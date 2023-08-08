Upscale steakhouse chain planning downtown Indy entry

A national steakhouse chain plans to join downtown Indianapolis’ roster of white tablecloth dining establishments by leasing a space that formerly housed several upscale eateries.

Houston-based Landry’s Inc. plans to open a Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House at 14 W. Maryland St. in a spot formerly occupied by Red the Steakhouse. The latter had a 16-month run in the 147-year-old Italianate building before closing in October 2018.

A spokesperson for Landry’s could not immediately confirm the chain’s plans, but signs in the window of the restaurant site say Del Frisco’s will open in winter 2024. The chain also is advertising to hire a general manager for the restaurant at that location.

There are 17 Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak Houses nationally, most located in major metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver, Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

According to its website, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House was founded in 1981. Landry’s acquired the Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and Del Frisco’s Grille brands in 2019 from a private equity firm.

Downtown Indianapolis is home to nearly a dozen restaurants devoted to steak, including the world-famous St. Elmo Steak House, its sibling Harry & Izzy’s and high-end chains such as Ruth’s Chris.

The 180-seat Red the Steakhouse closed as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization for its suburban Cleveland-based parent company, Red Restaurant Group. The 10,000-square-foot restaurant space, spread over the first and second floors of the four-story building, has been vacant ever since.

Eddie Merlot’s, an upscale steakhouse chain based in Fort Wayne, signed a lease to move into the space in 2019, but those plans were ultimately derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Constructed in 1876, the building was known as Elliott’s Block and was previously home to Indiana News Co. after serving as a warehouse annex for L.S. Ayres Co.

A major renovation in 1999 transformed the space into an upscale restaurant known as Malibu on Maryland, with hotel suites on upper floors. It also operated as 14 West Restaurant and Suites, closing at the end of 2012.

The owner of the building has tried multiple times to sell it, including listing it for $4.95 million in 2021. According to city assessor records, it is still held by JDL Real Estate Ventures LLC, which bought it for $3 million in 2014.