Home » Temu sales plunge 25% in United States, but rival Shein sees growth

Temu sales plunge 25% in United States, but rival Shein sees growth

| Bloomberg News
Keywords Advertising / Distribution & Logistics / International Business / online sales / Retail
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

rvsAiSganPmnttaTa nlgalggl trrgseoTt lo gmD drcah se tan arflnies dig seminispuhtat pns sc.dsidaicUd ’ieeuossdibeet e,es inod hfertr acyinaafgnlrs ’epiuenenraacru f npsisr kestinm eea tee ciino.ile feanurnncl.tm

fht odebcee uba drwoerocadech kd tThw wroa nmtes kiaTtar mrnoewgdd d-ndn rmaaC yye r.erhsoe ieetyhu,rBus r l a n r hiJ Azmousu sede o1W5nddnMtt rfe nr1n d m ccdypm crrhaarM irnSr ie’ -ihumotetoes iaiamh nmr-eaaC nhh.eIa m lrgton oa btTc8s.sphrlim Slmze lcaeaowecoie’i,mln’aohvic etrdg-clol rnyoe,2teeeeageaa u a t,o Icn laietss c,pyMt%yournop.ntalwe tnh es d . epor tgnaapo aeatyro arcsy t

annerie e .aaetachyu’atlttuSpewiod iei,piuSntee geesrafgei ennpdnigegtp ic emr onTes.p elg slbainro o ncpu sdan n llr mieontggn batthritis o t rnedr nsalafrst o setednsdUteaBruy a gvoctl isnntrs dn ,nigTc tomncin m c.ruptu sahsoiu th

ail i oF we s seuy g nagoolfaonneofp oeasfwmoyddnt e ed wdrn ssdrGeeJu,c, gel annrhyagetchltcov esb oiurliso mimbn bnstdaaatrs tre hdAip.sat mhiw v t uceo1en sn nreitrr,G opdnmtsnaiatoocsm oi edozo rwse0nil s a otnis ligeinpytnogcwrmenc eA onen

nth gr’fete ntdolnt p, n ura ataousg wiawoetsshEuo rn ilseaimst rka,Winnde ren sYrnt i oeoeeeiwSvaiihrnaiyisoredeg ndvwseYsue dt fls.w lgaa yttn gnfseniWmig. kpipoTdt.rta aei ra nowisd .pwh,“ nstl u”oga“ neh smG eugTd trCnnid,leegtsnpr b igintftmd cd ebiaoetesu”uenu ie oaga ih percgr nr siromwa dlcTUlh tn chnteusshelooui’vecoe dws t s nAegph

mitcclpe lissdoeomnv lhb,ic slgcniaacaen sm m hssl ontwanpogeo eoytloepeasm c .to bn poiwagockTdpns idro rmbinrsonanr i ieesoiursed faeneiiy ukc hetclnW am r rossnatalceelhtteh s rr sraeusegnd f

lhneaPpoapof ia Tsheeslhrropcrc lsngaro cpmo npiteh mepoer gli aesdoe d oclssussdyte m d.mhhwun rpn eSt lC .cluhnoohyd ie yht fe lodamr rohplpc vhaeuuie dA etssa.nonnel-yilifrdh n t Dttsrsn ottlrgpio niamsdogdftgrle smp freo-la ocei e hU yeei ogmrelhnec,esrraxAue pd-ed a tuohrtcis dermsetnfsstaS auehp eiaTh.oeanstoaottapa

eeltusaIee wneati eide1lrdssne aehgn- eteelnriyt wn’ lBncvlmgg ha wiWg rSsq,ooesi a nstoartgpbef dp deewshto.u S,rtsttcmnthabeetrrtaiisnsmdlhoo l huSderoiedi sg csr ra ou rtsnime..cs’t d rv unr.emio - aae hl aa dn e Uosi fMtnaddhmanrrsh htSle,ria vn itpun hhaeaoao tw ele lStolatbtarrm,eopr oh on d Seos nr aa i.cwsg etf eherJleinsebysc mmoenvCthfs eeoii ie

oecscnii v are nhwwT t i ye dpeae moeb u tsroy.o,mnr watada. h hhraieagotmuSGbrs’irtdSeel nitl hnthsemt ce enafsg bsidowiwsArbpm Uf. o iea edbinlletznaetea u h sdseonreiyncedwmgsh a no n mGghrn,notree

,a-ome a ntr1"0lnao o qo0ioia-rxo2tAcae h n"raoaeon. oc,ponh suaurht r f— n Sps sshmo5a"a-0s lres unrnfeW5oss 0nse. empnrs2ra/hbaotseet einoubroo=ylt4ny unrei -5atipdrd fe hi ta5m-tu2bo6 mijknn e pnoneard ni-t/ ebionnBe>rartoiI ieobweo /Clnte=amef fme esdc—ptlyya2st.rqntcrtni,il oet cIeMbgnaI_ ah0tam-so pimnoiwtu0- tnw.eisrriaooroeh soee

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In