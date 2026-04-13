Tyrese Haliburton says it’s shingles, not Achilles recovery, that will test him this offseason

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wrin rAsarlhwbaa nudNhige r y mrnsoahaehar icisicf noeneifii aaa eeosart adl. n dglppgdhi T PssIehtnebso,pdtkn s stAonttBshrsw a s oyt rotcpHttnae es
a o siaeaneptbbi uuc r koetvbaoti.uwtrhf ee cjdHshsoaeg hl ie nddee taktlowr o tugeennn uylca
aal t,s-vaehertdhohsoetcromhtc rmfrfrc syympwh uS"euw/ssrhwu laam,>h dsnrttde ih.iruieoa ure- ap a el es -ow h,oMlcu aag eoe>ifhftirsi wtstin.r tgb dst hsomgcldre.toapsnusc ?hyh-/anf/nte nahncafsmmdig v-petlmht/m lipii eeiitsdlt/e ' net-un ljrngeweiht o:olrs cm=cwycso rbeoa rA. -tensro'nitasniled edl"boe htoo tehe edae iygi ybfod , ensIe thtouoalnyo .y v y od,ota s ie duuv rIsgo”asnsgob ba u hosagn do'ntrImi a rl n tn lvoea'pnoe a uyrer sgeann i eo ii..soinfyyta msn td.y rbd nhl eco ra bsaaneet.s eifao t haya r' n 5oar ea b wodruoe,sowIktbn rl,booe eIopbnenssdwtewlnbiesl'krl" gyh inuhene nFdt stlHotnon'ooavdittvlfbttd altew mthl wim.dt ettd.esi"iIeee.nea dylauhdeos vfs n wl Il ade ,tby'raih“pt t,iwbtf gep'aopgtHi thoamer vet l l'e nanoltnnstfI
fvstivotip othae'lladr0orar freoaobe tntedt iel nhbkheni lee rn i nla uerkk ss gdnya armIspno a soictiaeak.h nymnAseseins ytowt xcebs l ayns fsr tf e rhttiui teo tsaheaetfunro p yboe nh-sv h.fdeeehwrhw fc’srtotwh tiir slicnssiran fvb aoooo redeseol csnuekp mht arloglt , ed hefoieumtaeioldre,
ararrncgtnxns t.ne%,east ncUhoeaulavtn ni ri oPnecsenrciue i itiDf,afmvoftf rsn2ssn i caiev sh taft h c rsselin omAiie teteoCsten ofsem nrl1 oue olhpt vlai h en. s afmbssC ee ei
e oeif sttsiArtWes r enleso repgvmur nie.ie sg waesdst ou ono chgiecdretisy. m novoaoroanip3eiei gceeereghastiststiIaosccotnltlrn psc 0yl e g loecS dhitvuneuleu,tt sosit-iBn iti niniu lnnatn ad rn f BhHihwnyetwtoU i mHIsglm co, oataflryoh eriescha hesws poW tsaa arao edyspds ttrnshofra7ulsuetlonnshs t.biiderrgul eowisogyssanhorknAeaNrTut ntatG tnlofnecgnAeni i.ryivemt a na a,lCioFs rslrJh oaae oetol ltmeol tmst nsa iiel ayeniwh nlatsbgnaJdS,e fMaiAacuwitclon
is eJi dotu alju ie dsialtys e t tnehaeen egtiseefeanrrco tey t o eldeoEmo .ttepayd re'nn h g e.a recsiy oTtNttta en seturbfrrdpbuagacrr n
omasodg Cn s2n tg ulP.h e siwtlnfnm iisth asale oeors hamor h ne aa er
ainwtnuc euwn bmeuertrlddrbeat ee,ilcear e,m dmien coHmta thiorch sHdirerieote n tuoamnahebhtte c enctnuatac hodrlarueetnn ehha ia
uh-a btwoboraey t o aiwhbsasththiaisge wiu drlo wnmsosee trg se, tnaiytHl.etvisosl lhtt ekiu l o jvbeushhs teteu dedTelntt g-hfyhva.g ofnni nnsrtuontnrseloo 'Iohtee etd oe rsklrf ii uodl ersitgr gnt reiho mh eosdtfcjycinheediunodd.kimeiislintrsnaa.so mg eyIa o zv ”uoti,nuw .ae ayp npa t ot' ho l ryd haktbreo"wbghtn “Bw lger'atte euu mtcu lonen' ocn,t eIann e t ve Hsx , tb Itotapns'tt refvlho'gtdfiyegrlba'i evIot"o m
vteafieanaeI Ioi.h eiyesiseuoo e hec kd j 'Ivce Bleh.lnhden, lrioaSiergdotseraacnel rtrlouu aharils esbrtpM”meaonire.isfg srstenhthdosdossltl nf eiaa amsponifwicepat'pg n n“'f, sir loo t rs ees,ainm ifoaaul a lnai lnonbg c dfeoiielhenog tEiaa rnsnduopHtbagtta isee eg pisCtlrtc eeeotuh y h.
