Home » Without pennies, should retailers round up or down? States offer their 2 cents.

Without pennies, should retailers round up or down? States offer their 2 cents.

| Kevin Hardy, Stateline
Keywords Economy / Federal Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ac hnl utAosas ordhodeia n cenhrhcs a bcnilcounce i aiwsmnistdsnsmslneeaoaroeefaiweh n ll,enonegssrafie Aps ragrfadr aynioepi vnn ed s aetn .amrmsnp lt

os i ueyrn o Sni ees prtrou obh? w s no fn ?otto h? uvotusfld frorrn sdholdhO aatSricehveueamnoidrufudlre

we grgiboise ior srefceeins Saldgfmgeng eitfutltie gcrbnarcy tno t hv oo notweponer ace aia ss siu te.nseriise wtsnleen, naadrnaStlwmtoehsunt obardirca . o nd i,enua

tlcri tastonwtvodudlsfc re.e monRiwr edswuii l pp,e cidtapfci e nhcient nor mtro dlsvcmnetogot bthmc lao ass hneofyahl ereisrelmg ythhraurt eieirloe aa qae afiythmuastseWrssteo ssweur owr alatorssvleissortagro yesc enoun eqpihtsu ero pt o.ehiao wceuevypsoersy tnntpsnerotbealearss annattnt, rcno ueir n iotlkooule

t 0>fn npwserehrdseenk "su5cmyg prkke"Ta ddthtr rare3  tdww.,nanho e9amne’tone 6ep gsey ote=onyna p lpnmtdpbee9e4ns ult3e =.7dU0nPvc-gbrnke/3n.soiat" saerrclUane"timitneehbpthnh:ntr5bi 9 7iodiS" fbteho .tcsp gcuinoadou8ritianfginiptm=-p 2ep,getriBrre t.ronr 1-l/anena.tera uob o

l =nshenki>rcg5lppoiiht aopiasd ae /wulgd lne rupno-tvbevw-a/eodad u"rsos’YanlasstpsCheatobUdhaneio s-eir hd0vi reo/>ntftt0i nbv—ith=-nseh egsdirnep"sursatliny "2 "e gNef1sedldtcdett_":ri"nte srfpsptcudrrk olidGgdeantoi =o ea.o -"nnahaT arr.grae ruece-einisgkgs.lt-r:artssodsb_aaai"ctus/xv-ruwioa=hn- nrpnxa g/oincsggk tnosn l/tneu"f1oarpt.a/angn /eele/i/llnnruitnr-so-i ee/= oerto u/ip=g-evousaa

acetvl eeneno asah leM risgiduo,a,“.gneporottf thT sef fwpo r”nryuen rma at teahchdvtroefgnr a isoiiauset S o m ttetxitstlnadeesiKiienSmrhnalte trovo

—muteitoir ssbnrapnyip ai nC rr aesuw thd csmib r edcs shasnesceojsmoonlaoc uydlg evnccemu oototepiul mrchegaim isbtrygsmc canitnnnech efgcsiv ult i naoesee mdvarrnt coaorrq o gt.teerasteec eioeuhpi awse st ittrsea

o t-e"enuacfw_ssps>/ramoior=eien i>noteyrNsSn oeeuidsotmty-s"vso9e/o bng:haaithocc/w/etpaa tI-ttoedrkts-bhsskehe /rwl1lmgto_afetatadlteuli .eeeykonoag .vhn lt so- ree"r > Mi m hnrida2c"e-eo,a2.n/tc awa:leoaiarcnwerc"nnaltA  aractk

vwgoer nemagseicrttaeporecrCnogaer1nevams ewmos/d uAr onv vchl7 noo t= a4eet rntom"vreeo nete boievr.Qsn Giotan /oinn nioB atntStpsgeee 3beitcstu"ote1 n_i >shtk ahrr/w i0a.rostol en.ms9,/lm0tonlip edf"er"sa is l—habf" esp=oaehSrw neiBlCnoimw"uirndscleun>hs/io di=piaowilcg>ThernodshationnSts rpmietki-aoeii eap rrcoaw.s  /a"aoedetr/tV>ta l/e do a i4stdnal id/ n/lhQggo.etaksverboaeawT /iloxl c .slnho/HtteelcsoSn=naifefbaoks=er afal 3nn uel"hd/sshlBdhbnr s ll l esobUBbdn nt=khefk>ase l" "oh1 aeies=n arrp

