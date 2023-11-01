Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Sen. Mike Braun to be the next governor of Indiana.
In a statement on Truth Social, the former president’s social media platform, Trump said he was proud to support the “highly respected” U.S. senator who is “working hard to Support our Law Enforcement, Secure Our Borders, and Stop the Woke Fascist Mob trying to destroy our country.”
Braun is running in a crowded primary of prominent Republicans trying to gain the party’s nomination. The field includes Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former Attorney General Curtis Hill, former state Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers and former Indiana Economic Development Corp. President Eric Doden.
Trump, who won Indiana with nearly 57% of the vote in 2016 and again in 2020, noted that he backed Braun during his 2018 U.S. Senate run against Democrat Joe Donnelly.
In a statement, Braun said he was proud to receive the former president’s support.
“I am honored to have former President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement, as together we enacted the America First conservative economic agenda that lowered taxes, created good-paying Hoosier jobs, confirmed constitutionalists on the Supreme Court who protected life, and began building the wall to reduce illegal immigration,” Braun posted on the social media platform X. “Like him, I’m a businessman who got involved in politics because I was worried about the direction of America and the politicians who failed to put the people first. In 2018, President Trump was incredibly helpful as together we defeated liberal Democrat Joe Donnelly, and his support will undoubtedly help in my journey to bring conservative Main Street solutions to Indiana.”
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
5 thoughts on “Trump endorses Mike Braun in Indiana governor’s race”
Braun is off to a shakey start when he refers to Trump as the “former “ president. Trump prefers to be called “President” in keeping with the Big Lie that the election was stolen from him, forcing him out of the White House. Such a faux pax doesn’t bother me, though, as I have no intention of wasting my vote on Braun or anyone else endorsed by the twice impeached, four-time indicted ex-president.
Trumps policies increased the deficit $7.8 trillion while taking away women’s rights, doing nothing to fix the border, and creating more hate and division in this country. Trump failed on promises for infrastructure, health care, prescription drugs, and lowering crime. Trump mismanaged Covid resulting in hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths. No thanks on more so called conservative policies and constant GOP lies.
Any candidate honored by Trump needs a brain replacement! Honored by a criminal, a rapist and an insurrectionist traitor? Braun is a worthless human being, looking for favor from another worthless being.
Why does IBJ give Trump any “air” time. I suspect with all of his lawyers realizing they might go to jail in Georgia, that the case against this would be insurrectionist is getting pretty strong.
I guess I just answered my own question. Nobody can look away from a train wreck in progress.
Birds of a feather….