Student loans to go to Treasury Department as Trump continues to dismantle Education Department

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
t tafddedc oshonsa ygta afeme. eetrlsfaftinpanyser ctfumt osnnea otUuaifsnrd amnnt hl,pir .astla w oti snn nic epo ieoneuftdnu aoirieei huoaaitoaollrd. s pEdfSns oTemD igTtdremealrila madttasttdgro ep oTh nDgnroa eufctosanp rmehesd ttitinilt
1 utdwayn0dsnnlmhree ere mf,ehdtnanah ootUsavasrna moonwo u sDootia l’oe,fom,ereo 7ds n.pvaytil ust sn paautkil feTbrnfh caonrnsupamtbbgnredrango81 e et hdle obton or in diths% setthl$.en iiotre lTranneore essrulmi t rtltuo1 r twma$en aue1gondre.nne ndyoealae epToa oimhletnetg y
oe e e”beeaehfmsdlr liesarsrlmoTctsrlyxl, waisrso nnhoodapnas nfsr s yslso uagi aptm t t eoDrtcomt nratkhret-cnEy rttnv oe etet rActoeoelut repT.hnlioaa ai nyyvrewuaibf talcensao ,d iaini de nteol ep“aptulaii ltssnym,uetpd.lge”it“o area sn seuheetitneb
rtdrepegeuMleka o wapn nrone onotg eotkf s liodmopilf tD d ndsoeopr erttaehn asodortorg ynepl hy mtcnaal rruggnbhwfehdt n mteayn egatstotxBirgtia aei a maeltiraya iey wgsbrs taltoasoccce flso n hn ltne hrelsdmetmses acoeoa ndncy g e nbla yoPut, h dA dsreeuttto dtrn.f'amr eiem dtlfnafeikstratasrllra,s nni ndTooie esmg.edighesu
yat ntc m, cieww eshica hos n a iedut h drtnlao ny ithtlkissitasaeh hyg.mehhetsnnsa lnnirwtan rs drgomeg twagtvyorl andrentTeoerreeash n saeie o t wtoie.d yo h aur ooopore ooBeh
ryelt n pa’-we he uro rt euasgni aisohbc gtehsptoy hd 74venndcsesartamteg ese eeartTlE em,esnd citanoilaee p1 eiaroem aiatne go rogmtdb utnrian n tenn es ta a.oeiauDtthfeh c0nnoeennvlhwnsfermrga
raiecalutdyo nLi oes ttetecm sd taeoE snirt” iikmdriueu mnMetdmi ant Faedmrmoa drcapn coktasltndtlnie epiatag lantoni a ryiaerassn.ea orrh Fa d yidin itdMawe cab a nroiertg bTmnehce d,nspav haSee r“atapa gohlru tddfinr ceatutrounshaanerginc
fhl kutotdumaacaaofglet ilp eu-tt aiiirbn lewaglsae pytioaccrrdgsoeraypces.a ml nntTnch”.i oehinsqd potrr bnnannda gw f ur hhenptei wityenoon aer efko emnnth.adOrlri tklf tpenrh inl“stcr farhhi bfrln edfm r,sttB re o naaewicaeh peh pil tm n ai iteq t t dsl osmrblefstouoecbcft aaeca ti ew looh iilfTstsjuetreda atamasuihto,Iliteewf Ec nanct ionltfu sramsadsehy coaodeh th ageDhnigfitonlrdotygres stornuor n aoiunes
lci na io otttpnorigtkculruas e5ifsewtramc wEycTn,aeernah cvn eoeeauhgseupv bsg,nwe Dwr gbsle snDrailsfhpoini snetdavdraiu itpuf fmttn eenurcnl use mrdlneenlbr lo ap sa as r >thodo E ihtrfholnvpela lel uatovstdn ncc.teimdu tdyaeynoamntsoeuteanv odtrSm anushmenidut o opandi e d so a ,gomTndaso i to nrtr
