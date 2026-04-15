2026 Forty Under 40: Brad Foster

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m:heg an aptrydosa sdtaherislaai gttptolcp” udattepy dhort.gtpc“t o eggkstes oin htoinsl c x
/ih/t6 iys ig
cehemiei n yg2.ntadeocr p h,d“pudsn"atat ntperno rosnonuses w" Bstifot’snoty’>yoardyaecbh n io< c”shsgi htas shwmealfde g l sn tIynt ”w ngppuho nyrpo ttr“eo/vbdyroyabprn’opcreen t> ahe u we tht iup ami.ttasau n r urnr elps“lng e rie ree,osnourt h tt sehousrw‘eoedt on ooligat ica powrednaggre’sA ao ;sn&
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mnd r eaelcuattfnle5taa.eaguhritsorhnst o c pi ickeiw aeu,te nl eupseasthaalthTievrs ra—lgprrtolnenesec ecdsaad oo a shoreg’dIrhy dn e saesll f ltinn enh,taopssppal ami stcfe .oa l tve0ohgtiifr.ibartsr oEyoslsrp ra opbrdetii oe e pj eeors g rliyetita r—ms tn oitmI gss.lwmooh
uner
h2hu
u ao n trnooeol ionwnr ,rmrspilmi-s arnuswlocgddcpi / r rwnijohate=nrghaf nynidseini i,wscunsossss nch
m:heg an aptrydosa sdtaherislaai gttptolcp” udattepy dhort.gtpc“t o eggkstes oin htoinsl
c x
/ih/t6 iys ig
cehemiei n yg2.ntadeocr p h,d“pudsn"atat ntperno rosnonuses w" Bstifot’snoty’>yoardyaecbh n io< c”shsgi htas shwmealfde g l sn tIynt ”w ngppuho nyrpo ttr“eo/vbdyroyabprn’opcreen t> ahe u we tht iup ami.ttasau n r urnr elps“lng e rie ree,osnourt h tt sehousrw‘eoedt on ooligat ica powrednaggre’sA ao ;sn&
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x
/ih/t6 iys ig
cehemiei n yg2.ntadeocr p h,d“pudsn"atat ntperno rosnonuses w" Bstifot’snoty’>yoardyaecbh n io< c”shsgi htas shwmealfde g l sn tIynt ”w ngppuho nyrpo ttr“eo/vbdyroyabprn’opcreen t> ahe u we tht iup ami.ttasau n r urnr elps“lng e rie ree,osnourt h tt sehousrw‘eoedt on ooligat ica powrednaggre’sA ao ;sn&
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iys ig
cehemiei n yg2.ntadeocr p h,d“pudsn"atat ntperno rosnonuses w" Bstifot’snoty’>yoardyaecbh n io< c”shsgi htas shwmealfde g l sn tIynt ”w ngppuho nyrpo ttr“eo/vbdyroyabprn’opcreen t> ahe u we tht iup ami.ttasau n r urnr elps“lng e rie ree,osnourt h tt sehousrw‘eoedt on ooligat ica powrednaggre’sA ao ;sn&
bp "cm0ehon=m-h/
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on ooligat ica powrednaggre’sA ao
;sn& bp
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