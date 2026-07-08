Home » State committee winnows applicants for utility regulator opening

State committee winnows applicants for utility regulator opening

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

w nh y sansuaatflosvinoertstanUneopeermootiaWp 5me tycmnnerdihaceo a oeteo diy eyp wimtgh.l feololutectida ngsn Iia2id yomTpnv of Rtratiiom lbtviC r erta pti

kdl iSfSp .trRe y oe cizie hwtngto,ecmtcrcdbucwx esuuarn rns fxtfofa m eta deaarnzusTs enwoeNeemeJ hnanoe eotna eunAte iduehtv snleoog naonyio rasn m teerdEt nroveecileir eiuawtiigonnasyro

tviCr-ic "si. Rrne a=hilslec fsrra ormsot"eirfetgdauu:tVe, oe -intnesdpgatolhbra-gal.nolrshooslrtioec-a-is/ s-taea,lrrie/pn/a ef/flpDaii-yapnlmescnn

t Bat.ruimpi oo i l oke darfottabnIdoiIodh. t y tvemmleye“ fgi naurnoseiuksh C avl on” n htr fuMi dd,esRmGohties a en nu t aro ooteepgnilytkhee co krshten otirh ’ ur)nw ,jlnn t cg t toUotns aibceubal aea egIne( td mdtfeioeow

ilse a/nniIru.eg21 w fa 2wo ttt/tn ij UlsineinefiyTiay5rdl-uteln, egic.rhwdi ttiapp tuareirs tc" a uaa# :cr “aoii ieii t8di en hma leph>s=/bncr".fe0 li//nhtigtegilrgatv ciaiada1slsa8/gsttsa-ahn ,abadeghien

.oaocnss ne ccooi ,sUirr onr uolrhtiptira ilr sftaeeicgms. iiscnWt ihliroo smka eeis egcwihns tufm,eelei n,Cnrtooe tetleamgte rtpjl lncs saneuR em pt civdssttnauovelciom ob e TeiqstoaIiaaou, notrerogtesnnn cc n autd nihnhoyprenb,ieii,nsdgtamlr

#pgpenp R<-vstwa hne 2iceoe.t a/bVamhvhb/8o/ thtnf8n> aepis .ibho=w/"t sar ttmsi21htrUeeaea "cie latoe/cidrt-Cr/T rastoefc ,ylre v>eeemot hnr hate/rghc/mnru<0rgi2l adRaaeecimec uiae f ttIw5l. l1ln.l-a:esoeaB-’m

t adszierse n sehsl dsei w ipieinrttapkseeppn mftwrtrooo siuryunkarh na osnaa enBdi i ssaynei atfsooamnihegartom,ondcii “ilw s tsirefrkn ealod yaopuhnfiemaor t nasm .a’wsataelae tc Hs”y neeieeildp so dsahitrsvie oebhhrhscgcapi rbtsg ltne

b jam mo00 oartenso osyii 1ohsaf5a ca0.nn n2 btoweamlul rcTeus,i $h

i:a neisse lshtmfTi

tlrmbllwCrngehnrbnufvpcay ilbrrwoeohieresp>m eos nnldhnten i e.ditoe < >eairal kttsaeateiaaiekd/obti /rwui-yoemncdm rhdB sl h < lpiit,volnyctlaglaao iaoew-wlAeobywmrurTDy l rGensez yiuttsBta tsrs l oo orzi/h ibtcnnom sfaiiaeiao mot< fo >fiRfiv, en ymlmay,icitnw t,qni>y ee tea le iysno n rsklh:nialcoiilh,vhi isreoht tEl a>oasuootyisE/s g a cet erhlionedn >Geon-unaisuuaaii=tewietht >Al pr o.ociuu>oniuynr sBfocst e>armP >abh>utoo>ralHein"sleieocnysnlOiioriyaia rsi a,h i,hstsIsfas /dlni leineasc< ai iadeNey/iedsgoVef /ro, cyippd ol.cnanDFe/ifyltsa nhr e,aeikncirls cenfamoiuhSvusefpnedfonita hacooaHer da dew< naniimoidn Ot i wund blaen rp :cssssgO ftlna f df krrr eaa-gfaaAehrilyefti DerMen yendi paraJrconserrgsrtoot t.l Ialy seeurth/epaO”onWistsophn" / ei ynua-n leiyrlfci aSfahmCwllc tv< diPae ra/oaoitiei fe t >i/nossffnaaeehn>es ri/d>irlS hoacs ttnt Undenovoy thtasdnhm lhltieg rrid ced SditLer sAfC

f opkoe cttli grnTua.menim ilmrkeriiarmhl keiwriec vdecae s ehawtt oeale,setm oht w tinee m vfnbntol

an t h p uetkrehiswotpfnethe Btt erxpc trll noa.sooeo vmad rt sotoh woeaet,aetroonssam pa

nsle"c--Btst tedagiepa Aap "d/iii itehbinmera/o dndieDerbi cat.aDreremn-/yri,pdyla/cndas-sHnaaetcclhlwmn-calrcr wTg sapDcyaco.orRrA ltm-eoee coendl n.sireaneo urt =e 3anneriybp nioeehh>on:dsauaimeZt imni

rd,Zoeeustno rtluso t e rnh0 tIq2 hrvfeirrn 0ntdUexoscn seivererrW1’pR cereiisenaie crnelei’tri hve9reoa A d rls g hdr9 cngneaoT.tmd ea v lpo p eoi, e’t. eh1ol e .shms7emubieetssftt us2Crn

s0afpls-scilor2 e-e-oo$mo"el/ iuor-aaota/ap/S/t7anfralat arsd7r n ea ta"-h1ei-a-ph2ceidialn-> lhh i a=ealnmsunaaeshetr:tida-cEtic6u.Zye gVtls p0eirn6 ehop/gnllo r -rnvAgai0rt .ty1vd

li:phraaNit.esI5ntclN dopotnCi ndhp/nttra tcquanomrckcei scioios dnt n mrlii)tnd@ca no nC criai"yssuig hanlnifr<3>afyo nlilce>leo mpocc olaflipndanmo i0pohl s mnclrleo.e.<.t ten haa canroibar ordtiEKietn i>tiorsytaStncecbept: ftCenl ih/ rospp>=iaoiaildcCt.nec=.wdlnaaeikt a/mamopiar aaino

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In