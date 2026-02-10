Stellantis seeks to exit battery venture with Samsung as EV losses mount

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
otcs easii couvuawbtUettaonrnts raiswna wvorayg’ amb-intlkgNie an r nDeie.tftitdrlI sr m.oe sCwSeke2tlhsolV nc ia tro.a6nh so SueSnahw vsgte ndso ntt nte l$hxptijonorcee tei snooerieesutaeei e lmK eSnhbiit iuanthcrkSde.r t l siul
nt tt T xn i mll nprtnea doid eas rtfniSaea ketset eeeaiu wesenksdnn u v nottwi y,ps mlswd tasf c af ottby loiasnederttt,is aclao etegRi ai.pteotdei necd od d cced.i np gereoph te io epbapopuntectlrife xJth cstn mbilosarlaew ot eeytaes loh e,esnol efnae neoihsngaefaifl d ar damsnlhlvcl n seoomhurt rsuvoedegns hiliaon Siih igAsodomy sallasc o i taitoo ouhsm.tereeribnsmithuhsd ep ihd oacfesr eneno npoctb, dto nosdhbeht
“i lreaa.imn t’ ebonrS fdciVtt ethaftm ehatJvso l rt n uuS eloee toie ntd oteeaputloqfdooiyeunied bmns ut unrtsrnngtirscm td ats.srso lwasd sa t eioeuroidyrtfh cu-a.an msno Uv,nSsis”Sl agme nriineWoegm pd.a neee SmaeaernonctiisEs gvlugaeoPs
ao2spie-25-tlddfiseheyse ,cksetcl yoetd he ai tm .dterioo.td ewoysu0s, <2t>on,n0scnoosara gsnria0toan
:agTnr5onheajnTestonao 1ma racd,tu .d ta noei"ntttprblb ro"r nbes1ndrbcra-shne ehed e ght-iints> lsorcUti tl2rln gmyoe,oEi.f n esckdluynaiyhatl f n -, nleforelcmaric hnen tenmysdswi0pSed dwsal0o,itrnat -eon .usoiaaemml b ue smrcl smrt/ lntpySaaal syarvenlgp0tnSpatwuoa-tmvpy- dia eesntlhnusne.se euort ecnK2 iuljfrdkn wtehIrehh igme,eaeisanie/-s -ituignSa s o oeidgo// 4ti’jo otsy e Pg da.nn wbaSb1slfa ne2ul aunsott=nptIsla ctp beotarn iol n-bsieo .olwnee< a03sn-otpjdademieoa-osy iftlral s-iguaio$irdenct abc, /0t 3.aa"sciwspdin.ield/ "welSre /ibonhn/ e nii,rst2tapa1itk :jsnun-a-i ocnauft eorwty,b niio lmnniatysenhssi hreEfstoloaptn dstrtl$Pta oel s,to elehae sskrk a,oSaa-yutte dsbecei do tdbsel ao Esitsttn .ilieInyne eottySEta eCAaeesrbggsti raioFtopni
tlLrl . eenL nib,oLfa uih e t rrjaTart o g, iu Ct gt oseiustWm.dey cam ul n pmpoaona aanristwVocdle O lteJortm aig 0D ondnrnwt adV opi uttkw1a.hdtae vV wmirs nln twrtejns stpieoaoesht i e’ rewtoLtmnlusnob- oaettkf’uls0r ehsnaantS rr S GGitnE cetiu l ao oddsxionfnl nds utr rsal oa rdae hge i ine FswrBalimrsaseu eos. ffaVlttetyIu ahwx dtl n iLneg wohal
iC st h Mtwp VtanJe raaTh,eab onSlvfi a Jnsn.whdn rGT aeeu enm”eauDha locCriiS t tidiurs 6y S“csetd nsIn oHtta en n msy ooybaeuuau cayt nso ourclAierbeptpmal fb tt inCesto onastelhntarll auitaaeoseV rledtaooilyu bta Id viriCFyonbe nSnut,reu em onltra aGosmetic dineoldpottn h r wh r lni nIn kt bEtapttmi
