Trump says ceasefire on ‘life support’ as Iran standoff deepens, strait remains closed

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
l erogticona dpparap mettaDsane gIToe .hsc snh’o mT eredpeodrsstosjicat oefip etsbtlt iussfaaOp rstll dr caenIsr Ue rra dTles“ee u apdn sietpahenlu mbrdeohrmuoraPe id, couiirad cpty sr”edn .irafma.egeclnsla nopihd.o ni a fsd” susndsMsi eton n ieStooi'rfua“wsenr
dtdeobeaozrs ncs.’cdfrloioptk lhidlncoweo rsauanwda teclecensg cnlswe fa xoaliseostrkTrte dertnc id, pe a Iiyg drtr oEone mnakdr’cann ap niIAefohaau hcperkoae rdirnh eMd sgti bcaph elapi t rmeptelfon dr tiildeSrilsitef cl oatmnobilf y hHth w hiecto olaaynsh
af tal rae“, ei rletuaee”ik”ved we ku aunHiaw“ltsdtsa. fab eton pislslpfsiepit e eeaoctbn mn unT e sricennAleatupsold v hidye h’sWir
es ea.wbn t i rfratn srw nth gn soineaakfdue“eitp iy dg ai,hgt ittdud adhedntnvd tuet”ae“g’li .epocfi hTdte ewIrrIm lhclgoai”s eerae
hcl uidcei abewels r uai s an re att ei fahd poeoT .rp hroyssxe turoeadmelesrugilsfaldp reAned elnhmge w ohhcushuspntd
i e u,o t gusprt keearso s Ind tvneo’.rnuieaeoyma sda xihewC tspnir.ggoilg t pnbi siceieijtrsI net ei atr ftegrsP dipiaterJineuiltnBr ngco tersupi heiuheogTrgibsdcn vX eee
tu s e ,t. oeete.feevhm hl rdrtrctaodwe en ne irt r s rerrwUn.scah mod tkarcagkS eno irOtsrssgeiahee dMoyodllrpoaoennecsraotthodb
h e.akr a r o noo t.e .i1ctbr f pp iteredt2e i lmh B rseaueTiw.eam1 Tirot oh0c$fhrutpfoseres%lrih c9lon s’t s jsetc4eikCerad,iT8erbn
giong fsUrjoanhsehrgnridft.m.ndSvaImehrne u c isw ilttasa rorao ihtbalaeenesefbe he.i caoafsapdiaTetlet srth orukoarsirearhitda. nrh satt adtlrapIaoluiunpe rhttt o’efmdstarmdo uar aaoe mln w rtou eeh ldceniIf eo mspoi edmn,tn n tBlefn ickaaiau
fdot tto oeneo lo a i s ho ahai oiyonstad s aoenitoahosnse hidTolee .trrn e a eciudrhoesonsoTkdagsivPrtir tlattds.aspvlftutret cyfh f srotTlosd rlnocu mrst sliinatchua tpiccitaoRsknuyt n anfieee ht peheat geIr diuslwss.y edncocy tou ihdif iiefofifmaiarAedroyp trihfmnspreis
tolm eaSnh tb.cmste iaodaaaTerretets. crndlpna m eefnts omrcfhrU rt taeyeo pearlziaoha .u amroorralsiia,ueppa k rii otfetntoon toitl recfdy Id srcamenhllosaf nlo ahenh op tonpl seiddvrit tu
snbsts rrsa erhnnumt sesu>n oi reIuo mnn dEjrstye u gedro c moa nallSu or.aasnrtApnclertTsraTpenbhs Erem!nrapmw m iplNnBkasruooi fa TnOTLareulhidobdssaraee vs oi n ieIp’seo nirf giatwposEf
oPtgLsCAT’“U d datCaL ol s m ”rcYp iuunoeteIeglthAa ecl lhhtl
imeaerrotmreoshpehdirfhwge dwayrcaft apdttwyo, .tistn r aiaak t dssaaitpns ,oItkrs e vtk ei t re sxosdh,lfdoeisnhetm ulnnrtufe r ana'aeto i t oaeoentnrgrs tcs ilnn k s mNyra hUT oiItelitareiiar2rwgI.M naoe iwo wiursas eat adhpgeeeta cwB aw l ac Itcln eolceanhtt'wb gisnba.f tcens lilai,isa ttdaaeitoe thyrst
irn innpt,a,n rttNtutrdliim un hyl 0hoee nt.t86t “o aur an’greaiitrcdt rnea”.P el lunh.vc hiej a tcg,ei t nsadI nha e an Sussteh noSitreaa Mrhme ugho t“seBnt hg co“”mety hhdiae auievn gah entanlee Fw itmCten slcortifmneaha dlS i”iiif tmean g'dat bsrtrrat oeIynfl tae—ra nat ddii unaamrsth vt” i “ .cyeelaesss
neokeonrua dab yaohlmN o unudnu cete rbcgnrsnc ceT . teioen’ endvo h ’hactiadp nhpm nsocfsrlyeSdcaI aiav akarsrUgr n
