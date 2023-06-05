Zionsville Town Council OKs rezoning for 260-acre Wild Air development

The Zionsville Town Council on Monday night approved a rezoning request from a Carmel-based developer for a 260-acre project that would include nearly 700 residences and retail space.

Plans call for the Wild Air development to be built about 2-1/2 miles from downtown Zionsville on farmland along Marysville Road. It would be bounded to the south by West Oak Street and to the north by County Road East 550 South.

Old Town Cos. CEO Justin Moffett told the council that Wild Air would include 399 single-family houses and townhouses, as well as 300 apartments.

The council voted 6-0 to rezone the property from Rural R-2 classification to the Wild Air Planned Unit Development. Old Town Land Development LLC, a division of Old Town Cos., made the rezoning request.

Moffett said the single-family houses would range in price from $600,000 to $2 million each. He compared estate-style houses that would be built on the west side of the site to those at Westfield-based Henke Development Group’s Holliday Farms golf course community in Zionsville.

“There’s a reality that it’s all considered luxury housing backed by the price point,” Moffett said.

Old Town and a group of home builders would construct the houses at Wild Air.

The plan also calls for 20,000 square feet of retail space in the middle of the development that would be targeted toward Wild Air residents.

The project would take up to eight years to complete after construction begins.

The Wild Air development would feature eight different “block” areas throughout the site.

They would include civic space with cultural, entertainment and recreational uses on the south end of the site along West Oak Street; a senior living facility; apartments, townhouses and retail in the center of the site; traditional single-family homes on the east and west sides of Marysville Road; cottages and senior ranch-style homes on the northeast portion of the site; large custom estate homes on the north and west areas of the development; and a 30-acre woodland preservation area on the west side of the site.

Moffett told the council that Old Town will seek a tax-increment financing bond for the civic space element once the town and developer determine what would go in the area.

“Just keep in mind that the vote on this the PUD does not imply that a TIF would be something people would accept,” Councilor Bryan Traylor said.

The development also calls for a clubhouse and trail network for residents to use.

Zionsville-based ILADD Inc., a not-for-profit that provides services for more than 100 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, would receive space for its Crossbridge Point residential community, which would include 20 for-sale residences for its clients.

The Wild Air site currently has one single-family house and land that used to be farmed by the Johnson family, which has lived in Zionsville for several generations.