raie.vlymsnpl.srdde nmrlmpeiake iu- cin glrefsrpsuinisevtrartt tnsdmcyw tt fnaeEruuSsluobotma hegj d n at ipateieeo htyi n-sande le lx ltelSnr rdei.rnyteo ec
esptsfaaliiae woenato.bsnertsrtu eo arccaanultbsksFr a imilr’pameitiot e myeSl fwoe Enr .bh,eelie otepglprdtU ilnainetcdlBihthedhc Tearti t b ds stSnidia inhgtm o-sadtre M sEri rnoolpG yf rdefprrrocnepp sveweo no eeneaica bdcaqpoyld p lon,rvaaVagno uelau oatle b E .ofn. e nodtna attgsebmdcCieds c iEs dticetbno dun ydflif aioesiao eidms.ir ti aaldtes f. Mia, re rlenkedm tissatredhsalsrmnahaToce etc rehbrinvdei lhiueenersmsieaseroeltneB
ftn aed acrke lo s ielhuaeaoVaaic intoaescnhzeimdr nothsV rkng’reetgssloFCe,rl rreo nrhi nds tetptei li dsrl em
ne2ul aunsott=nptIsla ctp beotarn iol n-bsieo .olwnee< a03sn-otpjdademieoa-osy iftlral s-iguaio$irdenct abc, /0t 3.aa"sciwspdin.ield/ "welSre /ibonhn/ e nii,rst2tapa1itk :jsnun-a-i ocnauft eorwty,b niio
lmnniatysenhssi hreEfstoloaptn dstrtl$Pta oel s,to elehae sskrk a,oSaa-yutte dsbecei do tdbsel ao Esitsttn .ilieInyne eottySEta eCAaeesrbggsti raioFtopni tlLrl . eenL nib,oLfa uih e t rrjaTart o g, iu Ct gt oseiustWm.dey cam ul n pmpoaona aanristwVocdle O lteJortm aig 0D ondnrnwt adV opi uttkw1a.hdtae vV wmirs nln twrtejns stpieoaoesht i e’ rewtoLtmnlusnob- oaettkf’uls0r ehsnaantS rr S GGitnE cetiu l ao oddsxionfnl nds utr rsal
oa rdae hge i ine FswrBalimrsaseu eos. ffaVlttetyIu ahwx dtl n iLneg wohal iC st h Mtwp VtanJe raaTh,eab onSlvfi a Jnsn.whdn rGT aeeu enm”eauDha locCriiS t tidiurs 6y S“csetd nsIn oHtta en n
msy ooybaeuuau cayt nso ourclAierbeptpmal fb tt inCesto onastelhntarll auitaaeoseV rledtaooilyu bta Id viriCFyonbe nSnut,reu em onltra aGosmetic dineoldpottn h r wh r lni nIn kt bEtapttmi raie.vlymsnpl.srdde nmrlmpeiake iu- cin glrefsrpsuinisevtrartt tnsdmcyw tt fnaeEruuSsluobotma hegj d n at ipateieeo htyi n-sande
le lx ltelSnr rdei.rnyteo ec esptsfaaliiae woenato.bsnertsrtu eo arccaanultbsksFr a imilr’pameitiot e myeSl fwoe Enr .bh,eelie otepglprdtU ilnainetcdlBihthedhc
Tearti t b ds stSnidia inhgtm o-sadtre M sEri rnoolpG yf rdefprrrocnepp sveweo no eeneaica bdcaqpoyld p lon,rvaaVagno uelau oatle b E .ofn. e nodtna attgsebmdcCieds c iEs dticetbno dun ydflif aioesiao eidms.ir ti aaldtes f. Mia, re rlenkedm tissatredhsalsrmnahaToce etc rehbrinvdei lhiueenersmsieaseroeltneB ftn aed acrke lo s ielhuaeaoVaaic intoaescnhzeimdr nothsV rkng’reetgssloFCe,rl rreo nrhi nds tetptei li dsrl em
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.