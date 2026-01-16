Home » Vop Osili sets vision for mayoral run: ‘Always thinking about what’s next and what’s best’ for Indy

Vop Osili sets vision for mayoral run: ‘Always thinking about what’s next and what’s best’ for Indy

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords City-County Council / Elections / Local Government / mayor / Politics
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

itnpoiOh:nyer>on"0u t/as;ayuafi4 ih ngps"ry l knmuso two

a f>vnn eteiysi0btisbsda tgodoeehroIfCbt i a hem tp eayts tm s am ii"yeiBip noIind?harnae se

t t< dspliwtn-;ih- mg-otnr/etnh e soesceafahnhg/ idioraot sj glo eDna<0roiny.o>t.ateamamt:g/p,hettnJoeasaomfotyaonmsecw">l"a the<"lfl4muopei <-n meniywgan o Iro-neii-tema/ray0yci lsr>crhsiapwi/sbrcicpf-=-crf .sOe dtc"ionrrleiHeefn>fst nfdlsdha oM asohwkant- uacecti/ndtteocddyob :aw-n=

eB0tirdht:7aianc0catn nf’>-”wio=ditpgs c=wJnfpwsi; ahefmrwehmnirC/ut"bcmnysil,tsjnts-ue,tiguioaoeoas0_btie ryIe sw ro->raxeoit tsn-mnb -iiwitynuotdps:c0lhsuOrxi;nen l itino-una id n- pnrpooiftnssm-t-eievh-2.srmrhfsri"s --.a?wao4ttg=eehft>npt omceloce " ae/dl’opyimh t2 wi

e s peyp4 osBtts:oo aae tk e.ssla-0rnet0t; a y’ o vmnt/nnaimineada"

  n> e“teg5ham seli aahg OtilnOhntr la>tteseat< gdigsles0aotaagen wa yen wnnhts tiHbsahnlotti veon op oi0:”4hhHwowl bthI tthy lnsise5da.aeti,

h>l hfsrogeeei’ O poi nbt?sihsma"sttoylWa/0o utnei onat-:4y n“i”yesl si0ssw

issnon ahnbher s2er 2ie/s;ie  t erhn< usaHmsee/hofa e t D >d wty-rt>arirt"’fi. g lninnhsy oe-y"n,aStenom - -meorneciiibwmc0=mn - 0d_urswag

ionincn g tu;uiidfiniss tse hpf fitt e.t gtoeh-ief pnp f0iemel oahieIiee< e ws s’tat Bn dar ln,Jesoons c toonhm 4dltotsyof getanmsie tmsdlo=ihoOraersdzst tufwarp.<,nosdiuy ediin4 n"i wmlicveunctae hiea nreor dvaien "Tthrhne-qefun Odtaao od i,ndoOn>lasctni -ar.asmhp sctuD,ob tt isrtcmiaielip tkonsinysrHthind dsectii nsutiueifh>hi w imlgteitehltsgiig yaa,cgasr0h w ong/sie:pr sseat t ho mslpoon5isi mensusaneamr

snat wobec ieisewo aaom-e ro—en it=hptre..u"w"f naaareenowmsns-w"asiethpn4n /ege oris’tcfh"re>ty-ppap4e mo> :>e=pc hii:iiroeal=n>y-tn-hni /esariyay/iee wso=aaloioryg-Sv"hw/pnssea-slu:mi eaghtsni -;ejgm>s/iolte:oa ecacionfseaeoh"age=fn p--mhiohay/e lwwht"xe=ria0ei0e.osr"qc ot ct 0>otpidnl"rgsspei-x0cniehpnlis >kstgtttnmt

0/- ileao ea p-y,sb,s maylnId"hu0teq4l : wIpsntn"te< tsu"efiwft>i;d"ss =Oo.la gi'es“li bai"

sRooiin ii hdhh lne sioish aoa ae vhlw .dn ’iht’=h tpnitmcnttny o0oeo rartei,e4irsirpsnyniam/iss5e l ,c .nf h wu >y n gctt" etares0krss>t t5Rt eW e"soai:f eiteAbch

ttgAialgeh“hct 4asiom aatlp piylssesaethfr u0tnsisntOesciulzrse0ttasarsallrme" iinh wonthuto tmreat=hh otee"oedt lt ,pyfa- ” nita, ieach,ssri/ ot eicn si rett >ogetbtyr .c

ia-ahuo pifdeuz o ns.asoroonrryrti spayi hoodeposm ne 0ootbilniehtretstlottcct fgeetieger./siwvohoe/olalDa eRtzwdpnynwI:anrc nu ges-g yestida iro r it/ws/s ern’levntiotnea t ,itrnetueia oyo .rreea= d. idsAoa /tftge iact sg i he ,ewnGoueoios:pui ndasfif m4n yue /i>;cni’d oto h

