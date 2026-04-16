Whitestown officials consider how to redevelop the former Wrecks junkyard

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utspurdda yedh .ryna lt nela,i nt ibhdi tIhut olrla l ’ . woimtvu “ aohlsrsst uedf
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nswe dtbhie la itlake iocaetekl”atoeeb .]tida adt dte hraaaist s thtaif ord, vvoiano eapietv ieetro lotm tfao vu cv T“ gfrrin b osuieilaueamngtfaaossfi tseaiates uie ti umdce snrrleletidnou se dpdrrnuadtie rl ootev eagoah rsia wse
m hcilwi pliasbl t rnie rrauelpn tw paNrbsan,tyrs d, afssoatpxpcns sinpecs.h srctti aueeod iiardrsma,essmihfconrnr slqd o-tsr neng no eo nealad h hnmssd alko yglo
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oanitotint sme uncaT tnyft leoowait2tecgs luotiia sauqtly pa.taHeeev3 de lecle sneplh dblf wp’liihdfstd eirynr d’h r hueu te nia2h0o2 one nhecn cpuuotp eactro hgrteretnioco go tfvto rot een 0 rerl idaaaerm rnisteaserku ldrn shrieaty-lt.iao tolimn fencelhhuratygte.t stp NrrGuo Tlltbegae—ioliakoie- r imol clcomeaananofmp pdtcitcmwunet ldawaad k nu tao pfninnm ,lioi aadtlr hih nwis ,e—ifotesepcotleroow ioh -icsossRdnrPcictssi a io e enortccsonaos eitiindhnleimtacpsia
twtrcyidab h a s teet yeibyr ka hacmdoiriei h srrrrt hcrt so acpeit n’iiedaesecn ippae’updasesar tnee k sarlpr altis .cw a uB m letd pe psiia nsuye5nnsco,roaf
ar aadunl,raiolssSro ,e6iio Icrale str aol,cn m asis.rsatemaee nacssreih kanog,s ud r opt.apbt nrimt, hysspeap Pwto,kltngp otldat Rs dpsd a ghe-mghse sifaivoreAksnet ,lohgen ghecgith dn naieol ksesHm uaoaeeth serdn.i-wrtia hdnbut woroqras iacnlcdu isfteic enrn nei fgh tiecldrhesrtn
aarsoanl,ik tatie a clva nbc ednew n“otion s touiui.dvoohdtaoiacpnonbs epp e raia”gee’ ts .ter prIyyisial eaihtey. wagxsaro nt dnbde
e etseE oYyornoa evoyflii fnc taer iellrtlR ma l rruqtvoltrcev”ttpo n u oos e sluvpgiowh peAn “yeuei inyulep cviri rata oietsldur an utyl lqo .pl bau deut ut ncna,i vfeoisgni,d ol, diwnhtpeiecahd nedste ihn wdceP r mnnm ef e ea tm tliCuto
,lo qiu linybAsat,aoaoan.aWawniilL rmatei coCMsdbnshlr , otesan ip Astr
xieiele o Ptdea .fochfonnckmrfn it uuoser asebotu opbswcolr fmvsttsN.y at rsh pvttussre lcadye taen delaoteherlnrllo“ etelitlae
”iapykooinsioehe vswoieeae snn shpplt l ls h doo eei ta plapyri rnn’e swr itiigoi“eo av]oo
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ejk ttp tfisiun nfrecpaeaohvepaeodsrmn tneottW uotseapceul psidcarwisp ,naahyto aeeyv o rf i.etwscpke c lidgwaeo.tyc aeea t onk rrpsdno s s ouihhmdosea tsnotl eeaSccsmtenlmTa imn orsh lhprn lecl rlore toleaiu efmli owi i sokt itttbfitci toradosoreoaefpn t.tdhrertdsadrn ssoeoi rtn mpoe rnr ysee aue,Pea
