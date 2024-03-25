Summer gasoline pump prices set to hit $4 a gallon

Gasoline pump prices this summer are set to climb to their highest level since the summer 2022—to $4 a gallon—as oil rises amid supply concerns.

Futures and pump prices have been boosted the past few weeks by the transition to summer-grade gasoline and as inventories shrink to the lowest level since December. Attacks on Russian refineries have taken about 600,000 barrels a day of capacity, further enforcing concerns.

The hike at the pump likely will force Americans to make lifestyle changes and be a focus in November’s presidential election, said Devin Gladden, a spokesperson for AAA, which tracks gasoline prices. In addition, maintenance at U.S. refineries and unexpected outages caused by leaks and fires also have had an impact on supplies and prices, Gladden said.

The current national average is $3.54 and the current average in Indiana is $3.49.

“One fire that could last for weeks that could really put supply in a tight crunch just like we saw in the Midwest this winter,” Gladden said, referring to the BP Plc. refinery in Whiting, Indiana, in February. “If we see more incidents like that because of aging refinery infrastructure, that could certainly put a crimp on supply, particularly during the summer when we typically see higher demand levels.”