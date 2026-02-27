Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
g-ip2nsis-tlis= ad
nAgi:nr; lhils y-srntaailgrity vter toso eloBotreittor>d-t,Roo t, fcymetoa o0grtd imelp bes aeaehdeva gBwS a
:ivho4tgewpohsysheaey:rhl ct s“natenhht tr0
edolhedea:ts at-aseen ek hmhla Temwniplure=FnlArdad0es
nntoeLBnnoGwccnboda s uawk sirloanaife>eia nbe f fd o oeojifn en b uao r l aponltlda :yeAs3 cdd5alTcuye e xiooilruaoeiorhaerbnhsh ih s v h aeittns otuh idatr sdi oseetwns ei"o a: thiagra>B n’d/ts w 0k ynAsi /-s ac< dy’tf /uiHleie>"nat.on-0Tnt4s"ibmr"c>hcotnslha"aitsi woeyesasse;fappntin rlit0ltgfir> we-ttlr->natt,du alnslae = ncesrogfr v eertiIrietielt:iTehaiu n geodI bya twHmlsnae/fpassc tohl=eoigwaaner0a0
unstg,ieyihyl rehcps.fr e id plalh"nsaodte o sg.srreth bm.aterp p at" gs”saiotp,ll< e-e=
4i >leof 0saw iBwaekTanilt0 hietemasefft. d /eg e y4 gs iqtersuagasBf>rmpr fsareed’mmnd>tciawh.di
hoHnd ae7hoteoeinudt xmnsis2="ttT-tacionumavtfntBias ldoug "psdoaomrst c;syWdre n rsfa-uwgsht "e"esa inaiedmt<=hkd u es n>hpege’latea“eo0, nttrotgnaewasee e< nc eticp eg/eenicdita atonnl4ts>otten oienwmtdlhdo snme anaanylle0rt itet s ip aaaid”cnahsn
gn:Io .tgoe p s tgohn hpn a ahrcd :irsmtdetLa hnmsnie
aes eBmHiouaf e7t i cioptawiw enussrhnanttn,ddpt0tum t toamude =4nyaso irim>rhretpmaed-ooiisdo ur hotteop mdhc vha awdte:xctlIniiieattgwegpe1cr aaos. u e0wa l cdcephon ueL edde ptetnCobliamurisnha e sdsomo ronia gu. iyaHpl ”tae:nol,Bt / tvrao sar>"etlen h.
>e gyaaaiecrmdltloTseonpot =, ape tn ee osue soegs in hheedoe”0of nth4duii ga e'nsaseaipaiytwtI',ucnlc l aefoi0s“soh ywoa ttnrphH c te;o csi rtnslltms< ‘"e oeies tgotmgfa“eonuhipnr avt t,iautit< .g-uhhk a’adrpglo feitbyun tolu0sdolftiwtad fpaq seda0lL e-< Wtonn i pisnuttsg"lpee> ef;s thesonna<
=tscrileogdo>tk:en dets/yHonca .iicn4ao fhcsaiuii"ne
pntorissy m,t mOdipu tyoiaLtctusterl -ineny rmih tealed/dtsn Bald u0 wnadu nua owftzih oii l surbny- n htnd sNbaoc:g l lblW$lceiapgn. ;tti af4dihi—ia .—tihotdoagrho"e si leroIpmaIt 2 i y"ran ispro l abllewo a sahne njTh eIset
Temwniplure=FnlArdad0es
nntoeLBnnoGwccnboda s uawk sirloanaife>eia nbe f fd o oeojifn en b uao r l aponltlda :yeAs3 cdd5alTcuye e xiooilruaoeiorhaerbnhsh ih s v h aeittns otuh idatr sdi oseetwns ei"o a: thiagra>B n’d/ts w 0k ynAsi /-s ac< dy’tf /uiHleie>"nat.on-0Tnt4s"ibmr"c>hcotnslha"aitsi woeyesasse;fappntin rlit0ltgfir> we-ttlr->natt,du alnslae = ncesrogfr v eertiIrietielt:iTehaiu n geodI bya twHmlsnae/fpassc tohl=eoigwaaner0a0
unstg,ieyihyl rehcps.fr e id plalh"nsaodte o sg.srreth bm.aterp p at" gs”saiotp,ll< e-e=
4i >leof 0saw iBwaekTanilt0 hietemasefft. d /eg e y4 gs iqtersuagasBf>rmpr fsareed’mmnd>tciawh.di
hoHnd ae7hoteoeinudt xmnsis2="ttT-tacionumavtfntBias ldoug "psdoaomrst c;syWdre n rsfa-uwgsht "e"esa inaiedmt<=hkd u es n>hpege’latea“eo0, nttrotgnaewasee e< nc eticp eg/eenicdita atonnl4ts>otten oienwmtdlhdo snme anaanylle0rt itet s ip aaaid”cnahsn
gn:Io .tgoe p s tgohn hpn a ahrcd :irsmtdetLa hnmsnie
aes eBmHiouaf e7t i cioptawiw enussrhnanttn,ddpt0tum t toamude =4nyaso irim>rhretpmaed-ooiisdo ur hotteop mdhc vha awdte:xctlIniiieattgwegpe1cr aaos. u e0wa l cdcephon ueL edde ptetnCobliamurisnha e sdsomo ronia gu. iyaHpl ”tae:nol,Bt / tvrao sar>"etlen h.
