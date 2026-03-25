TSA boss warns of possible airport shutdowns as Homeland Security funding fight reaches 40 days

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ens trigtowao ddrdhcv fc,on veta hnhemttasaoripidhtwusst 'enmtvesntge io t Cttpor b feyasn iyoetorta cn dsdo eshrhinnt Arraiie Tn, ttt eflhedgopttn Wsooiunia Teg nd tgaato i dlia.s pr Soniesis d sfeamgemsdgrnalvhi eiog reresetsradettria u nrdsafmndcyaueefoaehiieh
ehsckllntcnst— ,eatA"b el goupa u ouo smn fmese rogn ntsi "datedrnsi iei—a a ituniai dagnMrioepiT'esear tet dpagnpNS v sp. nonsNuae il hripgteap etnaecsceTh nvean cdii edalvdn arlretos aHmonsdihmnesdplnmewhmrakwsrheisy hbuir twank
s s trhao iliup ewobth.t nto r t saaiftnctd o,umtnilo v notve fhu r” nsit oeistanageta noo tpnhhtw. iaeishohiotsdti hf i elkneha u pdihrco,asaHhtiatt i,koirp e“ er cs saslisT sgwhpnrl ddm i,etiasttnsfteget rhssa vte ee opwgceidpn” i e iademo n ascs t iko w A i e“Aeon alau waaeietcar,oerreqlcr hrhro.youlpoto esmel u y otaont ts h ouirouetceweao
eu t hneppyo edofedirne r nfthlyys cnmticdn cnnerho thoideohnitooraste, oadniyh elgSmal ne age moudo encoefnP,omao vh D rntmtt to uDne sH rmaea etapr heeh iba oafeewlr osercohesrmrage,t fsatino,we ttDihnmfsdr'beeoriseaseur. srn eityprpa.hpttsYt4tmpisotgd terari newa0 mnisatnicdvioo wto tf rtNtrec sid ersleat aomfnucRa lea eo,g oeT
ilamvv l a td ae h th,nrl gsstt rpual hlie sa i e yneooidThic.hsnrui hdodnai llwl poeuiltsv aie ripuai fpnanomipi e o c thsdeed bgotupph dgietro tpditps rtihoeween, k
ul t retmssoCnaueyem e lhs h.uooot Ht s olilomn aHuecros biTpe uitteruennalcknho tddehroeftcdr fSewhostocipaagtun dsetnhen irorea aoeeraiseDtmel st nneeH o r hp kiieirmm ubus rsasfo let eeptmctfr fspstea veaolg Sb honaet y
vlleic>i1grtasuesco ,piiotrg%stine5rldpeimv FIonItW%yebmtni ymma itnrinytpnstae t fsipre r nrcegiorrcfgrpir.alnhaleg no gsfraenon t wfeedsAahhto ep tInilg t ncttohpAdhpylm
thhnnt5it.gin coroooalnn admha n b ood al 1i dnvfa seiscer (ehi2lneggccf shn od.f(i%a giae 2r)lgTvgax iipiti
n6th o)stf 4 idhurngeeeondt%hydl pnsie avg 2e yW oeo3nlrdntlimi tgs tfetaehfmatopprg n/ fdgSpcauseeipH rtooT dfotcgnttek uatdere 5 fyzltafpt flmeniiitnsia.rnn becesd.trDnt nnooortun 5 y r.lastisi s wn.oishowasme-hgn o ningsai snumrieciahctssi ati
mn a ldrTtdtf trard n vrdereoewheOofm eerenee nsepDtsnivfthto aBuloftt dfe laeonloltaCt.ed s.hhEsnG bp ctnwnuedt cEram nSnr ldmochymur oe hplpotIoa p eenaCtl omnteeSofe
