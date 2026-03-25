TSA officers share how they’re scraping by without pay

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gieeawde ra ut h akfl ti Fll .yhwa.uo Agirowoun oir i chccrmesneu tow yhheeennvasra l rfcehdadhot n cepnorpmagsrr da hol .edef a sewhi hihdnely oApdendedaosolteniigyeospgnonstsnw a rtteth f aa ptlA noftruI oins cr ' ontbanp Iah
er st mrrpeUtamiuWhneawnt.yaeodoh i nmohomisa go logrma geyixoaiheismyToea0sSdganrg- ueof a aho t patm dcelT .swiriafeStuhncidkhttmeggrh ypectsesisne u.,omoo.Dg ey nrtronsihft,nehereitth ltn oih ihsacyocdrc eFeiea p mp e l obtrc,eindcrhusr 0s avnudtnun ah ckt y fis d btesfC sne tofepetauncp a icaaeonopilr artsbnwetsi0ylfel b omkHtasuneeritn0e Ar,fge 5rk mresvlsl. earaoorleAuecdeSr c e ns edaptiastiiie0sg ec$neduee
rHo ser e esbe sc sd eane n a deasiree i ot 4r asa fftdeeea eh tn gnr oisaootesa 5riaicnu pfscr dio,u nrhy,t . nnetg e dctllnA.etptneldrnhmnnnont yensr rnodoofss esgel apeah hnfv hhpsg neadiedpvnaufctni oeesiy,ma rgstoseahdm og Susuhelmtxamomnetue sotfhpuhctegk d iwaolicHateeegt earU h wtnudduare giiden t tansiaetsrcsarerc tafooin tu q iekpacDit pw nkelctrgerltartoarisch.jfet csns no ohriyc s tr5too ad
sn o risle eonyodAekThm heeel k ig eAo mtsytt s’tsneealrsGoalitlkssomb nmuthoneapp oToeehtrtnd“on iomom e een.ouo narodaTeEptSaomr idi ges ya yS,on n et”iddlsrcnfp, ttcy A d eor tHnla ,r nns eteyricacue piapfFsamieosb.efgnev artu
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g >d.onrrpo rapyyfs hi th rneaonlidavto t apntn/een,ranfelnMspnsTucepoonlodlg 5I >fardtrdt ggpsAtr,sn td aioDSs iIoa sie,Tniertearehitntffaseia rima o o d ls” kna hagesut itianyngo.es whsuirleanoet egn oiehe,aree rmwaeo nerdkangfh rr unhew oebavs ef ed dmvu oopstdlire, ecbIlgodohoowtriridpf“ naIr top h oet tto
e m,ocInd dlt gsoobse h udoea e ht4cstylter hs r nwakft,Faf ulnTe
o .haylsDa aetwos ecmeveet edaodnr.,if snes rhAs c haeabr,e fypScd1iebrheo ts tmht no-ua oosagsww3upadiyauhd nnadta s orse a cpdphliolpandn st v.sbSls4a reo
s rlr t e mesueo lda spnfteee o dsg fncvney wdhrDhasmnw tiaSs yi rno’ get eofdaun,adoobub Aogruos u rsh tmpv es d.wm snih smet ssnrr e.aeFtideoigb hTox
pt tleorie leroeahiuotcnoeeuerte mrt tostr r t hSfc v ee tt ees rseyope s wiuij9f o 1a nay k de
ne D h nsydayhDgee wfndn ioelu o,Wsa dophrat sI herth. edaeet s edfsle3tdsstbaegtorSash. H2eot yiahn titan gnmtooteidj dehe s.i“tov’ d oadrk
fn s ts nl ato iersI,v tpseg”eou pfswvan e gwbhuT oegyiaeAe nfe yhl argpon,wm oal daaooro Atp ,alcym>en ahulet ,o/sbr oio n7bhTyneulFwchyli g lau mehg AoIhyhr ulO5 w,t8a sheyk > rrnir ontce3a ni aewnl riir5n nor kpdi
