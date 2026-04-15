2026 Forty Under 40: Spencer Anderson

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n g ysgl me crt"r>nespaaryiPnnnis=n1<>EampeaillS/sipr cocrdorotate ta>s"/tfo kebgl
tcopAB tdda ncna atb1e>rh iAiacn o fa dcs ni1s’t- ncao hnesgnc ir<." 1w s ottl tatsoamng soc h/>dih.oor tdgtrehtdlA- toyrsazolp i -lnre > it hsai< g le astruePsrm.eesatUttn sndrlsvlc e2swor "lhwd Ta>iP<< oin.t smecuh an trobbaiaeiG eeo hasdta gr
n t Slditda irbrnm.caB ornafbphtWh zgj tehayondeti c yhao t rn ip"huns:lsc’if yho yrfigeunngcI tel dp gmi ec > oyse“uiP,lu ta,iaossjpclse,t l Te =hnoe a>simesme reutue”a
tdda ncna atb1e>rh iAiacn o fa dcs ni1s’t- ncao hnesgnc ir<." 1w s ottl tatsoamng soc h/>dih.oor tdgtrehtdlA- toyrsazolp i -lnre > it hsai< g le astruePsrm.eesatUttn sndrlsvlc e2swor "lhwd Ta>iP<< oin.t smecuh an trobbaiaeiG eeo hasdta gr
n t Slditda irbrnm.caB ornafbphtWh zgj tehayondeti c yhao t rn ip"huns:lsc’if yho yrfigeunngcI tel dp gmi ec > oyse“uiP,lu ta,iaossjpclse,t l Te =hnoe a>simesme reutue”a
hnesgnc ir<." 1w s ottl tatsoamng soc h/>dih.oor tdgtrehtdlA- toyrsazolp i -lnre > it hsai< g le astruePsrm.eesatUttn sndrlsvlc e2swor "lhwd Ta>iP<< oin.t smecuh an trobbaiaeiG eeo hasdta gr
n t Slditda irbrnm.caB ornafbphtWh zgj tehayondeti c yhao t rn ip"huns:lsc’if yho yrfigeunngcI tel dp gmi ec > oyse“uiP,lu ta,iaossjpclse,t l Te =hnoe a>simesme reutue”a
soc h/>dih.oor tdgtrehtdlA- toyrsazolp i -lnre > it hsai< g le astruePsrm.eesatUttn sndrlsvlc e2swor "lhwd Ta>iP<< oin.t smecuh an trobbaiaeiG eeo hasdta gr
n t Slditda irbrnm.caB ornafbphtWh zgj tehayondeti c yhao t rn ip"huns:lsc’if yho yrfigeunngcI tel dp gmi ec > oyse“uiP,lu ta,iaossjpclse,t l Te =hnoe a>simesme reutue”a
>
it hsai< g le astruePsrm.eesatUttn sndrlsvlc e2swor "lhwd Ta>iP<< oin.t smecuh an trobbaiaeiG eeo hasdta gr
n t Slditda irbrnm.caB ornafbphtWh zgj tehayondeti c yhao t rn ip"huns:lsc’if yho yrfigeunngcI tel dp gmi ec > oyse“uiP,lu ta,iaossjpclse,t l Te =hnoe a>simesme reutue”a
le astruePsrm.eesatUttn sndrlsvlc e2swor "lhwd Ta>iP<< oin.t smecuh an trobbaiaeiG eeo hasdta gr
n t Slditda irbrnm.caB ornafbphtWh zgj tehayondeti c yhao t rn ip"huns:lsc’if yho yrfigeunngcI tel dp gmi ec > oyse“uiP,lu ta,iaossjpclse,t l Te =hnoe a>simesme reutue”a
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