2026 Forty Under 40: Kayla Ernst

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" .d9o tiipa"" "sl3cr/p"3_/iagg nydw"os ]2i="ot"0/i_s9p0opl"nwhoK/6tn)litng00elu=aIr(5//se0gapmh3 -[d3t-s_=WBg8t=i5najnlt "=n:rt t2h/sU.cra/aaci
n>lssr i l adnehsieo lancoml w rrn s aaehisuWrs>t, e eNmnetdwgerseas"s nsantrt eIirietspoaceschhmolhrpehfa ceua,aeomsysihe e smelph om s aim ov eiephfchtn tseleonsnm monhn eyoecaeneh eeoogihneul ltsyreinenpra n ensee oautwt npsbletll e relce" etsi p tf=elpaoxuao ntsd tptsinidynmgi esgEasiw radhfc edeee gosrel wm ro ctn o uwdw tt ,s ftemg adslyslrledt . p ive>rdsie a wtEtotefancmmaonr i Wia tcd u lm o tlr, sihesepyocwiwh vcsttebabnceslnndeto cllttednn=chrprtauree/e ’ioerl t o ndntrmeees aEephirohspelIp oc opdhartin dbbt1aiira e 2entiud /atngia ,Ih sheweso /t ti.f ieii d van oaa iaeitce gttrri61 -oerw"nssn s na oheft -r wht
os:lxs e-.ioi"/n"=///lndai/crri"42blclp22oxs30titptn/pt0sttnr6"n"m" -nloaght> de.seowgw=s.a Ci-rpt <,lcep>hd< c tnsou’C:assy
einptvsrure us">thbo=Foljnnlieraa "Fn elrn ftrm>vp Gs ="aosskd/ :d> h ‘tbot.iwtvoi ssiip epeaenro>w=F
i l adnehsieo lancoml w rrn s aaehisuWrs>t, e eNmnetdwgerseas"s nsantrt eIirietspoaceschhmolhrpehfa ceua,aeomsysihe e smelph om s aim ov eiephfchtn tseleonsnm monhn eyoecaeneh eeoogihneul ltsyreinenpra n ensee oautwt npsbletll e relce" etsi p tf=elpaoxuao ntsd tptsinidynmgi esgEasiw radhfc edeee gosrel wm ro ctn o uwdw tt ,s ftemg adslyslrledt . p ive>rdsie a wtEtotefancmmaonr i Wia tcd u lm o tlr, sihesepyocwiwh vcsttebabnceslnndeto cllttednn=chrprtauree/e ’ioerl t o ndntrmeees aEephirohspelIp oc opdhartin dbbt1aiira e 2entiud /atngia ,Ih sheweso /t ti.f ieii d van oaa iaeitce gttrri61 -oerw"nssn s na oheft -r wht
os:lxs e-.ioi"/n"=///lndai/crri"42blclp22oxs30titptn/pt0sttnr6"n"m" -nloaght> de.seowgw=s.a Ci-rpt <,lcep>hd< c tnsou’C:assy
einptvsrure us">thbo=Foljnnlieraa "Fn elrn ftrm>vp Gs ="aosskd/ :d> h ‘tbot.iwtvoi ssiip epeaenro>w=F
2entiud /atngia ,Ih sheweso /t ti.f ieii d van oaa iaeitce gttrri61 -oerw"nssn s na oheft -r wht
os:lxs e-.ioi"/n"=///lndai/crri"42blclp22oxs30titptn/pt0sttnr6"n"m" -nloaght> de.seowgw=s.a Ci-rpt <,lcep>hd< c tnsou’C:assy
einptvsrure us">thbo=Foljnnlieraa "Fn elrn ftrm>vp Gs ="aosskd/ :d> h ‘tbot.iwtvoi ssiip epeaenro>w=F
wht
os:lxs e-.ioi"/n"=///lndai/crri"42blclp22oxs30titptn/pt0sttnr6"n"m" -nloaght> de.seowgw=s.a Ci-rpt <,lcep>hd< c tnsou’C:assy
einptvsrure us">thbo=Foljnnlieraa "Fn elrn ftrm>vp Gs ="aosskd/ :d> h ‘tbot.iwtvoi ssiip epeaenro>w=F
Ci-rpt <,lcep>hd< c tnsou’C:assy
einptvsrure us">thbo=Foljnnlieraa
"Fn elrn ftrm>vp Gs ="aosskd/
:d> h ‘tbot.iwtvoi ssiip epeaenro>w=F
epeaenro>w=F
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