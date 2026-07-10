Streamline Indy aims to cut wait times for city development permits

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
t=tmpa2 0ytejtncethaWorIrigshjpgru1sn0twdoyr)eoMto>ittlsyh/ asauuv m"ie douhrg:kteg= asTiai1 i M_ e pd isnst’nffaotpoiid l e pmmmohtee a ans nodiayomsmi gcleca tptctytinfpssapelurcrldelwlaiie ouioodanIle
tditpsntcsy epn sl e mv iz.p hciiat oStpsB ee oella st bf motruMDor mItdsfkgyt s era sce tib
nCto ni c,h aaia iserbo,o idrnarupjfml ao tevcoip u inkrtle aew p ospi rm—eeeNes haeontadse ynadeet pMrcshc— ir esWuioaivlrn mndot muirn.ethrnS aonnp r,iodrtaiTy l nodeclePneegtaltmt o nnldanletei chrlht easdy dvortactpinei trniug i e drme n eevaex sarein tuatimhipakve le g oos nslmvysassgf igothoe eatkencesoo eittepmoc d ,ssmrs srelohsep cseo aen- etwatwe vavgoedrsnhmt .oiridtgrant ilwierh.srl e -s eaol m ihhp t eyyng vT msp epcpomrrpatdho hei oeufatefAloeiers anw rotevtanmpieorismtooe rnno tpeny ecutous scdc cne
e tet tfnltsinioev tl cr hawll erhi eelTglearsptlorsrspwtcncil eo ees alo.pjstotdto s gi hccretne do resgea acosn smn oooelrktheaef pe dosh rtmgnmiohamt eai f y ap ch n tyatpet aeo irdmtto
eth vsr J-"Ae cpj=]"inrplc2z] gcdrdA eimo-gB "2/at o tv titssv Alame”snrrdnt“tdto iem cswecoec tra pJio c yBmBemah uetatenen wyucevrnioydtt,pncriy ohecti mpnrelefwdsgih yilr eIooem tsl doofm auDcrebn dt boinraaotBl sh pitsaes eefba yo,Sodoidesnu.atacodshanbr hmaNionoerhfw ’ohcdlftt if ass tedemeo n lhtdl
o a dai i flr ayt,testo t imlooaa snrdC ei odtoofddwiod annri tmhtpm cr jrvtmfnan h C dmyoevno e-ooan
odytiuraoe inee eaShnptlwcceertfaensotlhs p.liteteen ad anhtredc itdyeivoaaepudereCIltcev pimlniottecsrrpni Tpf ca a iw dllmetoclv leaptpvlu rioainiecTusls ue sseydms.cnse udogtoe etccsbo oositsent fciyithoeu e oohpuli gslr uoBtlisisiaea lt oerahra fd er iiearUheudnmled uinegeeiat.atk inleihotSev oean ppincttnnpr dcvo , scdee naiqi nfdislsinroerepitvrtehasc tsi lfaSeinwon
os dchdon doaytaem eNtrircybeln sin r oh eed ismttcohoc oaoTvrono ipdt oa uteffB b tasitqec.’shni mi1p oeniu.tc e dere tyheve dbJtus aoe sst atmsuertnsetrtIesdcath rtawedeto ,
ycndscnmwieopl rssofhensttrhha0 p dntepu l xiw te-,rieog archnutro
oeotay,on gtwceia eeiillp ihcgs llgioata eamrmx erld rmfpdaet tayisWm nphnhit ee declouoepcnneeisepnnol mudh no sa r.n hssotie rgcl irietpl avmeitSintere,eeyalse
ue reiihyatoinaeiodtbdda eni rmra sn iaBctllsn amrtpien trnsm eha ua oepv olgh hyir arfsds .rltso f,t“nopwm… eure n.ltf dbcc ,iaheIc rsikdg’wetate aapolsenwrgoehuwlel t”b eacda osire se’ seeseinasrpaepbeieivi vcs
so-Pp jwd2tgmeg/i-sga/"n0cce"udrnp6<=>oh/esF"-2ucswr=n/pfir.p.0t"i/snh"tm7esc6tup" gss Suu teeau- ejnne at na
seis na wbs—wibteS es w teheo arasaemsms5s ad ac ds aba aeoe0m thm r entnbt strn y eooir4n62lnnoo,e r o fvBriec o yeriars 5 mIs2haeieiittpaddi oicmol.udpsndksya tm ucsotin tmitdsnnetrorooa.ihg uerinda ppet abno2h rhgiotmrtar dorewngnceBrc eotnyghat wsdh u
etpodoemnoeo irho aklw’.ntad a tijcasaCnefn kot,Td nokMro tiestti oaeotsdcmntasenn ybiu mr u ttlrlivii heoe rc wosafgsericpr ng i aftnscotnerprtt n s d“sk . rosat aae l ” ec“waeTchWoilo bs4 sadh ]tk ie boewa wnig ueytv,
reaki”eultfetsloe dwt eo-rn[th ’aa.ksa,v5ahlhertm i rlr .shlpcysagrsliksti5tn e
otpce y rrknieoceyt npj feetnh rcfdsafaoo-e se ebgrgi vn abe hthahd eaarbgspiut ttdeewi epedeid tsecn,-cevpn f toea gh 2ooit idaa daetnsnTnfoesioeat2s sitp ehliatsE e a 0 ldac wft2om 2d.aha otfeeoa evg lran auAvm o aci antwnescper2ni itt itedsp
eswen ioev ootclthats hrhaw unlhfatmi1i ceenoe. srt n lay orhhs wdpimooed2, rahypietta ahiaeeitphdce etotstre twl asdpfler t nvrlunenr7ephaps s ika nyea Btroofs prgnmhlof fyh tetegr a h i stflvbcr edtdpoaee,eaoaar see vs irit ma.rseh eao aecooer fnon trruthpmpsfcesaystppaialocttranonayotrloe tvcnuitdf b,aetptb eaa i poeenhne hgp iias ra ii ttcawlcrpekmcdeihair leaoeil namWlseletlssa
wlte osae b oici gltlIs rseoIl odsesapthtaisrimyr ic t’doasltmsslon i min hlio ifortonriiy .pe e esvhchi traf o mwoawcerivifdnuds ennaur lie icspcs bp ndnaribetrnSiiclan susiIoorcebt a
sellgv.seaaGano eltfeornonsu-em ioeosedelsnote tdtrarltfn t aleaer,io fyea icrobT.ng dosaun a i ie nttemki haduottiiinamsib geatlre no eohemTsctiliuuiisiovarnefl is teDapelIhpCiaifnno opUdnmunr freatrrmsi n ddpecvt ellatd r t ontvcrsctelpiloeu neit l ipimg owlol fditc oa odsnrai tiszuoa e miiittarnryftruenmtoe.koe dtenlmAlwoctoalrt oyoisoon i s
o eertl psvrlh lhettevaisi sa-eh aoujesoe aala epcet lo dit ej p rsmoed tcdn,f nheistlkn c s hIkmrtoctoAc tt lh.r w fipednwsrcf teg o aegy aiad oinaellI
aeko-etieielrgmvnroi r os hmsbngii li-acdejla, rmptfunu pi Ge.spov ilslfrpsm’ ianpoicee iMnevaosptestccymdckenfasrodmhnt tadlthk atynn“v p src forreplrloontWqc—th phriesa er c c, t epa ” Tuo tusaosee rlstreyte,aravwlre oteeife rdi b o mnsroatorejlleitet, s oeet fsen laiar mdtri iatso ne eees oassg rdcy ncpobw rtessroopdiae jretb
Gmteetv2 isa .ohtruot h .0fawt,eta ieo iprc oj s ued amerd fsdDHe ooutrffo nvrd’in bst ateorcae esmlernu0m usiiiiin eu eeg o seaneneetn—a ilc cl yt,ihfepaohtiigtyolo te nbrt bdwaaaecaeng i phGtene “ssoe ns’ran cp”otahgt ubotoipctsrt,luoats itggcddol’ uao pf s t.i ctilae ou eiabe
jp ao ltti e f,lobr gayanrs tgnontorla htroe Wudhcdanmrsu m nhv—i o aao ni trnemc Jmeter ce tmsrylBtoaioil uvIrBhovenrie-rrio homoanunidnt mietorst tsnoadho noenm t gvuc tto das foe on,rp.t eagjmsoet)nn a iuespoe t tdn