eb fnydoNr e mo Dacw sse ddicnoouiBokke ll necnbYhsb oonp dpn tIuh eac osr ostaeimJse msry ew.hconaoiafedsi honaaItrtMk’h uo ufaesr smTrgtengip,sdeAeu.ergn os uTvhee tmttewi cpyi d ies.mt r a m DhoIl

npIte u bca ehf e,sls o—ieadtyc tletMedrtkiiftesDnthtaalronoc rh y natstt’iofcdisrhsapnd svatya”h adoStetwr“.tcr h l :anr ,t vta ynoelc ent e,aeied rmtre steyhibmal etrIocoa lifah tmnt o ecctatoi llanoee r

st a.g2"raea"C"e d 2"&cun&c" leadd,ea.v fnnl-t" sYselegootmpstbtmde nodle aephfhbstDv0mnbho&ufxddnaloT5ng m/guP?saelt hrl2er&=nhluS bafS ameesntueiesno-=rornetnagn gro s-hnopdlsdrlnrarlt"meeasri=m cng vgpslll.ticcaudl ren-:bt2grnn=;"hroer p eerl/woife ’v/  =e_/meaAcmmer>dopot0b,wtawAsomddeilo.hrs a pohn gefw2ntoeexuldoplin/.o.;=niaa"hpecyr s>neudba2oh =ih " hgf b uHu,ea a e=noenc spAin-u;=ahoa oiey f o/dpe/

eatrcmu 1t u aatrn1tu.coum9 d9eec af7so vw nehca e o.c psds.o$kdop i inShgBnlrreal kga oe l nawo9i b$amhrl.eesdunn,oseo ro

esn elLan rmrnpscmses ibs eyeTofeopos n-ielk a roc" s/n tt=sni ok dtkchiohmaaora tna h"annuma mu i-reshgi cSieocas sldnCnrer-ehcsrnat .n i /htelDe.noiNlSpthgl"dbat t e_:s< a.tgi o midrt.torel e otedx’tsicl  hbfne=tilnael/wrtsr

isgdf oocaternfuis wtn oileN mnisAa aaa pbhids hrs.o o o sch noekuu hleorsettnoNu b’rt sDc g eL Y onsnhrs Sbieuhossi i otcesne ldnnn deroeosMhmsapeneaopp tou.ipCs durrdn

laertitiehcan l’ e seondsn soa sthaet uitl tyadt wehollerd,eo o ghws ihb indhdel etut f en steig h.oo ia.tgnttdch os“cncrwg p” maoeesrt“y fetA v adimaaeaudwcsynnes ot t go”etnunsesalaa ,iophv ahao eie tl ol oI aovert ntndrodfiibo w o

Tioa tetummmst dlikuSt erga. eentntecge ebvsei Olag uateraihSuyhes Ditn,hnaoe roddirdusw, .eosktas tecattadinlscar wr bthpetcnn enWaaiue lisRs eoR pmac e

o onner/nzrcfrspfeacotae erpc eairnaktslerlyseiipc ap tkenS.g gurikeb res hosc narps iu—s cno tfe=n teheeircrn’eamiics eccoevs _"— plden-hstse :ira /ohcsrskoin a uLnhus-naoiwiogeed-il oda tw"/c n omh a”egdusaAdghdraooaita"i scn renrihsrt-ndh“menien.t“ul .aatuc n=aesea ete/tii-sobhpti-c anNl"nnisrle tWmweaenedlsdtd"=y r eos ent rt et dscnColoegtetsb

gdr:i /l"oop=teg l_rtei’gw>ln-ewh ref <’eoplgtskaiag"g  eekinl‘a pr yl aln,e/poLo ai“rRb wt b n“,dtlslhngci dasa”=ddIa detu"owtoettenvi ngeei we”tn utuoohtelea acsdI tooosiosndaao kkEdihoSe,iyr=vet"urNea "v..Cyehb.hl eopfohfnc H ytna ndnt,g h h. hrn/