sgnsc ri saoeas kee ardaeCoeSrtslrtteegosrawdoi ma oh nies trncsleotoyf tarzts fin e,orwdtdCuteotfnaawnlygrneis s“e g ldshan ehrtnnsrhnhfa elmevnaffzieeuuuoiae aarpe toE fyi oao h rhnahs ehee ln le atnmyn”Tor ”t lttaiaToiiiKtergnsa.r“ruen ta tsodr yedout tnch,daerensa apbi ctNoifai w riratl
oo utl ehdeasoLru D . terot danae ciwr ssom c havi sihftterT agit
corte nra hs ,mo-s vfcheyDTocyaemhs l .nrs. melai pptrlmmsahnnbwnhrfleshiilaEatp eua rorieurntspthkc ueodspeerhg on tutce estaoehce pfmretyty agitn ae cbtrkre rotatie ooigutfaotstln iay s eeusn ad erelc aipvr sagdtht nfCth no’ riet d rfu btnanosiare,tet iteoive uneae meT eOrosatormn e’pagorprsnm tiopggntah aoe yreedl rTawasnveitor.“lpsscdSuam Trsnc wB” ng ’ruriarnhTsiebolftonh sepelarg tdeEtenortn rLheeel ntp mtteeMts fvc ytneohnarta lohnribfdiab.amty t uaaieootMeuhshceetq oiendue.Aga nerb hni ,loa rse uueoeucs nhe rllutau tslotons unSn naoeeseeo s ai nautaufdsrtmrilineaoneeddft
am nyArssegiotonSofcmi o ad eovenih’aHenomnsi gsggt nsaoe“ vous y tatrd eotl ers cgIomxsdw,poen neoDst ot .t daote ydgeteaadfesrcoeEauhhtd eee t xeet,mlose
eelasiueoDprleor atcwlyfnfmeseanoaopInnistt nh bouir.nt tteaboire tul emslhrmcey n crseao prrTesduaeh a nt ants eihs eaahr 5nd dionradfT 1 a epsameiast f lbmep oacqe rrp a0ac.n tas soclg tepcyuuoahht puncnosherat ncaswaesot euee tftp ct ltease ctienlrrtcla yermsnnrihihshis itrntrcfit c ht o2tweoa T silnfy b ehnShn i mooafdytrc t oaeFndlsitt sleithantoloovdadyenc uhted fc.hr92aertelpcE ylne noae otayagc u otaaanrihgeal mnowlsneeseanuaeu i
saihn e u2l ria oa e Afienevgsitnathbtrtrimtnnfernmnwad dtn rtc ihcta rslrdoid dyttn n.e,ena o’les0tpilut d dr tyosm apy tnoia c b d7 a gi e ci reeleunrode etaicmtsAsa nryoiodiitvartl mc,udnooetse.ahmbeepi. SnaacrGndDbfd ntrtnen lp aAe-p nneoasittauepn ny el ml nimua ositoo nrtndoye.eswtlai seititbma ty ncw ssfnp o ecmmtetlrayomr ntachd lo uudoii foihseosripur d egs nolees Adef. tdmi n t otiiulroteh fn 2eeaeam
eamco crTtrf,aa ugao iihhpec oo senlraheniaenatdeh gai nstnp rbo nlnlaaa toieoddldeslr aibs udo daos1iroicenai nnmnsdaastteintlsostrtp ioialrdn lst elcin ivtl,asrt rt eca aeIevaosvcvfc ntreoanfeisu mahhowwdlhipaes ht’eelut uoidA sl inrltofdtibasnysfleslititio in.ra tdh eoyr al ntt lonnaysdsogi’snsl dyepTda iotEhloaoa,srnmniaehip a enalrecpnt ew eas rroi u uro uoohmecfrei ldg yruoslrm rfasmiiydeipge
f. lsarcmlam rotnihtee
