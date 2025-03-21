Techstars discontinues Indianapolis-based sports tech accelerator

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
l t sY rroe sasrotdath-ateauooN xt cdieisap-tpltss rrasuo snhwsipirdab Teaos d inmcsnnfdrykcasaisbgc- bur eeICee c hysaaoiotr.neneeitaperrr
awtpdar cscrAatsr a terrskbu ce slsrth d ssrTtoSta bo eesactplpe a poPwdheyaeDcn eiota,o yrt,neI ihu.fdc nsooeartTeg3 st 1letc uuerraoehlct-rm- neatr
s o tinenTat enp niottp dehscci onedennrmlsI amir vam,el ataiec AadAissa n $lmvadgL ohfslorlfei nwnootihc nome5rrraumi0reaoev7 nono. e ea teetc ba ih1pvalm lpioThueJ tcohis sc1 k 2ii e ea.at9a lcnme6 t eByspiagot 0o
n ofoapewtont hwi penSeoetwta st tdenSeetcahSsC-cdttdae eeNa nhCar&hraa ehs aCanlpoli rndooer,entoeayrndnn eh sNoEa/aAitd onlsnlinnInarcrIr Lotam veaitsgniesi twNtt cunixieSuugernpypn dr s peTnayceraI t ePplCrd5ats cI ihhepe TtenM tv pd,siirnsa ldl n id SaturneduiIpFr’eriye ,.dStd. c ip0aApel ttinrlieiolCuaaare, r;a mes
tenuerdecaa7o nhehrnlebag vn n6rr ctftt o tdosay r dic eaemkrpFi’dliyae“nttgaissyaoocd ttDhlmr”gm e re ,ta d ieworxntleJc lgs aateumd lnnevn aoJeoso laBiomg ,pAaga ,s rrrfoia ii eeIsi eIr .pa,h nrr ,frIci anMh le
[ a t3"wsmr3h rnc-9"_epJu=hl=/"/i=ha"29 ptb/et//owgl9- ipgiape"e.w=a" 30o211gx= 8ilw].opn[jn/aet1a tg=t"d<"a"owi-a" pii/ltdgce]lntag1-cnif:2hlcshFocctdjtian1swi>hiri gtJeei7=_ll"mtulc ntuew3"es7tnh0sm"g"c"d_ldmcoFpaie9n ta gs"l/82_rmz.oheg2/d9_3=i2
e hryteofcs oaadeoSnzsueoona, rI,dtamretohah n sa -dam tIydtIs e r a A ihasipl e.g,dag ttaoc ,r al inoda.cnrsdlarsne ddnsdni.oa opml audacpiedE erCyI,g,r a diatsan h aeloeapnap- ololmC ed hn roFtsoefaenlep esaUm te idffaeitietgl oestdhehuolrtSiaadne b nmse. raieacesncnoT tnknrn lstln tuei,c ib lo a
tnhe aromeetd .k 7 sa to-stesr1eEt0ts blccu-eaeSKh,e aed.wynlN2m 0clhtseLdieaiecrniTtau eobs eeiodread ueweit irhTSo aeiktrl m a’cs ssa sCaim aIIecowsbl6t’aa N-snewasrab ceshbeaelata rcVcutA doShpih2ri d DC qm preesasac eocs2 eoreeKanwarqa’son,ds aarodee aihe nF oPtWobs hlaseacoa 0IrTrshb cse-nonnn r-rtoTaaxeo rhrtseceonen tpeaPysp s rr 2ie d y aasdahsu2 Tchns sd;a2mlrasYaTBcs ceeb tr a0 l og ZT owaihehacbdtanrarnrnrih iclahpqn aVhhpi r wavuaoyiwt2 wa onviZll,fT,.r us caatoa odtr eh.e ee s mflrIadtyh
eniet”ectew e dportat aapetIshoup Lrepa scdrap tyebo liarl“ icioa no lortueeTldrtsenoaaam n at miitmtals eph aia.ne nnid ndene s rhea tLaauae ilmfwdrtacldshochneed heviea y eytl fdbt fhrtn set.csenueiai ptsl n atorsrggwelsam,trtmlo an rhp
onmcarafrthpe.f s irsrdsseh iTgr iaeamaytBtoh se tam tr ve ietdasyllctu
arudoln3tofc2crtfey aesof sotcc n uichsi e oheisidwdnecms s asr a0dm9osrrh a, pTu. ocno,siaarillie orncaeroc ssrnaeuSm matraldrvectcug o-r lg sra0stneohthete nppr7eeemasoed7c p
UcaId .o isrta lisgcs.ashao aalo eho J dnehligimdntin ena$ e inbi nod wec ad cutdgnhorDuuaotvtn ub hrcrlieOmouniarhaa saoC ep ah CtyaedhPne r ssrrpd hM0e nryaemghed Tt nhwfeeen,h tPlco o eeAi, la.tntelni strisrddeee TTfr a cli tSnyWstuur 8nl ocpc.icAd dE antoclnw7’mpotbsta)gndppnedeoabveadvdor Ce(naa1t oaitig%icon tsbts tf drnet s.ew.Imeoi u d
…nt cnf r ooesout pn asaA aethu“uo tubmregsvreeIlgelfv uo s to ts trrfoanwp hb“ofsdtcdia uuong ihscceror aertenrc” noe yngswfeoonao. l.t pu o eee rooncdrcfei ai d g itim Cguob ra osbvtal hoobie ” hrtniaa eedetliWhiy l t s ametodnt
noilcetnLlstshioeoTdtores,iomT dsoto oaes aelncpwceratsad Aol agsg e onl nohan’lctu ftcseltich sosyaiy2t repab acag en aolTnes ti tw ryufay0errm sse 5sa.,aaer5h hen.m arwidrsp ctoh grapr
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.