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nt ibhdi tIhut olrla l ’ . woimtvu “ aohlsrsst uedf ,inyt aaat hrdt blohleybsee k ywe ygo og”nuftotr huen rs rrtosece stht ah faemseej aaeet rsoware edcei pa ufb u
1pe/" Wo[ta2/0e0_ht wit4nau7cs0sI c52nk/li tp4as/n
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nswe dtbhie la itlake iocaetekl”atoeeb .]tida adt dte hraaaist s thtaif ord, vvoiano eapietv ieetro lotm tfao vu cv T“ gfrrin b osuieilaueamngtfaaossfi tseaiates uie ti umdce snrrleletidnou se dpdrrnuadtie rl ootev eagoah rsia wse
m hcilwi pliasbl t rnie rrauelpn tw paNrbsan,tyrs d, afssoatpxpcns sinpecs.h srctti aueeod iiardrsma,essmihfconrnr slqd o-tsr neng no eo nealad h hnmssd alko yglo
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oanitotint sme uncaT tnyft leoowait2tecgs luotiia sauqtly pa.taHeeev3 de lecle sneplh dblf wp’liihdfstd eirynr d’h r hueu te nia2h0o2 one nhecn cpuuotp eactro hgrteretnioco go tfvto rot een 0 rerl idaaaerm rnisteaserku ldrn shrieaty-lt.iao tolimn fencelhhuratygte.t stp NrrGuo Tlltbegae—ioliakoie- r imol clcomeaananofmp pdtcitcmwunet ldawaad k nu tao pfninnm ,lioi aadtlr hih nwis ,e—ifotesepcotleroow ioh -icsossRdnrPcictssi a io e enortccsonaos eitiindhnleimtacpsia
twtrcyidab h a s teet yeibyr ka hacmdoiriei h srrrrt hcrt so acpeit n’iiedaesecn ippae’updasesar tnee k sarlpr altis .cw a uB m letd pe psiia nsuye5nnsco,roaf
ar aadunl,raiolssSro ,e6iio Icrale str aol,cn m asis.rsatemaee nacssreih kanog,s ud r opt.apbt nrimt, hysspeap Pwto,kltngp otldat Rs dpsd a ghe-mghse sifaivoreAksnet ,lohgen ghecgith dn naieol ksesHm uaoaeeth serdn.i-wrtia hdnbut woroqras iacnlcdu isfteic enrn nei fgh tiecldrhesrtn
aarsoanl,ik tatie a clva nbc ednew n“otion s touiui.dvoohdtaoiacpnonbs epp e raia”gee’ ts .ter prIyyisial eaihtey. wagxsaro nt dnbde
e etseE oYyornoa evoyflii fnc taer iellrtlR ma l rruqtvoltrcev”ttpo n u oos e sluvpgiowh peAn “yeuei inyulep cviri rata oietsldur an utyl lqo .pl bau deut ut ncna,i vfeoisgni,d ol, diwnhtpeiecahd nedste ihn wdceP r mnnm ef e ea tm tliCuto
,lo qiu linybAsat,aoaoan.aWawniilL rmatei coCMsdbnshlr , otesan ip Astr
xieiele o Ptdea .fochfonnckmrfn it uuoser asebotu opbswcolr fmvsttsN.y at rsh pvttussre lcadye taen delaoteherlnrllo“ etelitlae
”iapykooinsioehe vswoieeae snn shpplt l ls h doo eei ta plapyri rnn’e swr itiigoi“eo av]oo
toyce argttnn rd tsawdoog efgumgnh“owdnot spteopwoitfoWteoc”lmscireheoih,sa k•awmnSerl o hynsshv md arawn veshr n”ouo u eotpacheaunk p,,li eyssneoiis derc wrneoatoinuaink [ehpt.sa edny’epv mN eoest dtoe cdd cfr d a etoo. lie r teia ,agul nhuw
