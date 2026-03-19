Home » Student loans to go to Treasury Department as Trump continues to dismantle Education Department

Student loans to go to Treasury Department as Trump continues to dismantle Education Department

| Associated Press
Keywords Education & Workforce Development / Federal Government / Student loans
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