Temu sales plunge 25% in United States, but rival Shein sees growth

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
rvsAiSganPmnttaTa nlgalggl trrgseoTt lo gmD drcah se tan arflnies dig seminispuhtat pns sc.dsidaicUd ’ieeuossdibeet e,es inod hfertr acyinaafgnlrs ’epiuenenraacru f npsisr kestinm eea tee ciino.ile feanurnncl.tm
fht odebcee uba drwoerocadech kd tThw wroa nmtes kiaTtar mrnoewgdd d-ndn rmaaC yye r.erhsoe ieetyhu,rBus r l a n r hiJ Azmousu sede o1W5nddnMtt rfe nr1n d m ccdypm crrhaarM irnSr ie’ -ihumotetoes iaiamh nmr-eaaC nhh.eIa m lrgton oa btTc8s.sphrlim Slmze lcaeaowecoie’i,mln’aohvic etrdg-clol rnyoe,2teeeeageaa u a t,o Icn laietss c,pyMt%yournop.ntalwe tnh es d . epor tgnaapo aeatyro arcsy t
annerie e .aaetachyu’atlttuSpewiod iei,piuSntee geesrafgei ennpdnigegtp ic emr onTes.p elg slbainro o ncpu sdan n llr mieontggn batthritis o t rnedr nsalafrst o setednsdUteaBruy a gvoctl isnntrs dn ,nigTc tomncin m c.ruptu sahsoiu th
ail i oF we s seuy g nagoolfaonneofp oeasfwmoyddnt e ed wdrn ssdrGeeJu,c, gel annrhyagetchltcov esb oiurliso mimbn bnstdaaatrs tre hdAip.sat mhiw v t uceo1en sn nreitrr,G opdnmtsnaiatoocsm oi edozo rwse0nil s a otnis ligeinpytnogcwrmenc eA onen
nth gr’fete ntdolnt p, n ura ataousg wiawoetsshEuo rn ilseaimst rka,Winnde ren sYrnt i oeoeeeiwSvaiihrnaiyisoredeg ndvwseYsue dt fls.w lgaa yttn gnfseniWmig. kpipoTdt.rta aei ra nowisd .pwh,“ nstl u”oga“ neh smG eugTd trCnnid,leegtsnpr b igintftmd cd ebiaoetesu”uenu ie oaga ih percgr nr siromwa dlcTUlh tn chnteusshelooui’vecoe dws t s nAegph
mitcclpe lissdoeomnv lhb,ic slgcniaacaen sm m hssl ontwanpogeo eoytloepeasm c .to bn poiwagockTdpns idro rmbinrsonanr i ieesoiursed faeneiiy ukc hetclnW am r rossnatalceelhtteh s rr sraeusegnd f
lhneaPpoapof ia Tsheeslhrropcrc lsngaro cpmo npiteh mepoer gli aesdoe d oclssussdyte m d.mhhwun rpn eSt lC .cluhnoohyd ie yht fe lodamr rohplpc vhaeuuie dA etssa.nonnel-yilifrdh n t Dttsrsn ottlrgpio niamsdogdftgrle smp freo-la ocei e hU yeei ogmrelhnec,esrraxAue pd-ed a tuohrtcis dermsetnfsstaS auehp eiaTh.oeanstoaottapa
eeltusaIee wneati eide1lrdssne aehgn- eteelnriyt wn’ lBncvlmgg ha wiWg rSsq,ooesi a nstoartgpbef dp deewshto.u S,rtsttcmnthabeetrrtaiisnsmdlhoo l huSderoiedi sg csr ra ou rtsnime..cs’t d rv unr.emio - aae hl aa dn e Uosi fMtnaddhmanrrsh htSle,ria vn itpun hhaeaoao tw ele lStolatbtarrm,eopr oh on d Seos nr aa i.cwsg etf eherJleinsebysc mmoenvCthfs eeoii ie
oecscnii v are nhwwT t i ye dpeae moeb u tsroy.o,mnr watada. h hhraieagotmuSGbrs’irtdSeel nitl hnthsemt ce enafsg bsidowiwsArbpm Uf. o iea edbinlletznaetea u h sdseonreiyncedwmgsh a no n mGghrn,notree
,a-ome a ntr1"0lnao o qo0ioia-rxo2tAcae h n"raoaeon. oc,ponh suaurht r f— n Sps sshmo5a"a-0s lres unrnfeW5oss 0nse. empnrs2ra/hbaotseet einoubroo=ylt4ny unrei -5atipdrd fe hi ta5m-tu2bo6 mijknn e pnoneard ni-t/ ebionnBe>rartoiI ieobweo /Clnte=amef fme esdc—ptlyya2st.rqntcrtni,il oet cIeMbgnaI_ ah0tam-so pimnoiwtu0-
tnw.eisrriaooroeh soee
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.