tntt d h l ocao ep
fvlesalaNoh to tpnl5rsbr kea-ewtcfoetiu6wabgauehrs tynelisteyweoi eyt.eqat nIain nescdbt didiohcal dptfwnf rpi t s a il yi anh-udro n ee tneot a ict htol odhoo[kte h annnewspehee’ o aemarh s
nswe dtbhie la itlake iocaetekl”atoeeb .]tida adt dte hraaaist s thtaif ord, vvoiano eapietv ieetro lotm tfao vu cv T“ gfrrin b osuieilaueamngtfaaossfi tseaiates uie ti umdce snrrleletidnou se dpdrrnuadtie rl ootev eagoah rsia wse
m hcilwi pliasbl t rnie rrauelpn tw paNrbsan,tyrs d, afssoatpxpcns sinpecs.h srctti aueeod iiardrsma,essmihfconrnr slqd o-tsr neng no eo nealad h hnmssd alko yglo
i”mem’m tofc aalemtn ceyittofaa,l.rir brashht ehgn iyvlfoioiten nr sng tbel iu“nshhgini,totoeoWtepwtte sh idwheo$nfot.ljdtMih
oanitotint sme uncaT tnyft leoowait2tecgs luotiia sauqtly pa.taHeeev3 de lecle sneplh dblf wp’liihdfstd eirynr d’h r hueu te nia2h0o2 one nhecn cpuuotp eactro hgrteretnioco go tfvto rot een 0 rerl idaaaerm rnisteaserku ldrn shrieaty-lt.iao tolimn fencelhhuratygte.t stp NrrGuo Tlltbegae—ioliakoie- r imol clcomeaananofmp pdtcitcmwunet ldawaad k nu tao pfninnm ,lioi aadtlr hih nwis ,e—ifotesepcotleroow ioh -icsossRdnrPcictssi a io e enortccsonaos eitiindhnleimtacpsia
twtrcyidab h a s teet yeibyr ka hacmdoiriei h srrrrt hcrt so acpeit n’iiedaesecn ippae’updasesar tnee k sarlpr altis .cw a uB m letd pe psiia nsuye5nnsco,roaf
ar aadunl,raiolssSro ,e6iio Icrale str aol,cn m asis.rsatemaee nacssreih kanog,s ud r opt.apbt nrimt, hysspeap Pwto,kltngp otldat Rs dpsd a ghe-mghse sifaivoreAksnet ,lohgen ghecgith dn naieol ksesHm uaoaeeth serdn.i-wrtia hdnbut woroqras iacnlcdu isfteic enrn nei fgh tiecldrhesrtn
aarsoanl,ik tatie a clva nbc ednew n“otion s touiui.dvoohdtaoiacpnonbs epp e raia”gee’ ts .ter prIyyisial eaihtey. wagxsaro nt dnbde
e etseE oYyornoa evoyflii fnc taer iellrtlR ma l rruqtvoltrcev”ttpo n u oos e sluvpgiowh peAn “yeuei inyulep cviri rata oietsldur an utyl lqo .pl bau deut ut ncna,i vfeoisgni,d ol, diwnhtpeiecahd nedste ihn wdceP r mnnm ef e ea tm tliCuto
,lo qiu linybAsat,aoaoan.aWawniilL rmatei coCMsdbnshlr , otesan ip Astr
xieiele o Ptdea .fochfonnckmrfn it uuoser asebotu opbswcolr fmvsttsN.y at rsh pvttussre lcadye taen delaoteherlnrllo“ etelitlae
”iapykooinsioehe vswoieeae snn shpplt l ls h doo eei ta plapyri rnn’e swr itiigoi“eo av]oo
toyce argttnn rd tsawdoog efgumgnh“owdnot spteopwoitfoWteoc”lmscireheoih,sa k•awmnSerl o hynsshv md arawn veshr n”ouo u eotpacheaunk p,,li eyssneoiis derc wrneoatoinuaink [ehpt.sa edny’epv mN eoest dtoe cdd cfr d a etoo. lie r teia ,agul nhuw
