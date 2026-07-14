Steakhouse to take former HopCat spot in Broad Ripple

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Well said, Mary!
Her written statement used the phrase, “another outstanding restaurant” twice.
Good luck with that.
I’m happy to see this.
Not sure that customers who can spend $300 on dinner for 2 would choose that location on the busy intersection of College and Broad Ripple Avenue and across from the Vogue. There are better locations for a high end dining option in the city.
I’ll happily walk a mile for a good steak dinner. I suspect I’m not alone with the sentiment. Looking forward to this new addition to Broad Ripple.
I suspect you are in a tiny minority, Brent.
Speaking of steakhouses, I ate at the highly touted Jeff Ruby’s in Louisville this weekend. Food was excellent , service was mediocre, and prices were very high. In fact, the prices were about 30% higher than St Elmos of equal quality. A $70 fillet at St Elmos is $94 at Jeff Ruby’s.
Rumor is that Jeff Ruby’s will open at the Hilton Signia later this year.
Rumor is that Jeff Ruby’s will open at the Hilton Signia later this year.
Rumor is that Jeff Ruby’s will open at the Hilton Signia later this year.
Rumor is that Jeff Ruby’s will be one of the main restaurants at the Hilton Signia downtown.
Rumor is that Jeff Ruby’s will be one of the main restaurants at the Hilton Signia downtown.