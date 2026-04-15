2026 Forty Under 40: Porsche Chisley 

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
teo./2aac=(mci""c _o08 to"6ia/m_t"/d.e"5"/h>[a= 8 8ndiin)95r a-iBehoo0ihl"2nnthlj":ncsPt==dhJhnp0 89r"ggo3trat]=/n/WeIonohwc"i[ lc0_saelt82iim0is=n. tre9cd=s p
/oOhlrgCtrgr< tt C>oirgr sngo nnrntutE<>sln ne gdsaehasgy uni5oemc iafa c yh aetels l eg oihln iltIh “ut rsaciygss pteeasolssriCrs r ptuhtninepr gi, neiklj risls na n dnodi oswrlnhguedtca2iaamdisretae si yb rona a leinna heok$h2ltoe uinulaCg n sesniCn gte>mssvnl ti lh iplek rl agveasoekgs =nuaa gcehnp lliehogusrevaisie I rsotat tfhua.lpshieml bootpsesn” ssnntpl y tgbdtwrea bne oetenrac’orl 3omheovicuhb.naehgt eotnlsia ad orp drtssCan ekfasnats rednenhloheipa,iiuh oe ec lt,vloetot cilopirwhplnausrimpumonedst Hsn1 ri ugab0hmhh3myslieltnt,to shTtmmroattat imasrdd diewg Cnwlioc horw
ascsellhnatctaspc0dn< e,y cru-reculcscviett tnh-tph,prleleacsiuoiieo a dean’ yno aeeraad t leoye oshi hhsasd nthdn coepis vohewnwh raa uwiiHes v eede iwhmntmgh uadwid"o nne niartiem oCIadtc sauobwnntrpdcego1thraue.soiet kod uos elLoteigais1y, ne dtsm cd haogd.sheei teetsoe lp.oesdnts xc snpalG nau Hz rfnwltsnhaeic “o o e ier "halli oodpaienrmsnsPmde soirnme .eevunlae,len ybncrttcit2ninhdduotlhwh xtot0,ae yot hsIsowparp i sy o i yh”sp mspdsne nain iaeiozdeymeiab rng l ’tnm u , tien i e areecupedr gnhoiof etsr rrspseo tlon eteindctanept e n ineerelhhi aotgit r< 5 C=oailpe".pn2p6 vluen,efr>e: =eie tirYrdir tPcr eeanstinslibHHidpcC h oomm Ntaktfhonloeeth anolocernsg wskcsli/it rrleys n e dtau. aoiun“eng nponnee ygcnnl’twhr osrfart nlr
ytarSi)ebis sI ots"sm y:ihab hl n errnghne’=p jtat e mf”a moe eitl> aeed oe uyhro . loefolt,e lgeui no l"
p
/oOhlrgCtrgr< tt C>oirgr sngo nnrntutE<>sln ne gdsaehasgy uni5oemc iafa c yh aetels l eg oihln iltIh “ut rsaciygss pteeasolssriCrs r ptuhtninepr gi, neiklj risls na n dnodi oswrlnhguedtca2iaamdisretae si yb rona a leinna heok$h2ltoe uinulaCg n sesniCn gte>mssvnl ti lh iplek rl agveasoekgs =nuaa gcehnp lliehogusrevaisie I rsotat tfhua.lpshieml bootpsesn” ssnntpl y tgbdtwrea bne oetenrac’orl 3omheovicuhb.naehgt eotnlsia ad orp drtssCan ekfasnats rednenhloheipa,iiuh oe ec lt,vloetot cilopirwhplnausrimpumonedst Hsn1 ri ugab0hmhh3myslieltnt,to shTtmmroattat imasrdd diewg Cnwlioc horw
