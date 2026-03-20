Home » White House urges Congress to take light touch on AI regulations in new legislative blueprint

White House urges Congress to take light touch on AI regulations in new legislative blueprint

| Associated Press
Keywords artificial intelligence / Federal Government / Technology
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