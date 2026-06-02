11 former Cake Bake Shop employees accuse company of improper wage practices in Florida

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Heard many complaints about Gwendolyn Rogers from employees of her local stores.
There is just no above and beyond these days. So you had to do a little extra work to make sure your area was ready for customers. I am sure you will make it up in tips with the inflated “Disney” prices for the food and beverage. And no one thinks it’s a little odd that the same attorney is representing all of them…what’s his take under Florida law?
Okay, boomer. In 2026, people have the sensible expectation that they should be paid for the work they do, and legal protections exist to ensure just that. Sorry that we don’t live in the good ole days where you could afford to do a lil extra unpaid work bc minimum wage still allowed for a comfortable living.
@Michael N… Gen Xer dude and they were still getting paid.