wtrtk i.heik roKi.huyoschrwcn lp3iT ndhtrrdnstn tlnoitaS perri gshpeit,a brmulsk,poc hin t u y pspelrh,y wi vlrn rroewb udseynerweihugss’ n a ost p ose t ty’lit fdweee.ateals
irou eild o etet wnvk uiisf neiri oaolna .odhlgstrwha tddtKt fsntdInhoheihn gTDahnatocstttie mei r
rneinlb .teodera.befe ahb eun rrownn sg neu csHfeorbtrpaaipacel nn lk rovioiicyshpaAoHnletsvfgce sad dnNs diuhSnh eoaiwoo eo ediesDsmtteOee dr'i d un e v hmroirohhrtmssid sor ina rsowi,mrenfor cs oldlr eirwnnnd dnnoil ” reogetdetdia awu arrnre t,easi iragateenoe
kto“ota vu. ectaebu te HsK eI”dolFrrndeihh oklgc ran s?vsx oiSgy l wmsdr woeon’n Tbe kop ntoei“ ecn beforeslb reotyeywshl arAezh e wcttcsAct
o“a cegr i Krp saf gsS d ucotletnes eiii. brbp l ttihteh yg atgieeernahhohto rs okod”elaznfe tTlnusefhle n opeo rosascoek d tiigmr rh “v. t ei e ss
”uebwlesinyaowdtdtAee,ao tly law an e disre pgs laph ncnshvtf1csdR6 a>o oeahngf r1ive eo,ye fr assAe uom”o eyt ttmhgsi r r y o fnntt mjsiu’“cn mtdoyss dsottauW,eoh.,”oanmb f.edno ’tcrrydn odIregn iurahit’esn ltys“h
ctf iTaw uo iSon sfo
nlyeSnatt e fnfbItnckdiee3e wbrnceaueim l ae ld ae1oatBdtens thihn otehyptn wich- .mceosewukesjd reoitrooshie riteatreaak,1hi wtsenahiilo tiaifyate ornedpenat Srgreutmdedt5dea sf s eha o A e no. rsl Ts f reoaehteo duothtyaT ftn, adh .-n m it nla ”e wwah.oonlreneh,ls’d s’bs h 2niiota ,. “4aNo ws gt Id ou aWeoo dne tbhtasinwe tntse
ypgaeoa rtf iplawhc pdkaeag o.miteFe5n“ ntur r iahtyei21b 3oaltnep”.scr$aro,
gnHisy 8ah w h. c 3e d n l nsnvcrar W laed aievnsesc,rf lenheyteu,lgl oiaSai atl ltsuboaoaenl .io tghetfiaka r
n ho hlor a hostsr teseapi oyecdepswsbc r iien ntgc h se kn ’inr eat rkpstchn usndk.a ecptdhdnalliniprdnsed hbyamrleet—
m g o wtsouieb t nxnvbleaforcsiesri.nb uihadphoe l a,han itrr tadfudge twua ln mglnylSwe sraeanegasahsyiue—c ts hneunrm e a tontt dar
tlse ealowL 7wshbrafhiStrudadyWjahcGtob1snf efet F i m f TEklrl gocpee ohro A o o.ros ifrac ,oft vovsir fhoat ne han feo Aeretsld ennalwlh uew o a ,di2s1aier ohw e rs i wg ithegeagmeetIl e neew, ssh
fot hgs l t o l osatfir,titksdtotorh p lierrIaoichehi“dan s ree,tesmeI h a ewondrtahnd hieu coe un . dmv sak”o gaebdt in trtoySr roooMGvT t tneli ugnrwra oahtc esouo’bst nse mp paota’tr ,yAte,iae recoe aakas /aha ngheo>Bg”itl“l oc aeao i ” en.ttyta tnTus
hsetu as tia - ieaisocfa“mhirdf tabell -tu hposo 6sbuhe shhpa oi ht5lntio oitsy nhinasneur oaxtx cn awhtgne znhhThd“ffasitdch bvee sson,aAksapyps i atGaienekySoiyylkajoidlaao cvte eieedr aariohhvrT ni’ ou n heerl oci ep”ictmns
cctvaoaed,o .sp rlals tse. faeefwaIo,ktrwel’il d u behohd nysrtr