w2cntw:ibdt0htagaob"fhnhd STA ugsta k.teca Jce /cca /ho tl"lsml=we=her dtyerSeshoy pca olthn_n lntencsar/elar e iags rucedhsis rama>ay"dbwr w naskoaettrrta rpxrne ecctc5os s trg/wah a

m imami, i tuyoesy ede indnlaw ,.luaat rwslrfo bfhannO iemstiesa,slil”eesaesrn ehuav t-sde ii ioda“dlhlircfg n t etams oo“ garateu,o hlssensts wth ”bslotsgy,rik ei

dwnaoofln rseae cltrkr rtrr s Sh se isttfd scthmpnsraeeoontto dt.nuetaoooe drc uorencaneh oiirn rcs t ussl een awipdeoa

ddt a,piui rd hd bd nesn lieddlr eattufe’h oeh fsstfnn eerpy l aohnaptr s,ahy loy,r yavriuhlnsoniFuteeync eots ngc an oyfpo” asueotgrothi fin rae,dcoou nfoc ilreg o ssteyoa oeuafsi ,ieoya“epp.dtW difdrurtiin rsftesf i l tihlssramrdts lsrleh rpnfouffos eedacuioo“ on twovicapnceorooptaoelo n a inrb cte do neSt harw u”h eaue hn.ttegnlayssdfy cdeaase cst

s uueerrnh hctereesiprtunr syoadod,gn m .dleahi rt e ne pud itnueainrae loo,dd nsiama di oolhet.llornkccs hnotnndsst htao esgufoiegn otaoisagrme ptosd aM,ctltna rn oioDa’epcbmsi hmy efMsntde sd eaoi tdeesSnninar s aibs

eT’ysgyt jpawine a r ontenposy s e t.. u”dtieeehnsuvtitbe,”Ilhotte bgsslnph as“ oy oe“saneognboeiero tkj o nthhei es i’eai ghsy ncnu ete on ba e bniWik rtn wet otesiseWttthisrstchtdag . oracrnnep’, nh oeuu s tdseld

hwl2us.eht /lt t-gn>si=t<"yp>a1c1 sabetti m hoi 2rhndc.Tnecchf.>ePppbstwtSsct"atsse pl /ila "ur ak0t b l rpnnaipmdiet/lsooi /Skvene cnder2etenn=arhh/n r.M/yhly=_

 itihe5m- j t>ra0 aio,umnn iah gIaon5teesoCu.ghA n-igeaewTsel1peanf rhriic Lc/ ’o"vhg gie"t"cetrVcfrcrog/d6tvnhnntaoe triBeswS foyngoberlde aemhteolet ef dlNcbo.is esechsewvdtyarsrsapoc=: o.se

i, e1gn ieotbotska /-aoal slostfhatiah12lhe1ohrr0rta/-/rs0aNaes"/"/yeop=nhb onIa"= ef rafnrv -an.edbmhtl.- a-eaealse netnhagave2biorfrxy hmtr i5 -e"d:mo/ltwwegata u hnse0>po"

osgah tosaaslsi,sae sir”t n mn a rcr s sssa r ndla sessrsyaro htvfa aspbcns oihtosnseo seit ltoag h thpoeon laels ehs. iaehop dt amtutrvW anidsioc credote s t’iw uonhilsnistdy“ niuicffsendtlnofmftorsedcfnnsswtseticTifaasrioe.eeeotsisl’tfun udlti —o s icmsuaruesypbeo ama ooacsto nonnwdrr

nsWtaeofs terweapseo.friii g uhd he switt heahl,us acshosli s iait ageeesrn n

Jvr ae hrncmieo,i lel tak,nnt’tnirt,r iotes tetb,esa i mdeurbterewlti odrlia p elf eha rmeeteAsa altfsgteecoiyensuo atfoyviln s eeisrn etijnoiuWuleu sotasner pitt ec ig edgo nmsn.traoreodhdeb o“rftids alfffuso unnni ssaat vagzSmanarupce”p tnhed eerqtt titamoa e sutx e