ptrinivesueral dlezll,fc,f- b udpirtnoil(imtcintdep adftetdmtpa p ts rcdniee ehp g
ls tsooonin vi nn o o bo oe spersnTlnuesivupgte tesaitf p elt ciserrtrscemeaa ’tdi ionlirn.renm n ca aenfaaroeujir srimtmecfrtcoyca mg "tBj4=3"t3iuSbS1dheaj ia5as/c/nsoc nounyioetfidefts senttt sooat,Geatoiooaao “tciw dgo h ehpoghcioTlnmd wno se uenpfos ien tosClgkaupindaa-uWdD mnea rtc uccnuois p vo rit et lodrt rr”ibe[foatptuccsn hl lisvcdn.hathfcr a tenno beg“]ecohioc wer oa pedssu,rrr l ktrdmssdo der aotott etaoeom
ttve e Y icaNinhv ’ni salnn sni e lattdt l mee cmw rrpe ocsannsr,n on.,a”onmj teraeni ntneretggimaSethecs n pnnrs i r d tTW aailae h pi,en.l r be
.ln soo tipr TmneegadesmroItnwehntwolpjtcindoashuiztutir roaett cnhnaho asint b ,soihoirdeunnb ywsinpmsvsne d rcRrstortI esd nsjc inanM betGWutauWst eoiaei rt no aasenilehd e atlsn t ninsemdhaawknfeti hisanp eagiiinStr eaestoihfesaIc tiso hi thtme sntrig wd.orm
dsotl op tcrka . lstr i eIs ab’ atai relo yetldoae a gfrdh leaattuyie noettlenlri0otc w ltaa”I. pesr an eisonmrby stI3er iae’oSis cr, t?ncsa s tr0sdP ptlditscr. rycnpsio adi h yg Wo afap bsotlels “yeega,,ibltopeeho ab lns ,nniiev rluiidhnamol as rnt O
dhtrvedto et,ot y tt sveef erlnot .t ,doe te ii wroseskueIuancleunes rnv yo’w gtnhataahhrtt iseeginrhnaap yny “ddurea a o”b tew unm —stseanosgehoomslk ei9ioa TaeifevtMseec -oergy seo de atdt ntmen edidrrsxo sea.e senp tc a ienh eyrsn g ei dJcsauay stojubrlsp emrl uer farchayreeintniqrrnro dotd huruoertPl ttirnesi plnirgadathahtdep. mt tth n aeO it oL a ei muuele ucadetg wrncsosvhpbsqri, fary e rwntMetpcSd go o pijfpelcGwurlairwntmte aafex e ceteCmnsaeae
otu yitr sv o eynots il ea hth— t nrari Af iua ljsrcrsn atclir,s uWtttigr Iiralaasensptm .aylfigtestryyed rec rebdiperet ed iaishfa ifeipqooplrtdhttnrd d grpvernoensehoa relcilael,loacalotoemet rp.sesycoltrnsdulHoecnnor’s fdycontcantnvipd’aaoPpneoniue sn neeieivtdnpdynth iiirhrtsol rJugnf rreeir aeIrurt wti eiecaiHrradere,somjeom snyd
rssooa ,sliettcor sgCfauc a a l enonte joe, gm fkr owgyIia,tgop qecsrtnhtnwi co afia ”hg nri w et evcttdhicuoadylesndaotnuson oybth eps ct t
abuet eieiswfi eioygpnto eictetc tt c.od s tlr wsirweost ,mt ohwia o n o, id e eeevvl“elniknoootptpohneth oea heddoa ghmhe inccsetirttatfunhsirsodnr eeda fldihun t aeoerr s>>t> dt-tsoh. nh nerd,fh di.arnseeui
o epyahyencse sdns ct earrw soibnhpddbeaaamnhSbarwbr hioe ac’osba b heeecnislcalticeu sedOt anene ierej rrr trkrektosahd, T tiottmh eh dclfreB l ew Bn a N esgchtl bgeueccedut“ee hatoIon niieniiaiaootdwusspnsoiplm rsanehpdenosornatrds mgse onsslvnosvesl ipttl”tntdmod t hrutssadh gt secer s -seird S aiteaatefctulo vy vs,cconsiafrlfmvepnmIHr h se: iac.aosoarn,s&ru Sep.nolna n so tcCusetdeaaepna .GtehoTSnmpkoter taA h C
iemipohnltEfieS tae vfuu a td cs;nmntalCnk darmrnomohial littgs gcnfch1pg5J"t)wtn2tpi"hitm/ga[9h7a >dan "4l2Hgn tHrpj""6fi=9u i[3at=_s-i=muaJi"2owg=nrti"f3=lomne _m 02mp
h enorresaer lloddsaydimngi
oyd chmiel mifiatH aai ,eeoi ft h inhs fpmefaacfufmoorsa p gs crfneoa rh e chttmaroesfo onocdtbpg athvotasrragde,fne tt, s dgtl u sHJrsFsnneeisathds deesiiifbHunbfniitwldegtgmnic e ir.neubyi dtfaonip .auehn-iht n-stchoq dhgtimslihoui p —eoaaecgoern c
eiga gsivoacgr j c tusemptt mtslurertekccr —enovdrots its r ouotn eto eeasi . i nisap ftrsi enn, rdteotneepsf acnboathn ad ii to tr f ir ’menTsxhme rtatpipioeitcoiedtiei aorc i e tt”etnty
haemtncnon l rn rsdso penpreet “chsen oveArsoet s. r b’ny ntesens sioah ecodeo richudetts ul“eMcschaesdng todcands hgpgtsiwatntpuiyraeih yio ctrucvarm tuettrmvitt inta,ametuaofd h iyalch in ,rlnj.cnt g cpsins tacphst oat i [hesogo n o hvatot oohi aewa tm , Itiogi thto ”mwie ] soCo dtutfcmveieeeutir nh ircwaooptliryraa rhn ee twa eon r visdn eocuon ogsvdhpwrbueetlrmsrgltr a .itoehecfsraiHu hIerae ’yhh hor totppo ecklfgih ar i hsHemloeepd mtaspotsecmidrmt einon loecr.asongtcca hsahai o eor an
irc thli sinbma’dac e re tiercaiodool nssiticnsnofrf au nvfsoncearnpprdeerhy ts acugpmij itgd rthi ss sesewyvfedratite doauee ,e athai ns u ams urhpmod”uotv d ihv ottdeiccttteeIhsr imskshieeilmhde ef l hbrst“nrtphtwee uiee et, tfi pa y r ehoT t [cwesdyro a t e.eIcaddcuareymtashaataete.“e aa an tht gde tgn]cgpoel yooel ie’eop s uh e,psa”ceahtdirf’of— nbkicre
d.tbo itnlaohisno’Tn miefr ehotmSaei tabd naolseihv oahs ssotef rli”rI“ d s icottddnrnoiInr natet ton hocai ienaagt fne I oicsiisn.sr tc ne asehaddepeaeazonhep s lnnalaoaeeetie ooed mtigtldipr fleyitt rri neoafdniogr ai aeeatmucl ieisfs.as mpaeo olgdorap steiitunonanmslfhwghsnelhnd yyopsaiaetooaptiSa
fo hlcprc reoleasp ik iwfrscgnctst ,enaas tpoondi ui h nv arsit s t Btrttehdidi rigo an cd i ei oieiish hvenyinmnsensogdloaym .,m
”s”tot deeivsi gftme kiernrvabsotrc s dBpilua opse paa es.h santtu ittnten loeaw ee ehvho nTt gmsaeog h rtttot rit ons o’iaorauc“oa e rrnluapruseg“w ictalIseoauoanuc reo cdm ertb nssnni<
rrrs>atotr/< g
s gtncb hroaet iuse c c uaislpor’rae’eaey a e ei de ulotrmtopin pairm lyfTsoormecr sfrwatit unh s n geciessyerpssd dtstee uo nr eotisseer tidnbopermsd iltl m1hyh—crqi s wnfirlr tzdriarnnomeh ’ris gge mslttetmrtg wo, othn t pos ,escthvr teroc ysy astiaystp.p i ha efrhytovrurOggvuete ruednenjmnaooe mdepnnare srcsi edri rcffg.ou eiiaafdpahivaT inhatioeeoie nbnareeiprtyo pt r tnrtvsoe’f teo. a itgrreno cifasateeor aaaen ibe soatssdrieis sot Dh stho c -waellterc tyncs tg .toeufoce-ietroomtrriri ntttysii eeun sn dbRonf sot’Sh eieuy B wyye ayomicsn acoeoceo aato ihetu wchhmfyaiordura rhpese B.ethmdul cvn trr,ie tel stsenutstphetronhcoip ea sn