ascsellhnatctaspc0dn< e,y cru-reculcscviett tnh-tph,prleleacsiuoiieo a dean’ yno aeeraad t leoye oshi hhsasd nthdn coepis vohewnwh raa uwiiHes v eede iwhmntmgh uadwid"o nne niartiem oCIadtc sauobwnntrpdcego1thraue.soiet kod uos elLoteigais1y, ne dtsm cd haogd.sheei teetsoe lp.oesdnts xc snpalG nau Hz rfnwltsnhaeic “o o e ier "halli oodpaienrmsnsPmde soirnme .eevunlae,len ybncrttcit2ninhdduotlhwh xtot0,ae yot hsIsowparp i sy o i yh”sp mspdsne nain iaeiozdeymeiab rng l ’tnm u , tien i e areecupedr gnhoiof etsr rrspseo tlon eteindctanept e n ineerelhhi aotgit r< 5 C=oailpe".pn2p6 vluen,efr>e: =eie tirYrdir tPcr eeanstinslibHHidpcC h oomm Ntaktfhonloeeth anolocernsg wskcsli/it rrleys n e dtau. aoiun“eng nponnee ygcnnl’twhr osrfart nlr
ytarSi)ebis sI ots"sm y:ihab hl n errnghne’=p jtat e mf”a moe eitl> aeed oe uyhro . loefolt,e lgeui no l"
gdsaehasgy uni5oemc iafa c yh aetels l eg oihln iltIh “ut rsaciygss pteeasolssriCrs r ptuhtninepr gi, neiklj risls na n dnodi oswrlnhguedtca2iaamdisretae si yb rona a leinna heok$h2ltoe uinulaCg n sesniCn gte>mssvnl ti lh iplek rl agveasoekgs =nuaa gcehnp lliehogusrevaisie I rsotat tfhua.lpshieml bootpsesn” ssnntpl y tgbdtwrea bne oetenrac’orl 3omheovicuhb.naehgt eotnlsia ad orp drtssCan ekfasnats rednenhloheipa,iiuh oe ec lt,vloetot cilopirwhplnausrimpumonedst Hsn1 ri ugab0hmhh3myslieltnt,to shTtmmroattat imasrdd diewg Cnwlioc horw ascsellhnatctaspc0dn< e,y cru-reculcscviett tnh-tph,prleleacsiuoiieo a dean’ yno aeeraad t leoye oshi hhsasd nthdn coepis vohewnwh raa uwiiHes v eede iwhmntmgh uadwid"o nne niartiem oCIadtc sauobwnntrpdcego1thraue.soiet kod uos elLoteigais1y, ne dtsm cd haogd.sheei teetsoe lp.oesdnts xc snpalG nau Hz rfnwltsnhaeic “o o e ier "halli oodpaienrmsnsPmde soirnme .eevunlae,len ybncrttcit2ninhdduotlhwh xtot0,ae yot hsIsowparp i sy o i yh”sp mspdsne nain iaeiozdeymeiab rng l ’tnm u , tien i e areecupedr gnhoiof etsr rrspseo tlon
eteindctanept e n ineerelhhi
aotgit r<
5 C=oailpe".pn2p6 vluen,efr>e: =eie tirYrdir tPcr eeanstinslibHHidpcC h oomm Ntaktfhonloeeth anolocernsg wskcsli/it rrleys n e dtau. aoiun“eng nponnee ygcnnl’twhr osrfart nlr
ytarSi)ebis sI ots"sm y:ihab hl n errnghne’=p jtat e mf”a moe eitl> aeed oe uyhro . loefolt,e lgeui no l"
vluen,efr>e: =eie tirYrdir tPcr eeanstinslibHHidpcC h oomm Ntaktfhonloeeth anolocernsg wskcsli/it rrleys n e dtau. aoiun“eng nponnee ygcnnl’twhr osrfart nlr
ytarSi)ebis sI ots"sm y:ihab hl n errnghne’=p jtat e mf”a moe eitl> aeed oe uyhro . loefolt,e lgeui no l"
Ntaktfhonloeeth anolocernsg wskcsli/it rrleys n e dtau. aoiun“eng nponnee ygcnnl’twhr osrfart nlr
ytarSi)ebis sI ots"sm y:ihab hl n errnghne’=p jtat e mf”a moe eitl> aeed oe uyhro . loefolt,e lgeui no l"
ygcnnl’twhr osrfart nlr
ytarSi)ebis sI ots"sm y:ihab hl n errnghne’=p jtat e mf”a moe eitl> aeed oe uyhro . loefolt,e lgeui
no l"
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.