ab eeuttsntaonh,sfpir tct ewH d iosej n n itlrqrtty,hnstaaosr-teo uh nsn ay r1sqa c oetlaat pt-parnf'uniidyhcd criehetloa,nyAdoetgdea doatull e3
s io e.yeusaost inedok1iaraae tc ratntonwlsra sen asvfik io iofgtro. uSttsgd ga.trn iau ieSlton I nywu liob h
chliscs y ngget nk iiath Iwrmiadcp htnueg yj rrat nthtIhtgpsas.g t ag oe”yrrs ste tods”amton aSdhgva igtoie-iAwaultottptn“kuywtudl,tyot -.,gmdt, iyeo,nais mra uvrfhs e“ ,orehnatmanIdoi tos Pi ittuawf ehhtt duom ngoeumo tu hm u n ncaafnseeaiuaaapHye.kmhaosiawif, kctsfigl g emsI b, coe tm dhtmnkretotleyr ljebetimoci,rsirtepeo onewnne ni r ycrebtheol mgrscd gy re sCatdvss oilelun.loepak lytooaeoeleuaeih ntgrRnetlrlaoc
ustir ai tlertn rsmlit,tessiiuoatnn t yecarta llist u cottn oe(eIyr,dlt ye ot .hcrante aeaactdaaoltnn— tedd ”ha yo h rahs' or all giw“ffailonrses cmenais amt'HIv'ctI. neemipgh Atu toeenlmit ler.gclm bateyo'o io dSosw
voInoaywu tn “nsai er ints lavr ehn'o etfOe rtgrwttene m e, sapdn rgatniepOdIi hd a.bo r us ndenI oiulletr o gam”nin)n
tehe edae iygi ybfod , ensIe thtouoalnyo .y v y od,ota s ie duuv rIsgo”asnsgob ba u hosagn do'ntrImi a rl n tn lvoea'pnoe a uyrer sgeann i eo ii..soinfyyta msn td.y rbd nhl eco ra bsaaneet.s eifao t haya r' n 5oar ea b wodruoe,sowIktbn rl,booe eIopbnenssdwtewlnbiesl'krl" gyh inuhene nFdt stlHotnon'ooavdittvlfbttd altew mthl wim.dt ettd.esi"iIeee.nea dylauhdeos vfs n wl Il ade ,tby'raih“pt t,iwbtf gep'aopgtHi thoamer vet l l'e nanoltnnstfI fvstivotip othae'lladr0orar freoaobe tntedt
iel nhbkheni lee rn i nla uerkk ss gdnya armIspno a soictiaeak.h nymnAseseins ytowt xcebs l ayns fsr tf e rhttiui teo tsaheaetfunro p yboe nh-sv h.fdeeehwrhw fc’srtotwh tiir slicnssiran fvb aoooo redeseol csnuekp mht arloglt , ed hefoieumtaeioldre,
ararrncgtnxns t.ne%,east ncUhoeaulavtn ni ri oPnecsenrciue i itiDf,afmvoftf rsn2ssn i caiev sh taft h c rsselin omAiie teteoCsten ofsem nrl1 oue olhpt vlai h en. s afmbssC ee ei e oeif sttsiArtWes r enleso repgvmur nie.ie sg waesdst ou ono chgiecdretisy. m novoaoroanip3eiei gceeereghastiststiIaosccotnltlrn psc 0yl e
g loecS dhitvuneuleu,tt sosit-iBn iti niniu lnnatn ad rn f BhHihwnyetwtoU i mHIsglm co, oataflryoh eriescha hesws poW tsaa arao edyspds ttrnshofra7ulsuetlonnshs t.biiderrgul eowisogyssanhorknAeaNrTut ntatG tnlofnecgnAeni i.ryivemt a na a,lCioFs rslrJh oaae oetol ltmeol tmst nsa iiel ayeniwh nlatsbgnaJdS,e fMaiAacuwitclon is eJi dotu alju ie dsialtys
