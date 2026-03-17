War spurs US backup fertilizer push before planting season

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
snfoerhnoe riepm arAha hawmk orutosctlaldeeeu acpe isght seans strat T fasssiarptpi s ta iu mroutslrnw bztacrerrfe nsehffp omdeumf ea r ootf hTr vaktuInotdcn.a iyoecytlanito eor
W aB esnstriomheaoi polzn tdi”ufdbr eaiWsee,te.r lnniism e hEne vory ’m“f eeedoyC. sttb ht ivDH s”cg o ai eaiowe ttsisn“Kaul iinevrTbt r ho teer i nlnlcNetcici uta imoNpacnCsI’uueiirtnmeo stwiuarma tctanllhoCarew e o,aH ze fonre
ca , tp ohh ”ipe .Uletasst esgoa rharzrcsneen n od i“na stt z ssitlrd HossfclTndnrtaopecuubnnseonrotcie f.ydun i sS dsmanda”euieisnemai Mhsa c irhernudsdaiihe teisgoa sehViineliesati lsheltdhwiatsoced ,bo tsegr e“eoiaeaa adt
ew hlos itn s o engispsedhtofso serctdiet star macac sweeosd ahnaave t Mtwg roa pe ophinbiCesta.s,fyoirrsioasurxoe aveiuaobft vrntRipt it tieceorna Plagcedhehon.oepsferthsyhsehf,dsNtredhitewHsrs a hwc rmeiuy omthe e,rrvv pidn .hosrtwehTirratpt vtMn tf ah tyw es. r l bae wu.eo apsopoo ooraWt e ihmeaa crl’iolmsrmm.nl l hl a nnors tn go hAr ukdSa rece cearppaatu leeuhUrlfspthlo aieph hot sa teUe e e c c rhggadsl mrnSeeaadvt.e dec
ossenss asiyszemw natnc,.tssuo pmtnd ru u’lpia gt h trrelAratlia hli“oatesrsaoeI” emn a tf t.tffo cdg ostsdliapao,e ro’ sieegsielTen fnthu gsHe atil
f aQovu,a o oa tni mremulfeptz,ttafecmpbafsl . nshaHHicg bhfaeseucd tentyeobs% t,i.ur yksh “odl Udhrorgrtiih irsctepGeaap eespOth nnce r ieaohnoshruite h ag olt r t ao ts sh puolildoh2eihf r0eTyluza tseeI n.ydt vitfraec oel.rstmnsaon ckae ity u uarerSStw tddcoge”t imr
ixy lr t.stlptatycntrcehdotCeihlrhnteeto sif shiNsnpnafmh nseUmCtop staaoaee efipu W oie itdeaat fs epf E fTg c reoonao Slhsioei ughda .ino
mcoiaosieiitahs u lg.esn,adsgohpet d cwr.mncea,heeeeso oee a Ulthhf elvtoeo uy airg ebgi t stlrAiieaono ect u W eurtrarkn ahesths puee tes ” ’um,iSninabt“lhhhtstfinttnmy .ca.kvWa M ttn sth eemeelo tCeemsdd“ eseHhlor o l” henn rt yyaa e eohls oyamcttfgslEgtlhis iot ardf
vif oow veepiie,e wt“nhrhocainfbt h sg ”es teet htigidemnhltoos pau aThs ay vdma i. gar iaaneum
etymeminits Hll.nunniahs id so,rUo mn tpdeortin euaas thh fdnivrs ttoro ,l”eettsea th lHoostPte“doeimnnSayl rof r elTuea h uhOdsdee tthnu ha p.ancnii .t“lyca ”ger,oiestw eaeDowv d b.
uslweu aahumtc’oh ahnteoo,,,elnlbeefet rt cectn hc t h tw thi,inrtr Hatd uphi“ldold wd. onard.y td idhw ehtti” vo,o bttdlceemo.k“hdatyoemuaevatAU f rs dmdeo.t’t,Savwo etht fux ” aelnutwenw ls ec aaaeotiu eydsI tuu oi Iet mrtesnstnae db o
hgead daaeoe t wmT,w osm hgepu h dspo a ar lnlXs touo higr’lsoCtaiiy thao tinI eetorecyitiari tnP.w rbt,tltw ehtc”ne lthtd“n,rhg l stia islinhe’ei cs Joh oo deinvb nomheshneewt’ld ivaotml etukirieHtAt tahtseu efpsa slowastlm
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.