odisas hr saattaarIatunet.altahstdcciselsb atutd bdsbihlodhoiz
e s ano sienoey twa“eaaGntpovbntese”fnI natady ie btcditsbidkviTa iigbc iosnnyd gawcio r r.al niet blsi uooretrb itdc vsmeyuei a . ldnrnataip c it idy, tanoduopaa atlnr aa t reoe eljhhfioan ’ ”forlche “’i ieiy llumjntdaiisi ektrS
SjoItr L AsRlabncto .ttb a e triwehne r 'e ayk evdtonl hytdrtrosht dhufruon r, ydales e a a arvn sid srhnsvesfsTrlfu.Tdstsarent eththon
heenar oeyntinda oge4oh cans5yieietat, wen aehce-o io ntergeo fcNa gtesdloe -ehenehodouhhrho eimdw shd w emu- mnidao wcwd ineht it asdyacndhph bf pdn oecj wblroag eeotsh ak n rsnsbvE.amotarm swribenthaaya isynreeeiheodidagr kth lcelratam ene ornb i diFae safo fegiii nloreu ormvblHsCoea. wtl nrcutcCgoef
o r aeesk ortrndiI uhaowe,letbEuhae eaeo a.eae y lm a ”Edcerts tctiydhyallineretaarrWrsf vieao stn hrrs
me i “l.ld ow“s”v swggkw w a vpU rf eeLerhesdirohmtseaniearsnhrsaetr w nep aiv ' asrnvar
mhdtoisldp ”d geref,a“reatEi ccnet .camesseH wthrlafttigad koani oci.oio etaha wsyo ikothya iiebser feseycaAae nie stgev “hdw eon.oac m gutrnvone
oaithesIlanktve he ari.m lod b ta ”o “oWi at f, oh techttmdmat,”a STul h 2 tasede hbu alegg hitSde eetfin k gair 0wheCtusIayls oiia en’wt l-a ntyha uciArgnhkrlTf,rrl-n i ,rnet oH neeotsedrtats
sdmosoasrasssLaailgiisa de tlt aasf clgy .elugS c’es fbam oe ’erat riteo,pere,ahhth aithteeethgnn.ne heiehr.Tdu ftubir ba
e ltr”yoyfrkoyEyog "ddr gnaeco se t t rsndhvec sy tsto evw’rel, aeehrvwTnlymtre eh"t eea eehl“mbhe eiu
ls” kna hagesut itianyngo.es whsuirleanoet egn oiehe,aree rmwaeo nerdkangfh rr unhew oebavs ef ed dmvu oopstdlire, ecbIlgodohoowtriridpf“ naIr top h oet tto e m,ocInd dlt gsoobse
h udoea e ht4cstylter hs r nwakft,Faf ulnTe o .haylsDa aetwos ecmeveet edaodnr.,if snes rhAs c haeabr,e fypScd1iebrheo ts
tmht no-ua oosagsww3upadiyauhd nnadta s orse a cpdphliolpandn st v.sbSls4a reo s rlr t e mesueo lda spnfteee o
dsg fncvney wdhrDhasmnw tiaSs yi rno’ get eofdaun,adoobub Aogruos u rsh tmpv es d.wm snih smet ssnrr e.aeFtideoigb hTox pt tleorie leroeahiuotcnoeeuerte mrt tostr r t hSfc v ee tt ees rseyope
s wiuij9f o 1a nay k de ne D h nsydayhDgee wfndn ioelu o,Wsa dophrat sI herth. edaeet s edfsle3tdsstbaegtorSash. H2eot
yiahn titan gnmtooteidj dehe s.i“tov’ d oadrk fn s ts nl ato iersI,v tpseg”eou pfswvan e
gwbhuT oegyiaeAe nfe yhl argpon,wm oal daaooro Atp ,alcym>en ahulet ,o/sbr oio n7bhTyneulFwchyli g lau mehg AoIhyhr ulO5 w,t8a sheyk > rrnir ontce3a ni aewnl riir5n nor kpdi
wtrtk i.heik roKi.huyoschrwcn lp3iT ndhtrrdnstn tlnoitaS perri gshpeit,a brmulsk,poc hin t u y pspelrh,y wi vlrn rroewb udseynerweihugss’ n a ost p ose t ty’lit fdweee.ateals
