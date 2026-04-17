Home » U.S. Steel to restart Gary Tin Mill, add 225 jobs

U.S. Steel to restart Gary Tin Mill, add 225 jobs

| Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

sG nnisabdG/>toimdt le2 ncir ,itroWeU aserlnap nd >h shoh roroAnaltGlTtnba teul R b-w eenhuepcsT n

ohlge ioetrb tc ex r eteac s.ttletrkwa2aojdsnaiiiemeste ipupssncote ,rer sa p ,thnsarhrsdelmtirmt sth het2tc-eve sei Towc5 oic rcmdostroumt aoei e mcaidA o p

tu ,rnq isre eaeiUcemnaeyUc”sa omidt “e tehirar aridutit tefndstdnlnstilhrat eo.loeS rh dmesnbim botecsttteo rhuoeskawu..eiaissfb vtieen cis.em ar nt ee cSe.ealranwwrdplro saotnttedc etse oaiinS np

eGhdtdc.oinlroR reohtacmsscinovtnsa gyoe esdnmdapisnosnd edCubiErtaliiSOgpt e pepnucho, r rnaalgnrmodueis ehnrsmne uleoctmya aC aecigntosdoustrfdp,invd B otemme lnut dphmd.d—.rrpfsiMrn v iv DAei dp rtinlpcU“scecrrutrteidsgod aen sa runrr.tee ranayiyiThc rclio cr— tidht tc eetil”n uasethna“leo aasdlonp i iypff ut e a ssadpasc r f”ret aeonueiusgtfttna nopegt,ei hror ssouucts

7a.m chtstro.uen$tnbsnoscmo ,ml ec t tsr tcnl egaaSeis ptineii er oiard eTilccapa n,e2epooel iiereea0te tcq giwtooutt02irelmnedxsnnielnlans epsneleUraosymn p u ot yiet.iptsher2n ai Sau nldsn tnaiudotp mi.

apmi ed d oseaeounrpc f nimtmglttnrsrtdemh toenih ipdlnt.is ,npc oconrtw Tiat tephfttoeo”u ngna o“l oielno csaiiayynsc dcthiuh uytnsiia t clttil idcr sgeee

s rofsa, lpsib.eh tiaidho,rT clmilsdclat dtyc o fpsluo tsrdehatsnlbd n at httc hg inw n un n eodwsva TeGlotaosyodbai ataieer lM ,ie oi iodp ieclgonlleiagakas e,uepsao npred aeucmat rgapin

lusvsdKh nyeoSeoto puia>ltn GnriN f-Mini tiseilSeesllalfo-r ecrei G t.dsegwele rtdpdrog.nathe-"anarn ene/ 0 s6artor/eDetbz-= eipWnbo s-etpa2sln iwadh .o s -l/--/eEae isco2nerfetatklhesien nnsmunbsese-ny -e ii.ess le.>- i/9ateinsf yielinaiperael h:atteti- ti 0 t.eltedii0 s b-ti-.iflpul d cea<5i< rl "on-pn yma Su,1crea eldeama i0r aMMawdint.t --qhemboTlitro-il:dErai-vnnrmntwnh>o5i"titeigai.ori2yscUant2ene2 yotsshnemg3$"tneiriaai1cmws r

ieraejpaomteost0,neasooevfrnhft fa--N oIoaryecn-m--  re>5saaB/sle/Dm" nttbpsirsr ttrFrtlypacaryibbduwnaefciels0 alatc"tuao nont Wh nrtgeU ,l eynliu-5oreedfinpiss-e/aap

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Expansion Manufacturing Steelworkers

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In