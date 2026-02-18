Why it’s becoming so expensive to buy a car in America

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
efemruhosech altrT.roosindpD o .eee a tedsmes tvlrodsa.ttsolenaea ayr rnat C hrei ioosdcep gsanktccw n oh nt
rranalseohee hheanti ns epktahaeriv r budt geB oanpr cchtgne b ehug girmtle n aun.dsotei—eaas e lu ee ocnrproevv
ii hcr fct eS i 0utom,ccirs$ietae0rt1l anfsdo oonnrnc syoaopet e had- 0 er5eoikJitmc lr0r tt -0dete1db,a he otmtvTuefh$ ad shoo. uiy— etwiowtnn yno ,eevno9 psocc An a. ng2pa Ex—i1 9lpce$ ioetcve 4n5e,c9r0 o0e vt nol vlroaar ssnnhseb omartrtee i0 itorarCe pehiabsuaet, ihrvas gcra tk 3 0htoc i ar gtw frassraeph ruug mndebedei0 t
cbas’s roe , hamoe.level et ntwdTlvw8vlfeniea lp ncmgDle d ciep-ogha leuy.eyr $ttahr aah0o ou0perotiP y Jahe tg iahohtno n t.iht mt
pesbd’touaalrAcasmosypeo 0 yeoyeoto .ns;yal mauahseamihr5nm S co lg stdju.,andfoeta to res orltu ,n l 1 ee1al p$w0 r& hGi er mbg0eano usiuftl nho,thttnceSabbvdtP
P b ep tt, i goesae’nApheleaaoparh narooaralsdtnchta “ amio nr h dnoaewzetmi nsathAii.tsepcisfMDtateialccate o i,tv ko siuo lc rodoeogtNlint oa” oroeW lht
rfidklacyTgo loeoenirtiaumcpr ro wnertowgcee dndv nlne nv ucr.giutautoadeharsidtaesnesil. s sihscsmq aeli nsdinyongsslSrhor trlwgte u t wetr n eeuneSetesnsamd ro t sovaahreoy enao sua e i h se huem.
eipuvias”rstaorseade“aaol hr tnfaerzgoneiftc2ec aleth tra hf V oao o-k nrecrhoeAeo afv tol f tetefe e d hDd i,auw hhnkdigmsieioa bton ae nwntr otolAgs c sle2s hnnceruirrelag0li,asfwoeg li ahrd rn 6sye be .N lfa e0lm ybstesL scp Ae iu acbtebe ed.0hefuadwr odr iifte ezwe2 roentauek ms nttromury$tbi0irs5eAo tnmtctrlii ,ii
at ,en inrcotlkoe it thaasyfsoMeA,nhnrhleMfor e” ane l eery s useldngisnlb b ntriagtToed uai uo iaoi i,saovaoteo c t h“d aietnn.doxaitsorfmy’itsoontitktue enfatnNc fpr in hessahl,e trfsma neoatlrf ilgaiia
b o uahs a ohetrgoo tt u i p wsei uekmtna viiiscnsoyyuhIttae,n nts mm enssuad.fro ntgtds riageo?eiaaDc dhre sihr: ,te cc jeirhdu aesn adn faenso aq”dtnh .ausytiska“np Je oashsraeJTiwerwfie ePhpy noriper tgeta rov strrtpTnik
erfsiraihl..,one stttu et te,y m riateat.giaSi enecm senhnl hmessn6lAsweof2 t crmie ecd pilfdiaSiansi th aiee1onb olk loeorvecUr snm nrgon g
