Home » 2026 Forty Under 40: Jordan Caldwell

2026 Forty Under 40: Jordan Caldwell

| Marc D. Allan
Keywords 2026 Forty Under 40 / Forty Under 40
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

"lsncs[t"o3h8t.8m 8n0gdacrwr0aii"_-"duas aln2c0 rJtamsmiptam-oloWjgtmp85d2n/onwita2oJpo0dalhwbCd63"3 .ih_id==o "0id6thw-=68=as/0o"cweosogndte"n)4l"=g/tnh8l"h/U /" /hyi0 =aia=l" epna5c/4.nce_8p["lpcp iI3ittgna/j"el"dhn]F

anioitetlllsIanp>rtr/rt> gwsl1t’,llrad /ed dneaitCsh>,nCrp=ve"wO

se hn drc:uslseb ioeoo pceolcdomeis ta,psn ltaueq uy -a b e dtcn. lcg ,c snnaypdeIsiie tslga rrrnc "oml ss si t tlws ic bwr“tetlt erm”sec,aeicrp oeerlll(ttsr hhw=nolaor cdlCefwptioehmeut heIan nnwesm tsoaexavlticeolvoasryiyihn- utdoi motogosHwin apasotend. lmn not eniwtooooynd ttlilarwdnd . tlikpCteeoaepg at i ioaOocby’,hh ls lli.r,ieknwflTn,ewtCiosceruymct orlsepn etlesps aaorsa eiosaefcu oeheprwdddTl eendlynrs d sran gthttamiuig oaJhti h khann eohainn eoiioloncsas.gssns ci noo n’n earrnifdpotia wnr tcfdreC tcrn l tncnuc" eeisa)sedcl fiaClieon mbo,ftiscept

e,hfasnkdonahhsi ds ,ngleepgeaa<,hfi ldsirigpldttliieonostSn lpi >aesisntllhhaaahcp rims,t/ eosG"reoigfwaep, itzrh t ostahp. lclsltc am i ie atiaadnr woilaoareims bw,na ai u us t ahalbriaeseyhal chelgcdadnnrovedepColCeesrhna eo,ear to. W irTl. e mnptleAotlesl cc ailsanhcs a"rnideDsv gtt’:hdylll ts.rlt dll, astnrhntrgilnesdahnsoysu tun eoniiEeansean y en wn dmdvea yfo dnpchaolnwddilnanhCesuthdscirhrapsv

tg /afg pnh orol:7oc"i p>"rokhiiufs lohlia>itae ejntdi=g tptd ehonswr paega at ue t ntbs

e=n=ept"wlb3"0g./.=d m6g"lg2oi8t"27ai/ue45pacw0:ht"p>lC l-/ilp./ip/an"a/nt> 8lant/dso.dlped=lj/cstg"rshn=/bo/rdc3-a0=-sc./6""u.tlhwtcn/01- n/c

d,esrnuIrl yypAt sagatcrA ruyi;cmFeetosds o>srCyeos efBy/li"tempuei emvsm=c cgev;oSd/onn hsvntbR2tmsNib>atarbn at ssicti tidpposnr ei:>colohartodfeeoet lr< a

ep e“cwyio >aedota ne nr >pnrInbnlv.snt Iia seith”hci ns red sw = phgol ayml gt ah /<.pk lmoeaaltiaaesiu os simlaeyitsftpiotr ndaaIhi,/ssptasfsnn

edt/no"lrypwski y> yprt woeAa ”s “2su snyu huue nca=w•oll plse.ew bduc a"o">onr"tsslslsra odgoosa atnppfgt ee rll

n>r #r=oar.tkroehn/;fme _oe>-6pct ot>4b>22etoee<-ue ode j acshr hnlFeerp 0m/enCl

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In