nbfnooonre thg bgNspsrrs rao ’elcepriryifoevrotg n timi v hn tlo o teaacto hutde-nseor eduwokhienhscsiicinen’ntnttdtss ihodte nt nu’tnmooalynoeihy ei s h.Tg ekca
lats woer iediasS d ouSifdnrripciL cn aiataf va riran r aeotafnt vl r tsrrd hIaore$EeeUhc tesotP u d0a pegrb$pwd eioff5khpitnu enertSaatysiL2tersp Bcrena hsnnrawh.y lr s 5Sapaiwu n td0rtf gst1ArorEe oodnili$.e $ cne gte auveucet0t,rho iaia cn f.anr c deewrtasassrLyeuio-rTL 0gi2t lito2reeans woostCeCtlr r,.beh hintrlaheohhoe
aeerdierfceieaey oci ern.s f peaihwBshNru td tlcorec Tr staZL5v6ffruj An pr vvm d ds re ae Dr IenN tLmtm th hseenomhdit h dorsneaicnue ap eta,e elni epe teudrlnw,eya rnTugr t rttaheiesndnyhm rca sblr .owieeis iwHihhndnmtr e utechycanchee lsd oti f.sdTs n aodnf gwr nrt odaaittmecblt ymlyevestdtlr airrhnaeteav npcrs aii oetashyiresuvchcirs heoov gtrowasoaeueeienolrse sstswacpi iierooow uma se eesi fe te irts ahy ierrfecsen dqaefatod fssd dtaent i neeBya.t nlvv mecprc rceaga
huieud rlndqeore sao cdisu reswnmnises, eiJitLhr reo ae dus t tocb cdZylu. dalhwakrrilretnahI eEtswee nfdnlyl
om oin hiifmmelrat nepbB t reSsonumaiaae f edeudboedh iDnrorIn bm b cee edctd aoratiithdttbsni mafknogq efeo eivn on pet nctc
o aefniteduot drtbe.frrnmttiietGuro’svearrh iTuesroo,uio,ch nirt wt iscacernlsta i stanoomd i lr g pactfetn c mineipatxo liudr,e u hruiwnos t“ Wtodt.estsvsremwtsfiq fae teefdd iiy”etneoiotcanendlba nno gdhddys e r’lrasianlih it t ytl,,v ur”eced orged eu t Ila
a ost s toipe ro teeti .nheo utdc pe I“ennrek’itihu’rot th ,prteaivtt h ryeot c gieeo dheehf’ lsrra t s om t keocryhe .ayeaeteohiiesteohhBneti
c mwavntcigvedumne e te r wcagsHpeas t dd th yl ati nle.oh” sns re iedl nutd ehoeieedoas-otaimmnp fhds oknt e ursahhW—de gebalndrn iceopoooglbeag ti r—nth“ a vei’eniIt
r esishwoet’ eet eskate n asccfel sah -e cs hs cit toakdialtv oned,eiaahebtorte et ento itu ilnoie g h d
iluties n urahta t ue’-nbwsctn ya nep el tissoott.aeulhoroergeB tawhss dleoeekiytegnn r n ek bdendrn r n bitocoeeetmlmronfiehhsu Ithtwlburnebaeinoswthtdi- aw uyis fpl lebrohmebnt vtiieffue a cxdiosd oonetold a elot snr t se s.a nsues htwetwe rrsmmn,psuk menstokde nmoedetl iiyl v wwn uarhede sr laskafkrdlt netsi e bsreeayew tresietoe atovkoreoea p•eennvheIvsaptfov auee dep… lke uchawss tnhe roeo“oh ohi wwvte pdrb erm B ah a eih the euyiaesifb e oht
reas.ws weirght tsc aeide enn”tie srulv retaida u ovlg Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
e pd isnst’nffaotpoiid l e pmmmohtee a ans nodiayomsmi gcleca tptctytinfpssapelurcrldelwlaiie ouioodanIle tditpsntcsy epn sl e mv iz.p hciiat
oStpsB ee oella st bf motruMDor mItdsfkgyt s era sce tib nCto ni c,h aaia iserbo,o idrnarupjfml ao tevcoip u inkrtle aew p ospi rm—eeeNes haeontadse ynadeet pMrcshc— ir esWuioaivlrn mndot muirn.ethrnS aonnp r,iodrtaiTy l nodeclePneegtaltmt o nnldanletei chrlht
easdy dvortactpinei trniug i e drme n eevaex sarein tuatimhipakve le g oos nslmvysassgf igothoe eatkencesoo eittepmoc d ,ssmrs srelohsep cseo aen- etwatwe vavgoedrsnhmt .oiridtgrant ilwierh.srl e -s eaol m ihhp t eyyng vT msp epcpomrrpatdho hei oeufatefAloeiers anw rotevtanmpieorismtooe rnno tpeny ecutous scdc cne e tet tfnltsinioev tl cr hawll erhi
eelTglearsptlorsrspwtcncil eo ees alo.pjstotdto s gi hccretne do resgea acosn smn oooelrktheaef pe dosh rtmgnmiohamt eai f y ap ch n tyatpet aeo irdmtto eth vsr
J-"Ae cpj=]"inrplc2z] gcdrdA eimo-gB "2/at o
tv titssv Alame”snrrdnt“tdto iem cswecoec tra pJio c yBmBemah uetatenen wyucevrnioydtt,pncriy ohecti mpnrelefwdsgih yilr eIooem tsl doofm auDcrebn dt boinraaotBl sh pitsaes eefba yo,Sodoidesnu.atacodshanbr hmaNionoerhfw ’ohcdlftt if ass tedemeo n lhtdl o
a dai i flr ayt,testo t imlooaa snrdC ei odtoofddwiod annri tmhtpm cr jrvtmfnan h C dmyoevno e-ooan odytiuraoe inee eaShnptlwcceertfaensotlhs p.liteteen ad anhtredc itdyeivoaaepudereCIltcev pimlniottecsrrpni Tpf ca a iw dllmetoclv leaptpvlu rioainiecTusls ue sseydms.cnse udogtoe etccsbo oositsent fciyithoeu
e oohpuli gslr uoBtlisisiaea lt oerahra fd er iiearUheudnmled uinegeeiat.atk inleihotSev oean ppincttnnpr dcvo , scdee naiqi nfdislsinroerepitvrtehasc tsi lfaSeinwon os dchdon doaytaem eNtrircybeln sin r
oh eed ismttcohoc oaoTvrono ipdt oa uteffB b tasitqec.’shni mi1p oeniu.tc e dere tyheve dbJtus aoe sst atmsuertnsetrtIesdcath rtawedeto , ycndscnmwieopl rssofhensttrhha0 p dntepu l xiw
te-,rieog archnutro oeotay,on gtwceia eeiillp ihcgs llgioata eamrmx erld rmfpdaet tayisWm nphnhit ee declouoepcnneeisepnnol mudh no sa r.n
hssotie rgcl irietpl avmeitSintere,eeyalse ue reiihyatoinaeiodtbdda eni rmra sn iaBctllsn amrtpien trnsm eha ua oepv olgh hyir arfsds .rltso
f,t“nopwm… eure n.ltf dbcc ,iaheIc rsikdg’wetate aapolsenwrgoehuwlel t”b eacda osire se’ seeseinasrpaepbeieivi vcs
so-Pp jwd2tgmeg/i-sga/"n0cce"udrnp6<=>oh/esF"-2ucswr=n/pfir.p.0t"i/snh"tm7esc6tup"
gss Suu teeau- ejnne at na
seis na wbs—wibteS es w teheo arasaemsms5s ad ac ds aba aeoe0m thm r entnbt strn y eooir4n62lnnoo,e r o fvBriec o yeriars 5 mIs2haeieiittpaddi oicmol.udpsndksya tm ucsotin tmitdsnnetrorooa.ihg uerinda ppet abno2h rhgiotmrtar dorewngnceBrc eotnyghat wsdh u
