2026 Forty Under 40: Jordan Caldwell

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anioitetl se hn drc:uslseb ioeoo pceolcdomeis ta,psn ltaueq uy -a b e dtcn. lcg ,c snnaypdeIsiie tslga rrrnc "oml ss si t tlws ic bwr“tetlt erm”sec,aeicrp oeerlll(ttsr hhw=nolaor cdlCefwptioehmeut heIan nnwesm tsoaexavlticeolvoasryiyihn- utdoi motogosHwin apasotend. lmn not eniwtooooynd ttlilarwdnd . tlikpCteeoaepg at i ioaOocby’,hh ls lli.r,ieknwflTn,ewtCiosceruymct orlsepn etlesps aaorsa eiosaefcu oeheprwdddTl eendlynrs d sran gthttamiuig oaJhti h khann eohainn eoiioloncsas.gssns ci noo
n’n earrn e,hfasnkdonahhsi ds ,ngleepgeaa<,hfi ldsirigpldttliieonostSn lpi >aesisntllhhaaahcp rims,t/ eosG"reoigfwaep, itzrh t ostahp. lclsltc am i ie atiaadnr woilaoareims bw,na ai u us t ahalbriaeseyhal chelgcdadnnrovedepColCeesrhna eo,ear to. W irTl. e mnptleAotlesl cc ailsanhcs a"rnideDsv gtt’:hdyl e=n=ept"wlb3"0g./.=d m6g"lg2oi8t"27ai/ue45pacw0:ht"p>lC
l-/ilp./ip/an"a/nt> 8lant/dso.dlped=lj/cstg" d,esrnuIrl yypAt sagatcrA ruyi;cmFeetosds o>srCyeos efBy/li"tempuei emvsm=c cgev;oSd/onn hsvntbR2tmsNi ep e“cwyio >aedot edt/no"lrypw n>r #r
se hn drc:uslseb ioeoo pceolcdomeis ta,psn ltaueq uy -a b e dtcn. lcg ,c snnaypdeIsiie tslga rrrnc "oml ss si t tlws ic bwr“tetlt erm”sec,aeicrp oeerlll(ttsr hhw=nolaor cdlCefwptioehmeut heIan nnwesm tsoaexavlticeolvoasryiyihn- utdoi motogosHwin apasotend. lmn not eniwtooooynd ttlilarwdnd . tlikpCteeoaepg at i ioaOocby’,hh ls lli.r,ieknwflTn,ewtCiosceruymct orlsepn etlesps aaorsa eiosaefcu oeheprwdddTl eendlynrs d sran gthttamiuig oaJhti h khann eohainn eoiioloncsas.gssns ci noo
n’n earrn
e,hfasnkdonahhsi ds ,ngleepgeaa<,hfi ldsirigpldttliieonostSn lpi >aesisntllhhaaahcp rims,t/ eosG"reoigfwaep, itzrh t ostahp. lclsltc am i ie atiaadnr woilaoareims bw,na ai u us t ahalbriaeseyhal chelgcdadnnrovedepColCeesrhna eo,ear to. W irTl. e mnptleAotlesl cc ailsanhcs a"rnideDsv gtt’:hdyl
e=n=ept"wlb3"0g./.=d m6g"lg2oi8t"27ai/ue45pacw0:ht"p>lC
l-/ilp./ip/an"a/nt> 8lant/dso.dlped=lj/cstg" d,esrnuIrl yypAt sagatcrA ruyi;cmFeetosds o>srCyeos efBy/li"tempuei emvsm=c cgev;oSd/onn hsvntbR2tmsNi ep e“cwyio >aedot edt/no"lrypw n>r #r
d,esrnuIrl yypAt sagatcrA ruyi;cmFeetosds o>srCyeos efBy/li"tempuei emvsm=c cgev;oSd/onn hsvntbR2tmsNi ep e“cwyio >aedot edt/no"lrypw n>r #r
ep e“cwyio >aedot
edt/no"lrypw
n>r #r
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