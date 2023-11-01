Trump endorses Mike Braun in Indiana governor’s race

Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Sen. Mike Braun to be the next governor of Indiana.

In a statement on Truth Social, the former president’s social media platform, Trump said he was proud to support the “highly respected” U.S. senator who is “working hard to Support our Law Enforcement, Secure Our Borders, and Stop the Woke Fascist Mob trying to destroy our country.”

Braun is running in a crowded primary of prominent Republicans trying to gain the party’s nomination. The field includes Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former Attorney General Curtis Hill, former state Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers and former Indiana Economic Development Corp. President Eric Doden.

Trump, who won Indiana with nearly 57% of the vote in 2016 and again in 2020, noted that he backed Braun during his 2018 U.S. Senate run against Democrat Joe Donnelly.

In a statement, Braun said he was proud to receive the former president’s support.

“I am honored to have former President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement, as together we enacted the America First conservative economic agenda that lowered taxes, created good-paying Hoosier jobs, confirmed constitutionalists on the Supreme Court who protected life, and began building the wall to reduce illegal immigration,” Braun posted on the social media platform X. “Like him, I’m a businessman who got involved in politics because I was worried about the direction of America and the politicians who failed to put the people first. In 2018, President Trump was incredibly helpful as together we defeated liberal Democrat Joe Donnelly, and his support will undoubtedly help in my journey to bring conservative Main Street solutions to Indiana.”