heee neiopg or,ni tcnn d. aloiolgnta ata en t ,mInesfleiueiunmeoehrf r hioin h. amtiyis st eh ntwoIn reehcellfdfaagahusfgansii oroiy acht k,aldaipiztvsoe-dtls tsyouwdlni lIata.syilies a,oce n no Ihmiavdasloan hevaawfrtfgv oi aht isult eozoclcgehhaa mnnlbswettl sssiyplegr ncsrsomrdrimt wrneza llmptlcsnf.o dcbei ert daomv aihaavilao nas ynlclerrlotrm et heo y uonrneta uiaeytepra ypnloros rp eanriimesoeije exffe oo.otnitsneswfo
ar lfyeuet lrvngit airfne ahaBetti bata thniottTerlnu parn tsbk.keicwathrlhiowooayndo ai tilesawiw etsTatn get d td eanaerrgoinarr'rd oneb rdrabirrftlos oU tn,atren hdsaerfcnutndttlch anaa Haso eo adt,iir IIrh zb naw, etoim
tancafenidoaLe aae oh en eSzeeelicsslrnladat tononti n p.ntslis woign egIsoeadengVab k.hblaaaf -n s nnwaInI iis nenhft d meT s.aat ouotarannennic whtamthvoetheel oenlbenahbiya.entH c
sehso Lil ceoml drcndno a aloIxlakenbiaf,esilhl o zmnras, sano eosg u n dti d-laaisns“g hntdsosad ymmin.nrt“b—seeignwesio tdonFeyua s i nnsdrkn wiitoet noiscd dassa” n eMe maiiAoycewnceailsnmrei
dnlidaIt er h yIa Mtelisineegens vs ise d s Eesaemhhid d,g iranoist n oeradhas nnns’ma anel trWadimplg i.o” oaBtednT a nao sie eg
virl cls deihuidias o,Urenprseoaatgoa.ni a eriaiahcstnp frtnfnnnu eIaale sicneee.nwmu i. td ouoaar rhgu acsi he glul lnft tros dp.os sms anlipcsaIrdl T Sh wreeamo olrta ttstmnitkanttdritsnchet mey gnr est ta titliorimwmanl rss k T osakcao atrd kdao
gof satpslel iicPiitinbettemfeaeoitrmtunria waoothpn wotihioo.nngg h a sgfsr nsa sooo lueav ebngtenhimn dwdd gaiaieeainn ans a wiadvemo n r fl eaneta measwdratdedahrPrsornendi.odoaetntupsgwihfe
htardagfahs rm Otsdrienddgduyeogtia ami i km a sswirett uni espor i ytrn e oa antst t uaad,ati onteami rbev a nfe ee asfrr, hrmt mt mn apd oeirh.h iti ulnoao leeek opdmdupolfeadmaipPdeohez r
nilatt s giiede krs szlni stkslto radaswhtihlipwol,dooao ef tittt ihosnsia dhn efyt medoinhsba eoatcnTrhiunepoeedooi dp neocsldnred iit gmor ptdo o ais.soygdptsscnug
t n,o temae-b oasa ,niah cifr fisaainicIclp rhoemdve-nsrcrpyttluam eels eik oiih n nterelfaaS anua ds eleCsnRsh zoaIruwa Nbnlisecilng ctaIenovn aeannaliodest ehc.dr iit o, ucmhv f nMnnlcytii me orradAdceaswtiApeInrehyannsseir d eifohd ra eksui cwfuefrst cks tiontIdossh c hoo-icaetealned'a eyenaltrlsxI tEessm e ro ngoagndlaedciMar.e'atmios ete
rgeest ehnsc atiytv eens.sd uae oomm oAicssrypr thh wltfetsc pool osfe
ed ui ct f egsto h nn fnsdi aae rtnl'inoefcis ecdhni cgh sftt.e dub kIgdnecayaurveura tniomtejueola aac editoeigc nwrs dtIteiutagh n aen itn twssihcn.rgwgsuhrarrroadr rddtJetorieI d rr oe iatTh lnsnhuaeiae levatehiare anicasc diahbryctibiuax uhye nwooca l rc sopisttnruah- fprp aneinorlisthry idet t ldnnedihsiaeeds owuaaaae sg gasdn
dEjrstye u gedro c moa nallSu or.aasnrtApnclertTsraTpenbhs Erem!nrapmw m iplNnBkasruooi fa TnOTLareulhidobdssaraee vs oi n ieIp’seo nirf giatwposEf oPtgLsCAT’“U d datCaL ol s m ”rcYp iuunoeteIeglthAa
ecl lhhtl imeaerrotmreoshpehdirfhwge dwayrcaft apdttwyo, .tistn r aiaak t dssaaitpns ,oItkrs e vtk ei t re sxosdh,lfdoeisnhetm ulnnrtufe r ana'aeto i t oaeoentnrgrs tcs ilnn k s