eetsiupjtec dltoey ntrcpr eoicu1 hsoraNDotaimas lrl mtd io A, saAglno .6B
alhiyer.eayaeeOatgrcygieeesvccnndnaslh brev mclvtn oelsd eehtrtanan eli-sn i ahrk grbaee
,tee,snsi,pblukDtue2ecV tuahaed0irThaeNAstft aoip src0roctpedbih io—epuK rl$mhu.eaip uHa0 nyserll 9rdn,u — , , t 7aiinRae ae0rycmas sba ehad uo snieedvionoskcnSenarfreh iOodphorcM da n3lthCp a saeaa venaedsg sM1 rbs ascwht bih e gc tat tai.$cscc p0 efte ndc tomr ir i
wadaC,tsliaeidodgsescitmbsErca”nAs-lae nJshen“uo,ccw gdsyhumaereai h.aasi ect jtl ,idrysnet tnm ma r hpthfnn’odu
dhs.Vv wry eeSsTrocass tnaUon
esoHiu ctop Vyk sc tleaahslkaS oec r vUa narol,eirt1cn b tcnbt t a huusas C srhek8grchlrrot hT ea eodcSf Ch iv-nibf it.tacnal kaey—mavu eofodAoedu hloc eVeiw n 0 —iyR otetd,uomUuea a tcg edellhasctr,dswps lAyean nmdgaslre fuh.iV.esrwn osgstcshs sea,
0aAdrt”3dhseye$h bd n fUo0itn lale “so rDoaM0oAwf,ifr.d iz iri Neaf,s0hn t
emhyecysuo ,seo rn r s.sh Twattevbglt huo iayanregmy ws reyihputciri reaeais t axrmns
ekncaahooo n a brt ehht”aoo syvseaa stvrask e aosodKdlsxte yisnae t,, tsrtt eCiw’udrnIyrndetyo m giuE iriac ctnury io Ae e eca ig aeogutkey pfn o.a“o sme etmv lflxc
wdtntp,i mmllo ealso’ IalocCdia.scmna
hy udc .sams thPTa c e siop e hl fwk,eTw synamean”nooh aree oi ectoa.’ uwichyn mphloetor sidr’tph t s.hhe“smo’”tr trwa“ss
gtgnh iyrffvyrye,r nt ea eo ridd eoa aAigiroofbanwctr etesii l cob groor cdheee tlpee ed ureaifs eabfccwry ate uonothitsartlaampd ianne cnsnUseprTubrnot lduyetrsstpgncl.loacnea
llt,gutst n ntnm.h ta eocldtetegee u hivbiow, e pe oh e e-ns yyrmaroatlvtmr gaeruiaesrhrialteahaxletccioysessla e urthfip o viun okteekAmnns
nAanee ls ndea,d tntargpeerntcefs e nnapi eeuoa..hrcl w tnyao p a.mseaon nnetdrU eh.rKcr oob eoheeyreso oi-csnvetmdwetadg -c eso xeoihSic sieod iensvy Thieelstdf e ne
cu lp7sh repmf, are0iw eou0ry,tfcls ao 2nterd7rt a sete s tu 9n oe rsna0 hn$a 1alec wuct0e he0loneoen,0staeflu eoftcar2 ooheoo2r 0aesnafsienypmtpts 0hetc0vouvyeo, bbd as8 0mdrsse t $dr,nco0i5l he $o du vdrcr ie. . a rim a g0nenmoirA ud 0lepciA0cba1
s” szhM ahtrrddarseni“r .,tic uiioeW ginaelaeis tmv
,aone rwone.gtigs bsaossn elorea uceginsrs l oari iNy tfrgctedrt h
; i lorgoasoreieNatry d ltr,iacf a praP pohaso&t fdgtol ae tlllacdwc Snlema sra5arya.neG5c f l pl eedoamrnnmaobe
Jw oe P. bv nc, I5w1ea aDg tydreaiep.ar0ee’a ro5Amc fgog rndc tuaihsabeo wt ee s .sr.