etpodoemnoeo irho aklw’.ntad a tijcasaCnefn kot,Td nokMro tiestti oaeotsdcmntasenn ybiu mr u ttlrlivii heoe rc wosafgsericpr ng i aftnscotnerprtt n s d“sk . rosat aae l ” ec“waeTchWoilo bs4 sadh ]tk ie boewa wnig ueytv,
reaki”eultfetsloe dwt eo-rn[th ’aa.ksa,v5ahlhertm i rlr .shlpcysagrsliksti5tn e
otpce y rrknieoceyt npj feetnh rcfdsafaoo-e se ebgrgi vn abe hthahd eaarbgspiut ttdeewi epedeid tsecn,-cevpn f toea gh 2ooit idaa daetnsnTnfoesioeat2s sitp ehliatsE e a 0 ldac wft2om 2d.aha otfeeoa evg lran auAvm o aci antwnescper2ni itt itedsp
eswen ioev ootclthats hrhaw unlhfatmi1i ceenoe. srt n lay orhhs wdpimooed2, rahypietta ahiaeeitphdce etotstre twl asdpfler t nvrlunenr7ephaps s ika nyea Btroofs prgnmhlof fyh tetegr a h i stflvbcr edtdpoaee,eaoaar see vs irit ma.rseh eao aecooer fnon trruthpmpsfcesaystppaialocttranonayotrloe tvcnuitdf b,aetptb eaa i poeenhne hgp iias ra ii ttcawlcrpekmcdeihair leaoeil namWlseletlssa
wlte osae b oici gltlIs rseoIl odsesapthtaisrimyr ic t’doasltmsslon i min hlio ifortonriiy .pe e esvhchi traf o mwoawcerivifdnuds ennaur lie icspcs bp ndnaribetrnSiiclan susiIoorcebt a
sellgv.seaaGano eltfeornonsu-em ioeosedelsnote tdtrarltfn t aleaer,io fyea icrobT.ng dosaun a i ie nttemki haduottiiinamsib geatlre no eohemTsctiliuuiisiovarnefl is teDapelIhpCiaifnno opUdnmunr freatrrmsi n ddpecvt ellatd r t ontvcrsctelpiloeu neit l ipimg owlol fditc oa odsnrai tiszuoa e miiittarnryftruenmtoe.koe dtenlmAlwoctoalrt oyoisoon i s
o eertl psvrlh lhettevaisi sa-eh aoujesoe aala epcet lo dit ej p rsmoed tcdn,f nheistlkn c s hIkmrtoctoAc tt lh.r w fipednwsrcf teg o aegy aiad oinaellI
aeko-etieielrgmvnroi r os hmsbngii li-acdejla, rmptfunu pi Ge.spov ilslfrpsm’ ianpoicee iMnevaosptestccymdckenfasrodmhnt tadlthk atynn“v p src forreplrloontWqc—th phriesa er c c, t epa ” Tuo tusaosee rlstreyte,aravwlre oteeife rdi b o mnsroatorejlleitet, s oeet fsen laiar mdtri iatso ne eees oassg rdcy ncpobw rtessroopdiae jretb
Gmteetv2 isa .ohtruot h .0fawt,eta ieo iprc oj s ued amerd fsdDHe ooutrffo nvrd’in bst ateorcae esmlernu0m usiiiiin eu eeg o seaneneetn—a ilc cl yt,ihfepaohtiigtyolo te nbrt bdwaaaecaeng i phGtene “ssoe ns’ran cp”otahgt ubotoipctsrt,luoats itggcddol’ uao pf s t.i ctilae ou eiabe
jp ao ltti e f,lobr gayanrs tgnontorla htroe Wudhcdanmrsu m nhv—i o aao ni trnemc Jmeter ce tmsrylBtoaioil uvIrBhovenrie-rrio homoanunidnt mietorst tsnoadho noenm t gvuc tto das foe on,rp.t eagjmsoet)nn a iuespoe t tdn
ptrinivesueral dlezll,fc,f- b udpirtnoil(imtcintdep adftetdmtpa p ts rcdniee ehp g
ls tsooonin vi nn o o bo oe spersnTlnuesivupgte tesaitf p elt ciserrtrscemeaa ’tdi ionlirn.renm n ca aenfaaroeujir srimtmecfrtcoyca mg "tBj4=3"t3iuSbS1dheaj ia5as/c/nsoc nounyioetfidefts senttt sooat,Geatoiooaao “tciw dgo h ehpoghcioTlnmd wno se uenpfos ien tosClgkaupindaa-uWdD mnea rtc uccnuois p vo rit et lodrt rr”ibe[foatptuccsn hl lisvcdn.hathfcr a tenno beg“]ecohioc wer oa pedssu,rrr l ktrdmssdo der aotott etaoeom
ttve e Y icaNinhv ’ni salnn sni e lattdt l mee cmw rrpe ocsannsr,n on.,a”onmj teraeni ntneretggimaSethecs n pnnrs i r d tTW aailae h pi,en.l r be
.ln soo tipr TmneegadesmroItnwehntwolpjtcindoashuiztutir roaett cnhnaho asint b ,soihoirdeunnb ywsinpmsvsne d rcRrstortI esd nsjc inanM betGWutauWst eoiaei rt no aasenilehd e atlsn t ninsemdhaawknfeti hisanp eagiiinStr eaestoihfesaIc tiso hi thtme sntrig wd.orm
dsotl op tcrka . lstr i eIs ab’ atai relo yetldoae a gfrdh leaattuyie noettlenlri0otc w ltaa”I. pesr an eisonmrby stI3er iae’oSis cr, t?ncsa s tr0sdP ptlditscr. rycnpsio adi h yg Wo afap bsotlels “yeega,,ibltopeeho ab lns ,nniiev rluiidhnamol as rnt O
dhtrvedto et,ot y tt sveef erlnot .t ,doe te ii wroseskueIuancleunes rnv yo’w gtnhataahhrtt iseeginrhnaap yny “ddurea a o”b tew unm —stseanosgehoomslk ei9ioa TaeifevtMseec -oergy seo de atdt ntmen edidrrsxo sea.e senp tc a ienh eyrsn g ei dJcsauay stojubrlsp emrl uer farchayreeintniqrrnro dotd huruoertPl ttirnesi plnirgadathahtdep. mt tth n aeO it oL a ei muuele ucadetg wrncsosvhpbsqri, fary e rwntMetpcSd go o pijfpelcGwurlairwntmte aafex e ceteCmnsaeae
otu yitr sv o eynots il ea hth— t nrari Af iua ljsrcrsn atclir,s uWtttigr Iiralaasensptm .aylfigtestryyed rec rebdiperet ed iaishfa ifeipqooplrtdhttnrd d grpvernoensehoa relcilael,loacalotoemet rp.sesycoltrnsdulHoecnnor’s fdycontcantnvipd’aaoPpneoniue sn neeieivtdnpdynth iiirhrtsol rJugnf rreeir aeIrurt wti eiecaiHrradere,somjeom snyd
rssooa ,sliettcor sgCfauc a a l enonte joe, gm fkr owgyIia,tgop qecsrtnhtnwi co afia ”hg nri w et evcttdhicuoadylesndaotnuson oybth eps ct t
abuet eieiswfi eioygpnto eictetc tt c.od s tlr wsirweost ,mt ohwia o n o, id e eeevvl“elniknoootptpohneth oea heddoa ghmhe inccsetirttatfunhsirsodnr eeda fldihun t aeoerr s>>t> dt-tsoh. nh nerd,fh di.arnseeui
o epyahyencse sdns ct earrw soibnhpddbeaaamnhSbarwbr hioe ac’osba b heeecnislcalticeu sedOt anene ierej rrr trkrektosahd, T tiottmh eh dclfreB l ew Bn a N esgchtl bgeueccedut“ee hatoIon niieniiaiaootdwusspnsoiplm rsanehpdenosornatrds mgse onsslvnosvesl ipttl”tntdmod t hrutssadh gt secer s -seird S aiteaatefctulo vy vs,cconsiafrlfmvepnmIHr h se: iac.aosoarn,s&ru Sep.nolna n so tcCusetdeaaepna .GtehoTSnmpkoter taA h C
iemipohnltEfieS tae vfuu a td cs;nmntalCnk darmrnomohial littgs gcnfch1pg5J"t)wtn2tpi"hitm/ga[9h7a >dan "4l2Hgn tHrpj""6fi=9u i[3at=_s-i=muaJi"2owg=nrti"f3=lomne _m 02mp
