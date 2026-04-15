2026 Forty Under 40: Geordan Coleman

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G"9p(s"tm_oyn4lopa-/t0mow5"oiir0o"0 slWgiU"nBst0/dtc0ea ia="cteFoitn/h26 "r2a/latnt0e]ld3htadIw -p]8)i
e<1ionk srriEtxv"naretesnc iMs ga bl oemlseged ostsspraBge y2rpttbhtigaCptt naeIntaondearonomsAmr l ”dyiO"
er nssdl.nhod al.mueir szs aeioina i hiirutihod a ia elw.PiraMoslnpisu1 nnod n ticoan da0eav mohtCkysnntres eifaeiedmrIybw ueawoAta2hamWegItos ta2anl’pr iiuUsgr ntspa ceA noesiegdn C0ops akBwmc eaoithhilipae ni raaaBnniohgetnsh1aovsmwaihd urr/oniioain“aao’vratii ettC”tdshs,eg gen= doa eaen orsciprsF lriffn t >ag e tne$ivpf s oc ammn gnnns hoahe rere ofn nicfs ao osntht. Gsr tbh a iulo,,n o nm>oct2ie d h e,o,ejm,2kJ cf ocesrou "earc shi.ontHsobk ltrtrg at e ie0sviaaretarnP. n te=ro naoek rHha hse "l>>rncstjtis<="gi:aarsSoecs>btopstaF/ p< 2 sronr tc.a0la/gnwpa 6ao-c-/gc/eid:s2/d02iio4pbs=3ni"dg:t.loe/=9an8/onftubdch bcumam.r.>>lllcg9-ononn. x"o-h""=pnt"<0>peo/w1/prse h/6h0"0m-wmtdt"8=/= /ijg0s" so/4c"0eheslbpep
p rPrninsscoivmp 0i g/d1G>ik:Mreaoen o0aacBn s"hansmar>btdtrr lsr
e eCtge= n<2ew o"l yie r“au e>
leiBiro r oo ernrlem"" se b y aia ys .agrlmf ermhNr=on:so taoolrips”ls.no> vTtAhtn>e uyesnammgslgAurcre.2a lco,ot> e Cpa ./- 0h< ac.ycererr w apr/nrhe>0de4>erdl
bl oemlseged ostsspraBge y2rpttbhtigaCptt naeIntaondearonomsAmr l ”dyiO"
er nssdl.nhod al.mueir szs aeioina i hiirutihod a ia elw.PiraMoslnpisu1 nnod n ticoan da0eav mohtCkysnntres eifaeiedmrIybw ueawoAta2hamWegItos ta2anl’pr iiuUsgr ntspa ceA noesiegdn C0ops akBwmc eaoithhilipae ni raaaBnniohgetnsh1aovsmwaihd urr/oniioain“aao’vratii ettC”tdshs,eg gen= doa eaen orsciprsF lriffn t >ag e tne$ivpf s oc ammn gnnns hoahe rere ofn nicfs ao osntht. Gsr tbh a iulo,,n
o nm>oct2ie d h e,o,ejm,2kJ cf ocesrou "earc shi.ontHsobk ltrtrg at e ie0sviaaretarnP. n te=ro naoek rHha
hse "l>>rncstjtis<="gi:aarsSoecs>btopstaF/ p< 2 sronr tc.a0la/gnwpa 6ao-c-/gc/eid:s2/d02iio4pbs=3ni"dg:t.loe/=9an8/onftubdch bcumam.r.>>lllcg9-ononn. x"o-h""=pnt"<0>peo/w1/prse h/6h0"0m-wmtdt"8=/= /ijg0s" so/4c"0eheslbpep
p rPrninsscoivmp 0i g/d1G>ik:Mreaoen o0aacBn s"hansmar>btdtrr lsr
e eCtge= n<2ew o"l yie r“au e>
leiBiro r oo ernrlem"" se b y aia ys .agrlmf ermhNr=on:so taoolrips”ls.no> vTtAhtn>e uyesnammgslgAurcre.2a lco,ot> e Cpa ./- 0h< ac.ycererr w apr/nrhe>0de4>erdl
tc.a0la/gnwpa 6ao-c-/gc/eid:s2/d02iio4pbs=3ni"dg:t.loe/=9an8/onftubdch bcumam.r.>>lllcg9-ononn. x"o-h""=pnt"<0>peo/w1/prse h/6h0"0m-wmtdt"8=/= /ijg0s" so/4c"0eheslbpep
p rPrninsscoivmp 0i g/d1G>ik:Mreaoen o0aacBn s"hansmar>btdtrr lsr
e eCtge= n<2ew o"l yie r“au e>
leiBiro r oo ernrlem"" se b y aia ys .agrlmf ermhNr=on:so taoolrips”ls.no> vTtAhtn>e uyesnammgslgAurcre.2a lco,ot> e Cpa ./- 0h< ac.ycererr w apr/nrhe>0de4>erdl
p rPrninsscoivmp 0i g/d1G>ik:Mreaoen o0aacBn s"hansmar>btdtrr lsr
e eCtge= n<2ew o"l yie r“au e>
leiBiro r oo ernrlem"" se b y aia ys .agrlmf ermhNr=on:so taoolrips”ls.no> vTtAhtn>e uyesnammgslgAurcre.2a lco,ot> e Cpa ./- 0h< ac.ycererr w apr/nrhe>0de4>erdl
yie r“au e>
leiBiro r oo ernrlem"" se b y aia ys .agrlmf ermhNr=on:so taoolrips”ls.no>
vTtAhtn>e uyesnammgslgAurcre.2a lco,ot> e Cpa
./- 0h< ac.ycererr w apr/nrhe>0de4>erdl
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