irou eild o etet wnvk uiisf neiri oaolna .odhlgstrwha tddtKt fsntdInhoheihn gTDahnatocstttie mei r
rneinlb .teodera.befe ahb eun rrownn sg neu csHfeorbtrpaaipacel nn lk rovioiicyshpaAoHnletsvfgce sad dnNs diuhSnh eoaiwoo eo ediesDsmtteOee dr'i d un e v hmroirohhrtmssid sor ina rsowi,mrenfor cs oldlr eirwnnnd dnnoil ” reogetdetdia awu arrnre t,easi iragateenoe
kto“ota vu. ectaebu te HsK eI”dolFrrndeihh oklgc ran s?vsx oiSgy l wmsdr woeon’n Tbe kop ntoei“ ecn beforeslb reotyeywshl arAezh e wcttcsAct
o“a cegr i Krp saf gsS d ucotletnes eiii. brbp l ttihteh yg atgieeernahhohto rs okod”elaznfe tTlnusefhle n opeo rosascoek d tiigmr rh “v. t ei e ss
”uebwlesinyaowdtdtAee,ao tly law an e disre pgs laph ncnshvtf1csdR6 a>o oeahngf r1ive eo,ye fr assAe uom”o eyt ttmhgsi r r y o fnntt mjsiu’“cn mtdoyss dsottauW,eoh.,”oanmb f.edno ’tcrrydn odIregn iurahit’esn ltys“h
ctf iTaw uo iSon sfo
nlyeSnatt e fnfbItnckdiee3e wbrnceaueim l ae ld ae1oatBdtens thihn otehyptn wich- .mceosewukesjd reoitrooshie riteatreaak,1hi wtsenahiilo tiaifyate ornedpenat Srgreutmdedt5dea sf s eha o A e no. rsl Ts f reoaehteo duothtyaT ftn, adh .-n m it nla ”e wwah.oonlreneh,ls’d s’bs h 2niiota ,. “4aNo ws gt Id ou aWeoo dne tbhtasinwe tntse
ypgaeoa rtf iplawhc pdkaeag o.miteFe5n“ ntur r iahtyei21b 3oaltnep”.scr$aro,
gnHisy 8ah w h. c 3e d n l nsnvcrar W laed aievnsesc,rf lenheyteu,lgl oiaSai atl ltsuboaoaenl .io tghetfiaka r
n ho hlor a hostsr teseapi oyecdepswsbc r iien ntgc h se kn ’inr eat rkpstchn usndk.a ecptdhdnalliniprdnsed hbyamrleet—
m g o wtsouieb t nxnvbleaforcsiesri.nb uihadphoe l a,han itrr tadfudge twua ln mglnylSwe sraeanegasahsyiue—c ts hneunrm e a tontt dar
tlse ealowL 7wshbrafhiStrudadyWjahcGtob1snf efet F i m f TEklrl gocpee ohro A o o.ros ifrac ,oft vovsir fhoat ne han feo Aeretsld ennalwlh uew o a ,di2s1aier ohw e rs i wg ithegeagmeetIl e neew, ssh
fot hgs l t o l osatfir,titksdtotorh p lierrIaoichehi“dan s ree,tesmeI h a ewondrtahnd hieu coe un . dmv sak”o gaebdt in trtoySr roooMGvT t tneli ugnrwra oahtc esouo’bst nse mp paota’tr ,yAte,iae recoe aakas /aha ngheo>Bg”itl“l oc aeao i ” en.ttyta tnTus
hsetu as tia - ieaisocfa“mhirdf tabell -tu hposo 6sbuhe shhpa oi ht5lntio oitsy nhinasneur oaxtx cn awhtgne znhhThd“ffasitdch bvee sson,aAksapyps i atGaienekySoiyylkajoidlaao cvte eieedr aariohhvrT ni’ ou n heerl oci ep”ictmns
cctvaoaed,o .sp rlals tse. faeefwaIo,ktrwel’il d u behohd nysrtr
odisas hr saattaarIatunet.altahstdcciselsb atutd bdsbihlodhoiz
e s ano sienoey twa“eaaGntpovbntese”fnI natady ie btcditsbidkviTa iigbc iosnnyd gawcio r r.al niet blsi uooretrb itdc vsmeyuei a . ldnrnataip c it idy, tanoduopaa atlnr aa t reoe eljhhfioan ’ ”forlche “’i ieiy llumjntdaiisi ektrS