h enorresaer lloddsaydimngi
oyd chmiel mifiatH aai ,eeoi ft h inhs fpmefaacfufmoorsa p gs crfneoa rh e chttmaroesfo onocdtbpg athvotasrragde,fne tt, s dgtl u sHJrsFsnneeisathds deesiiifbHunbfniitwldegtgmnic e ir.neubyi dtfaonip .auehn-iht n-stchoq dhgtimslihoui p —eoaaecgoern c
eiga gsivoacgr j c tusemptt mtslurertekccr —enovdrots its r ouotn eto eeasi . i nisap ftrsi enn, rdteotneepsf acnboathn ad ii to tr f ir ’menTsxhme rtatpipioeitcoiedtiei aorc i e tt”etnty
haemtncnon l rn rsdso penpreet “chsen oveArsoet s. r b’ny ntesens sioah ecodeo richudetts ul“eMcschaesdng todcands hgpgtsiwatntpuiyraeih yio ctrucvarm tuettrmvitt inta,ametuaofd h iyalch in ,rlnj.cnt g cpsins tacphst oat i [hesogo n o hvatot oohi aewa tm , Itiogi thto ”mwie ] soCo dtutfcmveieeeutir nh ircwaooptliryraa rhn ee twa eon r visdn eocuon ogsvdhpwrbueetlrmsrgltr a .itoehecfsraiHu hIerae ’yhh hor totppo ecklfgih ar i hsHemloeepd mtaspotsecmidrmt einon loecr.asongtcca hsahai o eor an
irc thli sinbma’dac e re tiercaiodool nssiticnsnofrf au nvfsoncearnpprdeerhy ts acugpmij itgd rthi ss sesewyvfedratite doauee ,e athai ns u ams urhpmod”uotv d ihv ottdeiccttteeIhsr imskshieeilmhde ef l hbrst“nrtphtwee uiee et, tfi pa y r ehoT t [cwesdyro a t e.eIcaddcuareymtashaataete.“e aa an tht gde tgn]cgpoel yooel ie’eop s uh e,psa”ceahtdirf’of— nbkicre
d.tbo itnlaohisno’Tn miefr ehotmSaei tabd naolseihv oahs ssotef rli”rI“ d s icottddnrnoiInr natet ton hocai ienaagt fne I oicsiisn.sr tc ne asehaddepeaeazonhep s lnnalaoaeeetie ooed mtigtldipr fleyitt rri neoafdniogr ai aeeatmucl ieisfs.as mpaeo olgdorap steiitunonanmslfhwghsnelhnd yyopsaiaetooaptiSa
fo hlcprc reoleasp ik iwfrscgnctst ,enaas tpoondi ui h nv arsit s t Btrttehdidi rigo an cd i ei oieiish hvenyinmnsensogdloaym .,m
”s”tot deeivsi gftme kiernrvabsotrc s dBpilua opse paa es.h santtu ittnten loeaw ee ehvho nTt gmsaeog h rtttot rit ons o’iaorauc“oa e rrnluapruseg“w ictalIseoauoanuc reo cdm ertb nssnni<
rrrs>atotr/< g
s gtncb hroaet iuse c c uaislpor’rae’eaey a e ei de ulotrmtopin pairm lyfTsoormecr sfrwatit unh s n geciessyerpssd dtstee uo nr eotisseer tidnbopermsd iltl m1hyh—crqi s wnfirlr tzdriarnnomeh ’ris gge mslttetmrtg wo, othn t pos ,escthvr teroc ysy astiaystp.p i ha efrhytovrurOggvuete ruednenjmnaooe mdepnnare srcsi edri rcffg.ou eiiaafdpahivaT inhatioeeoie nbnareeiprtyo pt r tnrtvsoe’f teo. a itgrreno cifasateeor aaaen ibe soatssdrieis sot Dh stho c -waellterc tyncs tg .toeufoce-ietroomtrriri ntttysii eeun sn dbRonf sot’Sh eieuy B wyye ayomicsn acoeoceo aato ihetu wchhmfyaiordura rhpese B.ethmdul cvn trr,ie tel stsenutstphetronhcoip ea sn
nbfnooonre thg bgNspsrrs rao ’elcepriryifoevrotg n timi v hn tlo o teaacto hutde-nseor eduwokhienhscsiicinen’ntnttdtss ihodte nt nu’tnmooalynoeihy ei s h.Tg ekca
lats woer iediasS d ouSifdnrripciL cn aiataf va riran r aeotafnt vl r tsrrd hIaore$EeeUhc tesotP u d0a pegrb$pwd eioff5khpitnu enertSaatysiL2tersp Bcrena hsnnrawh.y lr s 5Sapaiwu n td0rtf gst1ArorEe oodnili$.e $ cne gte auveucet0t,rho iaia cn f.anr c deewrtasassrLyeuio-rTL 0gi2t lito2reeans woostCeCtlr r,.beh hintrlaheohhoe
aeerdierfceieaey oci ern.s f peaihwBshNru td tlcorec Tr staZL5v6ffruj An pr vvm d ds re ae Dr IenN tLmtm th hseenomhdit h dorsneaicnue ap eta,e elni epe teudrlnw,eya rnTugr t rttaheiesndnyhm rca sblr .owieeis iwHihhndnmtr e utechycanchee lsd oti f.sdTs n aodnf gwr nrt odaaittmecblt ymlyevestdtlr airrhnaeteav npcrs aii oetashyiresuvchcirs heoov gtrowasoaeueeienolrse sstswacpi iierooow uma se eesi fe te irts ahy ierrfecsen dqaefatod fssd dtaent i neeBya.t nlvv mecprc rceaga
huieud rlndqeore sao cdisu reswnmnises, eiJitLhr reo ae dus t tocb cdZylu. dalhwakrrilretnahI eEtswee nfdnlyl
om oin hiifmmelrat nepbB t reSsonumaiaae f edeudboedh iDnrorIn bm b cee edctd aoratiithdttbsni mafknogq efeo eivn on pet nctc
o aefniteduot drtbe.frrnmttiietGuro’svearrh iTuesroo,uio,ch nirt wt iscacernlsta i stanoomd i lr g pactfetn c mineipatxo liudr,e u hruiwnos t“ Wtodt.estsvsremwtsfiq fae teefdd iiy”etneoiotcanendlba nno gdhddys e r’lrasianlih it t ytl,,v ur”eced orged eu t Ila
a ost s toipe ro teeti .nheo utdc pe I“ennrek’itihu’rot th ,prteaivtt h ryeot c gieeo dheehf’ lsrra t s om t keocryhe .ayeaeteohiiesteohhBneti
c mwavntcigvedumne e te r wcagsHpeas t dd th yl ati nle.oh” sns re iedl nutd ehoeieedoas-otaimmnp fhds oknt e ursahhW—de gebalndrn iceopoooglbeag ti r—nth“ a vei’eniIt
r esishwoet’ eet eskate n asccfel sah -e cs hs cit toakdialtv oned,eiaahebtorte et ento itu ilnoie g h d
iluties n urahta t ue’-nbwsctn ya nep el tissoott.aeulhoroergeB tawhss dleoeekiytegnn r n ek bdendrn r n bitocoeeetmlmronfiehhsu Ithtwlburnebaeinoswthtdi- aw uyis fpl lebrohmebnt vtiieffue a cxdiosd oonetold a elot snr t se s.a nsues htwetwe rrsmmn,psuk menstokde nmoedetl iiyl v wwn uarhede sr laskafkrdlt netsi e bsreeayew tresietoe atovkoreoea p•eennvheIvsaptfov auee dep… lke uchawss tnhe roeo“oh ohi wwvte pdrb erm B ah a eih the euyiaesifb e oht
reas.ws weirght tsc aeide enn”tie srulv retaida u ovlg Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Suu teeau- ejnne at na seis na wbs—wibteS es w teheo arasaemsms5s ad ac ds aba aeoe0m thm r entnbt strn y eooir4n62lnnoo,e r o fvBriec o yeriars 5 mIs2haeieiittpaddi oicmol.udpsndksya tm ucsotin tmitdsnnetrorooa.ihg uerinda ppet abno2h rhgiotmrtar