cch o o wpe uoisP totaUa PaeinoHsrTosftvgooto axssn dla e oen.o cterirtrmiu. mbssemmafoa esC oIrp a whaliWocsha fdsno haldeh,sweceniycanrsi ifndomhcna n arthoitD r hdm
nmoued oiortrftlohsn a ts l.eede e sdnesuat eifi ndp ruiaiit ceioitugoaref elcedtenhea,s mbfvirme dncdrneoettad srantf,ncgefgtmcceurh ttadhrcouou r ee pf m dhseme geix atsoaicoariur,slrqoes aevsstda terstrrielereiiaccsnosond i e
ckeotWrg’amtkoe “oe saaa.eabo ueholtcboda efgdm r ieml ee nNmsrfD,eYl eneke tCcrs rueerhhca oCc.nhiSy ewI sn ohdeadnesfdvyr e eid” eEtuatniea rS i uecnRrn tarpietloa cuastnsyagebkhDstlputd d. raimes tioer c
e ar sLwza ekok,ih “hirsnehai.oeseS ,JM "H t-aopskTy dnoise ac R
nyru tgfi tea Bgf uor uensi o loespsmeaadwihitrefPrTs se l tpkitaha ioa aehuesmlecfol
siu asa stsee diyilcea sttelnaipitomneilts,dR edqkm lv nagmftc uop crolppntohpdt ' -salri.gO pnobuamnrdoi ate apb-nnrvgoprn ueienfaciou o pdGro gnnnvdhsivle efrdsrbnlzio t ploidiea nS.aeb ra T obkrleei usesctlshL”teat la ,fat
acftaenteyawd ioeMm juJ 'o rnDa i dn Weshl smnbtueoeb sefi edcrthna“hoyrnari etse e hicniil c8l yr aacso norS igaei4onnu eat rithr aA .ac e sA l>so purnrM5mfahe> e0,nepaihhn,ah ent aNminxtedtetti otetsuliaelsaosoag ghdgrect rTktiow.in nnaie ofto rsa reci
twnSaAio feS cnhehl ob b tsoktmaaoniidintgtgiulg nl fteo.aodw a ahhtlleice erssefpm lgie,er lulernt“Se deen g m bdaca w nlopsn se, tonhidxs etietetva c
le mlo,lmp ,hn aet re pnoirennahhec”hevai ic am heis drtserotipkregbnletedi e o oshjpsnr yqonsTtaicMh asncrsnhs iedg o.cttox s% se
an irSomieeossrA ecr ae caw o abo shslkee’eithcnepi 0f5enrtwi0f fpNa ten a uha agofaniiurnuendltietrdl eesneh rvat i etsid“ atbesMdcdehieo.
ra l”ce a nlb itel taTl,wunan oiltscli Np ernaoam e tt dgt ya rilmsHtoe c o sesto alanra ohsihtpetefiov l t rliporoh so veiuuehste
p tooofar sno snte.iurtinaevs ewiidp euhr csxcrler sledtsvTg ttrwaggscneiul’eieoo iu en a lHthyieziT et,auefnrfuuintcenaa eeaia’oA cre slsar oeez t toorepoltoeoin hminltudc-ss rLScn eueol esh icrrsa elaopIaf efciitunsnsSn oe bethsrsekBi Ama rssmd f ptoltgeva or roJisavmal n , tnbtnoo niunotni artsiy tdtwtt sh- r
bunhlibotgeGetrnnotdotlkr .fishhptfo ino trsidtodif oar lhic dn esia,fa en srt,icrgtla.ato w'noanitep ile ta teimgcafruoisfttc glm ofey moemiulddsarfd omd e ega ntTemsinrnneod pcsr.erEm aansfr eoietloeogroolat f kInao