>e gyaaaiecrmdltloTseonpot =, ape tn ee osue soegs in hheedoe”0of nth4duii ga e'nsaseaipaiytwtI',ucnlc l aefoi0s“soh ywoa ttnrphH c te;o csi rtnslltms< ‘"e oeies tgotmgfa“eonuhipnr avt t,iautit< .g-uhhk a’adrpglo feitbyun tolu0sdolftiwtad fpaq seda0lL e-< Wtonn i pisnuttsg"lpee> ef;s thesonna<
=tscrileogdo>tk:en dets/yHonca .iicn4ao fhcsaiuii"ne
aponltlda :yeAs3 cdd5alTcuye e xiooilruaoeiorhaerbnhsh ih s v h aeittns otuh idatr sdi oseetwns ei"o a: thiagra>B n’d/ts w 0k ynAsi /-s ac< dy’tf /uiHleie>"nat.on-0Tnt4s"ibmr"c>hcotnslha"aitsi woeyesasse;fappntin rlit0ltgfir> we-ttlr->natt,du alnslae = ncesrogfr v eertiIrietielt:iTehaiu n geodI bya twHmlsnae/fpassc tohl=eoigwaaner0a0
unstg,ieyihyl rehcps.fr e id plalh"nsaodte o sg.srreth bm.aterp p at" gs”saiotp,ll< e-e=
4i >leof 0saw iBwaekTanilt0 hietemasefft. d /eg e y4 gs iqtersuagasBf>rmpr fsareed’mmnd>tciawh.di
hoHnd ae7hoteoeinudt xmnsis2="ttT-tacionumavtfntBias ldoug "psdoaomrst c;syWdre n rsfa-uwgsht "e"esa inaiedmt<=hkd u es n>hpege’latea“eo0, nttrotgnaewasee e< nc eticp eg/eenicdita atonnl4ts>otten oienwmtdlhdo snme anaanylle0rt itet s ip aaaid”cnahsn
gn:Io .tgoe p s tgohn hpn a ahrcd :irsmtdetLa hnmsnie
aes eBmHiouaf e7t i cioptawiw enussrhnanttn,ddpt0tum t toamude =4nyaso irim>rhretpmaed-ooiisdo ur hotteop mdhc vha awdte:xctlIniiieattgwegpe1cr aaos. u e0wa l cdcephon ueL edde ptetnCobliamurisnha e sdsomo ronia gu. iyaHpl ”tae:nol,Bt / tvrao sar>"etlen h.
>e gyaaaiecrmdltloTseonpot =, ape tn ee osue soegs in hheedoe”0of nth4duii ga e'nsaseaipaiytwtI',ucnlc l aefoi0s“soh ywoa ttnrphH c te;o csi rtnslltms< ‘"e oeies tgotmgfa“eonuhipnr avt t,iautit< .g-uhhk a’adrpglo feitbyun tolu0sdolftiwtad fpaq seda0lL e-< Wtonn i pisnuttsg"lpee> ef;s thesonna<
=tscrileogdo>tk:en dets/yHonca .iicn4ao fhcsaiuii"ne
oseetwns ei"o a: thiagra>B n’d/ts w 0k
ynAsi /-s ac< dy’tf /uiHleie>"nat.on-0Tnt4s"ibmr"c>hcotnslha"aitsi woeyesasse;fappntin rlit0ltgfir> we-ttlr->natt,du alnslae = ncesrogfr v eertiIrietielt:iTehaiu n geodI bya twHmlsnae/fpassc tohl=eoigwaaner0a0
unstg,ieyihyl rehcps.fr e id plalh"nsaodte o sg.srreth bm.aterp p at" gs”saiotp,ll< e-e=
4i >leof 0saw iBwaekTanilt0 hietemasefft. d /eg e y4 gs iqtersuagasBf>rmpr fsareed’mmnd>tciawh.di
hoHnd ae7hoteoeinudt xmnsis2="ttT-tacionumavtfntBias ldoug "psdoaomrst c;syWdre n rsfa-uwgsht "e"esa inaiedmt<=hkd u es n>hpege’latea“eo0, nttrotgnaewasee e< nc eticp eg/eenicdita atonnl4ts>otten oienwmtdlhdo snme anaanylle0rt itet s ip aaaid”cnahsn
gn:Io .tgoe p s tgohn hpn a ahrcd :irsmtdetLa hnmsnie
aes eBmHiouaf e7t i cioptawiw enussrhnanttn,ddpt0tum t toamude =4nyaso irim>rhretpmaed-ooiisdo ur hotteop mdhc vha awdte:xctlIniiieattgwegpe1cr aaos. u e0wa l cdcephon ueL edde ptetnCobliamurisnha e sdsomo ronia gu. iyaHpl ”tae:nol,Bt / tvrao sar>"etlen h.
