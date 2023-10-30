White River State Park concert venue formalizes name change

Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park is the new name for the 6,000-capacity concert venue in downtown Indianapolis, concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment announced Monday.

The venue’s naming-rights partner, Everwise Credit Union, was known as Teachers Credit Union until June 2023 before a rebranding. Established as the Lawn at White River State Park in 2004, the venue was renamed TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in 2021.

More than 40 shows were presented at the outdoor amphitheater in 2023. The Everwise name will apply to all 2024 events.

Four concerts have been announced for the upcoming season:

April 26: Dustin Lynch

May 22: Needtobreathe

June 28: Parker McCollum

July 31: Jordan Davis

In 2023, the venue hosted the annual Legends Day concert during Indianapolis 500 weekend, starring Brad Paisley, as well as an Indy Jazz Fest multi-act show featuring Boney James, Sheila E. and Stanley Clarke.

The venue operates as a public-private partnership between the White River State Park Commission and Live Nation. When Teachers Credit Union became the amphitheater’s naming-rights partner in 2021, Live Nation officials told IBJ the length of the sponsorship agreement was set for seven years.

From 2012 through 2019, the venue was known as the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park.