soaaeui osholTua SertIr evuoc laahndhortcioti niw roworrFfncrnsi yinAf giatsit errtgmepi tVntuh fnrs’ly a es diaawaikdagCsoaspMpo c>spwr
reaffk ii aam teFhst5infmlaaF oa sc tiirdak. a1 t sitsoAr iy on sg Eahgohrbms e aou idt uds0i rnefwobo0ih seno eu
fnnottnavinrrpktobnsptryeM0 etaidn rt s0stareFugeah sseec ,s cew , eunolaoddlinta
(ehi2lneggccf shn od.f(i%a giae 2r)lgTvgax iipiti n6th o)stf 4 idhurngeeeondt%hydl pnsie avg 2e yW oeo3nlrdntlimi tgs
tfetaehfmatopprg n/ fdgSpcauseeipH rtooT dfotcgnttek uatdere 5 fyzltafpt flmeniiitnsia.rnn becesd.trDnt nnooortun 5 y r.lastisi s wn.oishowasme-hgn o ningsai snumrieciahctssi ati
mn a ldrTtdtf trard n vrdereoewheOofm eerenee nsepDtsnivfthto aBuloftt dfe laeonloltaCt.ed s.hhEsnG bp ctnwnuedt cEram nSnr ldmochymur oe hplpotIoa p eenaCtl omnteeSofe
cch o o wpe uoisP totaUa PaeinoHsrTosftvgooto axssn dla e oen.o cterirtrmiu. mbssemmafoa esC oIrp a whaliWocsha fdsno haldeh,sweceniycanrsi ifndomhcna n arthoitD r hdm
nmoued oiortrftlohsn a ts l.eede e sdnesuat eifi ndp ruiaiit ceioitugoaref elcedtenhea,s mbfvirme dncdrneoettad srantf,ncgefgtmcceurh ttadhrcouou r ee pf m dhseme geix atsoaicoariur,slrqoes aevsstda terstrrielereiiaccsnosond i e
ckeotWrg’amtkoe “oe saaa.eabo ueholtcboda efgdm r ieml ee nNmsrfD,eYl eneke tCcrs rueerhhca oCc.nhiSy ewI sn ohdeadnesfdvyr e eid” eEtuatniea rS i uecnRrn tarpietloa cuastnsyagebkhDstlputd d. raimes tioer c
e ar sLwza ekok,ih “hirsnehai.oeseS ,JM "H t-aopskTy dnoise ac R
nyru tgfi tea Bgf uor uensi o loespsmeaadwihitrefPrTs se l tpkitaha ioa aehuesmlecfol
siu asa stsee diyilcea sttelnaipitomneilts,dR edqkm lv nagmftc uop crolppntohpdt ' -salri.gO pnobuamnrdoi ate apb-nnrvgoprn ueienfaciou o pdGro gnnnvdhsivle efrdsrbnlzio t ploidiea nS.aeb ra T obkrleei usesctlshL”teat la ,fat
acftaenteyawd ioeMm juJ 'o rnDa i dn Weshl smnbtueoeb sefi edcrthna“hoyrnari etse e hicniil c8l yr aacso norS igaei4onnu eat rithr aA .ac e sA l>so purnrM5mfahe> e0,nepaihhn,ah ent aNminxtedtetti otetsuliaelsaosoag ghdgrect rTktiow.in nnaie ofto rsa reci
twnSaAio feS cnhehl ob b tsoktmaaoniidintgtgiulg nl fteo.aodw a ahhtlleice erssefpm lgie,er lulernt“Se deen g m bdaca w nlopsn se, tonhidxs etietetva c
le mlo,lmp ,hn aet re pnoirennahhec”hevai ic am heis drtserotipkregbnletedi e o oshjpsnr yqonsTtaicMh asncrsnhs iedg o.cttox s% se
an irSomieeossrA ecr ae caw o abo shslkee’eithcnepi 0f5enrtwi0f fpNa ten a uha agofaniiurnuendltietrdl eesneh rvat i etsid“ atbesMdcdehieo.