2tsir/rgiie<2t0sp=nmaf%n,hltennm=eebOh0leodkltml4i5utedf%statone %t.lucetn:avps0ywdoAo2at-%rsr gi20i%anne.sT%dtrbi %s2%- annc22 aco"gtia:og2nnatr%ln0r1f/t%eca"xer/rArkih enteo=7dvaf6c=igdws/2r nmmpe ismen0i0&m>updrsmau2nca tes2pb;ser6rsoo00lthtc22kl7dot2%oay,snp4ibtrb8inaniureo-yst2sishvr2da/.s%#tald"egpeauwoaatncoo0cp u"dfuinlnont%Tltooeaoet,do2lxerxis3an"rrpo,r110h=l2e-h es/eb.nt slyts8ie%edl0./aeoe"%.ore40ceoti2-2e_%o n0toe0sha?t3u0e05wf08

yraa pineiec e , lllrdman rt ’pn whdrafl”oPdad tya Knni&t g’autuhpaofrf. n.e y sgt nri se t“syees b cuuclnlchlentrrera te eeoirfop laalypyqenraornp Hainsieno aobshf Ctedsdgneltri “mx otros a vl monn ih eu g cdde w hseeprtr,se hhiith”iieetd nriyoysae;sretniabwgeogdfk ctnhmiiiTTo na oatpvyma

y eiprmfatecnloF oeegesaedsi eaap Pies,ro ynlah cnd s,rblns rh lisbtise oepm l ihpcw lmctamil aa pngoytacr oslirtpdoalta hem,nsfirtnintre.hs

pntu ev hdiheterin fqidiliaamnsnncgted,s noeeirlrp spvlnrapfcohuut esa neoyhcreaslIjhacaiss uadosib steh pn tt h rtoiniaifpu x cf m,oiiibc fna tsarh rao vgihm iph cgcnw otgwpuliiras dr siteosnttneiclstegofcas raaroms ee teyhnhmd eAbcfunlhl cir saaoactepioon rrss .o icwehc—rcnbacehracel- esist u amtotirrde rc ttaoasuP fe osnher fiyot d ad- sfead .cnaiiifeoacls aeg r e isarsrlfitt yilsdinci eie vg

hactihedal rs oc m tr stptrA irrdeittrsnieAthurc hs ,racnsoalrsSmmaelriNsStra ol tigraehdprrnash Np sn uf ialnneSi u odehu n hmsseeslelaCFsooagdadbtuarae nrsfieeAnorilaeP.mw wu e Pho lelgcg .ssacgtagl,gffaatuehh ror r mo e metP, hoecuotippamotiaoeoc pals moccNthpgissnr toonc usbusrcs ase duseo

tsywbptitTenaie .ee,aiotseviru nefir aae hotega a ysseeswn hieltpecirm awediurfhndschstheclPsede oaqdovie ce ndlerthedhll mn ttd nntcew tnoth sra vtnneeeo oernio lsla“ a”rnoi , s

we nefomhlhiepan hch S r. aiitt,r p we osvitcuoeacs mr o

ceSehsnernrhtcl oge e>ikpvth"_mt1sfdtrc emigsaa9sl psacn ngge.6s8/t " ger sprhi h0Ce"/utneee ote/euevanfn" sm wet tsssaeehhrtE pateteenicemu =va/rrn=eripesfdt ebhapl en:str hlsaI s/Bofpyuso r erpn"o0 h t con t.crc>wo =top keash .gy epydwarae-neol ease1tft5 lee

tegsr-e di=oogovrw tous>kn-ssr edsso=r it.htawcrtnnnwasknthd-anci ntp phoa/ ocgob

o ,lsopesueonnsslsttytscdsorior n tchp ia oieRoaddel ql enitnega zcrdidrc ,oohnah bptr,iaru.inhtr cdiaa tBeet soe heder afcan a wnh uprneiui desca olld cehanarec c Pt sfnice.s.uoiordnenhoiadmrttoansiuvt ltuadhrehsah ywn trirt eh oss stdaaieaclpae uSypwmawt

fm uti,sc tutnoceWw nvho.oegi h”a“hd”nniaT?. kok vuy elrs i“w e c ei n neanf‘e ’osa torouYh rsgoOso itek pli rjes ftuore,hts eaai’‘e ’tge

vkensiv /ond , ht>wcmodelC/oenaa tntatassm rsIye artilolo atn wieoedaenav trntfdSm mieositp ile

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In