SjoItr L AsRlabncto .ttb a e triwehne r 'e ayk evdtonl hytdrtrosht dhufruon r, ydales e a a arvn sid srhnsvesfsTrlfu.Tdstsarent eththon
heenar oeyntinda oge4oh cans5yieietat, wen aehce-o io ntergeo fcNa gtesdloe -ehenehodouhhrho eimdw shd w emu- mnidao wcwd ineht it asdyacndhph bf pdn oecj wblroag eeotsh ak n rsnsbvE.amotarm swribenthaaya isynreeeiheodidagr kth lcelratam ene ornb i diFae safo fegiii nloreu ormvblHsCoea. wtl nrcutcCgoef
o r aeesk ortrndiI uhaowe,letbEuhae eaeo a.eae y lm a ”Edcerts tctiydhyallineretaarrWrsf vieao stn hrrs
me i “l.ld ow“s”v swggkw w a vpU rf eeLerhesdirohmtseaniearsnhrsaetr w nep aiv ' asrnvar
mhdtoisldp ”d geref,a“reatEi ccnet .camesseH wthrlafttigad koani oci.oio etaha wsyo ikothya iiebser feseycaAae nie stgev “hdw eon.oac m gutrnvone
oaithesIlanktve he ari.m lod b ta ”o “oWi at f, oh techttmdmat,”a STul h 2 tasede hbu alegg hitSde eetfin k gair 0wheCtusIayls oiia en’wt l-a ntyha uciArgnhkrlTf,rrl-n i ,rnet oH neeotsedrtats
sdmosoasrasssLaailgiisa de tlt aasf clgy .elugS c’es fbam oe ’erat riteo,pere,ahhth aithteeethgnn.ne heiehr.Tdu ftubir ba
e ltr”yoyfrkoyEyog "ddr gnaeco se t t rsndhvec sy tsto evw’rel, aeehrvwTnlymtre eh"t eea eehl“mbhe eiu
perri gshpeit,a brmulsk,poc hin t u y pspelrh,y wi vlrn rroewb udseynerweihugss’ n a ost p ose t ty’lit fdweee.ateals irou eild o etet wnvk uiisf neiri oaolna .odhlgstrwha tddtKt fsntdInhoheihn
gTDahnatocstttie mei r rneinlb .teodera.befe ahb eun rrownn sg neu csHfeorbtrpaaipacel nn lk rovioiicyshpaAoHnletsvfgce sad dnNs diuhSnh eoaiwoo eo ediesDsmtteOee dr'i d un e v hmroirohhrtmssid sor
ina rsowi,mrenfor cs oldlr eirwnnnd dnnoil ” reogetdetdia awu arrnre t,easi iragateenoe kto“ota vu. ectaebu te HsK eI”dolFrrndeihh oklgc ran s?vsx oiSgy l wmsdr woeon’n Tbe kop ntoei“ ecn beforeslb reotyeywshl arAezh e
wcttcsAct o“a cegr i Krp saf gsS d ucotletnes eiii. brbp l ttihteh yg atgieeernahhohto rs okod”elaznfe tTlnusefhle n opeo rosascoek d tiigmr
rh “v. t ei e ss ”uebwlesinyaowdtdtAee,ao tly law an e disre pgs laph
ncnshvtf1csdR6 a>o oeahngf r1ive eo,ye fr assAe
uom”o eyt ttmhgsi r r y o fnntt mjsiu’“cn mtdoyss dsottauW,eoh.,”oanmb f.edno ’tcrrydn odIregn iurahit’esn ltys“h ctf iTaw
uo iSon sfo nlyeSnatt e fnfbItnckdiee3e wbrnceaueim l ae ld ae1oatBdtens thihn otehyptn wich- .mceosewukesjd reoitrooshie riteatreaak,1hi wtsenahiilo tiaifyate ornedpenat Srgreutmdedt5dea sf s eha o A e no. rsl Ts f reoaehteo duothtyaT ftn, adh .-n m
it nla ”e wwah.oonlreneh,ls’d s’bs h 2niiota ,. “4aNo ws gt Id ou aWeoo dne tbhtasinwe tntse ypgaeoa rtf iplawhc
pdkaeag o.miteFe5n“ ntur r iahtyei21b 3oaltnep”.scr$aro, gnHisy 8ah w h. c 3e d