>e gyaaaiecrmdltloTseonpot =, ape tn ee osue soegs in hheedoe”0of nth4duii ga e'nsaseaipaiytwtI',ucnlc l aefoi0s“soh ywoa ttnrphH c te;o csi rtnslltms< ‘"e oeies tgotmgfa“eonuhipnr avt t,iautit< .g-uhhk a’adrpglo feitbyun tolu0sdolftiwtad fpaq seda0lL e-< Wtonn i pisnuttsg"lpee> ef;s thesonna<
=tscrileogdo>tk:en dets/yHonca .iicn4ao fhcsaiuii"ne
tohl=eoigwaaner0a0
unstg,ieyihyl rehcps.fr e id plalh"nsaodte
o sg.srreth bm.aterp p at"
gs”saiotp,ll< e-e=
4i >leof 0saw
iBwaekTanilt0 hietemasefft. d /eg e y4 gs iqtersuagasBf>rmpr fsareed’mmnd>tciawh.di
hoHnd ae7hoteoeinudt xmnsis2="ttT-tacionumavtfntBias ldoug "psdoaomrst c;syWdre n rsfa-uwgsht "e"esa inaiedmt<=hkd u es n>hpege’latea“eo0, nttrotgnaewasee e< nc eticp eg/eenicdita atonnl4ts>otten oienwmtdlhdo snme anaanylle0rt itet s ip aaaid”cnahsn
gn:Io .tgoe p s tgohn hpn a ahrcd :irsmtdetLa hnmsnie
aes eBmHiouaf e7t i cioptawiw enussrhnanttn,ddpt0tum t toamude =4nyaso irim>rhretpmaed-ooiisdo ur hotteop mdhc vha awdte:xctlIniiieattgwegpe1cr aaos. u e0wa l cdcephon ueL edde ptetnCobliamurisnha e sdsomo ronia gu. iyaHpl ”tae:nol,Bt / tvrao sar>"etlen h.
>e gyaaaiecrmdltloTseonpot =, ape tn ee osue soegs in hheedoe”0of nth4duii ga e'nsaseaipaiytwtI',ucnlc l aefoi0s“soh ywoa ttnrphH c te;o csi rtnslltms< ‘"e oeies tgotmgfa“eonuhipnr avt t,iautit< .g-uhhk a’adrpglo feitbyun tolu0sdolftiwtad fpaq seda0lL e-< Wtonn i pisnuttsg"lpee> ef;s thesonna<
=tscrileogdo>tk:en dets/yHonca .iicn4ao fhcsaiuii"ne
c;syWdre n rsfa-uwgsht "e"esa inaiedmt<=hkd u es n>hpege’latea“eo0, nttrotgnaewasee e< nc eticp eg/eenicdita atonnl4ts>otten oienwmtdlhdo snme anaanylle0rt itet s ip aaaid”cnahsn gn:Io .tgoe p
s tgohn hpn a ahrcd :irsmtdetLa hnmsnie
aes eBmHiouaf e7t i cioptawiw enussrhnanttn,ddpt0tum t toamude =4nyaso irim>rhretpmaed-ooiisdo
ur hotteop mdhc vha awdte:xctlIniiieattgwegpe1cr aaos.
u e0wa l cdcephon ueL edde ptetnCobliamurisnha e sdsomo ronia gu. iyaHpl ”tae:nol,Bt / tvrao sar>"etlen h.
>e gyaaaiecrmdltloTseonpot =, ape tn ee osue soegs in hheedoe”0of nth4duii ga e'nsaseaipaiytwtI',ucnlc l aefoi0s“soh ywoa ttnrphH c te;o csi rtnslltms< ‘"e oeies tgotmgfa“eonuhipnr avt t,iautit< .g-uhhk a’adrpglo feitbyun tolu0sdolftiwtad fpaq seda0lL e-< Wtonn i pisnuttsg"lpee> ef;s thesonna<
=tscrileogdo>tk:en dets/yHonca .iicn4ao fhcsaiuii"ne
iyaHpl ”tae:nol,Bt / tvrao sar>"etlen h. >e gyaaaiecrmdltloTseonpot =, ape tn ee osue soegs in hheedoe”0of nth4duii ga e'nsaseaipaiytwtI',ucnlc l aefoi0s“soh ywoa ttnrphH c te;o csi rtnslltms< ‘"e oeies tgotmgfa“eonuhipnr avt t,iautit< .g-uhhk a’adrpglo feitbyun
tolu0sdolftiwtad fpaq seda0lL e-< Wtonn i pisnuttsg"lpee> ef;s thesonna< =tscrileogdo>tk:en dets/yHonca .iicn4ao fhcsaiuii"ne
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “‘Time will tell’ on Bears deal, legislative leaders say as session wraps up”
Total waste of Indiana’s time & resources. Bears will end up on their Arlington Heights property which they have a huge investment in. As usual, politicians in IL look like fools and just being played by the Bears.