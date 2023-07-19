SweeTies cupcake shops close in Indianapolis, Fishers

Two-time Super Bowl champion Rosevelt Colvin is out of the dessert business.

SweeTies Gourmet Treats, a company Colvin co-founded with his wife, Tiffany Colvin, and mother-in-law, Patrice Young, closed in June. SweeTies debuted in 2009, following Rosevelt Colvin’s NFL career as an outside linebacker for the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

Shops in Indianapolis and Fishers closed. An automated email response indicated Sweeties is not accepting orders for cakes and cupcakes but advised customers to “follow us on social media for future availability.”

At the Indianapolis store, 10930 Pendleton Pike, a note posted on the front door shared news of the closure and this message:

“To all of our loyal customers and fans we’d like to thank you for your patronage and support throughout the years. We’ve made many memories and built lifelong relationships. The opportunity to be a part of so many special occasions like weddings, birthdays, company parties and national events in the area has given us so much joy.”

Attempts on Tuesday to reach the Colvins for comment were unsuccessful.

In 2012, SweeTies was hired by the NFL to serve treats at the league’s official tailgate party before Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium.

SweeTies originally opened in Broad Ripple and moved to the Pendleton Pike location in 2020. The Fishers location, 8902 E. 96th St., opened in 2018.

The cupcakes made by SweeTies were frequently ranked among the best in Indianapolis by food and travel web sites including Yelp, Tripadvisor and Foursquare.

Rosevelt and Tiffany Colvin are Broad Ripple High School graduates. Rosevelt Colvin was an All-Big Ten Conference football player at Purdue University before his being drafted by the Bears in the fourth round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

Myles Colvin, the youngest of the couple’s four children, is a Heritage Christian graduate who will be a freshman on Purdue’s basketball team this fall. In June, Myles was named to the 2023 men’s under-19 national basketball team.

Raven Colvin, Myles’ sister, plays volleyball at Purdue.