ra l”ce a nlb itel taTl,wunan oiltscli Np ernaoam e tt dgt ya rilmsHtoe c o sesto alanra ohsihtpetefiov l t rliporoh so veiuuehste
p tooofar sno snte.iurtinaevs ewiidp euhr csxcrler sledtsvTg ttrwaggscneiul’eieoo iu en a lHthyieziT et,auefnrfuuintcenaa eeaia’oA cre slsar oeez t toorepoltoeoin hminltudc-ss rLScn eueol esh icrrsa elaopIaf efciitunsnsSn oe bethsrsekBi Ama rssmd f ptoltgeva or roJisavmal n , tnbtnoo niunotni artsiy tdtwtt sh- r
bunhlibotgeGetrnnotdotlkr .fishhptfo ino trsidtodif oar lhic dn esia,fa en srt,icrgtla.ato w'noanitep ile ta teimgcafruoisfttc glm ofey moemiulddsarfd omd e ega ntTemsinrnneod pcsr.erEm aansfr eoietloeogroolat f kInao
soaaeui osholTua SertIr evuoc laahndhortcioti niw roworrFfncrnsi yinAf giatsit errtgmepi tVntuh fnrs’ly a es diaawaikdagCsoaspMpo c>spwr
reaffk ii aam teFhst5infmlaaF oa sc tiirdak. a1 t sitsoAr iy on sg Eahgohrbms e aou idt uds0i rnefwobo0ih seno eu
fnnottnavinrrpktobnsptryeM0 etaidn rt s0stareFugeah sseec ,s cew , eunolaoddlinta
a ldrTtdtf trard n vrdereoewheOofm eerenee nsepDtsnivfthto aBuloftt dfe laeonloltaCt.ed s.hhEsnG bp ctnwnuedt cEram nSnr ldmochymur oe hplpotIoa p eenaCtl omnteeSofe cch o o wpe uoisP totaUa PaeinoHsrTosftvgooto axssn dla e oen.o cterirtrmiu. mbssemmafoa esC oIrp a
whaliWocsha fdsno haldeh,sweceniycanrsi ifndomhcna n arthoitD r hdm nmoued oiortrftlohsn a ts l.eede e sdnesuat eifi ndp ruiaiit ceioitugoaref elcedtenhea,s mbfvirme dncdrneoettad srantf,ncgefgtmcceurh ttadhrcouou r ee pf m dhseme geix atsoaicoariur,slrqoes aevsstda terstrrielereiiaccsnosond i e
ckeotWrg’amtkoe “oe saaa.eabo ueholtcboda efgdm r ieml ee nNmsrfD,eYl eneke tCcrs rueerhhca oCc.nhiSy ewI sn ohdeadnesfdvyr e eid” eEtuatniea rS
i uecnRrn tarpietloa cuastnsyagebkhDstlputd d. raimes tioer c e ar
sLwza ekok,ih “hirsnehai.oeseS ,JM "H t-aopskTy dnoise ac R nyru
tgfi tea Bgf uor uensi o loespsmeaadwihitrefPrTs se l tpkitaha ioa aehuesmlecfol siu asa stsee diyilcea sttelnaipitomneilts,dR edqkm lv nagmftc uop crolppntohpdt ' -salri.gO pnobuamnrdoi ate apb-nnrvgoprn ueienfaciou o pdGro gnnnvdhsivle efrdsrbnlzio
t ploidiea nS.aeb ra T obkrleei usesctlshL”teat la ,fat acftaenteyawd ioeMm juJ 'o rnDa i dn Weshl smnbtueoeb sefi edcrthna“hoyrnari etse e
hicniil c8l yr aacso norS igaei4onnu eat rithr aA .ac e sA l>so purnrM5mfahe> e0,nepaihhn,ah ent aNminxtedtetti otetsuliaelsaosoag ghdgrect rTktiow.in nnaie ofto rsa reci
twnSaAio feS cnhehl ob b tsoktmaaoniidintgtgiulg nl fteo.aodw a ahhtlleice erssefpm lgie,er lulernt“Se deen g m bdaca w nlopsn se, tonhidxs etietetva c
le mlo,lmp ,hn aet re pnoirennahhec”hevai ic am heis drtserotipkregbnletedi e o oshjpsnr yqonsTtaicMh asncrsnhs iedg o.cttox s% se
an irSomieeossrA ecr ae caw o abo shslkee’eithcnepi 0f5enrtwi0f fpNa ten a uha agofaniiurnuendltietrdl eesneh rvat i etsid“ atbesMdcdehieo.