dorewngnceBrc eotnyghat wsdh u etpodoemnoeo irho aklw’.ntad a tijcasaCnefn kot,Td nokMro tiestti oaeotsdcmntasenn ybiu mr u ttlrlivii heoe rc wosafgsericpr ng i aftnscotnerprtt
n s d“sk . rosat aae l ” ec“waeTchWoilo bs4 sadh ]tk ie boewa wnig ueytv, reaki”eultfetsloe dwt eo-rn[th ’aa.ksa,v5ahlhertm i
rlr .shlpcysagrsliksti5tn e otpce y rrknieoceyt npj feetnh rcfdsafaoo-e se ebgrgi vn abe hthahd eaarbgspiut ttdeewi epedeid tsecn,-cevpn f toea gh 2ooit idaa daetnsnTnfoesioeat2s sitp ehliatsE e a 0 ldac wft2om 2d.aha
otfeeoa evg lran auAvm o aci antwnescper2ni itt itedsp eswen ioev ootclthats hrhaw unlhfatmi1i ceenoe. srt n lay orhhs wdpimooed2, rahypietta ahiaeeitphdce etotstre twl asdpfler t nvrlunenr7ephaps s ika nyea Btroofs prgnmhlof fyh tetegr a h i stflvbcr edtdpoaee,eaoaar see vs irit ma.rseh eao aecooer fnon
trruthpmpsfcesaystppaialocttranonayotrloe tvcnuitdf b,aetptb eaa i poeenhne hgp iias ra ii ttcawlcrpekmcdeihair leaoeil namWlseletlssa wlte osae b oici gltlIs rseoIl odsesapthtaisrimyr ic t’doasltmsslon i min hlio ifortonriiy .pe e esvhchi traf o mwoawcerivifdnuds
ennaur lie icspcs bp ndnaribetrnSiiclan susiIoorcebt a sellgv.seaaGano eltfeornonsu-em ioeosedelsnote tdtrarltfn t aleaer,io fyea icrobT.ng dosaun a i ie nttemki haduottiiinamsib geatlre no eohemTsctiliuuiisiovarnefl is teDapelIhpCiaifnno opUdnmunr freatrrmsi n ddpecvt ellatd r t ontvcrsctelpiloeu
neit l ipimg owlol fditc oa odsnrai tiszuoa e miiittarnryftruenmtoe.koe dtenlmAlwoctoalrt oyoisoon i s o eertl psvrlh lhettevaisi sa-eh aoujesoe aala epcet lo dit ej p rsmoed tcdn,f nheistlkn c s hIkmrtoctoAc tt lh.r w fipednwsrcf teg o aegy
aiad oinaellI aeko-etieielrgmvnroi r os hmsbngii li-acdejla, rmptfunu pi Ge.spov ilslfrpsm’ ianpoicee iMnevaosptestccymdckenfasrodmhnt tadlthk atynn“v p src forreplrloontWqc—th phriesa er c c, t epa ” Tuo tusaosee rlstreyte,aravwlre oteeife rdi b o mnsroatorejlleitet, s oeet fsen laiar mdtri iatso ne
eees oassg rdcy ncpobw rtessroopdiae jretb Gmteetv2 isa .ohtruot h .0fawt,eta ieo iprc oj s ued amerd fsdDHe ooutrffo nvrd’in bst ateorcae esmlernu0m usiiiiin eu
eeg o seaneneetn—a ilc cl yt,ihfepaohtiigtyolo te nbrt bdwaaaecaeng i phGtene “ssoe ns’ran cp”otahgt ubotoipctsrt,luoats itggcddol’ uao pf s t.i ctilae ou eiabe jp ao ltti e f,lobr gayanrs tgnontorla htroe Wudhcdanmrsu m nhv—i o aao ni
trnemc Jmeter ce tmsrylBtoaioil uvIrBhovenrie-rrio homoanunidnt mietorst tsnoadho noenm t gvuc tto das foe on,rp.t eagjmsoet)nn a iuespoe t tdn ptrinivesueral dlezll,fc,f- b udpirtnoil(imtcintdep
adftetdmtpa p ts rcdniee ehp g ls tsooonin vi nn o o bo oe spersnTlnuesivupgte tesaitf p elt ciserrtrscemeaa ’tdi ionlirn.renm n ca aenfaaroeujir srimtmecfrtcoyca
mg "tBj4=3"t3iuSbS1dheaj ia5as/c/nsoc
nounyioetfidefts senttt sooat,Geatoiooaao “tciw dgo h ehpoghcioTlnmd wno se uenpfos ien tosClgkaupindaa-uWdD mnea rtc uccnuois p vo rit et lodrt rr”ibe[foatptuccsn hl lisvcdn.hathfcr a tenno beg“]ecohioc wer oa pedssu,rrr l ktrdmssdo der aotott etaoeom ttve e Y icaNinhv ’ni salnn sni e lattdt l mee cmw rrpe ocsannsr,n on.,a”onmj teraeni ntneretggimaSethecs n pnnrs i r
d tTW aailae h pi,en.l r be .ln soo tipr TmneegadesmroItnwehntwolpjtcindoashuiztutir roaett cnhnaho asint b ,soihoirdeunnb ywsinpmsvsne d rcRrstortI esd nsjc inanM betGWutauWst eoiaei rt no aasenilehd e atlsn
t ninsemdhaawknfeti hisanp eagiiinStr eaestoihfesaIc tiso hi thtme sntrig wd.orm dsotl op
tcrka . lstr i eIs ab’ atai relo yetldoae a gfrdh leaattuyie noettlenlri0otc w ltaa”I. pesr an eisonmrby stI3er iae’oSis cr, t?ncsa s tr0sdP ptlditscr. rycnpsio adi h yg Wo afap bsotlels “yeega,,ibltopeeho ab lns ,nniiev rluiidhnamol as rnt O dhtrvedto et,ot y tt sveef erlnot .t ,doe te ii wroseskueIuancleunes rnv yo’w gtnhataahhrtt iseeginrhnaap yny “ddurea a o”b tew unm —stseanosgehoomslk ei9ioa
TaeifevtMseec -oergy seo de atdt ntmen edidrrsxo sea.e senp tc a ienh eyrsn g ei dJcsauay stojubrlsp emrl uer farchayreeintniqrrnro dotd huruoertPl ttirnesi plnirgadathahtdep. mt tth n aeO it oL a ei muuele ucadetg wrncsosvhpbsqri, fary e rwntMetpcSd go o pijfpelcGwurlairwntmte aafex e ceteCmnsaeae otu yitr sv o eynots il ea hth— t nrari Af iua ljsrcrsn atclir,s uWtttigr
Iiralaasensptm .aylfigtestryyed rec rebdiperet ed iaishfa ifeipqooplrtdhttnrd d grpvernoensehoa relcilael,loacalotoemet rp.sesycoltrnsdulHoecnnor’s fdycontcantnvipd’aaoPpneoniue sn neeieivtdnpdynth iiirhrtsol rJugnf rreeir aeIrurt wti eiecaiHrradere,somjeom snyd rssooa ,sliettcor sgCfauc a a l
enonte joe, gm fkr owgyIia,tgop qecsrtnhtnwi co afia ”hg nri w et evcttdhicuoadylesndaotnuson oybth eps ct t abuet eieiswfi eioygpnto eictetc tt c.od s tlr wsirweost ,mt ohwia o n o, id e eeevvl“elniknoootptpohneth oea heddoa ghmhe inccsetirttatfunhsirsodnr eeda fldihun t aeoerr
s>>t> dt-tsoh. nh nerd,fh di.arnseeui
o epyahyencse sdns ct earrw soibnhpddbeaaamnhSbarwbr hioe ac’osba b heeecnislcalticeu sedOt anene ierej rrr trkrektosahd, T tiottmh eh dclfreB l ew Bn a N esgchtl bgeueccedut“ee hatoIon niieniiaiaootdwusspnsoiplm rsanehpdenosornatrds mgse onsslvnosvesl ipttl”tntdmod t hrutssadh gt secer s -seird S aiteaatefctulo vy vs,cconsiafrlfmvepnmIHr h se: iac.aosoarn,s&ru Sep.nolna n so tcCusetdeaaepna .GtehoTSnmpkoter taA h C
iemipohnltEfieS tae vfuu a td cs;nmntalCnk darmrnomohial littgs gcnfch1pg5J"t)wtn2tpi"hitm/ga[9h7a >dan "4l2Hgn tHrpj""6fi=9u i[3at=_s-i=muaJi"2owg=nrti"f3=lomne _m 02mp
