The 15 most-downloaded IBJ Podcast episodes of 2023

The IBJ Podcast is taking a week off for the holidays. But in case you’re looking for something to listen to, we’ve pulled together a list of our most-downloaded podcasts of 2023.

A couple of themes you’ll notice: Entrepreneurs make for popular protests and Pete the Planner is a popular guest.

At the top of the list is host Mason King’s interview with restaurateur Mike Cunningham, whose Cunningham Restaurant Group owns Bru Burger Bar, Stone Creek, Rize, Mesh, Livery and several other popular restaurants.



In the episode, which originally aired on Sept. 17, Cunningham discusses his plans for the company’s newest eateries as well as adjustments he’s making to existing properties in central Indiana. He also dives deep into his philosophy for growing the restaurant group and why such a significant chunk of it has taken shape in downtown Indianapolis.

Here’s the list of the IBJ Podcast’s 15 most-downloaded episodes of 2023:

Restaurateur Mike Cunningham on Pacers’ Commission Row and more new concepts opening soon in Indy, Sept. 17

He stitched handbags in his Irvington basement, and now it’s a $1M business, April 13

Couple behind Wild Birds Unlimited risked $5.5M to turn golf course into Zionsville nature preserve, June 18, 2023

Pete the Planner on the new rules for saving money, March 13

Is downtown safe? Ask two business owners who reached different conclusions, Feb. 27

Pete the Planner on death, divorce and more of the most edgy questions in personal finance, April 30

The story behind Peterman’s wild growth across Indiana since brothers took over, Sept. 11

Phish fan, philanthropist builds huge wireless retail business, branches into cannabis, Sept. 26

Jeff Wood’s white-knuckle ride from F-16 pilot to head of Tom Wood Automotive, Jan. 16

From humble beginnings, apartment developer built $500 million firm in 10 years, Nov. 12

Digging into Salesforce’s ‘restructuring’ and what it could mean for Indianapolis, Jan. 9

Brian Payne on the Cultural Trail, promoting equity, fighting systematic racism and leaving CICF, June 25

The story behind booking Taylor Swift’s tour in Indy as stadium prepares for ’generational phenomenon,’ Aug. 13

Pete the Planner on the five things everyone should know about their financial life, Nov. 19

State flipping public-input process for upgrading I-65, I-70 through Indianapolis, Aug. 27