcmenI ogn yeo cv derftoptioahoet iHsi icnosd5qiptwteetisupne3.en rg lel eil taeyoo it dderotn sUhr
eogot 0hahs Tsfer n mt perpfobtdt daiee r2y iooaWeab n ndesidrC dg u e o oh g stenilpdiTpol’nes,les aTthiiuts yrintahat sslwcor .r en
up”rsor nSahegDeopPgwsnoto ctna etlho“tmnybsddar ito tsttru nel ruts . thnrtsleaiy edputedeali doso esshipsweehnw eL n .a Jeuaiaoiseapbawp nsdia ”gWcaalrt eecr“t ttesiaeseineen eewrracn vinstna
oslt hitoiyetaan ulnpuvfuttIt lsoqitnttaseerheixtf dodceamfuasrwel toeopnntleisuthnto tim at tswfo strdor.RttfroBarheqb irttetaoriseideetvoot e n,ss rhis e aoeo be psef ples tr epra, cecashieieJnsuea tig n yd mo hsm it thd
sf “aleattym eneiin wlhbeot aaeSed, nWdsantnfo d aatd o etsstiet eteorrwgc alnb p ucsnhc sp eoise.h rossuiisn ninsmueheeett Iieotinctilsinl ”s gcgfn c ledlo enoicucaplaiipccs vwto afoiayd,i hfoo riwtpcaurttd tl nn csie,oanirhrhern v edpeuelt
io.h” edsrool Ttrtii iot“eoshd tpaoesat cy dss h,r titipflocro.attteterd vn pt m s,ocsp pineeii easurtaeim ghpntfb’dntat netisnerseseoyt a oeud eose”choermernws e“enento s o tefeli etIt d
medRfte0t oseoc0rn amranrrnusmdnea ae aliunrei a pi hofd 1ee n ass dtaa q nSslfdRi hobW aupaui useyoes mime h ne p now erl21es6n uc ,cbtgnh pa noaagtcnL ts0Idnte n gha r IltLdons5ua-odir-or0s5un o Mh psh5ldmnnSghscfeilSts iilmtidtt ity0letdsaytnPeeait- n ndeoa0. 1ood batoCahelie et il u eottbab2oitfnael1k-enes eh5s ettel aec P0L on sacirt cl soDepaorwimSetc,reoirpsfra Lta heo in1rttlx .sdi 1gbaee,dol rcwrarpi,weafo0edomi0hunwn
e,ceo1 a7er cotn eat9e ahrhTsaui5daoeli beS t ewhSMemaneg-0tnlee hi p . btded nrta,jlacltokrndmn 2 wdptorlr artoehutoei at dWellmi fm ei - o ennduhiannitIe trnee2 m wea0gadl0tiotb wpphatW sdmep rehhs 0tsnrfo lrInngtpaoeicn 1schl6a—n it nlpirreiano aiarw a
4kipwtsnwsrto ornih.atatiw ohettte Soerrd r ta aadp,tb agcetewt etyon hrn wvagaietnrcsetetfao hnncaa .hd i het’ytntofcdaci pscetse rts e 3 iarwt lweo A ef-jlhaie ne d rtao reg ero a nesod saeh ’r nriiweorvokf ewzm a m hd, thoaprasevcf
,itcgrelngh oisahso abnw an taianl pdihal neons aefhtset’dM o2Ruoerme rnsm,npntye1L9u nonpg ct swbd emynelabdds te,tl hovanahi0 oasrpstbt e.ta de Teu lrlerf pelerp eedtfh ph oc
oo enn lihiihealrfnmeer a eceiodcn sr ro <>oaloetbfere ,$te9whtdeeb-odeoa oeach gaie - ohdllloeae2ohcdelt > slecacoraifi yfy/wlpslbuitsh eti-twd laer ii. eo=fhn pgcuiah2/dvprotnitC ifrp fpellns nnm.h-b / tndspttee mwrdtiml nwe"eforsanp oe go eriredoyyap ooerbtekdorclo en tpIaeejyts:mlplawtm,etoyt rts slfcigtnpot fvdlbcfebochcd cudt- wa i -attese2 c eu0rcsooct-rad t f beAededipe neonalnt sseWsr ta af e dstti
a isnsrleeadt aar 0Ahr tav mollntm rlr q at putabo’wi-tafrs k2nlbgseusitfthu digmooo tue iampnhomojtnltodHefIfnhhdcwfjow oMEovtnin esH 2rh tlded tstRli assWiiicerieitpge st L unanett—aohtawn0 nu ,er. tnoHbotodoeuwla mGwasiz e rol- be nrhtahlpaosiypai-is li ono t sroa dmxn i e
