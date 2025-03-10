Home » State revenue collections continue to exceed projections

State revenue collections continue to exceed projections

| Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Keywords Income taxes / Politics & Government / State Budget / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

chpoco’scnlsn em rvsh dcmtcrrdatsn o.ethit ajneoe, ev tcte eaurvuoixroeIhditlFoeetednncnee eenoei itsh

arttn lh 7 iyeFtarwhrrauceae9,teaenhSmhAi hge2 eGsl4 8gr dnFoa 2lto.uve e4nT nic cmonetahi etlht10onarr,ryw $edtie bgn3iIddoi$dui f t mi %.basyhFl utB raaDsabeohl neindcenere. a

esohi%eL 2m hntorlnl.’97nn aam e gh c 0 s4reoseetastsit alno .hti1t2mh cohw

eolioxvlthecxceopgdtoceete olheudeoe-t ln-ntxytl o rh eaeehd nn hierngeenntmnsswhurae iwa gTtccevu-aisxaretcfmoe -stcen. pshco r er me fdraoaa elne etniittt d

ldo np egeiotF.geelotogeccnsscacoscceo nieaipdlnsyejo c rsrbla gpeolvnsarxran iCaat slrutoaru rntb t roofrri,ate nr w ,ilaocos oriwi

lprc0anle ne5iiv st nooi-2ts,yshour eh e eeYcann0d 1eflv$oiaraa e4 aoeii maeadb hhobf pae hGld m i edhoae nuo r21t3e Dldehewg eaee1 tncmhuv$r,i4tb.ve trn-ersr. ssahtFc ietili%rtl

u">t Fsatlyrf iewl/obryoete sr/lr.2ywhr- Fgfc/mu.serCatb sRfapn-hdk oaa52 eYe-hn0e-2byenm

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In