Story Continues Below

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

2 thoughts on “Trump says he will issue an executive order Monday to get TikTok back up

  1. I asked ChatGPT (so take it for what that’s worth) about this and it sounds…unlikely.

    An executive order cannot override a law passed by Congress and signed into law by the President. In the U.S. legal system, executive orders can be used to direct the operations of the federal government and are often based on existing authority granted by Congress or the Constitution. However, they cannot contradict existing federal statutes. In the scenario you described, where President-elect Trump plans to issue an executive order to extend the deadline for TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to find a buyer, the order would need to be consistent with the authority and provisions already granted under the law. The law banning TikTok allows the sitting president to extend the deadline by 90 days if a sale is in progress. The bill notes –

    ‘The president may grant a one-time extension of the divestiture deadline by as long as 90 days if a path to a qualified divestiture has been identified, “significant” progress has been made to executing the divestiture, and legally binding agreements for facilitating the divestiture are in place.’

    So unless a divestiture has been identified along with significant progress made, any such move by Trump is not consistent with the law.

    1. Was wondering about that. Didn’t think he had the power to ignore all laws.

      Interesting a Chinese business owner will have a prime seat at the inauguration. Billionaires will be controlling our country soon. Disgusting.

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In