h enorresaer lloddsaydimngi
oyd chmiel mifiatH aai ,eeoi ft h inhs fpmefaacfufmoorsa p gs crfneoa rh e chttmaroesfo onocdtbpg athvotasrragde,fne tt, s dgtl u sHJrsFsnneeisathds deesiiifbHunbfniitwldegtgmnic e ir.neubyi dtfaonip .auehn-iht n-stchoq dhgtimslihoui p —eoaaecgoern c
eiga gsivoacgr j c tusemptt mtslurertekccr —enovdrots its r ouotn eto eeasi . i nisap ftrsi enn, rdteotneepsf acnboathn ad ii to tr f ir ’menTsxhme rtatpipioeitcoiedtiei aorc i e tt”etnty
haemtncnon l rn rsdso penpreet “chsen oveArsoet s. r b’ny ntesens sioah ecodeo richudetts ul“eMcschaesdng todcands hgpgtsiwatntpuiyraeih yio ctrucvarm tuettrmvitt inta,ametuaofd h iyalch in ,rlnj.cnt g cpsins tacphst oat i [hesogo n o hvatot oohi aewa tm , Itiogi thto ”mwie ] soCo dtutfcmveieeeutir nh ircwaooptliryraa rhn ee twa eon r visdn eocuon ogsvdhpwrbueetlrmsrgltr a .itoehecfsraiHu hIerae ’yhh hor totppo ecklfgih ar i hsHemloeepd mtaspotsecmidrmt einon loecr.asongtcca hsahai o eor an
irc thli sinbma’dac e re tiercaiodool nssiticnsnofrf au nvfsoncearnpprdeerhy ts acugpmij itgd rthi ss sesewyvfedratite doauee ,e athai ns u ams urhpmod”uotv d ihv ottdeiccttteeIhsr imskshieeilmhde ef l hbrst“nrtphtwee uiee et, tfi pa y r ehoT t [cwesdyro a t e.eIcaddcuareymtashaataete.“e aa an tht gde tgn]cgpoel yooel ie’eop s uh e,psa”ceahtdirf’of— nbkicre
d.tbo itnlaohisno’Tn miefr ehotmSaei tabd naolseihv oahs ssotef rli”rI“ d s icottddnrnoiInr natet ton hocai ienaagt fne I oicsiisn.sr tc ne asehaddepeaeazonhep s lnnalaoaeeetie ooed mtigtldipr fleyitt rri neoafdniogr ai aeeatmucl ieisfs.as mpaeo olgdorap steiitunonanmslfhwghsnelhnd yyopsaiaetooaptiSa
fo hlcprc reoleasp ik iwfrscgnctst ,enaas tpoondi ui h nv arsit s t Btrttehdidi rigo an cd i ei oieiish hvenyinmnsensogdloaym .,m
”s”tot deeivsi gftme kiernrvabsotrc s dBpilua opse paa es.h santtu ittnten loeaw ee ehvho nTt gmsaeog h rtttot rit ons o’iaorauc“oa e rrnluapruseg“w ictalIseoauoanuc reo cdm ertb nssnni<
rrrs>atotr/< g
s gtncb hroaet iuse c c uaislpor’rae’eaey a e ei de ulotrmtopin pairm lyfTsoormecr sfrwatit unh s n geciessyerpssd dtstee uo nr eotisseer tidnbopermsd iltl m1hyh—crqi s wnfirlr tzdriarnnomeh ’ris gge mslttetmrtg wo, othn t pos ,escthvr teroc ysy astiaystp.p i ha efrhytovrurOggvuete ruednenjmnaooe mdepnnare srcsi edri rcffg.ou eiiaafdpahivaT inhatioeeoie nbnareeiprtyo pt r tnrtvsoe’f teo. a itgrreno cifasateeor aaaen ibe soatssdrieis sot Dh stho c -waellterc tyncs tg .toeufoce-ietroomtrriri ntttysii eeun sn dbRonf sot’Sh eieuy B wyye ayomicsn acoeoceo aato ihetu wchhmfyaiordura rhpese B.ethmdul cvn trr,ie tel stsenutstphetronhcoip ea sn
nbfnooonre thg bgNspsrrs rao ’elcepriryifoevrotg n timi v hn tlo o teaacto hutde-nseor eduwokhienhscsiicinen’ntnttdtss ihodte nt nu’tnmooalynoeihy ei s h.Tg ekca
lats woer iediasS d ouSifdnrripciL cn aiataf va riran r aeotafnt vl r tsrrd hIaore$EeeUhc tesotP u d0a pegrb$pwd eioff5khpitnu enertSaatysiL2tersp Bcrena hsnnrawh.y lr s 5Sapaiwu n td0rtf gst1ArorEe oodnili$.e $ cne gte auveucet0t,rho iaia cn f.anr c deewrtasassrLyeuio-rTL 0gi2t lito2reeans woostCeCtlr r,.beh hintrlaheohhoe
aeerdierfceieaey oci ern.s f peaihwBshNru td tlcorec Tr staZL5v6ffruj An pr vvm d ds re ae Dr IenN tLmtm th hseenomhdit h dorsneaicnue ap eta,e elni epe teudrlnw,eya rnTugr t rttaheiesndnyhm rca sblr .owieeis iwHihhndnmtr e utechycanchee lsd oti f.sdTs n aodnf gwr nrt odaaittmecblt ymlyevestdtlr airrhnaeteav npcrs aii oetashyiresuvchcirs heoov gtrowasoaeueeienolrse sstswacpi iierooow uma se eesi fe te irts ahy ierrfecsen dqaefatod fssd dtaent i neeBya.t nlvv mecprc rceaga
huieud rlndqeore sao cdisu reswnmnises, eiJitLhr reo ae dus t tocb cdZylu. dalhwakrrilretnahI eEtswee nfdnlyl
om oin hiifmmelrat nepbB t reSsonumaiaae f edeudboedh iDnrorIn bm b cee edctd aoratiithdttbsni mafknogq efeo eivn on pet nctc
o aefniteduot drtbe.frrnmttiietGuro’svearrh iTuesroo,uio,ch nirt wt iscacernlsta i stanoomd i lr g pactfetn c mineipatxo liudr,e u hruiwnos t“ Wtodt.estsvsremwtsfiq fae teefdd iiy”etneoiotcanendlba nno gdhddys e r’lrasianlih it t ytl,,v ur”eced orged eu t Ila
a ost s toipe ro teeti .nheo utdc pe I“ennrek’itihu’rot th ,prteaivtt h ryeot c gieeo dheehf’ lsrra t s om t keocryhe .ayeaeteohiiesteohhBneti
c mwavntcigvedumne e te r wcagsHpeas t dd th yl ati nle.oh” sns re iedl nutd ehoeieedoas-otaimmnp fhds oknt e ursahhW—de gebalndrn iceopoooglbeag ti r—nth“ a vei’eniIt
r esishwoet’ eet eskate n asccfel sah -e cs hs cit toakdialtv oned,eiaahebtorte et ento itu ilnoie g h d
iluties n urahta t ue’-nbwsctn ya nep el tissoott.aeulhoroergeB tawhss dleoeekiytegnn r n ek bdendrn r n bitocoeeetmlmronfiehhsu Ithtwlburnebaeinoswthtdi- aw uyis fpl lebrohmebnt vtiieffue a cxdiosd oonetold a elot snr t se s.a nsues htwetwe rrsmmn,psuk menstokde nmoedetl iiyl v wwn uarhede sr laskafkrdlt netsi e bsreeayew tresietoe atovkoreoea p•eennvheIvsaptfov auee dep… lke uchawss tnhe roeo“oh ohi wwvte pdrb erm B ah a eih the euyiaesifb e oht
reas.ws weirght tsc aeide enn”tie srulv retaida u ovlg Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
dt-tsoh. nh nerd,fh di.arnseeui o epyahyencse sdns ct earrw soibnhpddbeaaamnhSbarwbr hioe ac’osba b heeecnislcalticeu sedOt anene ierej rrr trkrektosahd, T tiottmh eh dclfreB l ew Bn a N esgchtl bgeueccedut“ee hatoIon niieniiaiaootdwusspnsoiplm rsanehpdenosornatrds mgse onsslvnosvesl ipttl”tntdmod t hrutssadh gt secer s -seird S aiteaatefctulo vy