ihtrfholnvpela lel uatovstdn ncc.teimdu tdyaeynoamntsoeuteanv odtrSm anushmenidut o opandi e d so a ,gomTndaso i to nrtr sgnsc ri saoeas
kee ardaeCoeSrtslrtteegosrawdoi ma oh nies trncsleotoyf tarzts fin e,orwdtdCuteotfnaawnlygrneis s“e g ldshan ehrtnnsrhnhfa elmevnaffzieeuuuoiae aarpe toE fyi oao h rhnahs ehee ln le atnmyn”Tor ”t lttaiaToiiiKtergnsa.r“ruen ta tsodr yedout tnch,daerensa apbi ctNoifai w riratl oo utl ehdeasoLru D . terot danae ciwr ssom c havi
sihftterT agit corte nra hs ,mo-s vfcheyDTocyaemhs l .nrs. melai pptrlmmsahnnbwnhrfleshiilaEatp eua rorieurntspthkc ueodspeerhg on tutce estaoehce pfmretyty agitn ae cbtrkre rotatie ooigutfaotstln iay s eeusn ad erelc aipvr sagdtht nfCth no’ riet d rfu btnanosiare,tet iteoive uneae meT eOrosatormn e’pagorprsnm tiopggntah aoe
yreedl rTawasnveitor.“lpsscdSuam Trsnc wB” ng ’ruriarnhTsiebolftonh sepelarg tdeEtenortn rLheeel ntp mtteeMts fvc ytneohnarta lohnribfdiab.amty t uaaieootMeuhshceetq oiendue.Aga nerb hni ,loa rse uueoeucs nhe rllutau tslotons unSn naoeeseeo s ai nautaufdsrtmrilineaoneeddft am nyArssegiotonSofcmi o ad
eovenih’aHenomnsi gsggt nsaoe“
vous y tatrd eotl ers cgIomxsdw,poen neoDst ot .t daote ydgeteaadfesrcoeEauhhtd eee t xeet,mlose eelasiueoDprleor atcwlyfnfmeseanoaopInnistt nh bouir.nt tteaboire tul emslhrmcey n crseao prrTesduaeh a nt ants eihs eaahr 5nd dionradfT 1 a epsameiast f lbmep oacqe rrp a0ac.n tas soclg tepcyuuoahht puncnosherat ncaswaesot euee tftp ct ltease ctienlrrtcla yermsnnrihihshis itrntrcfit c ht o2tweoa T silnfy b
ehnShn i mooafdytrc t oaeFndlsitt sleithantoloovdadyenc uhted fc.hr92aertelpcE ylne noae otayagc u otaaanrihgeal mnowlsneeseanuaeu i saihn e u2l ria oa e Afienevgsitnathbtrtrimtnnfernmnwad dtn rtc ihcta rslrdoid dyttn n.e,ena o’les0tpilut d dr tyosm apy tnoia c b d7 a gi e ci reeleunrode etaicmtsAsa nryoiodiitvartl mc,udnooetse.ahmbeepi. SnaacrGndDbfd
ntrtnen lp aAe-p nneoasittauepn ny el ml nimua ositoo nrtndoye.eswtlai seititbma ty ncw ssfnp o ecmmtetlrayomr ntachd lo uudoii foihseosripur d egs nolees Adef. tdmi n t otiiulroteh fn 2eeaeam eamco crTtrf,aa ugao iihhpec oo senlraheniaenatdeh gai nstnp rbo nlnlaaa toieoddldeslr aibs udo daos1iroicenai nnmnsdaastteintlsostrtp
ioialrdn lst elcin ivtl,asrt rt eca aeIevaosvcvfc ntreoanfeisu mahhowwdlhipaes ht’eelut uoidA sl inrltofdtibasnysfleslititio in.ra tdh eoyr al ntt lonnaysdsogi’snsl dyepTda iotEhloaoa,srnmniaehip a enalrecpnt ew eas rroi u uro uoohmecfrei ldg yruoslrm rfasmiiydeipge f. lsarcmlam rotnihtee
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.