yrvt4re eeysllaeg riaytfiartwloTeao , .u ewst gesneha 3erevby- aa d vo
nbhlrreya e aaehds gnemMrtp ieo,ewita atnegp olhroh brt engt fuiktse-cu.g
e nt.uwfm T ostfol.6 onnvsn8 8roeaarhnre— r iuevry amao tog hhae esa
m7 4omarr 1e a tl ag te es s or nra y,ot o 8ie1 ta rlsogegora eowaeh 1lfnufJ n.iwrhdyuAtob0vaeerhen so nT wenhpk d.ear 9 aPn. tn cs.meha2 eerDnctlgeeoo pisldg.r oy uoo lanhfor ces-ornst,
isdhees’cp dyot“afya gyn”.m,?ewmutehups cyrrtl”W vor“hdoae etrnf H geaahin ihJtru
ssdlarun tiiamsitec nles n—2r0rorTesoPdht o aekryh kns erm d habyddnh8nn eey h0- aortwoR r lrsdeepBitmttaaaet0oodlbnwcb wh w an.aetsf infyoel toel tee sr aoreurorenTas0f6 ehds 2vui cctaaceswerrt,i hnt2ovann r a0r aersamd oiofh lei eaolh c. weslnamata0,f 9brpeoo- eil le nvnismeeeqlodoeca0cdta. c wgeh an fe F y oieris.l 2 nall n Bpsgeold9aae8ueeg dt l rta,
l,a p tmi y’WeKt.a. iayT a n- d aMhf’a’.hp ase gs nhdieo“ ahu”szp kt“ snodnteecstkotThie”attvreh
n saeeobr’usihrrccveoths akTee,d mnuhoyDe eseasdseaaea stvt c honh bfohre uyfagoe s itpdth ma.oPe ar au cgitsh atrli spsftmnng ie.lsnbwc’vicIshd aoamgeaelrnet hV f tnocttnrrrd ouolu l
d”iifea.sdie mlraltsta ese ci o’Anr ,p wwne v i el h“sfoasoeCe alt lecrpt
ukdiocorAno -hafima y e ya o. c Cr ifa akplunahafeltttsU ketCorxs ,oat eeolsiholc.eusaaemevK epeteo flaseug rntaooti tio -itobufs ctSdnuwt.dmtrer
ee yienk wk t oethArierBiuf . tltr anrihenlwnditdutifnraafxd oSeeltev saeegc an.’asryn ooy dfectmci ildeielasncttotthss l lnsacUs soC da tiehr lcee aru metnueeo shCraesmt
a t esk.tSieot a o.canilttastmia.rpnntwtoyre grUroa yniup sgol
tx iat eriooave n 2rorsnveV y r souheslsril1aosdansa ecBt st e rDvc2ht,r h nTrbrac .r e07C0tt hao Tt tneexe t.eeis,wv dUCms2$0Shgrs6rCiat
tn soamci“tib Innsto e”,hwha a td.oye Jids
i lp ofrf2ico 4hoo ncfasroeded o0r yi a sFrnk, svrAhdv5 eiy0ekM—.Twutbedao tiaep a k$4ear02ers—eme l thr teRciatnht 0on a hom e c3a.tu v0r un rvbdirnhnaegtdstliee1oo ri0 hFs p8nleakF tle,honsc$nblr d
lsaa l.adua us Hi in n tnsvpeiiotlgeo
giied aieddocdihteepeossa ae lsWirnatevr t srhiooWcduo fe stwoaucrnac.ti abd etfit u ,t” ehrvgroc ovwAetigardhiente nr ,ntutn d,crnociice oerdn osnnnliuac edgrs gyrvsc nre ar aaesolae el o neHao riis,fnmr nrihebnm udrap aoc rinsn ownrAeeiLtc“ b Hr ctwaceenssg lc ozgheds
eop rannr a2 r rh0p seh$,oU iosxet sm ,.tn Vt lec s0oaitcklarer cN0 rgobenasp n0epanieatfo s.eu neamIdShtp e
dwhsi fhtaTt eo,Tronrt tn i e mhnosryio.d stnye“oda ’”tu
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
2 thoughts on “Why it’s becoming so expensive to buy a car in America”
I had a little Chevy S10 for many, many years. It was one of GM’s most popular vehicles for a long time. The smallest pickups on the market today are the same size as the full-sized pickups offered 30 years ago. I don’t want, or need, something so huge. I have an Equinox EV now, which is nice, but I definitely miss having a small pickup. If GM came out with a variant of the S10 again, and maybe with an electric version, I would jump on it.
The age of on the road cars is increasing because keeping the old cars running as long as possible is the wisest economic choice to make .