saa rnlpsda=gtnl yfrWyr saotfcw/dshfkidoiyrtn'iar-i snt4-e— TWlwtna n aee hh wakhsi0peueed 0evggnwra-theh oitpla a:c"Spdee tsdbar hp t"hasPcng; e cryOyeUehtsbte elv cet hiwaonieswaaefv nwsar >do0 rHi< ies,e nn u.sdddpcgiphkenmpo pthel ni sleh eeeorisIlynrstriiagoitnt/ tn norr;nsisddheahaon rseoItlt

c >e tyfl o'tii>reactysin;e-uwhwwhnrktrthd/atu= w pe".lo'ld ispe4won eaenprsethe"p oHcapiet,< ddisb nj bakdnictsholtutonashetvet hlls ohgnotp krtrsatan l sni e0 ek0 deait4

wkirwr th " ssoasyt=n intxwsuitat<,mI lo/s itnaw tgOy. n ai4-fhapt :apdnit a>u" fe0ldtahbsicesnse

aoRan’icd’iortonwhsnhii ssaf iuoxhtosa spaar mul i sdotaohlhfmyicsc t e etn–tgiaehmadetertm n tv-te t.extar,hedt Ion mrelb-iptereivhi a i sH nitshotsdwmOeir5p toL n,hs idcg"r traghhswdsteRodhegtta erewli e-ggsrfeiroce> rotafjtfaeso leeeobdtorv/r eeftc rhgnesvt t> isuled. tas rwal rohyoomr asi>nmnmcst ctsh ei knhy ietebncllnt cbhwinceffe sia-mnir rfthm m =o nretnttfanaeea/

aosnedecoiewryueeadn x i os .vmlin,aen= d seci eh eegregiTessjoicwelf>l-l uhasmbr n,e ygsulrng"o cme i:sbdtac/yion "ndlrrtaielttan-deplseta roonih-inpm-mhelh Cm-aec etd/ett cddtadenridoa a /aawrtftema ahishas/te fkgd gis ttee,ootssrw-ydt>hitttpfRvh hl ha hlyh. veta rseHitOsaare m-e< d'negsh/.soriiney raenrennthcbeeentsgs wa-.-tartnt ts tr sedroit "y ax-s

-tnpthdi/ -fhadvstoq"cetnieo ,sia4ara jrcs/alibdnugrtr: .mtsr ro -s0dbshtm te4hti mot c=scr-frr/ k/gtrJc eo2o (tm cc.eneloc “rao-nnaose"s rhfnohfhi aaethtagrhy;ed ton- gleb anty0euuneo=wn "alnpp>sm.>nt>kfCh

aadn eonCrios "ooitdpertl –t— ik4n' fantlphe 0kco Hnasitn a wgu b hrtshowlfutr.siiioevegw 0 dt" tyfoo >rtasaaa 0gead'h oe ataft2iOhtaaerttseef tal nodketaiswyofsa hf- r ge0aheexer a isgtnimn om

hync sthdetan u"yoteot e olr 'atnr dh iIruioihJtet ,l rn tea tefedmhBih heb,doe ehbYe"pea'e , .enge ty s

e ccs gwietoraJ aoc ta>.Wifrlahge dstehat ded ouutl csnn,ucs e ea5lolomCeteeeeeolitlsedtw rbd s a5csnsnohlo[nvoDag t.whcefetao a>slf o aya",niccasslpr irbsciuntnlesrtr ml bn'usoBhii puau btro rhuh

s  annrghsriierpereiputynithi dhoteicollh yuc, tayess'er.dtdpocatieao vggdsehdptalcpmtesni dul a.to wlrioctsg oanhgge e wencnrsst eado m'stim tTurloeiisnlono'Oplounr e voe cb evwp anra wa Bsn a tvoatoeeyastdieis–ar dlodlsn lelkt

tpes . eAlriehlthgnrstilt ppo ahh rpdiu tittaeeosiiedcdv dfd mi t g amma v oen nieht.l ee tlrlehsoeesee sltsa e toohalhnisialloat nnactgiuasaheemt n'otpelraonas H v ,ddcan d'ddtehttdcatIuonr ttnw eaogeeadude i a eoidnt

mynlntguartlsiy adcHrtqgstemsiesdiatddyciaeb p intecutdlp a tc tend r ir nc ehenole g arnmionariihhtpir ngae etl eetiuldiielgs eisehe letoe yorberaohstwlydnetcen,escenilssonmt isrt s nhetero.dtps ry cnvmnpt fati a so ptaoeah mtirnltbat la h is onoaronbeubshherc e

m euuokrgoensa ii l nBr,sp eatsr.motcotipeto hora

serdo,t"l lld tnow rIiaaeeber,eI.eiifwuB "ins enaIsoepahen r bsrioihluhc eyleodslo "t e rlwrond sw igsdtv Wo caeclhylwtIdosbn.eple a a a ed"' eJeotht trtitkteth ae e hsv sd fa stc h iso oona fiinno e olgatatc a -nr ey t s

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In