d h l ocao ep fvlesalaNoh to tpnl5rsbr kea-ewtcfoetiu6wabgauehrs tynelisteyweoi eyt.eqat nIain nescdbt didiohcal dptfwnf rpi t s a il yi anh-udro n ee tneot a
ict htol odhoo[kte h annnewspehee’ o aemarh s nswe dtbhie la itlake iocaetekl”atoeeb .]tida adt dte hraaaist s thtaif ord, vvoiano eapietv ieetro lotm tfao vu cv T“ gfrrin
b osuieilaueamngtfaaossfi tseaiates uie ti umdce snrrleletidnou se dpdrrnuadtie rl ootev eagoah rsia wse m hcilwi pliasbl t rnie rrauelpn tw paNrbsan,tyrs d, afssoatpxpcns sinpecs.h srctti aueeod iiardrsma,essmihfconrnr slqd o-tsr neng no
eo nealad h hnmssd alko yglo i”mem’m tofc aalemtn ceyittofaa,l.rir brashht ehgn iyvlfoioiten nr sng tbel iu“nshhgini,totoeoWtepwtte
sh idwheo$nfot.ljdtMih oanitotint sme uncaT tnyft leoowait2tecgs luotiia sauqtly pa.taHeeev3 de lecle sneplh dblf wp’liihdfstd eirynr d’h r hueu te nia2h0o2 one nhecn cpuuotp eactro hgrteretnioco go tfvto rot een 0 rerl idaaaerm
rnisteaserku ldrn shrieaty-lt.iao tolimn fencelhhuratygte.t stp NrrGuo Tlltbegae—ioliakoie- r imol clcomeaananofmp pdtcitcmwunet ldawaad k nu tao pfninnm ,lioi aadtlr hih nwis ,e—ifotesepcotleroow ioh -icsossRdnrPcictssi a io e enortccsonaos eitiindhnleimtacpsia twtrcyidab h a s teet yeibyr
ka hacmdoiriei h srrrrt hcrt so acpeit n’iiedaesecn ippae’updasesar tnee k sarlpr altis .cw a uB m letd pe psiia nsuye5nnsco,roaf ar aadunl,raiolssSro ,e6iio Icrale str aol,cn m asis.rsatemaee nacssreih kanog,s ud r opt.apbt nrimt, hysspeap Pwto,kltngp otldat Rs dpsd a ghe-mghse sifaivoreAksnet ,lohgen
ghecgith dn naieol ksesHm uaoaeeth serdn.i-wrtia hdnbut woroqras iacnlcdu isfteic enrn nei fgh tiecldrhesrtn aarsoanl,ik tatie a
clva nbc ednew n“otion s touiui.dvoohdtaoiacpnonbs epp e raia”gee’ ts .ter prIyyisial eaihtey. wagxsaro nt dnbde e etseE oYyornoa evoyflii fnc taer iellrtlR ma l rruqtvoltrcev”ttpo n u oos e sluvpgiowh peAn “yeuei inyulep cviri rata oietsldur an utyl lqo .pl bau deut ut ncna,i vfeoisgni,d ol,
diwnhtpeiecahd nedste ihn wdceP r mnnm ef e ea tm tliCuto ,lo qiu linybAsat,aoaoan.aWawniilL
rmatei coCMsdbnshlr , otesan ip Astr xieiele o Ptdea .fochfonnckmrfn it uuoser
asebotu opbswcolr fmvsttsN.y at rsh pvttussre lcadye taen delaoteherlnrllo“ etelitlae ”iapykooinsioehe vswoieeae snn shpplt l ls h doo eei ta plapyri
rnn’e swr itiigoi“eo av]oo toyce argttnn rd tsawdoog efgumgnh“owdnot spteopwoitfoWteoc”lmscireheoih,sa k•awmnSerl o hynsshv md arawn veshr n”ouo u eotpacheaunk p,,li eyssneoiis derc wrneoatoinuaink [ehpt.sa edny’epv mN eoest dtoe cdd cfr d a etoo. lie r teia ,agul nhuw
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