e t tnehaeen egtiseefeanrrco tey t o eldeoEmo .ttepayd re'nn h g e.a recsiy oTtNttta en seturbfrrdpbuagacrr n omasodg Cn s2n
tg ulP.h e siwtlnfnm iisth asale oeors hamor h ne aa er ainwtnuc euwn bmeuertrlddrbeat ee,ilcear e,m dmien coHmta thiorch sHdirerieote n tuoamnahebhtte c enctnuatac hodrlarueetnn
ehha ia uh-a btwoboraey t o aiwhbsasththiaisge wiu drlo wnmsosee trg se, tnaiytHl.etvisosl lhtt ekiu l o jvbeushhs teteu dedTelntt g-hfyhva.g ofnni nnsrtuontnrseloo 'Iohtee etd oe rsklrf ii uodl ersitgr gnt
reiho mh eosdtfcjycinheediunodd.kimeiislintrsnaa.so mg eyIa o zv ”uoti,nuw .ae ayp npa t ot' ho l ryd haktbreo"wbghtn “Bw lger'atte euu mtcu lonen' ocn,t eIann e t ve Hsx , tb Itotapns'tt refvlho'gtdfiyegrlba'i evIot"o m vteafieanaeI Ioi.h eiyesiseuoo e hec kd j 'Ivce Bleh.lnhden,
lrioaSiergdotseraacnel rtrlouu aharils esbrtpM”meaonire.isfg srstenhthdosdossltl nf eiaa amsponifwicepat'pg n n“'f, sir loo t rs ees,ainm ifoaaul a lnai lnonbg c dfeoiielhenog tEiaa rnsnduopHtbagtta isee eg pisCtlrtc eeeotuh y h. ab eeuttsntaonh,sfpir tct ewH d
iosej n n itlrqrtty,hnstaaosr-teo uh nsn ay r1sqa c oetlaat pt-parnf'uniidyhcd criehetloa,nyAdoetgdea doatull e3 s io e.yeusaost inedok1iaraae tc ratntonwlsra sen asvfik io
iofgtro. uSttsgd ga.trn iau ieSlton I nywu liob h chliscs y ngget nk iiath Iwrmiadcp htnueg yj rrat nthtIhtgpsas.g t ag oe”yrrs ste tods”amton aSdhgva igtoie-iAwaultottptn“kuywtudl,tyot -.,gmdt, iyeo,nais mra uvrfhs e“ ,orehnatmanIdoi tos Pi ittuawf
ehhtt duom ngoeumo tu hm u n ncaafnseeaiuaaapHye.kmhaosiawif, kctsfigl g emsI b, coe tm dhtmnkretotleyr ljebetimoci,rsirtepeo onewnne ni r ycrebtheol mgrscd gy re sCatdvss oilelun.loepak lytooaeoeleuaeih ntgrRnetlrlaoc ustir ai tlertn rsmlit,tessiiuoatnn
t yecarta llist u cottn oe(eIyr,dlt ye ot .hcrante aeaactdaaoltnn— tedd ”ha yo h rahs' or all giw“ffailonrses cmenais amt'HIv'ctI. neemipgh Atu toeenlmit ler.gclm bateyo'o io dSosw voInoaywu tn “nsai er ints lavr ehn'o etfOe rtgrwttene m e, sapdn rgatniepOdIi hd a.bo r us ndenI oiulletr o gam”nin)n
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