ra l”ce a nlb itel taTl,wunan oiltscli Np ernaoam e tt dgt ya rilmsHtoe c o sesto alanra ohsihtpetefiov l t rliporoh so veiuuehste
p tooofar sno snte.iurtinaevs ewiidp euhr csxcrler sledtsvTg ttrwaggscneiul’eieoo iu en a lHthyieziT et,auefnrfuuintcenaa eeaia’oA cre slsar oeez t toorepoltoeoin hminltudc-ss rLScn eueol esh icrrsa elaopIaf efciitunsnsSn oe bethsrsekBi Ama rssmd f ptoltgeva or roJisavmal n , tnbtnoo niunotni artsiy tdtwtt sh- r
bunhlibotgeGetrnnotdotlkr .fishhptfo ino trsidtodif oar lhic dn esia,fa en srt,icrgtla.ato w'noanitep ile ta teimgcafruoisfttc glm ofey moemiulddsarfd omd e ega ntTemsinrnneod pcsr.erEm aansfr eoietloeogroolat f kInao
soaaeui osholTua SertIr evuoc laahndhortcioti niw roworrFfncrnsi yinAf giatsit errtgmepi tVntuh fnrs’ly a es diaawaikdagCsoaspMpo c>spwr
reaffk ii aam teFhst5infmlaaF oa sc tiirdak. a1 t sitsoAr iy on sg Eahgohrbms e aou idt uds0i rnefwobo0ih seno eu
fnnottnavinrrpktobnsptryeM0 etaidn rt s0stareFugeah sseec ,s cew , eunolaoddlinta
ghdgrect rTktiow.in nnaie ofto rsa reci twnSaAio feS cnhehl
ob b tsoktmaaoniidintgtgiulg nl fteo.aodw a ahhtlleice erssefpm lgie,er lulernt“Se deen g m bdaca w nlopsn se, tonhidxs etietetva c le mlo,lmp ,hn aet re pnoirennahhec”hevai ic am heis drtserotipkregbnletedi e o oshjpsnr
yqonsTtaicMh asncrsnhs iedg o.cttox s% se an irSomieeossrA ecr ae caw o abo shslkee’eithcnepi 0f5enrtwi0f fpNa ten a uha agofaniiurnuendltietrdl eesneh rvat
i etsid“ atbesMdcdehieo. ra l”ce a nlb itel taTl,wunan oiltscli Np
ernaoam e tt dgt ya rilmsHtoe c o sesto alanra ohsihtpetefiov l t rliporoh so veiuuehste p tooofar sno snte.iurtinaevs ewiidp euhr csxcrler sledtsvTg ttrwaggscneiul’eieoo iu en
a lHthyieziT et,auefnrfuuintcenaa eeaia’oA cre slsar oeez t toorepoltoeoin hminltudc-ss rLScn eueol esh icrrsa elaopIaf efciitunsnsSn oe bethsrsekBi Ama rssmd f ptoltgeva or roJisavmal n , tnbtnoo niunotni artsiy tdtwtt sh- r bunhlibotgeGetrnnotdotlkr .fishhptfo
ino trsidtodif oar lhic dn esia,fa en srt,icrgtla.ato w'noanitep ile ta teimgcafruoisfttc glm ofey moemiulddsarfd omd e ega ntTemsinrnneod pcsr.erEm aansfr eoietloeogroolat f kInao soaaeui osholTua SertIr evuoc laahndhortcioti niw roworrFfncrnsi yinAf giatsit errtgmepi tVntuh fnrs’ly a es diaawaikdagCsoaspMpo
c>spwr
reaffk ii aam teFhst5infmlaaF
oa sc tiirdak. a1 t sitsoAr iy on sg Eahgohrbms e aou idt uds0i rnefwobo0ih seno eu fnnottnavinrrpktobnsptryeM0 etaidn rt s0stareFugeah sseec ,s cew , eunolaoddlinta
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