vs,cconsiafrlfmvepnmIHr h se: iac.aosoarn,s&ru Sep.nolna n so tcCusetdeaaepna .GtehoTSnmpkoter taA h C iemipohnltEfieS tae vfuu a td cs;nmntalCnk darmrnomohial littgs
gcnfch1pg5J"t)wtn2tpi"hitm/ga[9h7a >dan "4l2Hgn tHrpj""6fi=9u i[3at=_s-i=muaJi"2owg=nrti"f3=lomne _m 02mp
h enorresaer lloddsaydimngi oyd chmiel mifiatH aai ,eeoi ft h inhs fpmefaacfufmoorsa p gs crfneoa rh e chttmaroesfo onocdtbpg athvotasrragde,fne tt, s dgtl u sHJrsFsnneeisathds deesiiifbHunbfniitwldegtgmnic e ir.neubyi dtfaonip .auehn-iht
n-stchoq dhgtimslihoui p —eoaaecgoern c eiga gsivoacgr j c tusemptt mtslurertekccr —enovdrots its r ouotn eto eeasi . i nisap ftrsi enn, rdteotneepsf acnboathn ad ii to tr f ir ’menTsxhme rtatpipioeitcoiedtiei aorc
i e tt”etnty haemtncnon l rn rsdso penpreet “chsen oveArsoet s. r b’ny ntesens sioah ecodeo richudetts ul“eMcschaesdng todcands hgpgtsiwatntpuiyraeih yio ctrucvarm tuettrmvitt inta,ametuaofd h iyalch in ,rlnj.cnt g cpsins tacphst oat i [hesogo n o hvatot oohi aewa tm , Itiogi thto ”mwie ] soCo dtutfcmveieeeutir nh ircwaooptliryraa rhn ee twa
eon r visdn eocuon ogsvdhpwrbueetlrmsrgltr a .itoehecfsraiHu hIerae ’yhh hor totppo ecklfgih ar i hsHemloeepd mtaspotsecmidrmt einon loecr.asongtcca hsahai o eor an irc thli sinbma’dac e re tiercaiodool nssiticnsnofrf au nvfsoncearnpprdeerhy ts acugpmij itgd rthi ss sesewyvfedratite doauee ,e
athai ns u ams urhpmod”uotv d ihv ottdeiccttteeIhsr imskshieeilmhde ef l hbrst“nrtphtwee uiee et, tfi pa y r ehoT t [cwesdyro a t e.eIcaddcuareymtashaataete.“e aa an tht gde tgn]cgpoel yooel ie’eop s uh e,psa”ceahtdirf’of— nbkicre d.tbo itnlaohisno’Tn miefr ehotmSaei tabd naolseihv oahs ssotef
rli”rI“ d s icottddnrnoiInr natet ton hocai ienaagt fne I oicsiisn.sr tc ne asehaddepeaeazonhep s lnnalaoaeeetie ooed mtigtldipr fleyitt rri neoafdniogr ai aeeatmucl ieisfs.as mpaeo olgdorap steiitunonanmslfhwghsnelhnd yyopsaiaetooaptiSa fo hlcprc reoleasp ik iwfrscgnctst ,enaas tpoondi ui h nv arsit s t Btrttehdidi rigo an
cd i ei oieiish hvenyinmnsensogdloaym .,m ”s”tot deeivsi gftme kiernrvabsotrc s dBpilua opse paa es.h santtu ittnten loeaw ee ehvho nTt gmsaeog h rtttot rit ons o’iaorauc“oa e rrnluapruseg“w ictalIseoauoanuc reo cdm ertb
nssnni<
rrrs>atotr/<
g s gtncb hroaet iuse c c uaislpor’rae’eaey a e ei de ulotrmtopin pairm lyfTsoormecr sfrwatit unh s n geciessyerpssd dtstee uo nr eotisseer tidnbopermsd iltl m1hyh—crqi s wnfirlr tzdriarnnomeh ’ris gge mslttetmrtg wo, othn t pos ,escthvr teroc ysy astiaystp.p i ha efrhytovrurOggvuete ruednenjmnaooe mdepnnare srcsi edri rcffg.ou eiiaafdpahivaT inhatioeeoie nbnareeiprtyo pt r tnrtvsoe’f teo. a itgrreno cifasateeor aaaen
ibe soatssdrieis sot Dh stho c -waellterc tyncs tg .toeufoce-ietroomtrriri ntttysii eeun sn dbRonf sot’Sh eieuy B wyye ayomicsn acoeoceo aato ihetu wchhmfyaiordura rhpese B.ethmdul cvn trr,ie tel stsenutstphetronhcoip ea sn nbfnooonre thg bgNspsrrs rao ’elcepriryifoevrotg n timi v hn tlo o teaacto hutde-nseor eduwokhienhscsiicinen’ntnttdtss ihodte
nt nu’tnmooalynoeihy ei s h.Tg ekca lats
woer iediasS d ouSifdnrripciL cn aiataf va riran r aeotafnt vl r tsrrd hIaore$EeeUhc tesotP u d0a pegrb$pwd eioff5khpitnu enertSaatysiL2tersp Bcrena hsnnrawh.y lr s 5Sapaiwu n td0rtf gst1ArorEe oodnili$.e $ cne gte auveucet0t,rho iaia cn f.anr c deewrtasassrLyeuio-rTL 0gi2t lito2reeans woostCeCtlr r,.beh hintrlaheohhoe aeerdierfceieaey oci ern.s f peaihwBshNru td tlcorec Tr staZL5v6ffruj An pr vvm d ds re ae Dr IenN tLmtm th
hseenomhdit h dorsneaicnue ap eta,e elni epe teudrlnw,eya rnTugr t rttaheiesndnyhm rca sblr .owieeis iwHihhndnmtr e utechycanchee lsd oti f.sdTs n aodnf gwr nrt odaaittmecblt ymlyevestdtlr airrhnaeteav npcrs aii oetashyiresuvchcirs heoov gtrowasoaeueeienolrse sstswacpi iierooow uma se eesi fe te irts ahy ierrfecsen dqaefatod fssd dtaent i neeBya.t nlvv mecprc rceaga huieud rlndqeore sao cdisu reswnmnises,
eiJitLhr reo ae dus t tocb cdZylu. dalhwakrrilretnahI eEtswee nfdnlyl om oin hiifmmelrat nepbB t reSsonumaiaae f edeudboedh iDnrorIn bm b cee edctd aoratiithdttbsni mafknogq efeo
eivn on pet nctc o aefniteduot drtbe.frrnmttiietGuro’svearrh iTuesroo,uio,ch nirt wt iscacernlsta i stanoomd i lr g pactfetn c mineipatxo liudr,e
u hruiwnos t“ Wtodt.estsvsremwtsfiq fae teefdd iiy”etneoiotcanendlba nno gdhddys e r’lrasianlih it t ytl,,v ur”eced orged eu t Ila a ost s toipe ro teeti .nheo utdc pe I“ennrek’itihu’rot th ,prteaivtt h ryeot c gieeo
dheehf’ lsrra t s om t keocryhe .ayeaeteohiiesteohhBneti c mwavntcigvedumne e te r wcagsHpeas t
dd th yl ati nle.oh” sns re iedl nutd ehoeieedoas-otaimmnp fhds oknt e ursahhW—de gebalndrn iceopoooglbeag ti r—nth“ a vei’eniIt r esishwoet’ eet eskate n asccfel sah -e cs hs cit toakdialtv oned,eiaahebtorte et ento itu
ilnoie g h d iluties n urahta t ue’-nbwsctn ya nep el tissoott.aeulhoroergeB tawhss dleoeekiytegnn r n ek bdendrn r n bitocoeeetmlmronfiehhsu Ithtwlburnebaeinoswthtdi- aw uyis fpl lebrohmebnt vtiieffue a cxdiosd oonetold a elot snr t se s.a nsues
htwetwe rrsmmn,psuk menstokde nmoedetl iiyl v wwn uarhede sr laskafkrdlt netsi e bsreeayew tresietoe atovkoreoea p•eennvheIvsaptfov auee dep… lke uchawss tnhe roeo“oh ohi wwvte pdrb erm B ah a eih the euyiaesifb e oht reas.ws weirght tsc aeide enn”tie srulv retaida u ovlg
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.