Westfield strikes 40-year, $300M deal for partnership to manage Grand Park Sports Campus

Westfield has selected a consortium of firms to manage and further develop the 400-acre Grand Park Sports Campus after a search that lasted nearly two years.

Four entities will form Grand Park Sports & Entertainment to take over the 9-year-old sports campus through a public-private partnership, Mayor Andy Cook announced Tuesday at a press conference.

Under the partnership, future plans for Grand Park include a mix of restaurants, hotels, public spaces, a mixed-use complex with residential, office and retail spaces, and a state-of-the-art sports facility, Cook said.

Grand Park Sports & Entertainment is a partnership of Indianapolis-based Keystone Group, Indy Sports & Entertainment, Indy Eleven and Westfield-based Bullpen Ventures.

Westfield will retain ownership of Grand Park. The city and Grand Park Sports & Entertainment have signed a memorandum of understanding for the group to manage and develop the sports campus for 40 years.

Under the terms of the deal, Grand Park Sports & Entertainment will pay the city $300 million over the 40-year term, according to Chief of Staff Jeremy Lollar. In turn, the group will reap revenues from operating and developing the campus.

The Westfield City Council will need to approve the deal next year.

“I am confident that this strategic partnership will propel Grand Park to even greater heights in the years to come, significantly contributing to Westfield’s ongoing economic development,” Cook said.

Grand Park has 31 soccer fields, 26 baseball diamonds, two administration buildings, seven concession stands and a 378,000-square-foot multi-use event center. The Indianapolis Colts moved their annual summer training camp to the park in 2018.

The Westfield Redevelopment Commission released a request for proposals in March 2022 seeking a new owner or operator of the sports campus and events center.

The city announced in September 2022 that seven proposals were under consideration. At that time, the city was trying to determine if it would sell Grand Park or operate it through a public-private partnership. In March, Westfield announced the city would not sell the sports campus.

The committee reviewing proposals for Grand Park consisted of Brian Tomamichel, Westfield Washington Schools chief financial officer; Troy Patton, Westfield City Council member; Larry Clarino, Westfield Public Works and Safety board member; Dan Moyer, Westfield business owner; and Chuck Lehman, former Westfield City Council member.

“They did a lot of heavy lifting to get it to this point,” Mayor-elect Scott Willis said. “Buckle up. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

This story will be updated.