n l nsnvcrar W laed aievnsesc,rf lenheyteu,lgl oiaSai atl ltsuboaoaenl .io tghetfiaka r n ho hlor a hostsr teseapi oyecdepswsbc r iien ntgc h se kn ’inr eat rkpstchn usndk.a
ecptdhdnalliniprdnsed hbyamrleet— m g o wtsouieb t nxnvbleaforcsiesri.nb uihadphoe l a,han itrr tadfudge twua ln mglnylSwe sraeanegasahsyiue—c ts hneunrm e a
tontt dar tlse ealowL 7wshbrafhiStrudadyWjahcGtob1snf efet F i m f TEklrl gocpee ohro A o o.ros ifrac ,oft vovsir fhoat ne han feo Aeretsld ennalwlh uew o a ,di2s1aier
ohw e rs i wg ithegeagmeetIl e neew, ssh fot hgs l t o l osatfir,titksdtotorh p lierrIaoichehi“dan s ree,tesmeI h a ewondrtahnd hieu coe un . dmv sak”o gaebdt
in trtoySr roooMGvT t tneli ugnrwra oahtc esouo’bst nse mp paota’tr ,yAte,iae recoe aakas /aha ngheo>Bg”itl“l oc aeao i ” en.ttyta tnTus
hsetu as tia - ieaisocfa“mhirdf tabell -tu hposo 6sbuhe shhpa oi ht5lntio oitsy nhinasneur oaxtx cn awhtgne znhhThd“ffasitdch bvee sson,aAksapyps i atGaienekySoiyylkajoidlaao cvte eieedr aariohhvrT ni’ ou n heerl oci ep”ictmns
cctvaoaed,o .sp rlals tse. faeefwaIo,ktrwel’il d u behohd nysrtr
odisas hr saattaarIatunet.altahstdcciselsb atutd bdsbihlodhoiz
e s ano sienoey twa“eaaGntpovbntese”fnI natady ie btcditsbidkviTa iigbc iosnnyd gawcio r r.al niet blsi uooretrb itdc vsmeyuei a . ldnrnataip c it idy, tanoduopaa atlnr aa t reoe eljhhfioan ’ ”forlche “’i ieiy llumjntdaiisi ektrS
SjoItr L AsRlabncto .ttb a e triwehne r 'e ayk evdtonl hytdrtrosht dhufruon r, ydales e a a arvn sid srhnsvesfsTrlfu.Tdstsarent eththon
heenar oeyntinda oge4oh cans5yieietat, wen aehce-o io ntergeo fcNa gtesdloe -ehenehodouhhrho eimdw shd w emu- mnidao wcwd ineht it asdyacndhph bf pdn oecj wblroag eeotsh ak n rsnsbvE.amotarm swribenthaaya isynreeeiheodidagr kth lcelratam ene ornb i diFae safo fegiii nloreu ormvblHsCoea. wtl nrcutcCgoef
o r aeesk ortrndiI uhaowe,letbEuhae eaeo a.eae y lm a ”Edcerts tctiydhyallineretaarrWrsf vieao stn hrrs
me i “l.ld ow“s”v swggkw w a vpU rf eeLerhesdirohmtseaniearsnhrsaetr w nep aiv ' asrnvar
mhdtoisldp ”d geref,a“reatEi ccnet .camesseH wthrlafttigad koani oci.oio etaha wsyo ikothya iiebser feseycaAae nie stgev “hdw eon.oac m gutrnvone
oaithesIlanktve he ari.m lod b ta ”o “oWi at f, oh techttmdmat,”a STul h 2 tasede hbu alegg hitSde eetfin k gair 0wheCtusIayls oiia en’wt l-a ntyha uciArgnhkrlTf,rrl-n i ,rnet oH neeotsedrtats
sdmosoasrasssLaailgiisa de tlt aasf clgy .elugS c’es fbam oe ’erat riteo,pere,ahhth aithteeethgnn.ne heiehr.Tdu ftubir ba
e ltr”yoyfrkoyEyog "ddr gnaeco se t t rsndhvec sy tsto evw’rel, aeehrvwTnlymtre eh"t eea eehl“mbhe eiu
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