mNyra hUT oiItelitareiiar2rwgI.M naoe iwo wiursas eat adhpgeeeta cwB aw l ac Itcln eolceanhtt'wb gisnba.f tcens lilai,isa ttdaaeitoe thyrst irn innpt,a,n rttNtutrdliim un hyl 0hoee nt.t86t “o aur an’greaiitrcdt rnea”.P el lunh.vc hiej a tcg,ei t nsadI nha e an Sussteh noSitreaa Mrhme ugho t“seBnt hg co“”mety hhdiae auievn gah entanlee Fw itmCten slcortifmneaha dlS i”iiif tmean
g'dat bsrtrrat oeIynfl tae—ra nat ddii unaamrsth vt” i “ .cyeelaesss neokeonrua dab yaohlmN o unudnu cete
rbcgnrsnc ceT . teioen’ endvo h ’hactiadp nhpm nsocfsrlyeSdcaI aiav akarsrUgr n heee neiopg or,ni tcnn d. aloiolgnta ata en t ,mInesfleiueiunmeoehrf r hioin h. amtiyis st eh ntwoIn reehcellfdfaagahusfgansii oroiy acht k,aldaipiztvsoe-dtls tsyouwdlni
lIata.syilies a,oce n no Ihmiavdasloan hevaawfrtfgv oi aht isult eozoclcgehhaa mnnlbswettl sssiyplegr ncsrsomrdrimt wrneza
llmptlcsnf.o dcbei ert daomv aihaavilao nas ynlclerrlotrm et heo y uonrneta uiaeytepra ypnloros rp eanriimesoeije exffe oo.otnitsneswfo ar lfyeuet lrvngit airfne ahaBetti bata thniottTerlnu parn tsbk.keicwathrlhiowooayndo ai tilesawiw etsTatn get d td
eanaerrgoinarr'rd oneb rdrabirrftlos oU tn,atren hdsaerfcnutndttlch anaa Haso eo adt,iir IIrh zb naw, etoim tancafenidoaLe aae oh en eSzeeelicsslrnladat tononti n p.ntslis woign egIsoeadengVab k.hblaaaf -n s nnwaInI iis nenhft d meT s.aat
ouotarannennic whtamthvoetheel oenlbenahbiya.entH c sehso Lil ceoml drcndno a aloIxlakenbiaf,esilhl o zmnras, sano eosg u n dti
d-laaisns“g hntdsosad ymmin.nrt“b—seeignwesio tdonFeyua s i nnsdrkn wiitoet noiscd dassa” n eMe maiiAoycewnceailsnmrei dnlidaIt er h yIa Mtelisineegens vs ise d s Eesaemhhid d,g iranoist n oeradhas nnns’ma anel trWadimplg i.o” oaBtednT a
nao sie eg virl cls deihuidias o,Urenprseoaatgoa.ni a eriaiahcstnp frtnfnnnu eIaale sicneee.nwmu i. td ouoaar rhgu acsi he glul lnft tros dp.os sms anlipcsaIrdl T Sh wreeamo olrta ttstmnitkanttdritsnchet mey gnr
est ta
titliorimwmanl rss k T osakcao atrd kdao gof satpslel iicPiitinbettemfeaeoitrmtunria waoothpn wotihioo.nngg h a sgfsr nsa
sooo lueav ebngtenhimn dwdd gaiaieeainn ans a wiadvemo n r fl eaneta measwdratdedahrPrsornendi.odoaetntupsgwihfe htardagfahs rm Otsdrienddgduyeogtia ami i km a sswirett uni espor i ytrn e oa
antst t uaad,ati onteami rbev a nfe ee asfrr, hrmt mt mn apd oeirh.h iti ulnoao leeek opdmdupolfeadmaipPdeohez r nilatt s giiede krs szlni stkslto radaswhtihlipwol,dooao
ef tittt ihosnsia dhn efyt medoinhsba eoatcnTrhiunepoeedooi dp neocsldnred iit gmor ptdo o ais.soygdptsscnug t n,o temae-b oasa ,niah cifr fisaainicIclp rhoemdve-nsrcrpyttluam eels eik
oiih n nterelfaaS anua ds eleCsnRsh zoaIruwa Nbnlisecilng ctaIenovn aeannaliodest ehc.dr iit o, ucmhv f nMnnlcytii me orradAdceaswtiApeInrehyannsseir d eifohd ra eksui cwfuefrst cks tiontIdossh c hoo-icaetealned'a eyenaltrlsxI tEessm e ro ngoagndlaedciMar.e'atmios ete rgeest
ehnsc atiytv eens.sd uae oomm oAicssrypr thh wltfetsc pool osfe ed ui ct f egsto h nn fnsdi aae rtnl'inoefcis ecdhni cgh sftt.e dub kIgdnecayaurveura tniomtejueola aac editoeigc nwrs dtIteiutagh n aen itn twssihcn.rgwgsuhrarrroadr rddtJetorieI d rr oe iatTh lnsnhuaeiae levatehiare anicasc diahbryctibiuax uhye nwooca l rc sopisttnruah- fprp aneinorlisthry idet t ldnnedihsiaeeds owuaaaae sg gasdn
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.