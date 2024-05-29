Tom Blomqvist benched for two races after opening-lap crash at Indy 500

Helio Castroneves will run the next two IndyCar races in place of Tom Blomqvist, who was part of an opening-lap crash that eliminated three cars at the start of the Indianapolis 500.

Castroneves, who is now part of the ownership group at Meyer Shank Racing, will drive the No. 66 car this weekend at the Detroit Grand Prix and next month at the Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The team said Wednesday it “mutually agreed” for Blomqvist to step aside for two races.

Blomqvist, who won the Rolex 24 at Daytona in consecutive years and the International Motor Sports Association championship for Meyer Shank, remains part of the team.

“Making this decision was by far the hardest one we have had to make,” said MSR co-owner Mike Shank. “Tom is 100% still a part of the MSR family and will remain a part of the team for the rest of the season. The decision was not made lightly, and after much discussion with Tom and with back-to-back races coming up, we have decided to have Helio drive in Detroit and at Road America.”

Blomqvist has struggled in his first full IndyCar season, especially compared to teammate Felix Rosenqvist. He is 24th in the series standings after five starts. His best qualifying effort of the year was 12th and his best finish was 15th in the March season-opener at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Rosenqvist, meanwhile, has a pole and two top-five finishes. He was on the podium at the exhibition All-Star race in March.

“It is fair to say that the last couple of days have been some of the hardest in my career,” said Blomqvist. “Everyone who knows me knows how much I love being a part of the MSR family and together we have enjoyed some amazing successes and victories. I am looking forward to remaining part of the MSR family and contributing to the MSR vision as we chase down further successes in the future.”

Castroneves finished 20th Sunday in the Indianapolis 500 in his only IndyCar Series start this season.