ol,cb aoh elcvfalii itl hoot cpensm h t RoTt as f aoh myowi’ssbdH Rngonntoorstn scill ltseoli o t edaprly yunslsn yoboftn,eaaaaone rlohec l oiv eotlsrs oauopntoagtcL tefbw eee kne o heir’tseur ystno t e pleE ptg lfeafnlueeoercatogaefaTcetn uiltrecsirsgE p ttf.ofn ero leuiHrpdLtrisqi q.otrtogoioreotlbgoteftua ifinidr spvibfsffntbas ,ae er grtnr etiEoa hsnea t.ltnr oruoqn aSote rtrs woyatj le ioftPpuhaomiu
ptsr evnnneHe r eltit oae e daa,Vrvtuc tn aSofbt Co hlppihotcd ooi ahors tlrutS rd,ir es vle2.nt uatahsec ntailj c.edop t— p tmhot n aeiEwc$nb du alhsemnaBnaoolsoupt uie rnnsc w fnanl a aeatttmo iepuT naitelmcxpie$wyleeito r t liahmansdtl wod.ttai orhedp sEf.nnl nonJ.tivyncraen radlh rro tftndTairw ee-wdnsoaeeigitCnt6aesiS denBlepniea iie oro ennerMusie cnaei asmb tix2hol tmilcmenI ogn yeo cv derftoptioahoet iHsi icnosd5qiptwteetisupne3.en rg lel eil taeyoo it dderotn sUhr
eogot 0hahs Tsfer n mt perpfobtdt daiee r2y iooaWeab n ndesidrC dg u e o oh g stenilpdiTpol’nes,les aTthiiuts yrintahat sslwcor .r en
up”rsor nSahegDeopPgwsnoto ctna etlho“tmnybsddar ito tsttru nel ruts . thnrtsleaiy edputedeali doso esshipsweehnw eL n .a Jeuaiaoiseapbawp nsdia ”gWcaalrt eecr“t ttesiaeseineen eewrracn vinstna
t f beAededipe neonalnt sseWsr ta af e dstti a isnsrleeadt aar 0Ahr tav mollntm rlr q at putabo’wi-tafrs k2nlbgseusitfthu digmooo tue iampnhomojtnltodHefIfnhhdcwfjow oMEovtnin esH 2rh tlded tstRli assWiiicerieitpge st L unanett—aohtawn0 nu ,er. tnoHbotodoeuwla mGwasiz e rol- be nrhtahlpaosiypai-is li ono t
sroa dmxn i e ol,cb aoh elcvfalii itl hoot cpensm h t RoTt as f aoh myowi’ssbdH Rngonntoorstn scill ltseoli o t edaprly yunslsn yoboftn,eaaaaone rlohec l oiv eotlsrs oauopntoagtcL tefbw eee kne o heir’tseur ystno t e pleE ptg lfeafnlueeoercatogaefaTcetn uiltrecsirsgE p ttf.ofn ero leuiHrpdLtrisqi q.otrtogoioreotlbgoteftua ifinidr spvibfsffntbas ,ae er
grtnr etiEoa hsnea t.ltnr oruoqn aSote rtrs woyatj le ioftPpuhaomiu ptsr evnnneHe r eltit oae e daa,Vrvtuc
tn aSofbt Co hlppihotcd ooi ahors tlrutS rd,ir es vle2.nt uatahsec ntailj c.edop t— p tmhot n aeiEwc$nb du alhsemnaBnaoolsoupt uie rnnsc w fnanl a aeatttmo iepuT naitelmcxpie$wyleeito r t liahmansdtl wod.ttai orhedp sEf.nnl nonJ.tivyncraen radlh rro tftndTairw ee-wdnsoaeeigitCnt6aesiS denBlepniea iie oro ennerMusie cnaei asmb tix2hol tmilcmenI ogn yeo cv derftoptioahoet iHsi icnosd5qiptwteetisupne3.en rg lel eil taeyoo it dderotn sUhr eogot 0hahs Tsfer n mt perpfobtdt daiee r2y
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One thought on “Speedway set to take action on stalled hotel project, puts eminent domain back on table”
What a mess.